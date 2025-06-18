“And they put whomever they want on trial, and brand the healthy as mentally ill—and it is always “they,” while we are—helpless.”

Alexander Solszhenitsyn

I was still meeting the clandestine group. Most meetings were two-to-three-hour discussions covering the wider world. They were important social contacts, but there was little moving forward. It was a good laugh and, with all the skilled, highly intelligent people there, I was learning a great deal, yet actions were hard to get off the ground. It’s very easy to have ideas, but very difficult to implement them. In our minds we do fantastic things, plans are smoothly executed with brilliant results, but when it comes to the drudgery, the frustration, the incontinence and gaining the necessary momentum to enact something, we faced the same obstacle every activist group has come across from time immemorial: ourselves.

That nothing at all was happening was untrue. Things slowly happened. But actions were drawn out. If we organised a protest, that took time: what we were doing, where, with who. If we alighted upon a leaflet, it was round the houses in a discussion until it was no longer clear who was doing what and on what timescale. Sending an email, making a FOI request, finding a meaningful approach was difficult. No one knew who was reliable, never mind who was authentic. People took responsibility for different things and things did not happen. It was all good fun, very interesting, and the people involved, well, they were heroic; yet our half-efforts and undisciplined exertions were unlikely to increase awareness among the Sheeple, the Normies, the Lemmings in the foreseeable future.

T would often tell very long, entertaining stories about Covid incidents relating to her children’s school, her debates with the headteacher and her middle-class neighbours in Morningside. It was very pleasant, although it took a lot of time and it distracted us from the topic under debate. There was a basic sort of agenda handed round. Much discussion on it. Little in the way of feedback. And few elected to take on much.

Richard and the other ‘leaders’ of the group understood the age-old tightrope. We were all volunteers and if you push a volunteer a little too much, more than they are prepared for, they simply won’t show up again. In politics, most activists care more about socialising or a career rather than the cause. They disappear if one or the other is not forthcoming.

Our furtive gatherings were necessarily different. Our group was a rare social hold to dangle from on present reality’s sheer, smooth cliff-face. Survival obliged us to learn to work together. There was no money available. We could not socialise in public. It was the opposite of a career path. Indeed, it might be the sack if your employers knew what you were doing. Everything was tentative and fragile.

Furthermore, the participants had little experience of social or political activism. We were ordinary people who had been thrust into an unrecognisable situation. We were ‘othered’, thrown to the margins, sidelined as we did not accept the Con-vid narrative. And yet, ironically, we were in the spotlight, pushed out centre stage to take part in the greatest political battle in our lives, as Our Side’s effectiveness to organise and marshal some sort of resistance became of world-historical importance. In addition to this, we were the public bogeymen to leverage the narrative and by which people were to define themselves as NOT being: ‘I’m not a stupid anti-vaxxer.’ We were in everybody’s head…somewhere.

Protesting government-induced absurdities, required certain considerations. Is it better to do it alone? If I do it with others, can I trust them? Could this all be a trap to be sprung at a later date? If so, should I try to push it as far possible so it cannot be sprung effectively? Can I out-think the algorithm that is computing the data of our dissent? Or will it adjust, out-think me, and destroy any possibility of future resistance? Each was a cause for hesitation. I am sure that every single person around that table who was sincere had these thoughts. However, instead of thought being the enemy of action and inducing a paralysis of will, they gambled. Getting involved and acting was a Hail Mary.

Attendees began to drift from the weekly gatherings. The ones who thought a few meetings, a leaflet, someone else taking onboard their plan and applying it, would see a quick victory, left. Activism in anything is like a career in politics, which in turn is like teaching – you begin thinking you’re a genius, or at least a talent, with great ideas, but when the cold water of reality is splashed all over you, people’s indifference, apathy and their honest, accurate appraisal of the weakness of your plan, or, brutally, you, then your engine blows, the enthusiasm dwindles and promptly extinguishes. Perhaps only the truly great fight through that unyielding actuality…or the deluded. I’ve seen more deluded than I have great.

We’d started with standing room only. Now, we were all comfortably seated round the table in the downstairs room. Possibly those who absconded did not like the direction of travel, expecting something more esoteric to fight ‘evil’. Talk of a spiritual battle around the table was regular. Perhaps some wanted a séance. The group leaders and the loudest voices were not immaterialists, so, although talk of other dimensions and supernatural forces was never impolitely received, it was greeted with a certain degree of caution. It never became a basis for our action.

Leavers might be finding other groups. There were quite a few offering a different path to resistance, ones that demanded less routine commitments. Some were social and passive, like the Stand in the Park movement. At these dissenters met, chatted away, went for a coffee, maybe a brunch, and then went home. These caucuses of the like-minded satisfied psychological and social needs. In themselves, they effected little. They made connections between people, and from those connections some practical activities emerged, but rarely much of note.

One stripe of our activist community I did struggle to understand. On a march with T I bewailed the fact that we were in this ‘incredible, epochal position’ and still numbers were few and leaked away easily. She told me of a woman who had arrived, very confidently and very noisily, at the group before me. Things were going to get done with her. She quickly made friends with three other women and…they all left the group to meet every week to have their nails done. This lady’s previous social circle was lost to her because of her views and she simply wanted a replacement set. Seeing the madness and then trying to re-create an ordinary life with a couple of pragmatic adjustments, puzzled me inordinately.

