“The crucial point is that human beings, in the process of becoming free, are also becoming isolated, powerless, and anxious. Freedom can be a burden too heavy to bear, and people may seek to escape it into new forms of submission or slavery.”

Erich Fromm, The Fear of Freedom

It was over six months now and I was not wearing a mask. I was not giving in. They would have to put me in a camp. I was not going to accept a neo-feudal takeover and digital serfdom. I was going to fight for the right to be fully human and if that was not enough…They would have to kill me. I was prepared to die as a free, dignified person from the working class who refused to accept the designation and status of peasant, epsilon, ‘animal with a voice’, slave of the Empire, Useless Eater or whatever label They’d prepared for people like me.

I was grounded in human virtues. A thing which, if absent, all the connections and security in the world meant nothing. It had taken thirty years and Covid for me to truly learn it. Fear was the great divider. Of communities, relationships and self. I did not give into ‘You’ nor the fear ‘You’ served as master of the world.

You don’t see it but the crimes You are doing to me are a crime towards Yourself. You’re enslaving yourself and your family.

‘I’d happily be a slave,’ Jonathan had announced to me once during our lunchtime conversations, long before Covid, a statement that made me crumple with laughter.

‘Seriously? No, you wouldn’t,’ I said recovering but continuing to chuckle.

‘I would. Seriously, I would,’ he said looking intently at me. ‘You would do easy work. There’d be no responsibility. You’d be part of something,’ he looked at me, my mouth drawn down in surprise. ‘Just do what you’re told and you’re happy,’ he added. ‘I can do that.’

‘C’mon,’ I said cajolingly. I was still smiling but part of me was aghast. ‘You’d not want that.’

‘No, I would,’ he protested. ‘You’d have no mortgage. You’d have your accommodation provided. Your family would be protected. You’d have a community of slaves…’

The more he spoke, the more I could see the appeal. It fulfilled certain human needs and removed the anxiety of being accountable for your life, of having to choose and take the consequences all and every time. That was tiresome. His praise of the slave system brought forth an unappealing image…

‘Yeah, I can see you,’ I said interrupting his extolling of slavery, ‘Half-naked, oiling down Master and then scraping him clean’. I hoped my loaded taunt would repel these notions. It was blasphemous, in my opinion. An insult to my aloof ideals.

‘Fine by me. I like oils. I’ve no problem with that. It’d be easy enough.’ He did not rise to the bait and was unphased by my attempts to wind him up. Unlike many a working-class man his age, he was not a homophobe. He didn’t react predictably to such animadversions. And, maybe, he really did possess an urge to slavery, and to him the prospective saturating of a social superior in greasy liquids and then massaging them into their gelatinous, pink skin was not unappealing.

‘Not every Master looks like Laurence Olivier from Spartacus,’ I said.

‘Wouldn’t bother me. I’m no Tony Curtis either,’ he said flatly.

‘Too right,’ I said under my breath unkindly.

‘What’s that?’ he whipped round.

‘You know you’d have no rights?’ I said with a deflecting amplification.

‘I’ve no rights now,’ he said blankly.

‘Yes, you…’

‘I have to get up at a time not of my choosing. I have to go to a place I’d rather not be, to spend time with people I have nothing in common with, to teach children that are not mine, and quite frankly, if they were mine, I’d irradiate my balls to kill off any possible chance of having another like them, and spend the rest of my life with a cilice around each of my thighs, the ones with spikes, pulled really, really tight…as a punishment…’

‘Whatever turns you on,’ I whispered to myself.

‘What?’

‘Nothing, go on,’ I quickly rejoined, trying not to control my mirth so I could hear it all.

He shot an irritated look in return for the interjection. ‘… in my attempt to atone. And I do it all for what? For money. Money to pay a house I don’t own. To pay bills that are forced on me, and for things, as a taxpayer, I’ve already paid for three or four or twelve or twenty times over. And I’m an illness away from destitution, in a society without community and where I exist as an irrelevant, replaceable digital atom.’ He paused then turned to me from what had been an insouciant gaze out of the window. ‘Now, you tell me how slavery isn’t preferable to that?’

