‘Many households strove by word, conduct and the acquisition of objects to enhance the family image and in so doing often overgraded themselves.

Robert Roberts, The Classic Slum

Each day I would still pass Mick with the pupils queuing by year group at the side entrance. I entered the building before them while they waited until the time came for their admission. I’d climb the two-stage set of stairs, past the lift and emerge in the top corridor at the far end. This was where Social Subjects began. This department had displays all along the walls until it reached my classroom just before the double-doors that divided the long passageway in half. As I made my way to the hotbed of learning that was my classroom, I would walk past famous pictures of black people like Martin Luther King, Rosa Park and other notables who were part of the department’s permanent Black History Month display. The display was extensive and included many images of slavery as practised in colonial and ante-bellum North America.

One of the pictures was a reproduced hand sketch of a black slave. Occasionally, I would stop to look, letting my eyes trace the lines of this picture in detail. The representation was from the chest upwards. That part of his body weas naked, his bones were showing and his sinews were taut and wiry. The striking feature of the portrait was the steel iron encircled on the shaved head of the figure, the purpose of which was to hold a smaller round metallic piece in place which acted as a mask covering his mouth.

I assumed the reason for this was some form of punishment for an act of rebellion and its purpose was to serve as a warning and prevent the vocalisation of either discontent or the marshalling others to some form of resistance. The mask was an instrument to break the slave’s spirit. It reduced his humanity and stifle his capacity as a zoon politikon. Other pictures on the display next to it further illustrated the horrors of slavery: the flayed backs, the tethered women and children, and the confined conditions of a helot class.

It was 8.30am. Pupils would arrive in drips and drabs over the next hour or so. No need to concern myself about getting to class on or starting lessons on time. No one would be there for another twenty or thirty minutes. I continued to stare at the picture. The black man’s gaze appeared fixed. He was staring into the middle distance. This struck me as meaningful. In the John Steinbeck’s Of Mice and Men, there is a black character called Crooks. In one of the scenes, the farm boss’ son’s wife threatens Crooks with public accusation of a crime that could see him hanging from a tree that night, because she felt he had spoken out of turn. Steinbeck wrote that after the warning from a white woman, the black Crooks ‘withdrew into the silent dignity that was the preserve of the negro’. President Lyndon Johnson, racist and liberator, told his black chauffeur, ‘Be like the furniture, and you’ll make it’.

Withdrawal. Keep your head down. Gaze into the middle distance and you’ll make it. This is the wisdom of the ages that no one is brave enough to admit in a self-help book or a survival guide to working class life, school, or corporate culture. Play dead – conform, acquiesce, go along. There is precedent and instruction in nature. Freezing, it’s called. An animal when caught in the jaws of a predator, will freeze, to immunise itself from the horror of those teeth tearing it apart. Humans do the same thing in a wide range of equally distressing circumstances. To our disadvantage, the wide spectrum of our cognitions, past, present and future, the power of our fantasy, multiplies forebodings, hazards and false realities to an innumerable extent, enhances our fears and prolongs their duration. An animal can unfreeze by shaking relatively soon after the period of heightened anxiety. Unlike them, humans can get stuck. Frozen, for years, even decades, our shattered nervous systems replaying the experiences again and again.

We wake-up, go about our day, yet we’re frozen. Our bodies are Staying Safe. At some deep level, our muscles have solidified like ice to hold back dangerous feelings. It is more noticeable when we’re threatened. Our denial cracks at such moments. We shake before the event rather than after. We shake even at the thought. We tremble at the intrusive thoughts that spurt through the breaks in the frozen water of feeling.

Living within a defence mechanism of withdrawal and denial, we live by ignoring the pieces of reality we do not like. We gaze into that middle distance. We try to survive by playing dead or numbing ourselves to the onslaught. We do not make eye contact. We do not want to elicit engagement. We do not want to reveal our weakness.

