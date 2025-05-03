A Teacher During Covid

Frank Gilmour
19h

In a world of masks I declined ..

As a young boy growing up in port William I'd often go to sea with my father ,he was a fearless 5 foot 5 solid no nonsense man with little to say about anything,he did his talking at sea where it counted ,port William was a tidal harbour so the decision to go out over the tide wasn't taken lightly., occasionally the forecast would say one thing and the weather would another I can remember wave's washing over the bow of the boat at moments like this I stood behind dad he took the brunt of the impact he stood firm ..

Back when all sanity had left the world and living in the COVID con my granddaughter refused to be part of the crap as in the story the teachers were abandoning the ship fuck the kids save themselves it the union they would say or I don't get paid enough anything but do they job they are paid to do .

My granddaughter was 14 and being my granddaughter refused to wear a mask she was bullied by teachers insulted by their ignorance,and ridiculed by the fear porn after being expelled a meeting was organised with the deputy head ,the head teacher was to busy scamming the accounts she eventually got sacked..but the deputy head would have to do

His excuse for everything was I believe the governments policy is the right one and I'm simply following orders .

I'm not a violent person but I could see pictures of him attending the dentist

A lot of times he couldn't offer an apology it was beneath him

I stood up stating the school was a circus they were the sheep and my granddaughter was a lion .she was reinstated without the mask and 20 children followed suit

I feel so incredibly proud of her that in the face of tyranny she 14 years old held firm .and example to us all.

A lesson for us all.

