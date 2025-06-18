"The smart way to keep people passive and obedient is to strictly limit the spectrum of acceptable opinion, but allow very lively debate within that spectrum."

Noam Chomsky

(A Grandee of the Left, Chomsky wanted people to be force vaccinated during Covid.)

As much as I wanted to oppose the World Economic Forum, the New World Order and the Neo-Feudalist, Bio-tech state, life was pre-occupying me with certain matters. School had to be attended to, of course, but there was also my mum. She was still aware. For the moment. She was visited twice a day by carers: once in the morning and at lunchtime. I would make her breakfast and leave out her lunch. I was back just after 3pm, when I would make a cup of tea and give her a cake. After that, I made dinner.

The flat was only fifteen minutes from the school so I could nip back during free periods and check on her. There wasn’t much point preparing or hanging about in school: colleagues stuck to their rooms, rarely emerging, and, in the classroom, we were making slow progress with tasks due to absences. The same lessons were repeated over and over as pupils swapped in and out of the class. No preparation was needed. Marking dribbled into me. The classes were crawling. Exams hardly seemed important. There was an expectation as early as Autumn that they wouldn’t happen. Instead, Pupils were all looking forward to the next absence due to Track and Trace or another ‘holiday’. In anticipation, they had sensibly decided not to exert themselves, knowing lockdown would cover all sins of slothfulness. Academically speaking.

When I escaped the school, I dashed across Leith Links, got into the flat, made a cup of tea for my mum and myself and rolled a cigarette. For some reason, I had wanted to smoke during Covid, possibly due to the boredom, but I had a strong inner sense that I should. So…I trusted it. When I sparked initially, I treated myself to two a day as I took a stroll down to the water. After a few months, I was at five. I plateaued at six a day and did not want to go much further. I later heard that you had a 17% less likely chance to catch Covid if you smoked and nicotine killed the Covid spike protein. Serendipity? Divine intervention? Misinformation? I don’t know. All I can say is that for the two years of Covid, I was never ill. I never even had a cough. I stopped soon after the mask mandates were lifted.

The stress of the situation in general and having to look after my mum made me exhausted. One night, after my mum had gone to bed, which she still could do by herself, I went to the living room’s double-glazed doors that opened to a Juliet balcony with a view onto a dismal block of Leith’s municipal flats and started to smoke a cigarette. I looked into the night sky, to the right. There were two very bright lights there. Must be an aeroplane. I watched it for a couple of minutes. Funny, it’s not moving. I continued to stare, then I realised that when I screwed my eyes, two stars became one. I was so tired, I was seeing double. It took another twenty minutes of re-focusing for me to see just one star from my window.

My mum was a worry. She was declining, yet still reasonably compus mentus. She could go to the toilet competently. She could go to bed. Was she able to wash herself with a cloth? I wasn’t sure but whenever I asked, she said she could. If I pressed, her pride was touched, and she became angry with me. I chose to believe her. We had already purchased a high electric chair where she could raise herself, and then basically empty herself onto the floor, feet first. I now bought her a zimmer frame just to move from her chair by the window to the toilet or the bedroom.

It hardly seemed sustainable. At some point, she would not be able to clean herself or get herself into bed. We were looking at an ever-increasing care package until she eventually went into a care home and, in my experience, with a gran and an aunt both having suffered dementia, and having been rejected twice now, I was despondent that it would take a fall or a disastrous episode to trigger that process. I did not want that. But, as events would have it, I was partly right.

I received a phone call at school from the care agency one morning in October. My mum had fallen in the flat and could not get herself up. The carer had found her lying on the floor. Someone took my class and I rushed home. There was my mum out-stretched on the sitting room floor, unable to move, her African care worker standing over her having kindly covered her with a blanket. (I wasn’t sure about him. He’d been a bit odd when he took on the role. When he was first brought to the flat by the care manager, he called my mum, ‘Mummeee’ and said, ‘She is my mum now’. I’d meet him in the street going to his other clients and he’d say ‘Hello’ and chat, however, after the fall, when my mum was no longer on his roster, he would ignore me when I passed him. But, idiosyncrasies aside, he did the job well enough.)

The carer had dutifully called an ambulance. All we could do was wait. This was during the time of Covid Delays, when the media reported people dying while expecting an ambulance that only arrived hours later. The service being so overwhelmed by Covid cases. Attending heart attacks and strokes was difficult, because normally sick people went into hospital and the majority of these conditions happened there. They did not need an ambulance.