Meeting another person’s eye is revealing. It reveals secrets. It is an exchange of information at a deeply, deeply unconscious level, a dialogue of souls, and that conversation happening beyond the conscious mind means recognition of an essential and shared humanity cannot be stopped. This can mean empathy, connection, seeing value - that means obligation, duties, right and wrong. It can mean confrontation, anger and fight. It means being fully human. We meet ourselves when we look in another’s eye.

There is a reason why Royalty tries to forbid others from looking them in the eye. The eye holds truths. The eye reveals all as human, all too human. Including, royalty.

To avoid this act and this fact of existence is to diminish ourselves. When Peter denied Christ, he was denying himself as an honourable human being. Fear makes us deny ourselves as human first, before we deny the humanity in others. The meaning of the black slave’s gaze into the far-off distance means he’s forsaken his own humanity. Terrible to contemplate. But you do not need the appurtenances of slavery to demonstrate you’ve cast off your own humanity. Once you retreat into yourself, an iron mask, a mask of any sort, is merely…an accessory to a frightened soul ashamed of meeting itself in another’s eye.

Or, maybe, he is just biding his time.

In our protest group, our focus was very much on masks at this early stage, eight months in. Discrediting masks would start to bring this whole catastrophe to an end. Masks were the first and most outrageous step into the Irrational. If we could achieve something here, it would be a worthwhile use of time.

It had taken quite a while for the government to broadcast a coherent message about them. Whether that was incompetence, brilliant seeding or drip feeding the process of humiliation, I do not know. Initially, Patrick Vallance was dismissive of them, even Anthony Fauci, leading the US Covid response, was on TV rejecting them as of ‘no use’.

Both these men changed their tune within a couple of months. By that point, more and more people had taken to wearing masks based on their own ‘thunking’; a cottage industry had sprung up around them as the entrepreneurially minded took bits of cloth and stitched them into face coverings. Selling them everywhere. Some were quite dainty, some were ornate, some looked like upcycled knickers of dubious origin.

By the time we reached November their use was well-established, and they were worn without exception, virtually. We searched for a means to challenge the widespread masking in an official capacity. Lacking resources for any legal challenge, Richard decided to write to every local authority requesting risk assessments for masking children at school. Others wrote to every headteacher in Scotland, asking for a risk assessment, including in their email the dangers masks posed in terms of hypoxia and other damaging effects. Richard also put together a leaflet demonstrating with visuals the harms mask wearing incurred.

From my own personal research, I had come across a paper co-authored by the previously mentioned Anthony Fauci – he co-authored on a lot of papers – claiming that mask wearing during the Spanish Flu – a disease’s that lethal ‘second wave’ was constantly referred to – was responsible for the majority of deaths. (This then became controversial and lost in half-truths.)

According to this scientific paper, by donning a mask, an individual did not expel enough bacteria when exhaling, the excess remaining created an environment where a bacterial tract formed from the mouth down the throat to the lungs, in effect creating a super-highway for viruses to get into the pleura. This would explain the much touted, more lethal ‘Second Wave’ of Spanish Flu, an exceptional and unique phenomena in the history of infectious viruses. It was not the virus that became more deadly. The media was always telling us this. The culprit was in front of us, literally. Of course, Anthony Fauci’s resume was a history of unethical practices and lies.

An evil genius must be behind all this. Every single health measure mandated was the antithesis of promoting health.

Hand sanitiser was linked to cancer. There were over seventy different types banned by the American Food and Drug Administration. I had no confidence that Edinburgh Council had splurged the cash to buy us the beneficial, organic, non-toxic stuff. It’d be cheap, discount poison. The gel in the plastic dispensers in every classroom probably had enough toxic alcohol in it for a hillside full of hooch-addicted hobos.

The sprays we wiped down desks with after each class were also cheap and filled with chemically hazardous pollutants. It said so on the label. They were to be used potentially twelve times a day (before and after every class). When you think on it: the most conscientious (frightened) teachers were spray-happy (fear-filled). The probability that they did the same with detergents and anti-bacterial solutions in their own homes was sobering. They were immersing themselves in unhealthy amounts of cancer-inducing chemicals to the extent of self-ending lunacy.

