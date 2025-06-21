"Fat is not about food. Fat is about protection, sex, mothering, strength, rage, assertion, and more."

Susie Orbach, Fat is a Feminist Issue

I was not receiving much harassment for my stance from my teaching peers. Occasionally, Alan would come into the classroom, stand at the front authoritatively and demand that unmasked kids pull the masks up that had been allowed to slip down to their chin. I found this irritating and ludicrous and apt – minor authority earnestly ensuring absurdity was maintained. However, Alan was a good manager and I deferred. He felt his role was to do the right thing as handed down to him by legitimate figures, supported by his own belief; and he honestly believed.

Mick had, at some point but I’m not sure when, started taking off his mask when he greeted me in the morning. I suspected he was beginning to think that Covid was a farce…and then I would pass him in the corridor enforcing some pointless piece of Covidian regulation. Still, I did not judge Mick harshly. Perhaps paradoxically, I could sympathise with management but not so much with classroom teachers.

If management were found not to be applying the mandates, there would be a firestorm of media and parental criticism. The Headteacher, or whichever dissident manager, would be under a sustained, vicious attack from politicians, their bosses and the community for putting everyone ‘at risk’. They’d probably be removed or pressured to resign. A classroom teacher was unlikely to face that sort of intimidation.

Mandates. That’s all we heard. Mandate this. Mandate that. ‘It’s mandated!’ I heard again and again. What were mandates? Words. Air. Nothing. They were nothing but a trick, a bluff, a ruse. The use of mandates as a political tool originated in Nazi Germany. The Nazis, not wishing to signal their intent too early and alienate decent Germans while fearing the difficulty of removing civil rights from certain groups in the population due to the ‘liberalism’ of Weimar’s legal statutes, which trapped the regime’s room for manoeuvre, decided to circumvent all the fine codifications about rights and simply would ‘mandate’ restrictive, then oppressive and finally murderous policies.

The Nazi’s political genius rested on a cynical appraisal of the modern human being. People did not know what was what in the confusing world of modernity. People did not think. They did not pause to inquire and study. They took no time to reflect. Offer a spectacle in the humdrum lives of industrial society and people will embrace it. Industrialism had tapered and conditioned the growth of the mass of individuals. They lost both their community and that rooted pride in a tradition with its basic rules and rights common in agrarian societies. Mass propaganda techniques and authority imposed new ones, while threatening the atomised individual with social destruction for interfering with the wishes of the coldest monster, the God-state. These influences resulted in mandates being accepted as law by the untimely ripped children from the womb of centuries’ old traditions. But they were never legal.

I was confident a bold court case would have seen Covid measures thrown out with no basis in law. But a case needs someone willing to bring it. No one was willing to do so. It also needs an injury. What injury was there? A prime minister had said, ‘Stay home’. And we had done so, voluntarily…from a legal perspective. We were not intimidated, blackmailed or forced. But the Covid Bill! The Covid Bill, passed after lockdowns began, which gave the fig leaf of law to government actions, was on extremely shaky ground if challenged, but its powers were drawn from existing legislation, which itself, if scrutinised and taken to court to be tested in its application would almost certainly, given the evidence, reverse the policies being applied. Tellingly, the authorities were not keen to prosecute breaches of mandates either, knowing they would lose. Ending the entire gimmick. Although, they did impose fines which were regularly paid. These had little to no legal standing from what I could tell.

Legally speaking, a headteacher could easily have defied the mandates. Rod Grant, the headteacher of Clifton Hall private school in Edinburgh did. Of course, the individual who did so required the strength to endure the backlash. The end result, however, would never be in doubt: they would either remain in post (a hero) or would have a massive payout down the line for constructive dismissal, breach of contract and harassment for whatever punitive measure authorities took.

Although armed with these protections, I did not really expect any of our educational leaders to either make themselves aware of the actual law in these matters or have the courage to assert their rights and fulfil a perfect moral duty. Just as well. Across all of Scotland, the nation of Bravehearts, none did. Except Mr Grant.

Teachers, as it happened, had a little more leeway in terms of resisting pressures being brought to bear upon them. They were smaller fish for one thing. It’d create more difficulties for Covid zealots to squash a resolute teacher, even if there was a public campaign against them. It’d inspire others. The teacher would become an icon. The derangement of the Covidians on the issue ensured denouncements both noisy and repulsive, and thus succour and multiply the opposition.

