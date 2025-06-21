“The fundamental cause of the trouble is that in the modern world the stupid are cocksure while the intelligent are full of doubt.”

Bertrand Russell (Eugenicist)

People call other people ‘conspiracy theorists’ to draw a distinct line between them and the conspiracy weltanschauung, because, in emotional terms, they cannot handle living in that world. The conspiracy world triggers reprehensible feelings in them. Emotions buried alive to ward off a devastating psychological defeat like their own personal version of Cannae, again. Thus, they reject these feelings in themselves and just as arduously reject the individuals that are manifestations of that disavowed subconscious realm. It is why many a conspiracy theorist is left confused, hurt and ultimately embittered by the vehemence of the criticism they face when simply raising a couple of reasonable questions about an event. It’s ironic too. Sub rosa, the mass of people know they do live in a world of lies, betrayals and unstable identities. Their manic rejection and denial of this kingdom of night proves it.

It is a world they know; they grew-up with it; but decide to shun it completely in favour of ‘happy family, happy community, happy schools, happy workplace’ narrative which we pay lip service to, and try very hard to convince ourselves it really is true. Again, another irony, the ones I know who are most slavish to the Covidian narrative, who announced they ‘were doing it for others’, were also some of the most inveterate, malicious gossips, conspirers and backstabbers I kent. ‘Kick nature out the front door, it comes in through the window’. You can’t deny reality. Our theologically claimed diurnal nature won’t be side-stepped with toxic positive thinking.

Conspiracy-deniers, the smart, well-educated ones, tend to adopt a condescending benignity (like talking to a special needs child) to the poor conspiracy theorist, all in the name of psychic defence, and they will either call you names, often quite chummily but with a not too concealed edge, or they will act towards you as if you’ve just had a cancer diagnosis and suffer under a terrible affliction (your own stupidity). It’s like being served a cup of sulphuric acid in the best china.

However, as Covid unfolded and facts and narrative slowly diverged, like two pieces of velcro being slowly and carefully separated, it did seem that those who dismissed conspiracy-thinking under luminations of manner and prejudice and unassailable intellectual superiority were being sorely tested in their wattage.

Christmas was approaching. There was a clear build-up towards further lockdowns. As a person with some experience of politics, an obvious story-construction had begun again. Cases started rising – the usual non-denials of a second lockdown from politicians – they were a sleugh of articles on the lethal Second Wave, devastating to people, to the vulnerable, to GRANNY, for God’s sake! The organs of control were billowing the flames of hysteria again.

Often, it’s not politicians that are most revealing of deep state aims: it’s the journalists. Whether it’s worthwhile for a billionaire or a corporation to invest in (owning) a here-today, gone-tomorrow politician is a moot point – it probably is for the top, top politicians. However, although slightly more expensive and requiring greater commitment, cultivating and funding a well-known journalist is a steadier long-term investment. Not to say that the following are bought and paid for, however, a journalist like Paul Mason on the Left (Ha!) or Robert Peston in the Centre or Isabelle Oakeshott on the Right will outlast many a prime minister and their government and will reach millions of people for decades acting as a mouthpiece. Own one of them, and a few minor ones that hang onto their coat tails, you can shape the narrative. That’s a great return.

If I want to know what’s coming next, I look at the questions protected-and-promoted-types of journalists are asking. More importantly, what questions they are not asking and what paradigm assumptions they are subtly pushing. Almost without fail, it will point you in the right direction. Most of the time, politicians merely navigate a landscape journalists have already mapped out for them in the minds of the public. In late November and early December of 2020, the direction of travel was towards another lockdown.

But that wasn’t all. The in-the-know corporations were weighing in too, making it more obvious…and disconcerting. Tesco had its traffic light entry system installed: signalling its adherence to an increasingly surveilled society. They even used it at Leith Tesco a number of times, although not consistently. Monitors appeared at the self-checkouts, recording and displaying you to yourself on screen: the picture of me was better looking than I was, giving me a soft focus that erased my lines. A nice touch. Yet why did we need to be recorded when paying for our groceries? No clearer sign was there of Tesco’s embedding the apparatus of the surveillance state than their Christmas advert. In it, Santa is proudly waving his vaccine passport. They’d even politicised Santa. The evil bastards. Was he worried going down all those chimneys that he might infect someone? Or feared encountering some mad Covidian with lateral flow test demanding he blow into it? Santa could be the ultimate super spreader.