Lockdown meant an unhealthier nation, deprived of essential sunlight and micro-nutrients, and immersed in household chemicals all hours of the day. Add eating more. Probably processed food. Add more medications. Add in staring at screens. Mobile phone use. EMTs. And now there was the insidious, unseen bacterial direct-route to the organs caused by prolonged mask-wearing. It was diabolical! People were killing themselves…trying not to kill themselves.

Much later on, there would be accusations that vitamin supplements and the much trumpeted Ivermectin dissipated fertility when taken in combination, as many did. So… asinine propaganda persuades hundreds of millions to take health-destroying, fertility reducing jab, while, on the other hand, tens of millions who bravely reject the shot are trying to preserve their health while listening to advocates who (unwittingly?) are peddling products that drive us to the childless, nuked-family future targeted by United Nations documents, but by a different route entirely. It was all so…fiendish! What the hell was happening?!

I tip my hat to the demonic representatives who have a majority block vote in this parliament of Humanity. They are clever; they do their homework. Too many people. Problem. Kill the people with war and famine. Works, but…problems. Get the people to voluntarily enact their own destruction. No problems. No people. No Karma kick-back for evil deeds performed, as the more spiritually inclined might argue.

People must wise up! A chemical solution to an illness presumes scientists know all possible interactions of the molecules with all facets of the human body. That’s just not credible, and hundreds of years of science support that fact.

After a couple of years of browsing scientific papers, more summary extracts than the papers themselves, which are now written with unreadable esoteric, technocratic words and phrasings - I am sure by design - I was able, despite my illiteracy, to inductively conclude three things. Some group knew a lot more than they were telling ‘us’, and by this I include the scientific community, about health and the human body. The second point: human beings were not clever enough to design drugs that did what was intended without there being unknown short and long-term damaging consequences. Drugs of any type must be prescribed, monitored and withdrawn with extreme care at every stage.

The third conclusion was gleaned from my reading about food, more second-hand science passed down to me through books rather than a direct exposure to primary sources. Assuming good faith in the authors, the benefit of organic food, grown or raised, was fantastic. The multiplicity of nutrients in these foods worked so harmoniously and beautifully together with what was in the body and combined with one another so elegantly that it invited us to trust in Mother Nature to a greater extent than modern medicine, the fitness industry and the health industry advocate. As the researcher and exposer of Anthony Fauci’s larceny over AIDS, Judy Mikovits said, ‘Food is medicine’.

I had been moving in this direction for some time. When my mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, I started to research the subject a little. One of the first books I came across was written by an American doctor, John Bredesen. Luckily, given how the topic would acutely concern me over the next few years, his work immediately pinpointed the one great failing in medical science, illustrated by Dr Alzheimer himself: asking the wrong questions, drawing the wrong conclusions.

Alzheimer’s is caused, according to…Dr Alzheimer…by a protein that the body produces called amyloid beta(?). This protein has the effect of making the blood thicker, ‘sticky’. Dr Alzheimer’s investigation of people suffering from memory loss, confusion and dementia discovered them registering higher than normal levels of this ‘sticky’ amyloid protein. Further research showed that this stickiness prevented neural messaging in the brain – this is the way the cells in the brain send signals to each other so that we can do things. If we want to walk, then the cells send the message to other cells which then produce stimulus to move. It all starts with the cells. If, for some reason, these signals are interrupted or hampered, we cannot efficiently do what it is our intention to do. This was why in Alzheimer’s patients, as the number of amyloids progressed in number, they began by not remembering small things, then larger things, then proceeded to lose limb mobility, and, ultimately, the critical body functionality. The brain was completely saturated by this protein. Blocking all signals. Though before that point of final dereliction it was almost inevitable that some other illness will have killed the sufferer, since all vital systems were collapsing. Including the immune system.

Dr Alzheimer had his What. He drew a simple conclusion - stop the amyloids, stop the brain disease. Alzheimer research has been trying to this ever since, with little or no success. The disease has become something of a western world obsession. It affects all the wealthy nations with citizens who live long. Although, life extension is possibly not the problem.