Furthermore, they had every entitlement and legal right not to wear a mask, with potentially dire consequences for anyone who tried to bully them into donning one. Teachers had a series of legal protections that shielded them when expressing a dissenting opinion. In such times, although not completely reliable, there existed practical incentives for unions and management to protect a heretic teacher. The union could be sued for breach of contract and a management that forbade an individual’s views would expose themselves to all sorts of legal shafts, alongside their headteacher, and their ultimate employer.

The teaching contract in Scotland is generous, enlightened and individuated. It’s the best thing about the job. It not only permitted us but enjoined us to propose alternate views to any ideology or narrative. The principle of collegiality gave us leverage to sway policies through requiring consensus and it placed this idea of consensus and teacher individuality at its center. This was the McCrone Agreement. It was intended to be inspirational.

The ideals of McCrone, when originally written up in policy documents in the early 2000s, were touted as kick-starting a New Enlightenment in Scotland. Laughably ridiculous in the light of how the profession reacted to Covid, but that was the aspiration at the time. These new rights and responsibilities, articulated with so much optimism, did not usher in a new passion for teaching or increase attainment to ‘excellence’, still, they were a worthy reference and lodestone for any teacher who bothered to read them. (I’d guess that less than one in a hundred teachers have read the McCrone Agreement or their contract.)

The same ideas and concepts were reflected in the ethics and code of practice of the General Teaching for Scotland (GTCS). Their ordinances were idealistic and individuated as well. It was further protection for teachers and gave them licence to speak their mind without fear. However, you can give people as many rights as you want, a frightened, ignorant person will never make use of them.

If teachers had bothered to peruse the Agreement that underpins their contract, then they would know they were secured against the sack and discrimination. They could have safely removed their masks assured that nothing beyond social rejection could be visited upon them – with a huge bag of cash dangling in front of them as an inevitable compensation for any ill-thought-out censure…provided they were not being herded into camps at that point.

It was very unlikely a teacher would have to undergo trial by media, community or virtue-signalling thickos. Barring a situation where all civilisation was cast off, and brute force ruled the day, a teacher had a fair amount of impunity. And, the more they exerted the rights endowed, the more distant was that worst possible outcome. Courage is a change maker and a preventative of entropy or barbarism. Civilisation will collapse due to cowardice and despondency before it falls by courage and ideals.

But Fear has no vision for these things. Fear sees menace everywhere. The most likely source of enmity and threat would be a free-thinking teacher’s own colleagues. The very same ones who have posters in their rooms with ‘Rights Respecting School’ on them – I’ve seen many a classroom with the UN Charter of Rights – what a joke! – or pictures with quotations from Martin Luther King extolling the importance of the individual speaking out. These would be the colleagues that gathered secretly together, and venomously criticised you in a deeply personal way, organising others to cooperate, in order to isolate you. In the depths of their hearts, they despised you for endangering them; although, for me, what they truly hated was deeper, the cultivated, conscious individuality of not being afraid. Something they lacked. Nothing hates like those without.

If ignorance blended with fear to hobble the nascent upright teacher voicing concerns, then the desire for promotion was another reason for an individual not to stand-up. Teaching used to be a vocation in the way that religious orders or politics used to be. This gave it a moral content central to its practise. Now, it had been deliberately re-styled as a ‘professional’ endeavour and schools as businesses. Corporate behaviour was ascendant in education. That means conformity.

Like all professions, promotion was the culture and something to be sought. Long-crafted aspirations would be in danger if a teacher took a stand and disobeyed the mandates. This was a calculation that many, many teachers made. It is true that, in teaching, where you can work with people for years and there is a close network of communication among networks; egregious insubordination would not be forgotten and be passed on. It was career suicide to speak out. There was a myopic wisdom in silence. However, this meant, ultimately, that the elective-mute ‘professionals’ chose promotion prospects over protecting the children in their care.

No doubt, the ending of someone’s hopes brave enough to question publicly events, the sawing of their career ladder to a couple of wooden stumps, would have been done by a headteacher whose office wall was plastered with all the rights-respecting drivel seen in the offices of managers all over Scottish schools.

It’s possible some of my colleagues thought exactly the same as I. Walking to school each day, wistfully wondering how the snare would tighten, how dissidents like myself would be dealt with, what the incremental steps of the vaccine passport that were purported to shut people out of society who did not roll-up their sleeves would be. I often ruminated on my fellow educators.

Having been party to many, many conversations in department bases with colleagues on diverse topics such as technological advancements, loss of privacy, the rise of a fascist corporate technocracy, the development of AI, I knew that many had common concerns on all these issues, and yet, the emergence of these abstract threats into reality mesmerised them. The gap between ideation and reality, between cognition and action was huge, for them, was huge. Conveniently.