Under a freezing, pitiless sky, my face blank and numbed, three forces weighed heavily on me as I slouched towards school, to be bored. The prospect of another lockdown I considered outrageous but I resigned myself gloomily to its inevitability. A bleaker one this time given that it was winter. Matt Hancock, the half-witted and sneaky Health Minister was on TV celebrating the arrival of the vaccine. Great. Untested. Novel. Disturbing to me even in the mainstream media’s supposedly benign description of what it did. Tampering with your genetics to produce a spike protein. It wasn’t a secret. Taking it necessarily turned a person into a GMO. No questioning of it.

Nevertheless, experimental and untested, it was apparently good enough to start sticking into people’s arms. Hancock cried after the first person was jabbed, with relief he said, after all the pressure and worry. Although, when I saw the clip of it, he looked more like he was laughing. Maybe the actual rulers of the world had told him he was to be taken out if this vaccine didn’t get done…and he was relieved. Maybe he was dizzy with having fooled us all. More likely, he was delighted with the upcoming pay-off. As the gyre’s circling narrowed and narrowed, the Covid dissenters and Covidians alike seemed more like the prey of a predatory state.

The third pressure was the vaccine passport. It was the prized instrument of control. In this area, the walls were closing in: we were going to be locked down and locked out. We were to be pressured to have a poisonous vaccine, and, to be let out of our imprisonment, a privacy-destroying vaccine passport was necessary. Its retention, along with the freedoms it granted, was dependent on future, continual and regular updating with new vaccines or boosters. Otherwise, it was a forced quarantine in your home. It was all happening very quickly.

In a few months we had moved from a certain degree of liberty to a government imposing and a citizenry willing to submit to an experimental procedure for contingent liberty. A liberty we had fully enjoyed a little more than six months ago, and, prior to that, we had revelled in it for all our lives. Where had it gone? A world without memory. Did lawyers not remember that people had rights? Did politicians forget their power came from the people? Did academics no longer recall to treasure truth? We’d been wiped clean. In half a year, we didn’t know who we were anymore. It was confusing. A revelation was at hand: had we ever been what we thought we were?

Was this bad? I had to pause and reflect. It was happening quick, too quick in my opinion. In that, there was hope. As a child and a Catholic, it used to disturb me when I had ‘evil’ thoughts – when I thought of things that could be done that were ‘bad’ in certain situations. With prayer, much turpitude and restlessness nights, I tried to drive these thoughts from my head, frightened what they meant for me and my immortal soul. ‘Bad’ intrusive thoughts tormented me, but they also gave me a benefit. I found it relatively easy, as far as my own conceit goes, to imagine myself in the position of ‘evil’ people. As I strolled through the park on the way to school, I had misgivings about the effectiveness of the Bad Guys’ plan. It felt like they’d gone too soon. They were not sufficiently prepared. Not that I was invested in it greatly in its success. However, the thought they were botching it gave me hope. And…if they were botching…they’d soon start falling out.

I can’t say that I am confident enough to draw conclusions about some of the smartest people in the world, with vast resources, an army of think-tanks, universities of intellectuals and a multi-generational scheme tweaked by the cleverest and most well-connected families, but, if I was, then I would say that somewhere along the line they were persuaded to act in haste to execute a plan that would have benefitted from a more gradated, patient adoption, particularly as they neared the crucial point.

I’m not sure if seismic political sunderings like Brexit and Trump’s election were forcing their hand, or whether or not internet enabled identities and the multiplying and accelerating effects of truth flowing through the system ineffectively checked was a danger to the supporting ruts of the global class system. They may or may not be causal. Possibly, globalists and bio-tech feudalists believed they had to enact their arrangements now, before it was too late to have global institutions impress their will on restless national populaces, who at the same time were becoming increasingly large, fragmented and aware of how the system works to their disadvantage.

(…perhaps failure was in-built to the plan as part of a greater all-encompassing plan? Ever think of that…?)

Yet, if it had been me, in my ‘umble, ‘umble, heeps of humility, ‘umble opinion, I would have waited until I was absolutely sure I had all my ducks in a row. In April and May, I was deeply worried that that was it. We were done. It was over for me and my class of people. They’d initiated the plan. There was no effective opposition. An ongoing story would be elaborated and managed by the media to permit the step-by-step introduction and application of new oppressive technologies and facilitating legislation. The era of neo-feudalism had begun.