I felt abashed, such was the power of his exposition. ‘You’re not free,’ I said feebly.

‘You can’t eat freedom,’ he said definitively.

‘What about your soul?’ I asked, expressing myself like a bed-ridden, dying man with a respiratory disease.

‘My soul? Does my soul look like it’s in good shape to you?’

‘What if master wants more than a little oiling?’

‘So?’

‘What happens if a thick, set of oily, sausage fingers find their way into your loin cloth and start giving Jonathan Junior his own type of massage? Would you be happy having no rights then?’ I thought this would be the clincher.

‘Doesn’t bother me,’ he said unmoved. He clearly found my attempts to needle him on the homoerotic tier as tiresome and childish. ‘And slaves did have rights. You couldn’t just kill a slave, even if you owned him or her. You’d have to compensate the family.’

‘Yeah, a pittance, that hammered home your inferiority!’ his embrace of a divided humanity excited my emotions much more than my sexual insinuations were upsetting his.

‘I’m inferior now.’

‘No, you’re not.’

‘Yes, I am. For all the reasons I just listed. You show me a free man or woman, a truly free man or woman, who has to do what I do.’ Again, his eyes meaningfully scrutinised me.

I paused. Breathed. Tried to think. Had I closed my mouth? No. I was looking at the wall agape, like a monkey having a yawn. There must be some point I can make?

‘See, you can’t! I…’

The entire subject had begun a couple of hours earlier. Jonathan had entered my classroom while I was teaching the Higher/Intermediate Two class. He sat down at a desk with pupils and started to conduct the conversation on the topic of how miserable life was. He often came into my class and we would banter away, regularly to the amusement of the pupils, but for our pleasure too, and a brief release from the dulling routine. But today he had come in red-faced and looking on edge. This was not totally without precedent. He had been looking flushed for a couple of weeks and his most recent intercessions into my lessons were drained of the usual jocularity. They bookmarked a serious disgruntlement and decried all aspects of life in school. His monologue in the midst of my class had been so scathing on his life circumstances, I’d had to tell him, adamantly, ‘I’d see him at lunch’. He got up and left.

And here we were.

Jonathan was a character. A divergent array of qualities, failings and frailties. Cracked and chiselled by his mental schism. Depression had ravaged him. He had divorced his wife, for cheating on him, and lost his faith in God at the same time. It had sent him spinning. He’d been troubled before, but the devastation wrought by this was wide, deep and lasting. I’m not sure he has ever recovered. Slavery would relieve someone like Jonathan from the pressures put upon a hobbled, caterwauling psyche. It would allow him to pacifically operate at a certain level. Have a certain amount of respect and admiration from ‘the higher-ups’. It’d give him that certainty he sought. He’d be a top slave, I was convinced. It was not inconceivable he’d win an award for his slaving. I was sure in the world of Masters and Slaves, there’d be such ceremonies. The social order would be celebrating the best slaves in society annually. It would be an important and cherished social function after all, because slaves ‘like that sort of thing’. Keeps ‘em happy.

He had always complained to me that ‘no one ever thanks you for doing this job’. I said I did not want thanked. I just did the job and that was it. I got paid. That’s the deal. ‘It bothers me,’ he said unable to repress the irritation. Hilariously, a few days later, modelling for the headteacher who would be entirely unaware he was being instructed by Jonathan actions, and who thought he was peculiar anyway – although Jonathan thought they had a great relationship - he popped his head through the door and in front of the class and said, ‘I just want you to know I think that you are doing a very good job’. My grim look and stilted ‘thanks’ indicated that I did not like this attempt to infuse the culture with a mouthed, false gratitude by a peer. He did not do it again to me, but tried it with other staff, so I was told, then gave-up. A typical Jonathan-ian approach.