The desperation by teachers to enact the strictures of government throughout Covid was strangely illuminating. Given the context of all these conversations, all these ideas in the milieu, over years in the staff room, demonstrating their consideration, suddenly teacher’s apparent naivety about what might be happening was less convincing. Was their obedience some sort of personal signal of loyalty to the New Power on the rise? Did they self-consciously proffer no resistance on the condition they be left alone? Please. Was that possible? I believe, pushed to the backs of their minds, my colleagues knew more than the naively posed questions and hand-wringing gestures in public suggested.

In some ways, it’s a relief. Knowing and no longer hoping. I can now see and accept that the rights-respecting, well-informed, independent-minded educator is a myth in this country. The educational establishment’s constant paens to the rights of children is a fraud, a figment of their own narcissistic, self-seeking personalities used to elevate their position and fatten their bank accounts.

Trying to dispute this conclusion entails surmounting too many facts on the counter side. Anyone who argues against could only make a fool of themselves once again. I merely sombrely point to the actions by tens of thousands of teachers, educationalists, Department of Education civil servants, both local and national, education academics who are ALL enjoined with protecting children, and, when Power hissed, they completely and utterly abdicated that responsibility. The first step being self-inflicted mentacide.

While digesting fully this state of affairs, it was at this time, to my surprise, that Moira made an appearance. Fearing for her health, she arrived, sat in her room all day, then left. Good. Her toxicity would have been another strain. She had, of course, gone completely Covidian. In passing her classroom, I overheard her becoming loudly agitated with a pupil. Not because he was not wearing a mask, but because he was not wearing it in the right way.

Moira: (loudly) I have asked you to put the mask on!

Pupil: I have put the mask on.

Moira: (loudly and in staccato) No, you have not! It is not fully covering your nose! I can see your upper lip!

Pupil: It is on. It is over my nose.

Moira: (still in staccato) It is not far enough up your nose!

Pupil: Yes, it’s up as far as it can go while covering my chin.

Moira: (announcing to everyone in a loudly self-pitying tone…in staccato still) I am feeling anxious. I am feeling afraid. I feel under threat. All because you are not wearing your mask properly.

‘It’s always about her,’ I thought grimly as the scene concluded and I walked onto somewhere else.

Moira had put on weight during lockdown. She was overweight before but returned with what could only be described as an additional stomach grafted onto the previous one. This was a bad sign of overeating. A stomach that was distinct from the folds that already enwrapped the body’s frame was an achievement reserved for those of an obese disposition who singularly and exceptionally qualified for the pre-fixed nomenclature of ‘morbidly’.

She sat in a chair in the corner of her classroom, like a blubbery walrus, watching the pupils work and scanning for any mask slippages. Her style was didactic instruction from the front of the room. I cannot recall ever having seen her walk around the classroom. She never used the blackboard when we had them, or the whiteboard, or the projector screen when they came in, and certainly not their replacement, the Smart TVs. She sat at her desk while the world around her was in flux.

These days she had a MS diagnosis (dubious) and too much weight to walk around the class easily. She’d not fit between the rows of desks. She stayed in place. Safely ensconced behind the white and red tape. There was no hunting errant spellings in pupils’ jotters, blasting poorly structured essays, bloodily roving around to puncture illusions of competency. No more. At this stage, I’m not sure she was even marking work. She did have a history of not doing this.

This rotundity of hers was quite the puzzle since her public behaviour was anomalous to this feature. For lunch, she always had raw carrot sticks, some nuts, a piece of fruit, maybe a cracker or an oat cake. Nothing fattening. Nothing that could explain her extensive girth. The only conclusion to draw was she went home and binge ate. But, queerly, trying to disguise excessive engorgement to her colleagues by the conspicuous consumption of healthy food in public. It was aptly symbolic of her character.

Lockdown had not been good for her health. She had eaten herself into further illness and as with so many of that ilk, she trumpeted her ‘illness’, using it constantly to excuse her from responsibilities. Her health came first, at the expense of yours, if need be. Her largeness of shape extended to her personality. She was a ‘big’ personality. Loud and narcissistic, like most with this tag. Her pronouncements had to be listened to. She interrupted, shouted down and steamrollered other voices in varying ways, to make sure she was the centre of attention. It was always about her. As she got older, she got worse.