Now, the ill were too frightened to go to hospital as they feared it meant certain death. So they stayed at home…and died. I was predicting a long wait, and my poor mum would be stuck on the floor for hours. All the emergency cases would have to be cleared first before they got to a fall. I did not see the obvious contradiction.

Therefore, it was incredible, to me, that we had an ambulance within half an hour. Two sturdy ambulance men came in, examined my mum and concluded her hip was broken. She had to go to hospital. One of the ambulance men went to get the trolley, the other stayed. He reassured my mum. I said to the remaining attendant, ‘It’s difficult to tell whether my mum is badly injured or not – she has quite a low pain threshold’. I shouldn’t have said that while my mum was lying there, and I shouldn’t have said it to a stranger. A grimace passed over the ambulanceman’s face at my tactlessness. He made a pointed joke, speaking directly to my mum, ‘We’ll see what his pain threshold’s like when he falls’. I felt half my size. It was one of those moments when a subconscious eruption makes you question how much you’ve grown-up.

My relationship with my mum was…textured…for lots of reasons, underwritten by a deep-seated love that was difficult to express satisfactorily. My mum’s self-pity used to get short shrift from me, maybe I’d heard it for too long. She would complain at the TV not being on the correct channel for her TV programmes or a change of routine, not a common grumble either, but a fitful, resentful anger. She had tendency to not listen and I, in turn, adopted that posture. Truth frightened her in case its disclosure confirmed some irredeemable guilt, some hidden sin; a shameful revelation in public that the façade was not real. She was a Catholic and these things mattered. My mum was one of those people, found predominantly in the working class, who put on a posh voice when speaking on the telephone to a stranger so they would think well of her.

However, at other times, she was resilient. She had many impressive qualities, one was reliability. Yet, tragically, they were partially trapped inside her, in ways she never fully grasped. The circumstances in which she grew-up strapped them up within. It was a constant frustration to her not to be the person she felt she was meant to be. Like it possibly is to everyone. Articulating this would depress her, so she masked this awareness from herself, with cigarettes, a regular ‘little biscuit’, iron-cast routine and TV, each as an instrument of avoidance.

I stood at the front of the building and watched my blanketed mum lifted onto a trolley and into the ambulance. It drove off. I was told to give it a few hours before she was registered in the hospital - the Royal Infirmary. Then I could find out her condition and what ward she’d be in. Within an hour, she was in the Infirmary. The largest hospital in Edinburgh. Filled with those dying of Covid. From all over Edinburgh, the Lothians and any Borders overflow. With a deadly Second Wave still to come. Staffed by already exhausted medical staff, racked with guilt at all the helpless dying, witnessing unbearable heartbreaking scenes and yet knowing they must continue, tortured, already at breaking point, exhausted. The ground zero of infections. I could only be terrified at the prospect…

When my mum broke her hip, we had been back to school for over a month. The farce continued apace. Media propaganda was relentless. It was clear Covid testing and warnings about travel were becoming part of a much wider political game. The UK was not allowing flights to Spain. Spain protested. I assumed that the UK simply wanted more concessions from Spain about matters related to trade and refining the Brexit deal.

Covid was barely infecting people. Geopolitical affairs and governance and old-style power politics was the infection. China had shut down the umbrella protests due to ‘Covid’. Convenient. Britain was playing hardball with Europe on trade. Useful. The US’ election’s campaigning was being curtailed. Handy. Donald Trump was being rendered ineffective. Coincidental.

I had believed Con-vid was being used to quell populism and upset the global political order. Recent developments suggested smaller players were using it to achieve less grandiose goals. I was glad. I concluded human nobility had failed. The courageous, upstanding, rational human being, the ideal of the Renaissance and the Enlightenment was replaced by a squalid, pitiably fearful idiot.

Barring an outbreak of human courage, my sole remaining hope was that human mendacity, greed, paltriness and other unedifying sins could break apart the global establishment consensus. One group’s insecurity might allow us to barter for our freedom. If it was to be chaos, then we preserved agency. It was preferable to the maudlin, confinements of surveillance, total control and chemically sustained obedience. A panopticon that patrolled forbidden dreams.

The world system was being shuffled like a deck of cards. Right in front of me. And I was performing absurdities. Like being normal. I walked past Mick in the mornings as he orchestrated the pupils and checked for compliance. The masked retinue of pupils lined up at the side wall of the school in silence, their eyes following me as I walked along the path to the side door entrance and into the building. I went to my classroom. On the way I met Ruth. She informed me Francis had disappeared again. She was ‘protecting her health and her partners’. Good luck to her!

