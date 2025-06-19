"A genuine compliment is the oxygen of the soul."

George M.Adams

"A genuine compliment is the oxygen of the soul."

George M.Adams

Putting this change of my personal circumstances to the side, the New Normal was becoming quickly familiar. School. Pupils disappearing. Pupils turning up. Staff disappearing. Staff re-appearing. We had a department meeting during which someone raised the question of another lockdown. Were we going to lock down again?

Lockdown was being maintained as a solution by the system of local lockdowns. Different areas were being told their inhabitants had to ‘remain indoors’ as ‘cases’ spiked or fell back in them. The degree of self-importance and false gravitas displayed by authority figures on this matter, like Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon showed in her daily briefings – she continued to persist in addressing the Scottish nation even when Boris Johnson and others had long given-up – was simply unfathomable.

Such determination to keep-up the circus act was truly unique among leaders. Most had gotten bored or been discredited, and abandoned these press conferences. Not Sturgeon. Yet even Sturgeon had to know by now, surely? Already, photos of her in the paper had appeared speaking to people without a mask. She must know. Why keep the farce going?

There was something thrawn and unappealing about Sturgeon. In Scotland, we had the term ‘nippy sweetie’ for a woman who is sharp and rigid in her views and actions. She had been called that many times by her political enemies. She did look the part, it must be said. Her rebukes and exasperations when asked questions by journalists hinted at a petulant character. What many supporters did not know was that she was a cold fish to her political friends too.

A friend of mine had organised a public event during the Scottish referendum at which she was to be the speaker. Before Sturgeon’s appearance, a non-descript but allegedly important woman arrived at the venue, her face expressing - and resembling - the sentiments of a trout caught by a line and landed on a riverbank. It turns out she was Sturgeon’s secretary, her PA, her personal campaign organiser, whatever. She strode through the door as emissary and advance crew and enforcer; all wrapped into one; she was to prepare the way for the Deputy First Minister. The Assistant haughtily demanded this, and that, and that too, her tone deprived of that communal respect which is traditionally kept amongst those on the same political side who are fighting for the same cause, who share the same values and beliefs.

The preliminaries of subjugating the help completed, the Ice Queen herself entered, her face appearing to suffer from an unfortunate case of lockjaw. She wandered gloomily and taciturnly around the backstage area for a few minutes, radiating vibes of ‘do not approach’, before proceeding into the main hall to deliver her speech. She never said a word to any of the volunteers. No ‘thanks’, or a ‘hello’ – nothing.

She gave free reign to her misanthropic deputy, a proxy of her charmless deficiencies, to castigate and cajole with a free reign. Miserable was how I would describe her. ‘Misery loves company’, they say, well, it also loves a crisis that spreads misery. And feeds a self-image. Sturgeon revelled in it on many levels.

Depressingly, she was garnering support. It was clear that having a break from dull routine was appreciated by the Scottish public. And being kept safe. Yet, there was calculation in all her restrictions and doom-mongering. Previously, she had cleverly chemically alloyed support for Scottish independence in Scotland with the continued anger at leaving the European Union that existed in England and Wales. (Although, cynics like myself noted that stopping Brexit was a useful distraction from facilitating Scexit.)

She was now billowing the fears of Covid, reacting with a one-step-more-extreme restrictions policy for Scotland, than was determined for England. Making a very clear distinction in the mind of the Scottish electorate and beyond. The pro-EU partisans, conformity incarnate, were the most rabid of the Covidians and, to be fair to her political calculations, they were the majority in Scotland.

Sturgeon tried to present herself as the most humane, right-minded leader in the United Kingdom to the UK’s population, while simultaneously for the home audience, she projected Scotland as politically different and more virtuous country than the other UK nations.

A large majority of people fell, as usual, for the identity equation. In Scotland, supporting independence and being pro-Eu meant everything you said was good. In the rest of the country, among the Left, primarily in England, pro-EU and anti-Tory equalled a trusted figure, a stateswoman, her words carried assurance. Mix in the fear of death as a catalyst and an endogenous reaction produced a successful political elixir. She was polling highly in Scotland and England.

