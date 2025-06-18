“We have so hopelessly ceded our humanity that for the modest handouts of today we are ready to surrender up all principles, our soul, all the labours of our ancestors, all the prospects of our descendants—anything to avoid disrupting our meagre existence.”

Alexander Solszhenitsyn

Social media was a way of hearing opinions like my own. Thanks to it, I did not quite have to undergo complete isolation. In daily life, those opposed to my views were legion. Same too online. There were far, far more pro-government, Covidian, Covidiot profiles than sane, dissenting ones. Far, far more. In the early days of Covid, opposition accounts were near non-existent. Society will forget, but initially only a handful existed in the first lockdown which then grew a little in number through the summer. Almost no prominent voices, not even the ones who have become Deities of the New Alternative Media presently and today are broadcasting to huge audiences their scepticism of everything that has passed, most said nothing for a long, long time. They did know though. All the celebrities knew. The major ones, definitely. They just care more for their careers than they do for their fans.

One journalist, aside from James Delingpole, who was recognisable and spoke out was Neil Clark. A freelance journalist who wrote across a range of publications. A working-class guy who, from what I could discern, was not ‘in’ with the ‘smart set’ journalists – the money acolytes. Neil’s ability with words and skill in finding an angle on a topic made his articles attractive to the up-market tabloids and broadsheet papers.

Neil took a courageous stance on Covid. Not initiated to the inner circle, a consecrated name, no privilege to cushion him from criticism and dependent on commissions for employment, Neil called out Covid. A genuinely brave stance. The squawking-bird media always reference the noble calling of journalism when quizzed on their work. Surreptitiously flattering and justifying themselves with an out-sized conceit of their role. They are lamplighters for democracy. They keep citizens informed. Enable and empower them to make choices based on truth. Hilarious.

We are told, by them, it requires their intercession between the dross researchers and their watery facts, the fakery of grifters exploiting naivete, and general misinformation to filter the few drops of facts that can be squeezed from the world. They do this thankless, tiring, exhausting work, and fight for us to deliver Truth. Rubbish.

A mainstream journalist is a passenger without a ticket. They do not pay for their seat on the train. They skip the turnstiles, they by-pass the ticket booth, and they aim to ride for free, their costs paid by us by the price added on our tickets.

A mainstream journalist wants to attend the party without an invite. The invitation is for the rich and the beautiful, the brilliant and the creative, the witty and the charming: a mainstream journalist is none of these and unctuously gains their entry through the doors by promising to tell others of the greatness of the attendees, prostrating themselves as their tool.

Journalists are cowardly, propagandists, hoping for a cheap, parasitic fame while lining their purse when and where they can. They take the bitterness of their cursed, narrow, cramped souls and wrap it up into a daily paper, a TV show or a broadcast. If it were possible, Truth would be soiled by their filthy lies and coarsened irredeemably by their crowing.

Covid provided many villains. Most of them by omission. But journalists and news organisations actively promoted the entire fraud. They were genuinely contemptible.

Neil was a rare exception in this medium. He only had about fifty thousand followers when I first started to read him on Twitter. He was not making much headway in adding to them. His account was likely being shadow banned, before we even had a name for it. For those first few bleak months, Neil’s counter-narrative statements and questions drew an avalanche of criticism. Sensible points made by him were ridiculed again and again and again.

Sneering responses and mockery greeted every reasonable statement. The analogy of a materialist, reasoned mind coming up against the superstition-filled brain of an audience of Medieval peasants seems apt. Back then, phantasmagorical beliefs handed down by theologians led to putting animals on trial and believing ghosts took possession of people. This would be asserted as an indefatigably superior explanation of reality to the modern mind who operated with concepts such as ‘diminished responsibility’, ‘premeditated’, ‘unconscious’, ‘mental health’, and so forth. In this contention, a modern person would be the ridiculed object of laughter at their steadfast advocacy of reason, method and evidence, and they’d be dismissed in a hail of derision…and dung.

The mentally enslaved could not grasp a world not delineated for them by experts. They piled on renegade accounts like Neil’s. In those fraught days, accounts like Neil’s were given little room for error.

Ever so slowly, they might be persuading a few people, painstakingly, growing an audience, and then one slip and the salivating Covid Cultists hungrily mauled the statement, their gnawing jaws tore and ripped at the words, pulling the sentences apart, before ripping into the person with ad hominem attacks.

