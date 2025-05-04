“Humanity is overrated. It deserves neither hope nor despair. Just contempt.”

Emil Cioran

Like I say, I had an interest in economics.

My colleagues seemed prepared to nibble on the morsels of my thought such as they were. Raw, cooked and over-cooked, mostly. Although these chats, like all our department discussions, tailed off if becoming too involved or arousing too much passion, unless the subject was general complaining about pupil behaviour or management incontinence.

‘Who owns the Central Bank?’

‘The govern…’

‘I don’t know…’

Angela and I responded at the same time. I resented Angela’s assumption of expertise, given that I knew she knew nothing about the topic, except for what she picked-up on the news and from the five-minute discussion we’d been having. However, I deferred. She wanted to be involved.

‘I thought it was the government,’ she said.

‘I’m not sure,’ I said. ‘The Bank of England is independent. But I have heard that it is also private and is owned by other groups…’

‘What groups?’ asked Will hungrily, picking up a scent and excited at a trail that could lead to a peek behind the curtain.

I shrugged. ‘I don’t know.’ I really should find that out.

‘The pound sign is the symbol of El,’ said the student chipping in as he recovered his two crisp tenners from Louise. He had been following them with his eyes as they circulated around the room as physical evidence of his earlier claim. He took them and placed them neatly back into his black leather wallet.

‘Who’s El?’

‘I’m not sure. An ancient god. Egyptian…maybe Hebrew,’ he said, ‘I don’t know’. He shrugged his shoulders and pushed his thick wallet into his trouser back pocket where it sat adding an extra bulbous curvature to one of his posterior cheeks, similar to a mid-way discontinued bottom lift which are more apparent in number these days than back then.

‘Elohim?’ said Will. He looked around the room and seeing our blank faces elaborated. ‘Ach, you should read the Bible more, you Heathens. The Elohim were God’s, or I should say, Yahweh’s angels. Micha-El. Gabri-El. They’re in the Old Testament.’ The light in his eyes were dancing at the recollection of such momentous tales or was he enjoying the intellectual one-upmanship? ‘Aye, the Book of Enoch too,’ he added more hesitantly.

‘Maybe Yahweh owns the Bank of England,’ said Maria, a colleague who had been silent till then. There was a little laugh.

‘Money out of nothing…it sounds like he does,’ said a smiling Will, his eyes flickering brightly with delight at his joke. A loud laugh rolled into the little room and then slowly ebbed away in smiles as the conversation ended and people prepared themselves for the next lesson. Over the years, discussions of this scope would slowly wither and die in the English department as successive teachers preferred to listlessly scroll phones rather than engage in conversation.

If we were struggling with the theory of fractional reserve banking and the ultimate ownership of money, we were more practiced in the effects of its realities. More kids were looking poorer. It was in the way they dressed and the lack of attention to their cleanliness.

Most teachers know, even the Covid dippit ones, that if a basic standard of healthy biological development is attained, then it is the environment that determines most thereafter. And one of the most crucial determinants in the personal circumstances of a child is stress. A pupil coming to school from a stressful background is invisibly malformed: their brain capacity is being restricted; their emotional development is contused, and their social abilities are circumscribed.

A former girlfriend of mine, also a teacher, said that stress effects the brain like a narrow bandwidth of an inconstant internet connection. The information gets there very, very slowly and when it does its only partial, fragmented and incoherent. Literally, you cannot teach a stressed brain. Forget all educational theories; a mind compromised from pressure due to externalities is the most serious impediment to learning.

I’ve seen this plenty of times too. Kids from difficult backgrounds who do not know what to do with their anxiety. They struggle to focus and retain information. A few come into class angry and look to lash out, most enter quietly, diffidently, transmitting a vast sense of hopelessness. They’ve failed so many times already, they have given up.

Around this time, I discovered a pupil from one of my classes had been sleeping rough with his family in the local park, and was still coming to school; he was washing in the public toilets. Education was hardly a priority for that child. More finding somewhere warm. They lived secretly in the park for days, too ashamed to inform anyone at school. The council could not find them even emergency accommodation. They had no money. A slight decrease in disposable cash pushes those just keeping their heads above water under.

These Despairing Ones will go through the motions quietly, but it is not unusual for the angry ones to try and get out of class through misbehaviour. When the class is going well, they feel alienated and try to disrupt the lesson to spoil other people’s learning. There is a resentful, selfish pull downwards, because in their angry heads, no one understands or cares. Financial difficulties are an important contributor to this.

Schools have yet to find an effective approach to either presentiment, particularly the hostile manifestation. Yes, in the staffroom, it’s ‘poor wee souls’, but when a disruptive child becomes the teacher’s problem, the sympathy often dries-up as the pedagogue in question feels threatened by the twin shames of loss of control of a class and perceived public incompetence, which are much larger addends in the final equation than the uncommiserated sufferings of a pupil.

‘If he was my cousin, I’d kill myself too’ was one memorable comment I heard in a staff base when I was a student. It was during a discussion on a pupil’s grades, which was broken in upon by the information provided by one colleague sat around the table, relating that the pupil in question’s cousin had recently committed suicide. There was little sympathy for him. His behaviour had alienated staff.

