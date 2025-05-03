A few days later and teaching was collapsing with no inducement required beyond the tantalising prospect of more ‘holidays’. Teachers may like to hallucinate, the appropriate infinitive, that they are staunch defenders of children, prepared to sacrifice for the greater good. This is not a general rule one can have confidence in. I was turning up to do supply work at … in central Edinburgh. The pupils continued to attend. Their educators were a different matter. The school had been suppurating staff as Covid slowly ingressed into the corporate body. Now, it was haemorrhaging them.

The absence figure had started at five teachers when I first arrived to cover classes. It had doubled to ten within a couple of days and it continued to rise at a compound rate. As far as I recall, staff were leaving during the school day, citing ‘feeling unwell’ or a ‘bit Covidy’. The nonattendance increase exceeded any possible infection rate for a virus, certainly well beyond the highest R numbers recorded during the entire Covid era. It exemplified perfectly the mental contagion caused by Covid: the nocebo effect.

Every time I stepped out into the school corridors to find my next scheduled class and room, I saw a worried headteacher walking hurriedly past with a piece of paper in his hands trying to ensure all pupils had a teacher. (Senior managers were notorious for the regularity of their perambulations along school passages, piece of paper in hand, with purposeful shuffle implying a pressing pre-occupation with serious matters. This characteristic itself was rumoured to be a singular qualification for such a position; given some of the incompetency I have witnessed in these offices, I think it may well be true. Though, in this instance, the headteacher of … was a decent and competent man, based on my very brief tenure there.) It was becoming very tight. Teachers, favouring lockdown and choosing to believe the risks, had ‘voted’ with their feet. He had begun to start covering classes himself.

The rumours of lockdown accumulated weight to the point of near certainty over the following two days. We would be asked to stay at home and ‘flatten the sombrero’, the shape the graph of cases would make (sombrero) if not checked (flattened sombrero). A delightful metaphor.

If we did lockdown, teachers would be paid, but I would not. I’d have to cut my costs. To do so, I deliberately arrived early at school on Thursday before the date set for shutdown. I wanted to be ready to call the bank at exactly eight in the morning and suspend my mortgage for the next three months. Knowing there’d be no income for the next few weeks – all tourists having evaporated – I hoped to preserve my savings.

I sat there in my car. This is going to take forever. I was pessimistic about getting through. I’ll start dialling at one minute before eight and then I’ll be in a queue for two hours. ‘Could I walk around the school, phone in my pocket, with a call on hold?’ I thought to myself. Probably not. I typed in the number and pressed ‘call’. It rang once…

‘Hello?’ said a voice.

What! Wait…What? What the fuck! It was a human voice. An actual human voice. I’d got through to someone! A person! A live, living human being! Anyone who has been an adult from the nineties onwards could only grieve for the days and weeks lost to being on hold for hours at a time for the most trivial tasks: querying an electric bill, changing a phone supplier, setting up the internet…insurance…

‘H-Hello…’ Is this real? Is this happening?

‘Hello, this is…how can we help?’

The most important phone call I’d made to a company in years, when literally millions of people would be calling over the next few days, and I’d got straight through! I couldn’t believe it! I felt like dancing. I must have hit the sweet spot when the digital line opened at the moment my call was arriving in the…digi…whatever. A few milliseconds later and I’d be sitting in my car for the next forty minutes.

I deferred my mortgage in five minutes. I then checked my bank account on my phone. It was enough to get me to August, but I would have to go back to full-time work, back to teaching. Fuuucckkkk! When I’d finished looking and thinking about money at ten past eight, I tried the number again out of curiosity…

‘You are in a queue. Estimated waiting time, forty-five minutes.’

Of course, the banks are never generous, nor the government, when it comes to us, The People. The pause in death grip payments (mort – death, gage – to hold) would cost me and us down the line. It grated.

Years ago, we had previously bailed out the banks for reckless speculation and paid for it with ten years of austerity and millions of circumvented lives. I saw them, in … . After the financial crisis, there was a large step down in provision due to cuts. Pupils started going to foodbanks. Stories of families struggling circulated. Special schools closed and their pupils were cast into an under-resourced mainstream education, to sink, because it was cheaper.

