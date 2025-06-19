"Guidelines are for doctors who don't know what they're doing."

- Anonymous

My mum entering hospital was like opening a valve on a steam cooker; the pressure released in a hissing burst. I no longer had to rush back and forth cooking meals and check on her. She had been losing her hearing which meant the TV volume was up so loud that I could hardly bear to be in the room when the TV was on and sought refuge in the bedroom. It still blared through the stud wall. I was like a teenager slinking off to my room to do all manner of things. Watch videos on Convid. Mark essays. Read. Sleep.

Now my mum was safe. A social service was involved. It meant there would be a good chance of her moving into a care home. Little other than my becoming her full-time carer and watching her all day could prevent her from falling again. Families with dementia-afflicted parents face this dilemma and are always trying to balance the risk of hurt with the desire to keep a loved one’s treasured independence.

The Royal Infirmary was Edinburgh’s largest and busiest hospital serving thousands daily. There was the Western Hospital, near Granton, which was close to Leith, but it was nowhere near the size. The Royal was the primary NHS location in Edinburgh and the south-east of Scotland, even stretching its catchment to the Scottish Borders. All in all, if you included specialist operations, treatments and diagnostics, it would be providing medical services to close to a million people.

The Infirmary was laid out in a shallow, flat decline at the grassy edges of the city’s boundaries, a series of independent units stood spaced out among landscaped, curling roads. From a distance it looked, as you crested the hill on the western approach road and looked down on it, the buildings spread in a partially organised line across the flat land below, like an extended caravan moving across a barren steppe. Hospital visits to the outer rim of Edinburgh were now part of my day. Several times a week I drove from school to the Royal.

I’d roll into the sweeping, smoothly surfaced, grey parking area: a huge space, a desert in truth, of painted lines and moribund vehicles, always attended by a sense of unease. Borderless, it somehow emitted a tranquilising sadness combined with a quiet desperation, surrounding the visitor entirely as if the feelings rose from the tarmac itself and seeped into them by a subcutaneous osmosis. I’d leave the car among the thousand others and walk to the non-descript main entrance.

On my first visit during a chill, windy late afternoon, I was sure I would be stopped. I had no mask. Debating the point with myself earlier, I had decided to stride in regardless. I’d deal with a confrontation if it happened. That’s not to say I wasn’t nervous. I would have to identify myself as a family member of my mum to masked, protectively clothed automatons of authority. Being overtly maskless, again, I was worried that in any dispute on the issue, if I argued for my rights and applying common sense, my mum might suffer. I know how vindictive challenged authority can be. I was not spoiling for a fight. I wanted to protect my mum. I simply felt one was inevitable.

A small scattering of smokers lolled casually at a prescribed distance from the main doors. A handful were visitors, going by their clothes, dealing with the stress of an ill loved one. They looked bedraggled and worn. Lines traced their jaundiced faces like charcoal rubbings on sallowed paper taken from a notched, creviced bark. There were a couple of patients there too, sprawling spread legged in their wheelchairs, dressed in the paper, easily disposable clothes, provided by hospitals, their masks around their chins, dragging on a fag. They must be freezing. Unsurprisingly, they looked ill, marked by weakness, but not as woeful as their civilian counterparts, ironically. I walked past them, tense, and alertly listening for any deliberately loud observations on my uncovered lower countenance. I heard nothing. Their own worries sagged on them to the exclusion of others’.

Inside, the main atrium was a high, large space, with skylights in the ceiling giving it the aeration and illumination of a cathedral’s nave. It was devoid of anyone: except a couple of drifting visitors who wandered aimlessly under what light the grey skies allowed, browsing the retail units, guided by a vestigial logic of want. The staff of those units moped at the entrance, standing glumly, unwillingly exposed to illness and boredom, and long since unimpressed or tempted by the variations or possible compensations offered by the products they sold.

There was one person on the information desk, starkly small in the large space that surrounded it. Against all expectation, she was not wearing a mask. There were another couple of people, they looked like orderlies, who also were not wearing masks. Perhaps the size of the hall allowed the medical authorities to be relaxed about mask wearing here. This was the last place I expected an outbreak of reason. I was pleasantly surprised. I made for the desk. I readied the façade of an almost sickly, smiling niceness.