Moira was in sometimes – although the word ‘sometimes’ was a stretch. She had been in about two, maybe three times. Surprise, surprise. She kept testing positive. A run of bad luck. Somehow, she kept picking-up Covid…despite being quarantined all the time. She was setting records. She was incubating more variants than a Wuhan lab. If she didn’t have Con-vid, she’d been near someone who had and, as a precaution, isolated herself for the next ten days. Covid had its benefits. Was she accidentally reading the same test time after time? There was no way to check. Trust but do not verify. Surely, it was not being abused?

Not that anyone cared. Everyday, Alfie, an auxiliary, or Alan or another member of SLT would appear at my door and take away a pupil that had been near a pupil that had tested positive. Needless to say, logic dictated that if pupil A could have infected pupil B by being beside them in one instance, then a potentially infected B sat beside C in another class and could infect them too, and then C, now possibly infected, went and sat beside D, then he/she/they/it could infect D too. Consistency demanded that A to D be sent home, and, by that sound reasoning, E, F, G, H, and whoever sat next to them also, in all of their different classes, should be dispatched too. Indeed, the whole alphabet should go.

If this was not happening, then there must be some interceding reason. Did the virus weaken if exposure to it was only an hour? Did it weaken if it was a young person transmitting? Was it attenuated between the hours of 8.30 am and 3.15 pm? There must be something, otherwise it appeared we were wasting our time completely! If transmission and infection diminished according to certain factors, we should know them so as to execute infection control more effectively.

But no one asked rational questions. No one thought. Staff had their instructions from the top and acted them out. Certainly, neither the council or the Scottish Government provided any reasoning behind their mandates. There was none that could be given. The moment a rational discussion began, the circus would collapse, finding it had plunged its tent poles into a quagmire of quicksand.

Mick said to me one day, explaining the removal of a pupil, ‘It’s hard to keep on top of infection control’. How can you keep on top of something of which you’re completely ignorant of its workings? How can you enact a policy if you do not know its assumptions and do not apply the logical end of those underpinnings to the fullest? I longed for the days when people used to say as an objection, ‘By that logic…’ as a preamble to that person extending the premises of your argument to a conclusion that was undesired, if not insane. Yet within the palled surroundings of the ‘worst pandemic for a hundred years’, sealed in the befuddled minds of my colleagues, rational thoughts, and coordinates of fact by which they mapped reality, were absent.

One Covid axiom was a non-symptomatic person could be infectious. Yes, a non-symptomatic person could be infectious, but, if the viral load was too small to cause symptoms, was there enough virus being emitted to infect anyone seriously? The answer should be ‘Yes’. Any virus will duplicate. A virus infection might start with a relatively tiny number and continue to multiply until the host was ‘infected’. It could be argued that any virus contracted meant the person was ‘infected’.

Ok. If that’s the answer, what was the point of protecting people by these abstruse methods? It was plausible everyone was infected to a greater or lesser extent, even if they displayed no symptoms or never would. To send the infected home meant nearly everyone. Failing that radical consistency, and presuming such a mythical creature existed, should we somehow find and send the uninfected home? But what was the point of that? Covid would circulate, according to the theory, for years to come. Were people to be sealed in their homes for the rest of their lives as we attempted the lunacy of ‘Zero Covid’ or have them walk around in hazmat suits eternally? Viruses remain, multiplying away. The ‘uninfected’ would be imprisoned for life.

Herd immunity, other people’s immune systems, and our own immune systems tame the virus, destroying virulent variants and leaving the harmless, mild ones…that harm far fewer apart from the very ill. It might be wise to restrict virus exposure to the vulnerable, to allow their bodies to adapt and give time to herd immunity to act as a firewall and burn out the more lethal strains, however, for everyone else, improving their own health was the best solution. Clean food, clean water, fresh air, sunlight. One hardly had to strain the neural grid to come to these conclusions. Indeed, it used to be common sense – and the official protocols until 2020.

Of course, all of this shows the futility of the application of the theory, if you believe in it.