It was a baneful sight. Mr and Ms Know-Nothing-Know/Everything were so sure of the experts that opposed views were silenced under a digital landslide of abuse. They ‘knew’ their experts were right. They never asked if these were simply the experts that were endorsed by financial interests. Interests that pulled the strings on the media where they themselves drew their information from. Of course, it was more than just looking clever and staying in step with their peers. It was need. Protect the veneer. It is me. I am it. The wisdom of Mr Worldy-wise.

No one from my side of the fence was making any great in-roads in the UK when compared with the Pro-Lockdown, Pro-Covid, ‘Approved’ accounts who had millions of followers on Twitter and elsewhere. Many, many famous celebrities pushed the fraud. It was an army of Goliaths against a few Davids. And Twitter was the best place to go since there was almost no hope of getting your message out on Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram. At least on Twitter, there was a fight. Facebook was either silence or slaughter. Mainly silence. After the slaughter.

I had learned this the hard way on my own Facebook account where I had posted my views continuously to a vacuum. The odd negative comment coming my way now and again. No one was posting much. This was before censorship and fact-checkers. This was people censoring themselves. This was people embracing the mentality and mores of fascist or communist tyranny, before living in a fascist or communist society. Even in a still, precariously free world, the excessive majority were too scared to give an opinion.

Of course, this maxim reversed spectacularly when a vocal minority, feeling it had unassailable numbers on its side, adopted the mantle of the Herd, thinking themselves empowered to speak and act on its behalf. In the name of…whatever…they sought out and decried opinions they did not like with complete confidence. I crossed this Elect regularly. In one instance, much to my satisfaction, they naively helped my cause with their vociferous howls and threats on social media, although it was completely inadvertent.

The nights were drawing in as a dark, lowering winter approached. This made leaflet delivery a little less risky. Delivering during the day was fraught. It meant inevitable confrontation with demonic, Covid-inspired fiends from Hades, seriously. There was a very unnerving anger elicited from the Cultists when you proffered an alternative view. When a leaflet was posted through their door and they emerged from the darkness of their hallways, lit with fury; their skin reddened, their musculature visually tightened and their throat seeming to choke, but it was the eyes most of all that betrayed their extreme malignancy. They seemed to contract yet shine brighter, with a cold hellfire light. They were fixed, no longer revolving around the eye socket, unerringly and determinedly focused on the object of, no other word for it, their hate. (Me, in my experience, but I know this happened to many others.)

A religious person would suggest satanic possession or someone in communion with an evil spiritual force. As a committed materialist who acknowledges a possibility of non-material influences, I inclined towards a combination of survival instincts fusing with long-repressed selves. Anger and fear took hold of the persona under the duress of a perceived threat to their lives. They hated the messenger with the message that they were being duped. Hated them to death.

My interactions with this type of person were limited, however, I was not a stranger to hearing and over-hearing wild, over the top vituperations, replete with threats, about non-Covid believers from such as these. And this only a few months in.

I had gone out one evening, after sunset, once the commuters were safely home and I wouldn’t bump into any. I was carrying hundreds of copies of an anti-Covid vaccine leaflet. It stated a few sceptical facts. It was too distressing to my equanimity to consider pushing them through letter boxes, so my tactic was to put them under the windscreen wipers of the cars parked in the street. Safe Method. Taught by T.

Once I’d finished, in the quiet, cold darkness of a drizzling night, I looked up the last long street of vehicles I’d leafleted, white sheets of paper folded on each of their windscreens. ‘If this rain doesn’t stop, they’ll just be useless damp squibs,’ I thought. I had gotten rid of all of them, a few hundred. Probably it was pointless. ‘You never knew,’ I said to myself in consolation, ‘Someone might have a change of heart’.

The next day I thought I’d look at the ‘I love Leith’ Facebook page. It was where notable local developments were highlighted by a mixture of social activists, the community-minded and the nosey. I wanted to see if anyone had bothered to comment that Anti-Vaxx nutters were out, but the cowards had leafleted late at night and the writer of the post didn’t have the chance to confront these vile murderers (someone did write on Facebook words to that effect about my efforts).

I opened it up. Whoa! It exceeded my expectations. Someone had found the leaflet on their car and taken to Facebook to complain. There was a photograph of the complete pamphlet, all the anti-Covid vaccine points on full display, posted with a message underneath written by a woman who was ‘fuming’. (She wouldn’t be the only one.)