Where was my mum? I had been given the ward number on the phone. I politely inquired of the lady at the information desk. She was not especially communicative, or charmed, to my deflation, whereupon first seeing her I had hoped hidden meanings could have been communicated between us, signs of non-conformity, and here, in the citadel of medicalised power, a rebellion might begin, but she simply pointed to her right after my question. There was a lift. ‘Floor Two. Ward … .’ She saw I was not wearing a mask and never asked me to wear one. I crossed the floor to the lift.

I decided not to wear a mask when I visited except when I entered the ward and was asked to don it. It hurt to compromise but I would put one on for tactical reasons – the nurses were either so dim or so obedient that years of medical experience - the practice being no masks since known to be pointless - had been wasted on them. Suddenly, reversing decades of received wisdom, they had now, without query or protest, done a complete volte face. They now believed masks were an effective method of infection control. Had they understood why they did not wear masks? Did they understand why they were wearing them now? Did they even know what they were doing? They could not be trusted, I had concluded. They did what they were told. It was safer to play along for my mum’s sake.

I did give it try. I had the inevitable argument with an older nurse, who was completely clueless when I politely asked her to explain how a mask could filter the air we breathed, but she was unpleasant enough to make my visiting fraught: she reported me to the head of the ward there and then. The Head of Ward came out of her office, next to the front desk, and we had the same pointless argument. The NHS was staffed by thickos…and cowards…and sociopaths. I gave in. I did not want them to persecute my mum surreptitiously because they did not like me.

We were always hearing about the caring professions and how they ‘give so much’ and how ‘humbled’ people are by their sacrifice. That does not fully describe my impression. I would not deny that this description is one face, but there’s a flip side to this coin. Nurses are saints. Riiiiggggggghhhhhhhttttttt.

Through the illnesses of family and friends, I have spent thousands of hours in hospitals of one variety or another. The staff can be nice; the staff can be dismissive. I’ve heard them glowingly compliment their colleagues; I’ve overheard them machete a colleague brutally. I’ve seen them attentive: I’ve seen them callous, preferring to eat a takeaway and gossip together than attend to sick patients. Sometimes in hospitals, the air is so thick with resentment you could cut it. With burning indignation at being asked to do anything. Usually, the people manning the service are pleasantly matter-of-fact when they speak, but there’s little warmth. It’s a job. It’s money. It’s a routine. Misery, death can be as banal as anything else.

I don’t necessarily blame them. They see people ill; they see people die. A tragedy to a family is a commonplace job to a worker of any stripe in a hospital. There’s another in the next bed, the next ward, all over the building. And they deal with people. They have the entitled and demanding threaten them; or the weak and supplicant imploring them to do miracles, yet can without warning turn and blame them personally and venomously very quickly. Selfish, narcissistic members of the public verbally abuse them, sometimes assault them. Even a pure-hearted Nightingale would feel the strain and withdraw from a compassionate stance to every patient. The numbers alone make an individually caring approach impermissible. People’s shortcomings make it unwise.

One characteristic throughout the NHS is the incorporation of and deference to a hierarchical structure. The stratifications are extremely rigid and glaring. Variegation in status are matched by clothing. The lowest have one colour of uniform, those slightly above another colour, then another colour for those above them and another for those above them until you start approaching the apex of the pyramid where an elite are distinguished by the exception granted to wear normal clothes. Each person follows the instruction of the one above and are either ignored or condescended to by the person two levels above. This is a breeding ground for slights and grievances, egos and assumed superiority, the fitting of all needs to the structure, and as it does so, incubates a fearful conformity and a voluntary unthinking obedience.

A nurse has that many people on top of her, subjecting her to all sort of commands and patronising summations. As if she’s a fool. Perhaps she is. The better educated and those on much higher salaries swan in and remind her of her place. I’m not surprised she dislikes the position. In spite of the façade of fake smiles. Career preservation. A nurse with years of experience has knowledge and skills that are not valued. Her observations and conclusions are never sought, even if it was just to assist in forming a better picture of a patient or a more accurate diagnosis. It must be galling. At least when you’re a cleaner or an orderly, you’re just ignored as being completely inconsequential and can get on with it.