This did not matter. It was not a social priority. What was important was the banks being kept afloat. They took hundreds of billions in cash handouts, inflated the stock market and with it their balance sheets, and their bonuses, then in an act of sheer effrontery, they harnessed us, their creditors, with the debt for the bailout cash. Society’s worn fabric frayed further as repayments through rising taxes and the savings made via service cuts acted as ongoing tugs on already loose social threads, unravelling the cloth further and further. They told us, ‘We’re all in this together’. And the majority believed them and unprotestingly slipped into a cataleptic despondency.

Back when it was still possible to have adult conversations in school, we once discussed this at a lunchtime in the English department. Will was expressing his outrage at the injustice of the bank bailouts and I’d tried to explain the mechanism.

‘…so where do they get the money from?’ asked Will, confused by my previous over-wrought and self-indulgent explanation, to which I am prone, of how the banks were being bailed out.

‘They just print it,’ I said, my bluntness punctuating the statement. The fact that central banks could print money out of thin air, before engaging in a protracted shell game with the Treasury to funnel that money onto commercial banks’ balance sheets, had been discovered by myself only relatively recently. Aware of the significance and excited by possible directions of reform and revolution, I became like some born-again proselytising Keynesian, standing in the stream of school conversation in staffrooms, corridors or department bases, continually flicking my line with a monetarist hook to try and catch even the smallest interest from someone in the topic and reeling it in. As a fisher of men and women, like a true-disciple, I’d expiate on this economic gospel where I could.

The entire department sat on their red office chairs, all sitting inward, as used to be the case when we had department discussions, listening or chipping in when their interest was piqued.

‘The banks print it,’ said Angela who had understood my first explanation and who obviously felt she had ceded the floor long enough. A deep-seated anxiety bubbling within meant she always had to talk.

‘The central bank,’ I corrected her. A quick look to Angela told me this refining distinction was not well-received.

‘The central bank prints it,’ said Will to himself, the relaxing muscles on his face indicating the enormity of the revelation. Then his brow furrowed again, and his thick, wild eyebrows pulled toward the middle of his forehead as a dissonant, objectionable thought prepared to enter the colloquial stage. ‘But money is connected to something. You just can’t print it,’ he said, making a scornful face at me as if I were the embodiment of this ridiculous idea.

An English student was in the department during this period. (I am sure I knew his name at the time but cannot now remember it.) Bearded and portly, he seemed amiable enough if hardly dynamic. He pulled out his wallet, opened it and from it plucked a couple of crisp, auburn ten-pound notes, which he waved with a flourish, and distributed them portentously to Louise and Carol who indulged him by looking at it before passing them around to others.

‘It says on the note that the bearer has to be paid ten pounds on demand,’ said the student with ardour, possibly not quite clear what his point was, but absolutely certain it was right. I was a little irritated by the student’s unhelpful intervention since it only added to a more confused comprehension amongst those gathered, and I really, really wanted people to understand what I was saying, because…it mattered!

‘Ten pounds of what?’ questioned Will asking the pertinent question that eluded the student’s confidence.

‘It would have been gold,’ I said, and before anyone could ask me if a bank would exchange the note for gold, I quickly enjoined, ‘but the gold standard was dropped long ago. The phrase on the notes is an anomaly, just a legacy. These days, its value is based on a shared belief of what it will exchange for.’

Will was wearing that rigid grimace he wore when conducting investigations, his mouth slightly open and askew, partially baring his clenched his teeth. It was the look formed recurrently during interrogations of misbehaving, stonewalling pupils.

‘What do you mean “shared belief” of what it exchanges for?’ asked Will, he looked around at the others in the room expecting some assistance in clarification, but they expressed ignorance through pursed lips or lifted eyebrows. However, Will was now captive to the discovery process. I quickly flicked a sideways glance at Angela. She sat beside me in the department, our desks adjoined on one side of the wall. Her face was emotionless and unmoving. She stared straight ahead. I sensed she was unhappy. She didn’t like me getting all this attention from the entire department. She didn’t like not getting the attention. She did not like conversation on subjects that were out with her knowledge base.

People and their sensitivities. No matter what you do, you’re always putting someone out.