In the shock and awe of this new, unfamiliar landscape, with people trembling and befogged, a pre-prepared vaccine could have been rolled out nearly immediately with a tracking system ready to go. Local releases of genuinely dangerous viruses or just poisoning the water of localities, throwing the veil of a new strain of Covid over the effects suffered by millions, would provide the horrific pictures necessary and be supplemented by heart-wrenching testimony of thousands of individual and family stories. A tsunami of propaganda could engulf society. Social media, fired by bots, intelligence agency sponsored accounts and mistaken, but genuine, victims would generate a powerful torrent that should sweep away any objections and objectors. People would be screaming for Covid vaccines and would throw themselves gratefully at the vanguard of the New World Order. Just get them out quick enough and launch that ready-made digital passport.

I have heard that the Plan - …if there was a plan…blah…blah… - was to be launched some years after 2020: 2025 or even 2030, aiming for completion by 2050. It’s a claim made in the conspiracy community. Proof is lacking. However, a calendar along these lines would make greater sense to me. Give it another ten years, keep building the digital prison, let us walk straight into it with our increasing dependence on phones and devices, then shut the door.

As it was, we had a track and trace system whose ineptness required it be written off (if reports are to be believed) at the cost of thirty-five billion pounds. We had a vaccine millions knew was untried, a complete shot in the dark. Literally. Enough truth was getting out. Through the internet, and some newspaper articles, thousands of tiny droplets of information were collectively acting like pelting rain on the prairies of the public mind, slowing down in mud the entire wooden-wheeled caravan of global tyranny.

It was reminiscent of one of history’s most epic events: Germany’s invasion of the Soviet Union in World War Two, Operation Barbarossa. The German advance was conducted with breath-taking alacrity at first, stunning the world, but after dazzling successes and unprecedented distances covered on foreign terrain, huge numbers of enemy combatants killed, wounded and captured, it all began to slow. Less due to Soviet resistance as to small, unforeseen details that had not been predicted and accounted for.

As the tanks and mechanized divisions crossed the great steppe of Ukraine and western Russia, sand was getting caught in the vehicles’ filters. This choked the engines of the spear tip’s advance and necessitated unplanned stops. To clear out the sand and re-start the invasion, the soldiers had to pour diesel oil through those engine filters, causing four times more diesel to be consumed than the Nazis had calculated would be required. Repeated halts not only delayed the assault but allowed the Soviets to extend their retreat backwards to the interior and further exacerbated the problems of distance and supply for Hitler’s forces.

This problem, so small in itself, stunted the assault. German units were held-up for days waiting on supplies of fuel. The speed of progress, which had resulted in hundreds of miles being covered in a week, was dissipated by these small, unforeseen determinants, reducing forward gains to sporadic thrusts as different groupings across a frontline of hundreds of miles tried to coordinate their movements. The Soviet army was given time to re-group and build lines of fortifications. The Russians forced the Nazis from a devastating blitzkrieg to a fight on their own terms: a grinding, debilitating war of attrition which took a devastating toll on all combatants.

It was my hope that all the social media posts, the leaflets, the emails, the poorly attended protests, the signs, the arguments, the little bits of truth leaking out here and there, were like grains of sand clogging up the infernal combustion engines of the world-wide conspiracy. It was my shaky belief that the endless countering of the Narrative by any means, by any delivery system or vector was impactful. Anything that disrupted the monolithic message was to the benefit of those that wanted a different future.

This appeared to be the case in the latter half of 2020. Making the concession to campaigning parents in Scotland that the schools would re-open was a blow to the aim of keeping us apart until more onerous conditions and longer-lasting ones could be re-imposed in winter. Resistance was not huge, but it was persistent, and it was having an effect. Perhaps the fascists, the alliance between government and corporations, were making the same mistake again eighty years later.

Although the end of 1941, the year of the invasion, saw a stalemate reached in the snows of the Russian winter, it was, nonetheless, merely a prelude to further Nazi successes the following Spring in which the Soviet Union’s losses and forced retreats gave the near-indelible impression that the Red Army was done for…until Stalingrad. A second lockdown was like this second Nazi advance. Would the enemy not have learned enough from the previous months to be far more effective this time around? Or could new unforeseen events leave them mud bound and stranded, like the fascist tanks in the vast spaces of the Eurasian steppe?

Everything was just guesswork on my part. I was just placing facsimiles of history over contemporary events, hoping they fitted and then fretfully attempting to use them to sketch-out the forms of what was approaching.

We were heading for another lockdown.