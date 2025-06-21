‘Dostoyevsky asked, “Am I weak and cowering creature or do I have rights?”. In this day and age we can finally answer, I am a weak and cowering creature with inalienable rights.’

Victor Pelevin, Babylon

Everybody presumed everyone else was doing their job. And the elaborate circus was fooling them. When my brother visited from abroad a year later to see our mum and myself, he told me that he had to wear a ‘special’ mask on the plane, not just the run-of-the-mill face covering or surgical mask. He had been told this as he was checking-in his luggage. He urgently phoned a friend who made a mad dash to pick-up the requisite specified mask and get to the airport before the flight left.

As his visit ended, and he was ordering his bags getting ready to leave, he showed me the ‘special’ mask: it was basically thick paper. It had indentations across it that seemed to be for design reasons only; they looked like stitching, but were simply stamps by a machine. When I peered closely at one indentation, I could see light through it. I held it up to my brother.

‘I can see you through it,’ I said jubilantly, and I could.

Quickly, he grabbed it back from me. He was obviously annoyed; we’d just been arguing, coolly, about the usefulness of masks. I had clearly won the debate in this specific instance. Didn’t matter. He wouldn’t examine the mask closely. He just shoved it in his pocket and we stopped talking about it. I knew he would put that mask on in the airport, in the plane and in the taxi on the way home. My brother was an extremely intelligent person. It didn’t matter. People did not believe that other people were lying to them. Someone would have said.

My brother’s mask was a newer, more sophisticated type of mask that airlines were imposing on passengers…for safety. It never occurred to anyone that they were imposing these because the opportunity to fleece people for more money was too good to pass up. Control the market and sell, give the captured consumer no other choice. It mimicked what was happening globally. Just like with vaccines. You’d have to ‘buy’ your freedom with a vax.

Late 2020 saw the masks people buying rise in grading. When Covid had first started to circulate as a ‘threat’, the impromptu protective devices were hilarious. Using bin bags, plastic bottles and other such re-purposed objects was one of the few genuinely laugh-out loud moments to be had. However, some people had got smart. They had figured out that a surgical or cloth mask was not going to prevent a virus. What could they do? Their answer was to buy a higher grade of mask. Smart…but, still, not that smart. Escape velocity from Planet Stupid was not achieved and the speeding rocket of the idea, spluttered, slowed and balletically tipped back to the surface.

Individuals started to buy N95 masks – just as useless – which once they had sold out suddenly became the safest way to protect yourself and your loved ones. The demand for them went through the roof. Isn’t that convenient? Someone was going to get rich. There must have been plenty of money in it because at one point Mammon himself, former prime minister and cuckold of the New World Order, Tony Blair, started to punt them. I’ll give you that, some people really don’t care how they make money, I’ll give you that.

A selected few, the mask intelligentsia so to speak, were able to conclude that even the N95 meant sharing the same unfiltered air as everyone else and, besides, it had clear gaps between different parts of the face and the mask. Hardly watertight, never mind airtight. This rarefied coterie of mask wearers went full metal-jacket, heavy duty on the mask tech. The most common one I saw was the dual filter, ordinarily used by those working with materials such as stone or wood, to filter out large particles. Was that effective? It was for dust. You can still see dust. You can’t see viruses, not with a microscope. To a virus, it was just a more circuitous route to its destination. The thrusting engines of the Normies still did not achieve orbit of Planet Stupid, and fell back once again.

Were they going to wear the mask all the time? If not, it was practically useless. Were the eyes covered to prevent infection through them? No, just the mouth. Then what was the point? Were they going to disinfect the mask and all their clothes when they came home? Had they built a contamination area in their two-bed flat? It was all so…

Stupid.

Yet, hard to believe but true, an even more distinguished elite existed, the equivalent of the trillionaire class. The super rich of the rich. They had recognised the importance of full visage coverage. I saw two in Leith Links Park. The couple I witnessed were both extremely overweight. Their clothes draped from them, rather than being worn. However, they had crammed their pudgy faces into a masks that entirely encompassed them with two large transparent pieces of plastic on each mask acting as eye holes. Behind those screens I could see the compressed, folded skin of their meaty countenances, rolls of squished blubber squeezing around the now constricted peeping eyes. There was a dual respirator fitted to where their mouths would be.

It is redundant to say, that the intention to be clever was unintentionally hilarious. The fact that the intellect was being applied to slowly rationalise such gargantuan idiocy was profoundly funny. What was the point of having a brain at all if you misuse it like this? I am sure the Eugenicists felt the same and were, much more maliciously than I was…because they hate the People, and I don’t. Just some of them. They’d be creasing themselves with guffaws at the fears, illusions and pathetic attempts to ‘stay safe’ by the plebs.

With all the absences of the professionills, the school had to buy in supply teachers. This explained an unrecognised figure moving around the corridors from classroom to classroom. I had caught a glimpse of him from a distance originally. I’d thought he was a workman. I could make out a visor on him and a slightly misshapen body, but that was it. It was when I was standing out in the corridor doing my own small form of propaganda showing everyone it was possible to not be masked and not die, that this figure approached me.

He was wearing the protective visor, which no one else in the staff wore. He obviously had a bit of logic. Under that he had the N95 mask and his clothing was overlayed and augmented by the full PPE, including the gloves. He stopped within six feet of me. He looked like an auxiliary from Chernobyl, circa the explosion, a member of the clean-up team. He wanted to ask me something.

‘Rrrrrmmmmmm eveeen,’ he said loudly enough but the mask was blocking the clarity of the sounds. I couldn’t understand him.

‘Sorry, what?’ I asked. I daren’t lean forward in case he made a run for it.

‘Nnnnuteeeellllmerrrrrmmmmmeeeeevn?’ he said.