‘When you go into a shop, you’ve a fairly clear idea what ten pounds will buy you, and the shop knows what something will sell for, and that’s the case all the way down the supply chain. Cash is an I.O.U. on resources or services,’ I said. Ignoring my anxiety about Angela’s coolness. I had a permanent contract by now and was less beholden to a line manager’s whims.

‘So, it’s not backed by gold?’

‘It’s backed by everything, in a way,’ I said, drifting into speculative thought, although inwardly detecting less sure intellectual ground under foot. ‘Ten pounds will buy you a set amount of oil, a set amount of food, a set amount of time of labour…’

‘But that changes!’ Will said, relishing a possible logical slap down. ‘Inflation.’

Heads in the department turned similar to the crowd at a Wimbledon tennis match, from Will to me, and back again as each question was served and returned with a series of statements.

‘Inflation’s complex. Too much money or too few goods...’. I sensed his dissatisfaction about me avoiding the nub. ‘…but…’. I tried to remember what had made sense when I read it, ‘…when the government accepts a currency as taxes, then that legitimises that specific money. The central bank then tries to keep confidence in the currency which is crucial. Interest rates, scarcity and so on. Returns to bond buyers. Its usefulness. Basically, the money becomes a commodity and it has to be limited.’ I knew I was missing a clearer explanation. I had only fragments of comprehension.

‘Who owns the central bank?’ he asked. Relief, Will had moved on. Setting myself up as a pseudo-explicator of economics in an English department was only slightly comical. Previously, I’d think it delusional except for an experience had at the Edinburgh Book Festival.

An economics professor from Oxford was appearing in conversation, and, having an interest in the subject, I went along to continue my self-education on the topic. With my girlfriend at the time, we sat down with about five hundred others in a temporary tent acting as an auditorium, where the Oxford Don was respectfully interviewed alongside an economics journalist from the BBC, one who regularly appeared on TV. True to the Edinburgh Festival tradition for showcase interviews, the interviewer was a self-inflated, preening, prostrant who submitted questions with a knowing laugh rather than ask serious ones to assist in revealing reality to the paying public.

This chat took place after the banking crash of 2008. The management of events up to, during and after provided most of the material for discussion. The professor gave us the sterilised version of who was to blame: ‘banks do silly things’ as if there was no calculation, no premeditation and no corruption within the system by well-placed actors. ‘Structural issues’…’governance issues’…’incentives in the wrong place’…’blah, blah’…the assumption behind his points was that human beings were divulged of any ethical content and the immorality of mis-selling and fraud were sociological issues. Obviously, he missed, or ignored, the evidence indicating malfeasance by those in real power. The poor professor lacked the courage to criticise his paymasters.

Needless to say, the interviewer, who also was a journalist, as expected, neither asked a probing question or pressed for a clarification that edged somewhat closer to uncomfortable truths.

Anyway, uninspiring as it was, I wanted to ask the professor a couple of things for my own satisfaction. So, like a Bedouin going to pay homage to the Sheik, I traipsed to the next-door tent, girlfriend in reluctant tow – she was thoroughly bored – where the esteemed professor was signing books. He sat in a corner near the door behind a long table with a dark blue covering. Beside him sat the TV journalist, looking disinterested. There was only one man in the queue, and he was occupying the Don.

I picked up one of the professor’s books and looked at the price. It was going to cost me ten pounds to ask my questions. Oh well, I might learn something. I joined the queue, girlfriend beside me. We waited until the man in front had finished whatever it was he had to say and then I approached humbly, parading ostentatiously the book in my hand as a ticket to gain passage to his presence and, hopefully, his attention.

I laid my passport to his time on the desk before him. ‘I enjoyed your talk, Professor’ I said, smiling. Lie. You’re a terrible liar. Shut the fuck up. I’m busy.

‘Thank you,’ he said indifferently as if any other comment was unthinkable. I kept smiling, like a jester on prozac.

‘ If you’ve got a, a moment, Professor, I’d like to ask you a question about economics…’ I stuttered hesitantly. Stop being a fool! Shut the fuck up! ‘…if you’ve a moment?’ Supplicant! He’d dropped his head to sign my book. I noticed he was bald on top but had taken a handful of overgrown strands from the left side of his head and smoothed them over his scalp attempting a concealing comb over. It looked like a blasted heath with a spider plants’ leaves pulled across its summit.