I was delighted. The poor dupe had taken my single leaflet and by her clear as day photo disseminated its ideas to excess of thirty thousand people…and by contextualising it as a complaint, probably by-passed their instinctive defensive reactions! Genius! I could not have hoped for more. Looking at the comments, of which there were hundreds, with near unanimity, the groups’ members were furiously decrying the ‘Anti-vaxxers’ promoting such ‘garbage’. They couldn’t put their raging diatribes up quickly enough, graphic in their spleen and dripping with venom.

‘Who are these fuckin’ bastarts?’, ‘If I’d caught them, I’da fucking kiled them!!!’, ‘Y are there people like this?’, ‘There killing folk, their murderers’, ‘One of thise anti-vaxers pricks comes ta ma door, Im phonin th polis’, ‘Fucking Hate These Dicks! Nuters!’, ‘The police should be out looking for people like this’, ‘Their putting us all at risk!’, ‘Why cant they just stay home!’

But they were looking at it. They were reading it. It was registering. At some level, they were thinking about it. Thousands of them. I noticed that T and Mary from the group had got stuck into the commentators, trying to defend the leaflet. T as her avatar, based in London. Mary as herself. They weren’t convincing anyone. The Incandescent, offended at the pair’s sensible points, replete with web address links to evidence all over it, were carpet-bombing the stalwart Horatius Cocles and Spurius Lartius with invective.

But the angry mob were engaging. Most importantly. And they kept on engaging. That was crucial. A dissonant view inserted into their feed was forcing them to intellectually masticate on it. And a larger silent, uncounted majority were watching it unfold. Thinking. That was something.

A campaign will die in silence, but even the most unpopular crusade can be fed by the hatred of its enemies. In terms of ratio, we were being massacred. However, it was much, much, much preferable to the graveyard reaction my own posts were getting. You cannot fight nothing. You cannot persuade nothing. Nothing can come from nothing. But hate, that’s something. You can work with that. It was my dream to inspire hate. It could be taken somewhere. It was a door.

At some point, many hours into the titanic struggle, one of the commentators finally woke-up to what was happening and said that the original post was allowing the Anti-vaxxers to promote their message for free. The leaflet should be blanked out to stop people from reading it. A few minutes later it was. This was the tactic, not of the government, but of The People, learned from those who wished them ill. The weak-minded mass who supped at the corporate state tit for its intellectual nutrients and emotional security demanded enemies be silenced. Bludgeon wrong thinking people and protect their own side from any challenging information to ensure an absolute unity in stupidity. ‘Stupidity is our Strength’ – the slogan missing from 1984.

(Or, is it ‘Emotional Incontinence is Our Way’? Or, my belief, ‘Mummy and Daddy hurt me, sometimes in ways I cannot remember…I’m still struggling…and frightened.’?)

It was not a strategy for free-minded, independent, proud or brave people to adopt: fearing the treachery of their own and others reasonings. It suited the feart of being wrong, the quisling, the weakling, the coward and the small-souled. But it was hilarious to read! Perusing all their comments, spilling out with such bitterness that seemed to flow from the screen onto my keyboard like an acid, imagining their faces reddened, their fingers tapping frenziedly on the keys as they struggled to keep up with their fulminating outrage exploding in their subconscious. You attacked my Mummy! [Followed by a kamikaze scream] Aaaaaaaaaiieeeeeeeeeeee!

They were having a collective stroke.

It was deeply satisfying.

Not because I’m perverse, or I enjoy upsetting people, but, as far as I was concerned, many of these people were bullies. Worse, they were online bullies. Rather than give the alternative a fair hearing, or even try to prove it false, they preferred endless ad hominem attacks, in packs. To upset them, to enrage them was to put a finger on the scale and re-balance the justice of free speech, albeit briefly…

[“That’s terrible! People were frightened. They were trying to protect themselves!...and their families! You’re mean.”

There’s a fear that is understandable. And then there’s fear that keeps you intolerant. It demands that others be as small yourself. Live by that fear, and there’s no limit as to how low you can fall under its commands. Speaking from experience.]

If only all those keyboard belligerents knew how few of these seemingly omnipresent anti-Covid vaxxers there were. They’d probably not even trouble themselves to respond.

However, to return to August 2020, we were miniscule in number and isolated. How could I reach out to people? How could I bring more people together to form some sort of dialogue. I thought it might be an idea to try and round-up some heretics via the internet. I contacted Neil and asked him to do a one-hour online interview then take questions from the audience for the next hour. It would be on Zoom. Ubiquitous at that point. I’d paid for an account and could broadcast the interview to five hundred people. To my surprise and pleasure, Neil said he’d do it in September.