Certainly, these reasonings appeared to be too much for the educators that surrounded me. They blabbered on as if restrictions, Track and Trace and masks made sense. I witnessed them, their poor minds trying to calculate who had ‘given’ who Con-vid. In closed classrooms. Windows ajar. In closed corridors. With hundreds of pupils. They were looking for someone to blame. ‘I think I got it from that boy Connor,’ said one inflamed pedagogue within whom the virus raged unabated.

Applying Track and Trace in education was like building a coastal house during a period of accelerated erosion. Kids taken out of class disappeared for ten days at a time or longer as siblings and parents subsequently tested ‘positive’. This eliminated coherence in learning. I had a Higher English class which was the usual mix of the motivated and delusional: the ones who will work and the ones who think that by sitting doing nothing in class they will, through osmosis, have a brain re-tooled to do what they have never done before – write competent critical essays on Literature. The ongoing extractions and re-introductions of class members upset the linearity of the learning and massacred what class ethos there was. Pointless. And, to my shock, the least motivated pupils kept getting Covid. Shiver. Me. Timbers. This virus was something else! It seemed to be attuned to an individual’s personal culture as much as their biology.

In that class, there were two charming girls, whose names I forget: one was a Swiss visiting student, another was an Italian visiting student. Unlike so many of the natives of … , these girls worked. I was immediately taken by them as I am with all people prepared to make an effort with their lives. Bizarrely, given all the uncertainties, their parents were prepared to let them come to Scotland for a year, with a good possibility they might be stranded. Stranded with us mask-wearing Covid maniacs! Good God!

They’d been here for a few weeks and had gotten into the habit of staying behind at the end of class to ask me questions about the work. Very rare behaviour in … . On a certain occasion, when in conversation with the Swiss girl, I was struck by the memory of a German pupil who had also been a visiting student. A delightful girl, also in my Higher class. This German girl told me her host family – the agency that set-up these placements paid local families to provide a room for international students – was incredibly mean to her. They did not speak to her and the son would come home drunk, bang on her door, and call her a ‘German bastard!’. No one intervened. I passed this onto the school liaison for foreign students, I think it was George at the time, and they moved her to a new family.

Recalling this, I asked the lovely Swiss girl about her host family. She burst into tears. They were ignoring her, providing her only with pre-cooked meals and leaving her to her own devices. Taking the money. Swindlers. This poor, sweet girl was being neglected and there was something so fine about her, a real quality. Why treat her so poorly? It was criminal. ‘That’s unacceptable,’ I said, after she had disclosed her host’s treatment. I told her I would pass this on immediately. She thanked me and once she’d composed herself, she left. But she took action quicker than the school. She contacted the agency after our chat and they moved her. (The Italian girl had the opposite experience; her family were always taking her places.)

Francis’ absence meant Alan was our PT. Ironically, he was probably the best PT we’ve had. He’s competent for a start…which helps. Due to his other responsibilities, he kept weekly congregations swift and straightforward. He outlined the issues that had to be addressed, listened to concerns and let us get on with it. There were no confusing initiatives, no badly thought-out schemes. All we had to do was set the work, mark the work, record the work and share it with indications of how to improve the work. Teaching was simpler and more pleasant. If times had been different, it might have felt good to be a teacher.

Yet, it did not. The word ‘mortified’ came to mind. There we all were, teachers on HMS Education, drifting along, rudderless. Some wanted to cruise to Port Second Lockdown. Some had already set off on their own private lockdown. Some who needed the quiet waters of routine, were glad to be back, and celebrated by complaining all the time. Others wanted…who knows? People keep their deepest wishes secret. For me it was easy. I wanted to sail back to the ‘Old Normal’.

Modern society was far from perfect. Its injustices; its corruption; its vulgarity were appalling to me. I struggled to be more positive. (Now, ironically as always, I could see there was plenty to be positive about, standing on the edge of losing it.) Nonetheless, I would have embraced that Old World in a second, fearing the Great Reset more than a society of pilfering bankers, whorish politicians and wall-to-wall coarse materialists. At least, there was some freedom to try and fail, to speak out and be listened to or be ignored…or was that an illusion too…?

Although I had often walked to school resenting my lot as a schoolteacher, trapped in traumatic negativity, forcing the day for money and security. This was different. I had never walked to school pondering upcoming announcements about mandatory vaccinations, detention camps and untimely deaths by ‘Covid’. It was not like a schizoid depression – when to look at a flower so bizarre, the grass as something unearthly strange, the sky as a glass, and it all removed from yourself, a part of a wider estrangement from reality and your natural emotional connection to it. It was not even like the shocking realisation of an erroneous perception: to look at the Beloved having lost desire and illusion, and there and then in that moment, with a horrifying epiphany, you realise that they were, in fact, your enemy, that they, in truth, hated you, that they feared and despised you, because your love tried to control them and force them to be an Ideal. No, this was more immediate and apparent. Here. Today. This was a world of unlimited bad, unrestrained terror, possible at any time. And no power to retaliate, or escape, or hide. I felt helpless.