It was definitely a question. Definitely a question. What was he asking me? My name? Why would he want to know my name? Does he want me to put on a mask? Nah, his eyes aren’t angry. What would a supply teacher be looking for? A room!

‘Sorry, what? A room?’ I asked. It was a guess.

He nodded enthusiastically. ‘Rrrrrrrrrrrrmmmmmmmmm ssseeeeeeeev,’ he repeated. It sounds like a distant cousin to the words ‘Room Seven’. I’ll try it.

‘Room seven?’ I said which was my best attempt. He nodded with vigour. ‘Just behind you,’ and I pointed to the door behind him. He turned to go, checked, and turned back.

‘Thaannk ooooo!’ he said. I think, underneath the mask, he was smiling. He left and went into the classroom.

I could hardly hear him, and he was less than three feet away from me by the time we had concluded our brief conversation – he’d moved closer so I could hear him better (breaking social distancing despite all his equipage demonstrating his concern). How were the pupils going to hear him?

Sure enough, it did not take long before there was a pupil outside of his door. Being a pupil of …, he started expressing his dissatisfaction at his exile by kicking something. He was quickly joined by four more boys; the pack mentality had obviously seized the class. They were making noises in the corridor, celebrating their insolence. I went out to try to douse the fires of insurrection. When I tried to issue a stern warning, I was met by cries of protest. We couldn’t hear him! We were just asking him to speak louder! He sent us out for nothing! I was sympathetic. But they’d been sent out and there had to be consequences. I took each errant to another classroom and let them sit there. It gave everyone a break.

Internally, I was amused. The picture of David, as I later found out was the name of the elaborately bedecked stranger, standing there, muffled noises emanating from the mask while all the pupils stared in wonder then each, one by one, succumbing to bedevilled hilarity was entertaining. This was a laugh, wasn’t it? It broke my sombre chain of thoughts. You’re at the brink of an unfathomable dystopia and people are still idiots. It’s hilarious. It satisfied a dark strain of humour. We’d be making twits of ourselves until the very end. Why worry? Why care?

In case anyone thinks me a cruel and sadistic archetype of the Covid-sceptical movement, I should say that many of my fellow freedom movement allies and friends felt huge sympathy for people frightened out of their wits by Covid. It would not be an exaggeration to say that many, many times individuals who thought lockdown was a joke, Covid was a hoax and who were deeply anti-vaccine for the Covid jabs certainly, I witnessed those same people’s eyes redden and rim with tears when they or someone else in their hearing spoke about the damage lockdown was doing: the effects wrought by fear on those known to them, the looming threat posed to those likely to take the vaccine. It tore some ‘anti-vaxxers’ apart.

As a group, there was a plunging, tortured empathy. What? You think we wanted to estrange ourselves, be scapegoated and insulted just to be awkward? Ideological? That we didn’t care? That there was a murderer in each one of us who delighted in the opportunity to spread death and disease? That we wanted to ‘kill Granny’ on purpose? You have misjudged us completely, my friend. It was our compassion for and our duty to humanity that kept us, made us, speak out, which compelled us to take a stand.

Having said all that, me personally, I was becoming more ambivalent. I have never liked to see people frightened and my first instinct is to assuage their fears. I do not like people being unhappy. Yet Covid, for me, was beyond the pale. Everyone was voluntarily holding tight to a sordid ‘safety’ that threw others under a bus – the aged in care homes, the precariously employed, the children, the future. Everyone is responsible, everyone is accountable. I was disgusted. For what…just to be ‘happy’? To be ‘safe’? What kind of happiness can people like this achieve? A conscienceless one.

Happiness or even relief from misery was a secondary consideration. Whether putting yourself into a position of contention and vulnerability which forestalled you bursting into song as the sun rose or clapping your hands with joyous anticipation as you dreamily woke-up from a night of restful slumbers, and instead pulled back the covers each morning to meet the surge of a familiar anxiety and exit the home with a tremulous foreboding, was not the point. This was not the most important consideration in life. A positive future for humanity, in what meagre way I or anyone one else can influence it, was the issue.

This was not some far off, abstract consideration that each individual could delegate, through the proxy of Indifference, to have discussed in meeting rooms within high towers, attended by the powerful. The abstruse reasonings of global institutions and their conclusions had reached its slimy, invasive fingers into every day life and grasped it by the throat, no matter how small and inconsequential. It devolved on us to respond. We were adults. There was a duty of care to children, a duty to protect what has been given.

You don’t’ like this. You don’t think it’s any of your business. You don’t care. Your refrains is, ‘I’m just a…blah…blah’. Fine. You’re a coward. Ok, You can accept that. Good. But own it. You don’t get the rights of a brave person, of the fully human.

Laughing or sneering at the foolishness on display helped me process my hurt at the enormity of the betrayal and the obliteration of my hopes. The failure of the Enlightenment. Of liberation. Of equality. The gullibility of the majority. I would mellow over the next couple of years into a resigned acceptance. I got to know David after a few conversations and a slight relieving of his terror and sartorial appointments. He was a nervous person. He had a daughter with special needs and health issues that made her susceptible to viruses. He worked supply at … because it was easier to pick her up from her special school. He was terrified he’d catch something and damage his vulnerable child. He needed the job. Despite his time in … being a hellish attrition for him. The kids sensed his vulnerability and were despicable to him.

It took me time to emotionally sooth myself and appreciate the series of strands that are woven into the complex thread of a person’s life which suspended them in a position of such helpless conformity. David was a good person. Doing his best…almost. I understand. But, admitting all the caveats, all the self-pity, all the insecurities, all the excuses, every adult should still have said ‘No’, publicly. On that point, I’m inflexible.