Were schools an induction into the slave mentality? When I first started as a teacher, I was horrified at what it entailed. I set work and the children…did it. It amazed me. Who was I to set work for strangers? And why were they doing it? I would stand in front of the class and explain the learning. The learning I wanted them to learn. In the way I wanted it to be learnt. If I did it hesitantly, the lesson collapsed in on itself. If I did it assuredly, the lesson flew. Bizarre. Same content. They responded to authority not quality of work or reason. But what did they want? When I tried to give them a little freedom, they became bored and did not know what to do with themselves. Some pupils hated me. I had done nothing to them. Some were fearful of me. I had done nothing to them either. Some were desperate for my appreciation and approval of their work. I’d done nothing to prove myself as an expert in my field or condemn myself as a dilletante. This was the job. The children had come to me with emotional patterns not alien to those conducting the sharp end of a mining operation at Laurion or the kitchens in a stately home or the workhouse. And how I assumed the authority of my position either kept a productive order or ushered in despondency, then chaos. Discipline and work…Worked.

These characteristics of servility hid something else. I’ve seen it. Plenty of times. Especially in teachers who I have spent a lot of my adult life with. That fear that would make slavery a preferable option. You can see it in the eyes. Sometimes when a conversation moves onto uncomfortable ground, when an idea is thrown in that does not fit with their reality, or sometimes as unthreatening as a disagreement. I’ve seen teachers’ bodies twitch in fear and a black, terrifying hinterland flash behind the pupils, darkening with an interior shadow.

Let me illustrate with an example. I am a proponent of grammar. I’m not particularly knowledgeable of it, but I do know it’s valuable. Years ago, I tried to promote grammar in the school, and to do so I lobbied teachers across departments hoping they would give me the support for a whole school initiative. Nearly each teacher I spoke with was a little unnerved to have a conversation about education – they rarely happen in schools – and when I mentioned ‘grammar’ a horror flitted across their face. They did not want to be exposed. A flare of insecurity flashed in the black pupils. The Shadow Self lurked in there, omnipresent. The Self that recoils in fear and lashes out in anger, that lives behind the facsimile in a contorted rage and hatred every day, always on tenterhooks. Living in the Shadow world. Where man is wolf to man. Life is brutish and nasty and long enough to be sick of it. To have a friend is a delayed betrayal and to be a friend is to be a fool. The threat of grammar, even it being mentioned, opened a crack into this reality.

In the shadow world, life is seen through the glass, darkly. Instead of being loved by parents, children were born to fulfil their parents needs and attenuate their fears concerning loneliness. Instead of being secure, responsible adults, they, as adults, run from genuine responsibility. They mistake doing as they are told for duties. When they are told to do something, they do it with a frenzied alacrity, for, at heart, they seek approval, not independence. They fear public censure like death. The loss of status and loss of wealth scares them more than private regret or the death of a soul. They run from the Shadow and hide in the light. The public fiction is where they reside, cloaked. The shadow world is where they live, fearing.

To flee the inner chaos, the outer world needs to be ordered. And who will order it? The one stricken with interior turmoil? I don’t think so! Salvation must come from outside. The Master. The slave gives themselves to the master in a contract: protect me from the fears within. Give me a world where I can have an identity which can meet my needs and suppress my despair.

And this is the ethos of a slave. And it’s everywhere. Even in a capitalistic, liberal democracy. Only master is not a human being anymore. The master is abstract. Money, slavery. Sex, slavery. Popularity, slavery. Conformity, slavery. Status, slavery.

And what about, given our point in history, our would-be Masters? These wannabe masters are the greatest fools of all. They think their need to impose their order is a free response, when it is only another form of slavery. They need the slave more than the slave needs them. The slave’s imagination can invent a master, a god, a totem, find a stone to worship. The master cannot imagine a human slave. And a robot one is…unsatisfying. They’re weak…

Anyway, only a slave wants to be master.