I spent weeks promoting an online ticket for the event. I was on Twitter tagging as many people as I possibly could. Originally, I was going to charge, to cover expenses and to start a channel that would become a focal point for resistance – however, such ideas like water sprayed on a hot surface evaporated with a hiss of mockery – no one was interested. Certainly, no one was interested in paying. I tagged hundreds of people with little uptake. I made it free, and hundreds surprisingly booked, but when I examined the names they were obviously fraudulent – Covidians had booked tickets under names such as ‘Fauci’ or ‘Maggie Thatcher’ to use up my allocation.

Why couldn’t they just let people who don’t believe alone? Where does this need come from that wants others to believe in what you believe? Yet…wasn’t I guilty of that? I wanted others to believe Covid was hoax. Why couldn’t I let others believe what they wanted?

Because it was a lie! Because it was an obvious untruth! And if we gave ourselves to it, everything becomes corrupted, more than it is already.

(A couple of years later, a group of courageous women in Edinburgh held a meeting to discuss gender ideology in schools. All the online tickets for the meeting were repeatedly booked by gender ideologues orchestrated by academics who, surprise, surprise, were in positions such as ‘Head of Gender Studies’ or provided health services for trans people.

All the nodes of that particular network were academics or charities from across Scotland. They were determined the meeting should not go ahead. There were accusations and threats, from the ‘Love Wins’ side, accusing the women of ‘spreading hate’. Feelings ran high and security had to be hired to protect the woman’s group from the protestors. Opposition is fine. But this strangling of debate with dirty tricks is sinister.)

I had a little experience doing online interviews: I’d been doing them for a few months before Covid with some fairly prominent figures in the Scottish Nationalist movement; I wasn’t unfamiliar with the technical side, which gave me some confidence. I’d also prepared some questions in the weeks before and sent them to Neil, hoping he would use them as starting points. If anybody turned up, then there should be an interview of sorts taking place.

I knew Neil had been carefully following the politics of Covid. My first couple of questions would focus on how we had gotten ourselves into this situation, before stepping back and analysing the larger issues of corporate control and influence. From there I would try and widen the lens further, onto the widest picture of all: a global takeover by multi-national bodies, who, at bottom, were controlled by wealthy families and powerful trusts, all of them inclined towards Eugenics. That was my reading of unfolding events.

It is hard to convey how the situation looked at the time. Perhaps others who knew more were more cognisant of a truer, more optimistic reality, but as far as I could see, Humanity was losing. Our rights were being removed, one by one, with a chilling, calculated methodicalness, that spoke to the premeditated nature of proceedings. All to the indifference or approval of the world’s inhabitants. I genuinely thought it a serious possibility that myself and those like me were going to end up in camps, if we got that far.

Covid was a hoax. Lockdown was a sham. Vaccines were a fraud. It was all a distraction for the real plan. Generate fearful mass conformity clustered around one issue. Destroy dissent to it publicly. Isolate the opposition politically and socially. Confine them. Separate them. Exterminate. Then restore feudalism, buttressed by bio-technologies and computer-tech. The opposition was too few. Too easily fragmented. Too quickly suppressed. Too weak. We were losing, and we were going to lose. This was the context of the interview. It felt like I was using a match to the light the journey into the abyss.

By the time of the interview with Neil, about two hundred people who seemed legit had registered. If not a bursting of the dam, it was enough to make it worthwhile. The screen was blank as I opened the laptop and logged into the Zoom page. No one was there. Was anybody coming? Perhaps those emails were fake too? I steeled myself to experience a resigned and apology-laden embarrassment. I was wasting Neil’s time. God, I was a fool. You’re early. Just wait. Have faith.

I was nervous. A good few minutes until we were due to start Neil appeared. His wife was in the picture, helping him log in. Fortunately, I could speak to him directly without others knowing I was there. We chatted for a bit. He was very engaging and egalitarian in his manner – he did not patronise or pontificate or speak about his concerns and glaze over when you gave your opinion. Sad, but a bit of fame, you expect an overbearing self-importance from that person; or perhaps our self-esteem is so low that we defer with dog-like humility to every opinion a ‘Celeb’ cares to toss to us. Over the next few years, I would meet quite a few celebrated people. They were all nice, possibly a bit harmlessly grandiose, although most possessed some great qualities, but Neil still stands out.