The doctors are treated as deities by nurses and visitors to the wards. The majority let their class and intellectual inferiorities transmute into a fawning gratitude and fervent acceptance of their prescription for healing. Nutjobs aside. There is a noticeable drop off in respect when it comes to the nurses. Another irritant. Another slight, along with their role as the workhorses of the NHS: changing beds, moving patients, dishing out the food. The work never ends. I can testify to that, even though I’m not an admirer. Caught between their resentment and their materialism and their ‘career progression’, I’m not surprised that nurses are rarely the caricature of benevolence the culture idealises. A lot even manage to be fat, despite the physical demands. Astonishing.

A nurse has something to offer. Or does she? I used to think so, yet the widespread adoption of masks suggests they understood almost nothing about the environment they worked in. Their missing objections speaks to their ignorance or their weakness. Their role as vaccinators testifies to incompetence, a shoddy inattention to duty or a murderous, hidden, morbidity.

Every week, from early October until three days before Christmas of that year, I would drive to visit my mum, three or four times a week. I was there at all times of the day. In the morning at weekends, afternoon or evening on the weeknights - the only exceptions were when I was told she ‘had Covid’ and was isolated. I was to see the inside of the hospital regularly and for a prolonged period of time during the worst pandemic ‘the world has ever faced’. The worst crisis the NHS has ever confronted, a ‘once in a century event’.

And I can say definitively. There was no Covid crisis. There was no anything crisis. The hospital was completely empty, and I do mean completely. It was possible for me to go anywhere in the main building and not meet anyone. No one was in the corridors.

My mum moved ward three different times. Each time I was visiting her on a different floor or a different part of the hospital, I walked from the entrance to however far and only saw a handful – at most - of people each time. Much of the distance, which was extensive as the corridors are very long, I travelled alone, not a single person before me or behind me. It was eerily quiet. There was not even a pretence, a simulacra of a contagion. Not the realism of the emptiness alone, but the reality behind the propaganda was disturbing. And I was one who didn’t believe the propaganda! It was the liminal zone. This was looking behind the curtain straight into the lie.

There were no ambulances delivering emergency cases. No teams rushing patients on trolleys into the building. No people struggling to catch a breath laid out on stretchers, waiting for admission to a bed. There were no fraught looking, over-worked staff taking brief, necessary fag breaks outside, eyes flooding with tears at the tragic loss of so many lives. There were no hurried doctors or nurses rushing from ward to ward, from Accident and Emergency to the Intensive Care Units either by themselves or with patients in dollies. There was no shouting, no screaming, no wailing family members, no heroes. There was nothing.

Not even a Tik-Tok dance routine in prep, which was very disappointing.

If you read the newspapers, watched the news, then somewhere like the Royal Infirmary should have been a frenzy of desperate health workers trying to save what they could save from an ongoing tsunami of the Covid-infected. This was not happening. A hospital that serves nearly a million people was not flooded with Covid cases. It was lies, all lies.

‘Maybe the Covid cases were diverted to other hospitals?’ say the Nanny is Always Right brigade who assume government statements as truth and reason to it. Yes. Yes. Yes, and maybe the Covid cases were being snuck in at night and released early in the morning when I could never see them. Or being treated on the moon. Or being buried in one of Midlothian’s disused coal mines. There must be a reason why the Infirmary was absent of the thousands of cases I should be seeing…it was all a lie.

It is hardly credible that from early October to late December 2020, Covid cases were re-routed to other hospitals, away from the too busy or overcrowded main hospital of the Lothians. It’s not possible that my visits to the capacious lobby, only populated by administrators at the admissions desk, a few scattered workers in shops and cafes, were times of low admittance, every single time for three months. The Credulous Theorists aways try to reason, no matter how absurdly, to support the government and its catamite media. But…it was all a lie.

Only two features of hospital life genuflected towards the existence of a dangerous Virus. All the staff were strapped in surgical masks and the windows remained open in the corridors, which made the throughfares very cold. I would walk along those endless corridors and when I did meet someone they were always masked. Many were doctors or consultants or managers, given their clothing. Nurses were sparse on the ground. There was the odd orderly and cleaner. As an unadorned dissenter wandering unprotected throughout the hospital, I expected sooner or later to be upbraided by someone in authority; taken to task by a doctor, a literal strip torn off me. Confronted and accused by a well-dressed, pre-eminent consultant red-faced with rage telling me with frothing abandon what an idiotic fool I was, that I was ‘killing people’, and that I should ‘put on a mask or get out and die alone’. Security would be subsequently called to ungently haul me away. This sort of thing.