Poor Moira! She was not the most regaling to cast one’s eye upon. One did not caress her form with a surge of delight. Her physical amplifications all hid an emptiness at the centre of her life. She lacked love and was trapped in the body of her own unhappiness. Her early life was likely frustrated in this sphere. She did not get along with her mother. I can imagine a young Moira, when it all still seemed possible, reaching out to offer love, but hobbled by her own insecurities, her emptiness, her self-deprecation. She sabotaged it. Frightened of rejection and isolation, she became MOIRA. MOIRA would not be isolated or ignored. But it was a fateful step, because as years passed and the body clenches further, the daily mask transforms slowly, steadily, more tightly into a fixed caricature, sometimes a not very pleasant one. Always a dislocated one.

If she was not sobbing to herself in the base, fragile and vulnerable, she was shrieking and browbeating others, interrupting them and making it clear that it was her opinion that was final and that mattered.

‘People are selfish! They are selfish! Completely and utterly selfish!’ I had heard Moira vehemently claim in the English base during a conversation long ago. People are selfish. She certainly was. Her self-seeking made strategic alliances with others and in return for a feudal loyalty to a former headteacher, which included reporting on staff, she was rewarded with lighter timetables, days off work, release to other bodies and no questioning of her methods. Humiliated children, unmarked work, failed classes, record absences – there was no calling her to account.

All her diabolical actions were always, always accompanied by a banner, waved around them ostentatiously and theatrically, pronouncing their virtue and unimpeachable ethicality. In public, I have listened to her most mean-spirited actions be reframed and justified as sublime manifestations of the Good. All for show.

Poor Moira! She was denounced behind her back to those that she thought were her friends – although she did the same! Unless she was MOIRA…she’s right, she probably would be ignored and marginalised. No one took the time to listen, and she hectored and demanded so much, no one much wanted to take the time. A relationship with her would be thorny, asymmetric and exhausting. I stopped speaking to her after one fall out. It was a relief. She probably complained about me. She probably complained about me not wearing a mask. She complained. She existed. Damaged, not finding a way of coping with it, except through eating. Her deep cynicism, rooted deeply in her life, had a destructive effect on her and those around her.

Yet, she was not without qualities. She could teach. She had humour. She was genuinely liked sometimes by some people. When I had to present to a department on a controversial issue, she saw my weakness, and instead of putting the boot in, she gave me a pass. She had a faint spark of nobility. However, rare. And it was rare. There were things that could have been grown and cultivated there…she could have…if only she…

…the tragedy of being trapped in an unhappy childhood. When you’re young, you believe things can be different, try harder, dream more, push one more time, beat harder against the tide. When you’re older, there’s a grim fatalism about how people turn out.

Whether anyone complemented my beliefs, I remained isolated. It was hard to tell if I was given a wide berth because we were all cordoned off in our classrooms or whether people were not speaking to me because of my stance.

Of all my colleagues, only Ruth and Dot spoke to me. However, I did not sense a massive antipathy towards me in the department. Dot was awake to the situation, I was sure of it. But kept her head down. She had had a traumatic life. Her parents had abused alcohol and now she was running-up and down to the care home where her mother was drinking herself slowly to death, sadly. Dot had given-up all attempts to rescue her. She would bring her a few cans of lager daily. She could ease herself happily into eternity.

At the age of twelve Dot had known she was in a negative situation. She was about to graduate from primary into the first year of Scotland’s worst performing school. At that point, it had never had a Higher exam pass. Not prepared to accept this, off her own back, she applied to attend The …, a nearby state school for which she was not in the catchment area, but which offered greater educational prospects than her local secondary. She was accepted. Her direction of life changed. She went on to become a teacher. Her brothers and sisters lacked the vision and ingenuity, and their stories would develop more tragically, coloured by addiction, recurrent rootlessness, deep-seated anxiety and deaths all too young. No one escapes a bad start without wounds and scars.

Teachers share the peculiarities of their profession. For a long time, as I mentioned before, I believed that teachers were trying to replay school, but this time do it right. This time they’d be popular, or smart, or something. It doesn’t work and they become the caricatures Will spoke of, both running to and from their pain, chased by overwhelming fears.

Intended as a damning inditement of capitalist powers, Karl Marx observed that ‘History repeats itself, first as tragedy, second as farce’. For the human being, deep-seated hurt in childhood is a tragedy. Our attempts to administer to it as adults all too easily becomes a farce. Not a second time, but a third, a fourth, a fifth, a sixth, a seventh, but every day until we live out a farcical existence trying to heal hurts and right wrongs that happened in another time and another place, now far beyond our ability to correct them, and too afraid to accept they cannot be fixed. Covid taught us this by giving us the gift of Clown World.

Whether this repeated pointlessness is a farce or a tragedy, the temperament of each individual can decide for themselves.