Sturgeon was completely dominant during the Covid period in Scotland. Mandates fell from her mealy mouth like drooling spittle, and were lapped-up by her coterie of dog-like dependents, hangers-on and groupies, to be spat out at the public as a wise ambrosia. They were completely obeyed because we were frightened, because we wanted independence and this crisis seemed to assist this goal, because we wanted back into the European Union.

Of course, not believing in Covid in Scotland meant you were the opposite of all this: anti-vaxxer, fascist, Trumper, racist, misogynist and so on. The vast majority of Scots, including the ones that formerly disliked Sturgeon and her independence politics, averred being in Sceptical camp and they acquiesced too.

Such a formula gave Sturgeon unprecedented authority which she applied to making lockdowns harder and longer and unceasing in Scotland. There were areas of Scotland that were put under restrictions when a miniscule number of patients were in hospital; figures that six months previously would have meant nothing to anyone. Yet, based on this and her power to impose, hundreds of thousands of people submitted to her ordinances. Such was her sway that masks were adopted more universally and longer than anywhere else in the UK. Testing was done more rigorously and more systematically by the populace in Scotland than elsewhere. The simplistic listing and subscribing to the view of certain groups as enemies to be rejected by the overwhelming mass of the population while associating the promotion of masks and testing as righteous because it was prescribed by the Leader were all classic hallmarks of a cult. Scotland had become a cult overnight.

Slavish obedience to the rules, spawned a new strain of cultural phenomenon: Covid Convenient Avoidance. Covid was a useful excuse to avoid unpleasant chores in all aspects of life. People were addicted to repeating, interpreting and mutually defining the rules to their benefit. In the staff base, there was an unceasing dialogue and wringing of hands about restrictions. People really missed their families… not enough to bend the rules…but they missed them…and when it was permissible…’well, I’d better not to keep them safe’…whoever it was…people had good reason to take time off from their families…without criticism or fall-outs. Great.

It was like a couple had been told that there was an invisible wall between them and neither could extend a doting appendage to caress. Whether one or both were grateful for the fanciful injunction imposed upon them and made them believe in the prohibition’s verity more certainly because of the relief it provided from a relationship of ambivalent or diluted feeling, who can say? But the ‘existence’ of such a barrier was convenient, although be an unrested subject of discussion between them until its removal.

Although what many of my colleagues said, the content of it, could be described as angst, there was no sense of outrage or hurt. There were no tears, no breakdowns, no sobs, no laments, or collapses in morale: it was all just ‘worry-talk’ which is just like ‘busy-work’, not much of anything. People would mouth the same old platitudes: ‘it’s terrible’, ‘can’t go anywhere’, ‘it’s so frustrating’. However, to a gaze, undistracted by mealy protestations, it looked like many were enjoying their restricted lives, away from relatives. Taken as a whole, the true meaning of the situation would never be rescued from superficial protestations of affection, but I could not help but see the poverty of love and its incapacity in all these instances, and in so many families.

However, loves mysteries aside, some discussions did not bemoan restrictions wistfully but became outright contentious arguments about the rights and wrongs of them. The librarian at the school and her long-time assistant had once been friends but a falling out converted them into bitter enemies. They now could hardly stand one another. All my sympathies were with Daisy, the assistant. The librarian had such a large stick up her arse, it must have been inserted in a ten-hour medical procedure. No human could have shoved it up there by themselves. It was too big. Perhaps this was why speaking to her was always a humiliation. She was in constant discomfort. Thus, any simple inquiry was met by constant hostility. Her testiness and barely concealed contempt and a denigrating tone in her address, as if somewhere along the line she’d decided that no one was quite as good and no one’s work was quite as important as hers. God forbid that she should be interrupted while logging books onto the library system.

She was prone to wearing trousers with the belt pulled extremely tightly on them. It must have been quite an exertion in the mornings to get the pin to that particular notch, garrotting her mid-section as it always did. I imagined her inveigling her husband with threats to perform the daily task. His foot on her back as he tried to get those last few millimetres of give to slip the pin through the hole and fasten it tight. This may go some way to explaining her high blood pressure, and subsequent invariable ill-mood: the belt was acting like a tourniquet on her body. Poor woman’s brain was probably struggling to receive oxygen. She was oxygen deprived. Her other favoured garment, when not cleaving herself in two, was a long frock from a bygone era. With her short hair, she looked like a page boy who had become the aging footman and had then taken up wearing women’s clothes from Jane Austen’s closet. However, librarianship has its own peculiar sartorial demands and her references in this area were completely foreign to me. She might have been the very flower of fashion, in librarian terms.