Never happened. No one ever stopped me, an unmasked individual with no identification, on my route to a ward. No one made a curt remark. No one even looked me in the eye. I did not pass huge numbers of doctors, but I did walk past one every couple of visits. I sauntered by consultants. There was no remonstrance when a clot of managers strode past me as if I did not exist. They refused to look at me.

I think….No…I know. They knew. They knew and they were ashamed of their weakness. They were cynical about their careers. Or, maybe tragically, underneath the titanium ego of the surgeon, the consultant, there was a self-hating person, trying to prove to themselves they were worth something and sought institutional validation as a replacement for love. Ego or love? I don’t know. Decades dedicated to get the world to recognise your own self-conceit. Or finally feel love. I don’t know, except I know they were looking in the wrong place.

Careers don’t give love and promotion does not bestow courage. There is no replacement for courage, except courage. Courage is its own validation.

Three years later, when I was organising in the pro-human, pro-freedom scene, daubed ‘anti-vaxxer’, a regular attendee of meetings, C, told a couple of us about a New Year’s Party he’d attended. It was at the home of ‘a rich NHS consultant’, he informed me. C’s girlfriend was friends with the consultant’s wife. Not wishing to jeopardise her relationships over controversial issues, C’s partner had warned him he was not to say anything about Covid, vaccines or any other connected matters, under any circumstances. He promised not to say a word.

After a very satisfying and harmonious dinner, the guests were relaxing and enjoying themselves in the living room. The consultant was alone on his balcony. Through the glass sliding doors C could see the medic beckoning him to join him away from the party outside. C ambled over, stepped outside and received further encouragement to unify at the part of the balcony unseen from the living room. C submitted to the imprecation and crossed to the clandestine area, whereupon the consultant produced two marijuana joints, to C’s delight. He must have known of C’s predilection to indulge a doobie now and again. He gave one to C and they lit up. They were smoking away and, after a good few puffs, relaxed in the man’s company, feeling the mutual intimacy that arises from such illicit congregations, C felt tolerably assured to raise the issue of Covid, in a friendly, private way.

‘So, what was all that about, that Covid?’ said C, with a familiar knowingness that signalled a perspicuity on the issue that would brook no untruth. Little puffs of blanched hashish smoke rose from his exhalations, curling and pluming upwards, then lazily spreading in mushroom-shaped billows across the ceiling of the terrace before escaping into the night air.

‘Aaaah,’ said the consultant, probably half-expecting it. He paused enigmatically, then weaved his joint dramatically in the motions of the infinity symbol, enwrapping himself ceremonially in the smoke of a diaphanous, white cloud, its trails twisting, like cords of an imperial robe, around him.

‘Load of bullshit…’

He smiled.

‘…but what can you do?’ he asked rhetorically, bringing the joint to his lips; the tip blazed orange while tobacco and hashish were burned furiously in the spliff’s small furnace, and the consultant took a deep, long, satisfying inhalation of its smoke and ashes.

I would not walk back my claims about nurses and the medical profession in general, however, the nurses that tended to my mum were, generally, nice enough. I still didn’t trust them though. How could I?

I was grateful, nonetheless. It is not easy dealing with ill people, or older people set in their ways. It’s made more difficult if they have dementia, and an increased gradient of challenge has to be climbed when it’s my mother, who had her own buried anger combined with a hostility to her privacy being invaded or her person being touched. One of the nurses said to me that she was bending their fingers back painfully, ‘…but she was lovely,’ she smiled. I bet. I had experienced my mum’s rage before. It rarely showed, but it existed, lying deep beneath the surface. Yet quickly emerging if lines were crossed. I could only sympathise.

Though this must have caused someone ill-feeling because before she left, someone stole her wedding ring and her engagement ring. Uncynically, I had allowed her to keep them on as attachments to the life she knew. I wanted her to continue to have whatever connection she possibly could. When I noticed, I contacted the ward and never received a reply. I contacted the doctor in charge. Never received a reply. I was not surprised. They did their jobs, but their care was only skin deep.