Every few weeks a ‘miracle cure’ is trailed by popular newspapers, giving hope to millions, and raising newspaper sales as desperate aging readers grasp to find some ‘miracle’ to assuage their fears. Yet, so far, nothing has worked. Whatever the disease is doing to the poor individual and their families, the other result is the raking-up of billions in research grants and quasi-cures that delay onset. Such is its growth, Alzheimer’s is fast becoming foundational to the economy as millions go into respite care, generating jobs for tens of thousands of care workers and millions for care home companies that see the industry as an expanding marketplace, helpfully underwritten by the government to circumvent losses.

Alzheimer’s is big business. A simple and forever cure might attenuate the profits already being reaped by current practices, however the cash bonanza for the company that patents the ‘vaccine’ or pill that needs daily delivery to manage the build-up of amyloids will be astronomical. Money which medical health professionals will get a cut of, if they approve and promote it. Therefore, knowingly or unknowingly, focusing on the question ‘What is happening?’ keeps the cheddar coming for researchers, corporations and promises a pharmaceutical solution with massive dividends of lucre. Regardless of it being Bad Science.

Bredesen makes the point that Dr Alzheimer never thought to ask Why? Why does the body start producing these proteins? Corrupt science behaves like the corrupt weapon manufacturers and their possessed politician pets. Both work within the paradigm of an entity that is bad and ready to attack us at every turn. To ward off aggressive nature, we must find man-made remedies to protect ourselves. However, if we think that nature, and our bodies specifically, if not unfailingly, are benign, always seeking to survive, grow, expand and adapt better to circumstance and flourish, then we understand these proteins in a different framework.

‘What if the body was producing these amyloids to defend itself?’ was the question Dr Bredesen asked in response to the ‘Why?’. Research led him to pinpoint the diet beloved in the west as the root cause of Alzheimer’s. The body was trying to protect itself from all sorts of toxins, unnatural combinations and even the unseasonal and unnatural quantities that our eating habits delivered to our bodies. We, for example, evolved with one crop of organic, nutrient rich grain a year. Eating bread, pizza, topped-up by intermittent cake and biscuits, all heavily laden with sugar, with nutrients removed for efficiency of production, is not a menu in keeping with our biogenetic forefathers or our bodies’ needs…when you think about it.

Dr Bredesen developed protocols of healthy eating, including the taking of nutrients, that he claimed would stop then reverse Alzheimer’s. Whether he is correct or not, I cannot judge. He is regularly trashed by Alzheimer Societies across the world. You know the ones: they take millions in donations; pay the board millions, employ staff getting paid tens of thousands, give hundreds of thousands out in grants, keep research labs going, and still never, ever get closer to a cure or relief.

Our illnesses multiply. Science and medicine do not bother to investigate alternative (cheap, unpatentable) solutions, or ask different questions, preferring some combination of patentable chemicals to pump into clinical trial subjects in the hope they’ll hit the jackpot – a marketable product that has statistical merit and does not kill the afflicted quick enough to incur lawsuits, but keeps them alive and profitable for many, many years. This is the very tarnished Holy Grail of pharmaceutical objectives.

It is not unknown for companies to produce products that will do nothing or even do harm. The cost-benefit analysis says that the money made up front is more than they’ll have to pay out in lawsuits.

They uncover a patentable molecule, probably useless, make false claims about efficacy, bribe and threaten, ‘the cost of doing business’ – public denouncements, campaigns, extortion and murder already factored into the equation – yes, there are cases of this – and bring the product to market to make a fortune. The corruption slowly becomes evident as people sicken and die. That’s fine, the executives, developers and manufacturers will have dumped their stock by then.

Excuse me, but I think I’ll give Dr Bredesen at least a chance.

Amazingly, despite Bredesen’s work being unknown, there was a clinic in Edinburgh that treated people according to his protocols. I found it with a simple search once I had finished his book. Immediately, I got in touch and booked my now Alzheimer diagnosed mum for an appointment. This was two years before Covid.