Covid had deeply impacted her. Her husband had not been well previous to it, and a hint of a Covid infection deeply unnerved her. I doubt that her husband’s health would have made much difference to her attitude. Like all control freaks, she had a morbid terror of change and death and any threat with either prospective conclusion at the end was met with terror and a screeching, red-faced, banshee-like rage. With that tight belt, she was inviting an aneurism.

One dangerous hazard in her mind was people not following the rules. Obviously, I assumed she despised me for my maskless state, but our paths seldom crossed, and I enjoyed a status beyond her reach. She may have privately complained to Mick. It would be in keeping with her character. Some people had. Mick had asked me two weeks into school starting whether I was still exempt or not. There was pressure on him to make me conform. I told him, yes, I was still exempt. He never asked again. It is a testament to his character in that situation that the most pressure I ever felt from management was that single email.

Daisy was within Janice’s range however, and, like all bullies, she felt an entitlement to interfere in another’s life. We were crawling into November and Janice and Daisy must have been discussing their family’s plans for Christmas. They still tried to be civil to each other despite their icy relations. Janice was, unsurprisingly, going to follow the rules. Daisy could not see the sense in them. Why have only two people at your house when they had had another two, different, people at their house the night before? Daisy could not see the logic. Janice, who believed herself both smarter and more refined than Daisy, did not need to see the logic. They were the rules. Legitimate authority had established them. They started to argue. Janice informed Daisy officiously that she would call the government hotline and inform on her if she found out that she had broken the ‘mandates’.

The mental image of Janice holed up in the back garden shrubbery of Daisy’s tenement shared garden, watching with binoculars to spy an additional guest beyond the sanctioned with her mobile phone poised to phone the government’s sneak line should be absurd one, never likely to occur, but…you never knew. Control freaks are perfect rationalists, strait-jacketed in routine. You could set a Konigsberg clock by them. And then the world changes. They crack…up. Reason becomes madness. And nothing is off-limits. I’d not discount Janice too quick.

With some credit to her though, most people who ‘grass’ do it behind the other person’s back. Janice would knife you straight in the front. Although, if the individual orbited on a higher plane, then a clandestine tip-off would have likely been her strategy. I would like to believe Janice may be thinking about saving lives, probably her own foremostly, but what truly lay behind the apotheosis of moral rectitude was Daisy’s failure to share her concerns as adamantly as she did. She wanted compliance in thought. Needless to say, Daisy was offended by the proposed betrayal and its open, brazen articulation as a threat. Another Cold War ensued, more toxic and longer-lasting than the first.

Relations worsened. Daisy, at some point, stopped wearing a mask too. I am not sure whether that was after the second lockdown but, at some point, masks no longer made sense to her either. This probably enraged Janice further. Daisy was putting her and her husband at risk. The selfish bitch!

Masks did have the advantage of covering-up some colleagues faces. Janice’s being one. I no longer had to look at her stony, sourpuss visage returning my half-smile with its inverted, broader, downward cousin. Her desk’s location, at the library entrance, meant all visitors passed her by on their way to the staffroom or to pick-up a book or take a class. I, at least, was always met by Janice lifting her eyes, greeting me with a look of disdain followed by a contemptuous return of her leery peepers to the screen. With her masked, all I had to see were her glaring, hate-filled oculars. During Con-vid, my lack of a face covering probably incited an endless eruption of bile within her. I could never say Covid was completely without its satisfactions.

Moira, when she made a brief appearance, spared us from the full effect of her face malformed by excessive fear, entitlement and self-pity by her mask. The constant expression of outraged disapproval on Francis’ pie hole was also thankfully shrouded by a face covering. But she had vanished more completely than even Moira by this point. I don’t think I saw her for the rest of the year.