During our conversation, to my relief, a small number of other screens appeared, then a few minutes before seven thirty pm, it suddenly populated with blacked out tiles. They had come.

At 7.30pm, we started. I’m not a good presenter. I have a tendency to use too many words, get nervous about my audience’s boredom threshold, speed-up in response which generates a tone of general unease. I can be the same at teaching. Tonight, however, I kept it short, clear and controlled. I wanted this to work. I introduced Neil, gave a little biographical information and then dove into the questions.

The first question asked him the recent history of Covid and how we got here. Neil gave a thorough, blow-by-blow account of the events unfolding intersected by key decisions made and information disseminated by politicians and the scientific community. All from memory, no notes. I had just lived through it and knew it all well; I was still riveted.

I didn’t interrupt Neil. I didn’t try to look knowledgeable to the audience. I just let him unwrap the story as he wished. I took that approach throughout. A couple of times I could see him hesitate as he expected me to come in with a question or to move on, but I didn’t which allowed him to give a fuller answer and progress on to related points in his own time while I only intervened to make sure we covered key topics in the time we had. (It was a bugbear of mine that interviewers cut off interviewees just as they are expanding into something extremely interesting.)

Neil was very good. He knew the subject with all the by-lanes and avenues that led to and from it. He conducted his own dialectic, dealing with suppositions, assumptions, possibilities and ultimate ends. He was passionate and inspiring. For my own part, I was a bit hesitant, but competent enough for this format. My role was to stand back. It was about Neil and connecting people through Neil’s talk.

Once we had covered the eight or so questions, I wanted to put to Neil – which took over an hour – we opened it up to the online ‘floor’. This is when the magic happens. Neil’s articulate presentation had primed the listening audience. They were eager to join in.

Listeners did not ask brief, closed questions, which were an all-too-familiar feature of events like the Edinburgh Book Festival where the paying audience is given fifteen minutes to interrogate their cherished intellectual. This reward is gifted after a self-satisfied interrogator, nearly always from The Guardian, the BBC or a government-funded arts body – one of the side gigs ‘approved’ journalists receive - who are, without fail, laconic and superior, has completed their preciously vital and interesting cross-examination.

In contrast, this audience were being given the time to question. They reacted by asking detailed, insightful questions combined with cynical and hard-headed statements about our predicament. Many facets of the Covid-Hoax were covered, a real public dissection. Participant after participant pinpointed the censorship and media deceit. And they shared their personal experience of witnessing visors on babies, masks outdoors and other highlights of the grotesque Covid carnival. Finally, we came to the ultimate ends. Action and leadership were discussed. The opposition lacked a platform. What online spaces we had were quickly being closed down. One lady asked Neil to speak at the next rally to protest Covid lockdowns. Neil’s response was emphatic:

Lady audience member: People do know that something is wrong. If you could put that into words that would be great, thank you.

Neil: I’m ready to die on this hill. This is the hill I’m prepared to die on. I do think this is the most important battle I’ve ever fought. We’ve ever fought. I was very opposed to the Iraq War. I was very worried about what it would lead to, and I was right in terms of the deaths in that region. But in many ways, this is even worse. This is an attempt to destroy humanity, to destroy what makes us human…this is it. This is the battle. What lies in front of us? A cold, sterile dystopia.

It could make you believe in democracy again.

The highlight of my 2020 was that interview. Despite the relatively few numbers, there was an intensity and meaningfulness about the entire evening that, for me, reached deep into the anxiety-shrouded hearts of the listeners and touched on something profoundly, genuinely human. Finally.

Listening to it today, there was in this conversation a depth of penetration, prescience and a tragic grasp of the devastation being wrought by these lies. The entire impact morally and socially on us collectively was grasped by that audience. As Matt Le Tissier said to a group of us a long time later, ‘There are just too many good people for us not to win’. I’m not sure about that. I’m not sure. Nonetheless, the audience on that night, those contributions, the quality of the individuals, gave me a precious, timid hope.

We passed the allotted time. I wanted it to go on. However, my mum was at the flat and I was anxious not to leave her alone for too long. Neil seemed keen to continue, but I had to stop. Reluctantly, I called a halt, thanked Neil and everyone, then logged off. After I tidied-up, I nipped outside to take some air. It was a cool September night. Above me, the sky had been blown clear of clouds and the stars shone in the blackness.