Again, I cannot stand surety for the findings or effectiveness of the Bredesen protocols. I know my mum’s diet was terrible. It was an egg for breakfast, the only healthy meal of the day, followed by biscuits or cake till lunch; a tin of beans or a processed yoghurt for that, more cake or biscuits, then a processed food dinner, then it was a ‘bit of cake’ or biscuits till bedtime. These were her pleasures, apart from smoking, which, once I’d read about the impact of industrialised food, seemed almost harmless, and definitely not the worst thing she was doing.

My mum’s food habits lent Bredesen’s conclusions some weight in my mind. The impact of the protocols-prescribed diet lent it a little more. She started to take supplements. She took nutrient rich teas, and I had hand-prepared vegan meals ordered for her. Very quickly, she started to look better and seemed more alert.

However, my mum’s thrawnness re-emerged again. I was trying to change her and she would not be changed. She didn’t want this new diet and she was not going to follow it. I’d asked her to give it six months. She gave it four weeks, possibly. I would visit her and her shelves would be a testament to healthy living. But the bin had food wrappings that indicated breaches in our contract. I would keep discovering packs of biscuits under her pillow, under cushions, hidden in drawers, dropped all around the house. The first or second time, I was like the police conducting a search for drugs. Then I gave-up. Fair enough. She was in her eighties and wanted the sweet things life had to offer. Her life was TV, cakes and cigarettes and a bit of family and church. If it was slow decline she preferred, then so be it.

Although my efforts with my mum failed, the attempt was instructive. The reading I did, just before Covid struck, suggested strongly to me more and more that our ills found their source in the food that we unthinkingly ate. As I explored further, I came to believe that Covid was only the most outrageous and obvious example of censorship of medical truths. The relationship existing between our bodies, our food and ‘our’ medicine had been kept hidden and its corruption covered-up for decades.

Could anything be trusted? Not the media, not parts of the alternative media, not our doctors, our educators, not one single person or organisation. I can understand why ‘normies’ just feel exhausted when confronted with a world of conspiracies and Conspiracy Theorists who have a tendency to go on (like I have) – it just seems like one unfathomable, diabolical twist after another. What chance is there to be happy in such a world? And Normies want to be happy. Or, at least fit in. Somewhere.

This Normie desire to live in denial is the true cancer on society. Ignoring what is staring you in the face is our cancerous culture. Food. Bad Science. Corruption. Covid. Stupidity. We sent many emails asking for risk assessments. All those bodies who have people employed solely to ensure compliance with health and safety never responded. No risk assessment was sent. Not even a return that acknowledged receipt. Nor did anyone in government, local or national, ever speak-up or resign about this national scandal. Secure pay, working from home, doing what you’re told and knowing the boss will be to blame. All the ‘Health’ and ‘Safety’ training and ‘Human Rights values’ that echo endlessly across society were thrown over in a few weeks. No one did anything.

Eventually, months after Richard’s requests, we were forced to conclude that not one single council in Scotland had completed a risk assessment for their employees or the pupils under their care. Of the handful of eventual replies, they referred vaguely to the belief, with no evidence, that they thought the Scottish Government had completed one. We had FOI’ed them too – they did not supply us with anything. Unfortunately, what was this information good for? We were lacking the reach to make people aware of it. We had no money to take anyone to court.

It was clear in my school no risk assessment had been completed. I said to union rep Ed that there should be a risk assessment in the school and he should ask for it. Waste of time. He was more interested in researching how awful Covid was. I wasn’t feeling brave enough to confront Mick on this issue, not wanting to drain any good will left. Was it really of benefit to try and make him look derelict in his duties, or any depute, if the ‘scandal’ would barely extend beyond a small circle of similarly inclined ‘conspirators’? The problem was, as it remained throughout Covid, that people so fully bought into the delusion, it was useless to try and persuade them otherwise since the implication was they’d been had, and that touched off all sorts of inferiority complexes. The undeluded in the school, of which there must have been a proportion, did not want to rock the boat. Career. Cowardice. Indifferent. Apathetic. Blah-blah.