Nor did I have to see the entirety of another head of department’s unhappy countenance, Orla’s flattened grimacing face which looked like it had been hit with an iron. If she could not ignore you, she stared at you as a degenerate interloper. Like many female PTs in schools, she tried to make her job a part of her social life and turn her fellow employees into the social circle that she possibly missed out on in school. Given her power to hire, report on and ostracise members of staff, there was a surreptitious pressure to go along, and, it would have to be said, to those in her pack, she was nice and protective. Those outside her department though were a threat. (A huge number of teachers were either bullied at school or were socially marginalised, an incredible amount based on all the disclosures made to me over the years, from many schools. It is as if teaching is their personal attempt to re-write their own history and remove the pain of the past.)

Orla, this was kept quiet, sent her children to private school. A controversial decision among state schoolteachers. Never slow to further fry the chip on their shoulder, many staff would rail against a colleague for ‘not believing in the system’. A moral stance concealing a secret resentment - a peer having the money to enact such a choice – while also articulating a fair point: why work in the comprehensive system if you do not think it is good enough for your children?

If known, Orla would be the target of snide remarks across the school. This did not count against her for me. I quite like private schools. They set a standard and state schools should be bold and confident enough to reach it. What coloured Orla in my eyes was, like Janice, she always conveyed a dismissiveness of your person. Fine, but if she felt that way about colleagues, then how did she feel about the predominantly working-class children she taught?

Why not judge on merit rather than pre-empt conclusions of character with a hasty sneering and condescension? The Orlas and the Francises claimed a ridiculous level of status based on tiny differentials of postcode and wealth, an outer defence that walls a cramped and oppressive inner landscape. A rotting swamp of bitterness, fears and hates. To me, it was no surprise that they were both involved in one of the most shameful incidents in the school, and my biggest regret, during Covid.

I had went over to my classroom door from sitting at my desk when I heard the shouts. Three people were shouting. What the hell! What’s going on? I looked down the corridor: there was the librarian stood beside Orla and Catherine, a history teacher, screaming, literally screaming, faces red, near hysterical, at a small, twelve-year-old girl.

‘Where’s your mask?’ screeched one.

‘It’s in my bag,’ said the little girl.

‘Get it out!’ hyper-ventilated beetroot coloured Janice.

‘But I don’t want to wear it. I’m exempt,’ she said. After I heard her say it, I noticed she was wearing the green lanyard with sunflowers patterned on it. She had it because she was a Special Needs child, one of the ones who received extra help in lessons and is allowed to leave early because noisy school corridors frighten her. Every teacher and auxiliary is aware of the meaning of the lanyard if not knowing the specific situation of the child who wears it.

Didn’t matter.

‘Get your mask out and put it on!’ shouted Orla.

‘Get it out!’ joined in Catherine.

The little girl fell to her knees, opened her bag and started to search. She found the mask in there.

‘Put it on!’

‘PUT IT ON!’ chorused the Furies.

She put it on. She stood up, gathered her bag, zipped it back up, and walked off down the corridor towards me. As she passed me, she shot me a look. ‘Why didn’t you do anything?’ it said.

I looked at her, wanting to say, ‘I’m on your side’. She passed and was lost in the mass of drifting pupils.

I regretted it then. I regret it now. My inaction…

The pupils continued to ignore my lack of a face-covering. They all noticed for sure. Yet no one asked me about it. And it had no effect on their personal decision to wear a mask. Masks were ubiquitous. Another failed aspiration. I could only hope that it was stirring a few doubts about what they were being told, and was sustaining those who, under the cloth, were of a similar mind. Perhaps my example was providing a useful illustration or citation in any household arguments conducted by any brave and independent-minded enough young person who reasoned against their parents’ wholescale adoption of the Covid narrative. It was probably too much to hope of young people. They should never have been put in this position.

The non-Scots seemed to have more awareness on this issue. Those children whose parents were Polish, Eastern European or from places like Africa or the Mid-East were more switched on and alert to the lie, although always masked. They mostly kept their thoughts to themselves. In class, I tried to leave the issue alone for fear of the consequences. The majority of pupils were clearly not on my side and if I started promoting a viewpoint that was either Covid-sceptic or ‘Anti-Vax’, I’d probably weaken any influence I had on the mask issue.