Regardless of other’s social priorities and the panoply of groups with ideas about separate societies, we were still at the protesting stage. It was where most friction could be brought to bear on the political process. The twin dangers of a second lockdown and the upcoming vaccination roll out informed this strategy.

Even with our ship between Scylla and Charybdis, our clarity about the dangers through many discussions did not expedite action. A lot of projects didn’t go anywhere. A couple of leaflets did get off the ground with interesting results. Someone had a sticker machine and this involved a handful of us in a form of sticker guerilla warfare.

We’d all get a pile of them and, at night, we’d stick them where we could. I’d stickered many times before, in countless campaigns and extensively during the independence referendum in Scotland. In that episode particularly, the entrenched, passionate widespread opposition to each side’s views meant that ordinary people went around sabotaging the other sides’ propaganda when they could. Chalk a pro-independence message on the pavement, the next day water had been poured on it by an irate passer-by. Discovered in the act, it could be an argument. The ‘ground war’ in that campaign was fraught, but this campaign for freedom was a different level of intensity all together.

Barely was a sticker-up than it was down. If I went back to check on one, I usually found only the scraped, scratched remains of it, the result of some infuriated watchman of civil virtue doing their bit against these murderous ‘Anti-Vaxxers!’. I could hardly believe it at the time. I thought someone must be following me. I could put hundreds of stickers up at night, yet the next morning, I’d be lucky if one remained in place. It was a testament to…to…something. The intelligence services? The latent psychopathy of a percentage of the populace? The monomaniacal devotion some had to ‘stay safe’.

The greatest sacrifice was made by the person who had the sticker machine itself. It was slow and noisy, like a breast pump. It printed off the long roll of stickers only very, very slowly. Consequently, it was running for hours at a time, driving the poor possessor of it mad. Responsibility for it was passed around like a hot potato at meetings, each former recipient of it wearing visibly the effects of the aural version of Chinese water torture. Credit where credit is due though – the stickers kept coming, mainly thanks to Tony with whom the machine found a man stoic enough to endure its endless buzzing and grinding.

Meetings in the Meadows continued too. There was a fair mix of the sensible and the type that gave conspiracy theorists a bad name among the attendees. The Professor spoke to as many people as he could during those two or three hours. Usually, we gathered in a large, public group, unmindful of ‘bubbles’ or ‘small gathering’ and chatted away quite happily.

We did not go unnoticed. In true Stalinist style, a virtuous patron of the park must have objected to the flaunting of the rules and…’science’. The police were alerted, leading to a police van becoming a constant attendee at these meetings.

The police would turn-up. We would informally disperse, move around, break off into twos while they drove along the paths in vans cross sectioning the area, then we’d re-constitute as they disappeared, only to dissolve into particulates once more when they turned around and re-appeared. Again. And again. It was not as exciting as cat and mouse. More like a modern dance interpretation called ‘Slow, Undirected’ or like leaves scattered and gathered by a swirling, but light wind.

Embarrassingly at times, passionate anti-authoritarians in our number would address a police officer using statements that were considered ‘Lawful’ as opposed to what was ‘legal’. The distinction was a profound one: one being the Law of the Land, the other being the law of corporations. However, the insensitive application to the local Bobby meant a tedious, circuitous argument that only raised tensions, needlessly, in my opinion.

A very small minority deeply resented the police presence. They gave it greater consequence than it deserved. The police had to be seen to be doing something. They were the police, subject to their orders - the edicts of those that control the state - and they carried them out. Given the unprecedented situation, it was met with commendable leniency. Unlike in Holland and other places, the police were not bludgeoning innocents with batons. They were decent.

Unsurprisingly, the Scottish police officer did not directly respond to calls to arrest Bill Gates, Boris Johnson or Christopher Witty by the angry, anti-lockdown, beanie wearing protestor, but this omission did not mean they were the vanguard of the fascist state. They may well turn out to be, but they weren’t yet. Caution urged us not to alienate anyone who might be open to a positive impression of us and our views. But there were always a couple of hotheads around who wanted a fight. They never wanted to build.

In truth, I sensed a little bit of hesitancy in the average officer’s actions. They had doubts. I picked it up through their body language. There existed a definite unwillingness to clamp down on petty infringements. They held back; and, fractals of frankness broke through that implied misgivings. I hoped our genial and peaceful disposition helped strengthen those reservations.

Another feature of the Meadows were the sirens that screamed regularly as a succession of ambulances raced along the encircling road. People were dying! This was an emergency! Covid was Real! The message was unmistakable. Later, I was told that many of the ambulances were empty. It was all a rouse to increase the fear. Having the same ambulances go back and forth was another level of propaganda. Another form of complicity. I was always trying to explain to conspiracy-sceptics – there doesn’t have to be hundreds, thousands, millions consciously in a global conspiracy, it only requires people to do unquestioningly as they are told. And not think.