When you leave the certainties, the world becomes a forbidding place. It is easy to become desperate. Flailing around like a drowning person trying to stay afloat, hoping to grab something buoyant to keep your head above the waterline. You are in a continued state of tension if not panic.

In such cases, your muscles have frozen-up due to an excess of stress. The natural rivers of emotion are dammed by long-compressed musculature, and, without their relaxation, the reflexive channels of feeling dry up. The mind exists separated in a world of pure reason, as if behind a glass pane or within a bell jar, when anything can be reasoned for, reasoned against, reason this, reason that, any which way…because no impulse directs the heart to which these faculties are indentured. Nothing can be reasoned from or be reasoned to. There’s no foundation stone. No Archimedal point. A chasm lies under those delicate, gossamer threads of thought, spun in the nothingness, which the soul clings to desperately, constantly fearing a plunge into a yawning abyss.

I wondered abstractly if my isolation would lead me to some form of madness. The incremental type. An increasingly dislocating paranoia might push and pull at me till I was completely unmoored from my right mind. Saturday at the Meadows was important. It was a pre-emptive action to stay grounded. Speaking my thoughts on this topic to someone acted as a fastening. It is impossible to reason yourself into mental health. We need to socialise for balance. Covid lockdowns purposely attacked that.

My Aunt Kath was cut off from me, my brother was away and my mum was now in hospital. I saw little of my friends. I spent evenings alone, the majority of weekends alone: school was a series of brief, unsatisfying interactions, although it was an anchor of sorts. However, not much to feed the need for society. It was a bleak week without Saturdays.

Gladly, for now, insanity felt far away. Acute isolation did not.

In perspective, my sense of disaffection was passing and superficial, more a memory than a deep-seated response to the new reality around me. Nevertheless, the present was an alienating experience and a weary one. No one could be trusted, but this and other dispiriting truths were not slowly rusting my psyche. It was only lonely and boring. Not a psychotic breach in my consciousness or likely to become one, that I knew.

This was remarkable. I was apart from the world, its lies, hypocrisies, its stupidity had disgusted me, more so because, instead of a crime like Apple slave camps in China, war in Iraq or financial malfeasance in the banking system, this wrongdoing was closer, it was intimate, and it directly involved everybody. It was between me and a ‘You’, so to speak. You had othered me. You went along with a gross felony. You, when sense presented itself in the form of me or others like me, rejected me. You were not even curious.

And as things got worse You got worse. You hid when They wanted You to hide. You talked about me behind my back. You encouraged Others to isolate me. You reported me. You did not let me attend family gatherings. You wrote articles and filmed news reports calling me names. You posted endlessly on social media denigrating me. You tried to strangle my voice. You tried to ghettoise me. You tried to dehumanise me. It was not an abstract entity that was doing this: it was You. Family, friends, neighbours, work colleagues, the person in the street. You.

And what would You not do? Would You not inform on me when They wanted names? Would You not stand aside when I was marked? Would You intervene if I was segregated? Would You fight for my rights? If They forced vaccinated me, would You object? If they stripped me of everything, would You be a shelter, a refuge in the storm? No, I do not believe You would. You. Not ‘Them’ or ‘They’. You.

Yet, there was compensation. I was distanced from the world, but I was not estranged from myself. I was prepared to back my own reasoning and understanding. I was grounded in my values and beliefs. I was not prepared to take the cowardly route, shrug my shoulders, say, ‘Who knows? I dinnae ken’, and disavow God-like reason and my own responsibility to think. To think, to think, damn it! Not to be a beast in the field, a carcase stuffed with straw, waking in the day to feed before falling back to my bed as easily and unprotestingly as into the grave, no, to think, to act and to think, and not pass away my freedom and my Self, like some unwanted parcel in a frivolous parlour game, no, to think, damn it! To think!

I was taking the beating, intellectually, psychologically and socially. I was enduring. I was initiating actions in the face of unimaginable odds. I was preparing a series of options to resist. I was trying to unite with others based on honesty, courage and humanity.