I’d read a book that term by Edwyn Black called America’s War on the Weak. It was an account of America’s long Eugenicist history. In the early decades of the Twentieth Century, the USA had been the world’s leader in Eugenics and was sterilising ‘incompetents’, ‘idiots’ and ‘morons’ – all technical terms – long before the Nazis. Since one class was reading Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck, I made the point that during the Great Depression Lennie, the mentally challenged character, might have been sterilised under the guise of vaccination ‘as they used to do back then in California’. In subsequent lessons, I referred to this point as a piece of learning. When I ‘consolidated learning’ on these facts, only the Polish pupils answered the questions on this point when I asked.

It was during this time, I received the one compliment during Covid that affected me. A Polish girl in my Higher class was clearly uncomfortable wearing a mask. She edged it down when she could. She forgot it. She took it off during class (I did not enforce the masks or the hand sanitising). She clearly wanted rid of it. But she hesitated at drawing attention to herself by abandoning it completely. To and from class, it hung under the chin, able to be swiftly put in place if encountering an unfriendly eye.

One day, she stayed back after class had finished.

‘Do you get into trouble for not wearing the mask?’ she asked tentatively.

‘No,’ I smiled at her, with a certain upbeat confidence. ‘Do you?’

‘Teachers insist that we wear them,’ she said. She had strikingly bright blue eyes.

I paused while I picked my words carefully. Go too far, I might alienate her. She’d taken a risk even speaking to me.

‘It’s difficult. Everyone’s so frightened,’ I sighed.

She nodded. ‘Yes, they’re all so scared.’ The thought flashed through my mind of the impression we adults were conveying on the flowering young, forcing them to grow in accord with the stake of our own weaknesses.

I looked at her and smiled. ‘This’ll pass too,’ I said. That was a lie. I had no idea whether this would pass or not. I wanted to give her some hope. I did not want to tell her we were at the start of things getting worse. I didn’t know that for sure.

‘You’re different,’ she said disarmingly, undauntedly staring into my eyes so she knew that I knew she meant it.

‘I don’t know about that!’ I deflected with a laugh. I assumed she meant I was braver or more honest. I didn’t feel brave. I thought of the situation as others being unforgivably cowardly. I was simply being normal. ‘It takes courage to even allow yourself to think differently,’ I added.

She murmured something I could not quite hear.

‘You’re in a very difficult situation,’ I paused, awkwardly trying to get the right tone. ‘People are, you know, hysterical. They’re worried they’re going to die and if you take your mask off, they’ll look to punish you, make things hard for you…’. There were teachers I knew who would self-righteously bully a student and humiliate them on this issue. A dangerous fervour bubbled away during usual staffroom witterings about inconveniencies. I was worried at her tender years some colleague might uproot the shoots of her resistance if she dispensed with the mask entirely. I no longer trusted my fellow professionals to act humanely.

She nodded. She knew. She’d figured out all this before and had an appropriately jaundiced view of adults, especially teachers.

‘I know,’ the confidence of finality in her voice.

‘You can take the mask off in my class, but, look, all I can do is to advise you to play the game. You’re doing your exams. You don’t need the ill will of a teacher. We might be giving you the grades at the end of the year.’ I paused, thinking of how in times of duress ordinary grudges become obsessive vendettas far beyond the weeds of offence. ‘Let’s hope it stops soon,’ I curled my lower lip and rounded my chin in a gesture of sympathy. ‘Are any of your friends like you?’

‘Some of them,’ she said. ‘Mainly my Polish friends.’ The Poles weren’t dumb. Quite the contrast. The Scots were scoring high in Eugenicist categories. Primed for termination. How many and how badly were they doing was the question.

‘Good. At least you have some company. Get with those friends and have a laugh. It’s good to know there are some sensible, brave young people.’ That drew a smile. I started to turn as an indication the conversation was over. I didn’t want to make her feel awkward. She hovered. She still had something she wanted to say.

‘You’re a very brave man,’ she said, looking at me purposefully, then she abruptly turned and left.

That was what she had wanted to say all along. It was the biggest compliment anyone could have paid me. My thoughts, my fears…I didn’t feel brave. Yet, I’d had an impact on a young girl and provided some sort of a role model that had impressed her. She felt safe enough to reach out and trust her fragile opinions to me. Hopefully, her sense of betrayal was ameliorated somewhat. A handful still valued integrity. A few were still able to think, able to feel beyond their own fears.

Nothing greater happened to me over the next two years.