‘Yes,’ he said. He looked bored too. At best, my ignorant question would only tire him for the time it took to quickly answer it, then he would dismiss me with a smile.

‘You know Say’s Law,’ I said with anxious trepidation. Now you’re patronising an Oxford Don. Will you shut the fuck up! ‘I mean, yes, yes, of course, you know, it…so…I…didn’t…’

‘Yes, all debts are equalised by surpluses across an economy,’ he said peremptorily the words stained with irritation. But, he was listening. Perhaps an ordinary member of the public had surprised him by knowing an economic rule?

‘Am I understanding it correctly, when, say in the global economy, if China has a surplus of money, then somewhere else in the world has the exact same amount of money but as a debt,’ I managed to get the words out in a coherent sentence and only a few jutterings.

‘Yes, yes, that’s right. If China has a surplus of US dollars, which it does, as does Japan and Saudi Arabia and a few other countries, then that is balanced by debts of equivalent amounts across the globe. The UK, France, Southeast Asian countries all have dollar debts, including the US itself, so, yes, those debts, when totalled together, will be equal to surpluses held by other countries, such as China, Japan and the ones I have already mentioned. That’s Say’s Law: debts and credits are equal across an economy,’ he replied, appearing quite gratified at his explanation.

My brows furrowed as I struggled to reconcile two different understandings. Stop putting it on. I had a piece of the puzzle that did not fit.

‘All money comes from banks. That’s correct, isn’t it, Professor?’ I wanted to make sure I fully grasped the system before I risked my anomalous conclusion. Ha! ‘Professor’, you dic…shut the fuck up!

‘Yes, the overwhelming amount of money is brought into existence by borrowing it. There is less than three per cent of currency that is non-debt money. The banks lend the money into existence, and it is marked down as a debt on their balance sheet, and, credit on the borrowers. As it is spent, that money will travel around the economy, landing in different bank accounts where it is noted down as a credit on those separate balance sheets. Therefore, the amount of debt will always be the same as the surplus. If you could compare the different balance sheets, then the positive integers of credit will cancel out the negative ones of debt. But of course, each balance sheet is in a separate bank,’ he smiled at his joke and looked at me.

‘You have borrowed to buy a pair of shoes. That’s a debt,’ he said emphatically, ‘You buy the shoes. The money goes into the shop’s bank account. That’s a credit. The price for the shoes is recorded as a debt in your bank account and as a credit in the shop’s. It’s the same for countries. China is making lots and lots of shoes, and we are buying lots and lots of shoes. China has a surplus equal to the number of shoes it is selling and we are buying. It has the credit. We have the debt,’ he stopped, eyed me carefully, ‘You understand?’

‘But Professor, that can’t be true!’ I blurted out, ‘The interest on the debt means that the size of the debt is always increasing yet the surplus stays the same, or if it does increase due to interest payments on an account, it is always at a slower rate than the debt because it’s just a transfer of, of…sur..pluses…between..ea…ch…oth…’ I trailed off into silence on seeing his grimacing and pained expression.

My exclamation and ongoing outburst was such that my peripheral vision noted the rather large head of the TV journalist turn to stare at me in surprise. I turned to him, feeling helpless; we made eye contact, and he hastily looked away. I turned back to the professor. His face was frozen in a death grin. I didn’t know what to say. I’d clearly offended him. I tried to summon some words. Nothing came.

‘I shall sign some other people’s books who are waiting,’ he said through his teeth and his head nodded indicating something beyond my person. I turned and looked behind me, there was no one there. The entire tent, staff aside, was empty. I turned back to the grin. I forced a smile back. We were silent, beaming at each other, trapped in a hiatus of time, mired in false politeness. Nope. Nothing. ‘Thank you, Professor,’ I murmured in an embarrassed way, dipped my head and slunk out the tent like a contrite penitent who’d had a Confession rejected; my girlfriend followed my exit, like those who used to briefly accompany the ‘Unfortunates’ to placate their torment and throw them some bread during their repentant wanderings.