‘Just because their mum is being horrible [hitting them], doesn’t give them the excuse to misbehave in your class,’ were the words on another occasion said to me by a Guidance teacher, who was supplying me with a context to a misbehaving child in my class. I have heard many, many similar statements over the years.

There are teachers, usually ones from impoverished backgrounds who, knowing genuine difficulties in their lives - not the ambitious who have realised ‘inclusion’ is a promotion strategy - are extremely empathic and caring for pupils suffering from a lack of money or a difficult family background. That effort to be kind can take its toll too.

The number of lost pupils from torn families, the tatters of what once was a community cloth that swaddled, wrapped and blanketed its members, from cradle to grave; the fibres having loosened and come apart under economic frictions, which were previously inter-woven cords of feeling, custom kinship and companionship, these frayed cuttings of what is left are uncountable and unending.

Yet, that too is possibly an idealistic myth. Communities have hardly been Edenic.

I don’t blame teachers for pulling up the emotional drawbridge. I do it myself. The numbers of the Afflicted are so large and never-ending. They are like a monstrous, gluttonous beast, with its arms outstretched in a demanding, insatiable want, a face contorted by rage then softened by self-pity, that pounds along the corridors every year with its thousands of feet corralled by fear, greed, need. And every following year, there’s another batch of kids with insoluble problems, issues and demands, and rage. A never-ending procession of sad stories. It would trample you under if you let it. From survival instincts alone, a form of structural sociopathology is instituted.

In truth, there are plenty of children whose background has made them hateful and will, as they mature, probably make them dangerous and destructive, emitting a lifelong toxicity. Schools are little more than holding pens for this type of child, trying their best to decontaminate what they can, while other social and economic forces relentlessly act as pathogens. In this aspect of school life, given the greater and greater demands put on ‘education’ to right the world, I cannot criticise the institution or teachers. They do their best.

From the Great Recession onwards, society’s separation into two distinct classes became more pronounced. The well-to-do, the rich and the super-rich could afford expansions of their property portfolios, buy yachts and purchase islands, the rest of us had to keep an eye on the budget, or face destitution.

The banks and their rewarded-for-failure denizens did not care about any of this. There was no Quantitative Easing for The People to bail out their debts and missteps. No, there was a privileged class to be cosseted and another one to be kept always on tenterhooks, always in a state of scarcity. One to be lied to, tricked, conned and frightened, and the same one too lacking in confidence, too battered…sometimes…too desirous to join the well-to-do themselves…too fearful, to do anything about it.

I went into the school after the phone call to the bank. I was sitting in the staffroom waiting for the bell to ring, the sole inhabitant reclining on one of the green chairs of many set-up in the room, when another two female middle-aged teachers entered loudly chatting to one another. One had a bobbed haircut, with a lot of make-up applied, a green jumper, and white pearls. The other was blonde, thinner, sallower, and had that look of weary dejection that many older female teachers sport, if they did not start putting on lots of weight. Broken.

Given the nature of the conversation, I certainly would have conducted it elsewhere, or in a hushed voice at least, or not at all. I would have kept my feelings repressed and surrounded my shameful epiphenomenal thoughts by a ring of opprobrious moralising spears sporadically thrusting guilty recriminations at each advancing speculation. Yet, in schools I have learned that for most staff, the transient nature of a supply teacher’s contract denotes them as inconsequential, unsubstantial beings; they are impotent observant spectres; similar in status to a servant in an aristocrat’s house. Me, sat there, an unknown face with an identifying lanyard around my neck, meant only I was part of the furniture. There was no need on their part to self-consciously halt their conversation. It could continue vocally and passionately, which it did. No one was listening.

They both stood by the urn, filling up their mugs and helping themselves to the biscuits. The pearl wearing teacher complained about the time and effort expended arranging things for the care of her aged mother as Covid approached. She enumerated one by one all the difficulties she faced with the concomitant thanklessness of the matriarch. Her own list of self-abnegations went on and on. The under-appreciation of the parent, the ingratitude returned in place of thanks, the disparaging tone and utterances of inconvenience at every action the supplicant child took to lessen discomfort, was commented on continuously with much impassioned ire and resentment attending each cataloguing of spurned or unappreciated assistance. The unrecognised sacrifices of the daughter were recounted lugubriously as proof of their loving atonements. The emaciated blonde teacher could only sympathise, nodding in agreement, and trying to reassure at each bite of the serpent’s tooth with noises of offence or placation depending on which was most apt.

‘I’m not saying I wish my mother was dead,’ said the brown bobbed one; she twirled towards her colleague as she was nearing the door, giving an impish smile, and throttling a half-laugh at her own boldness. ‘I’m not saying that…but she has that house.’

They both tittered devilishly. As far as I recall, she left the room after that satanic reveal. I was struck by her cold self-interest and her candour. What unloved child, in this age of stratospheric house prices, has not re-cast their bitterness into thoughts longingly coveting their inheritance and the potential it has to break and discard the long chain of mortgage payments that stretch into the distant future, binding them to a working life where a hefty portion of their remittance merely unfetters the prisoner’s chains one link at a time, at the expense of energy lost and time served. Teachers are not saints. The selfish society runs through them as much as through anybody else.

After the coven of two left, the headteacher entered. He looked more drawn than previously. Now there were thirty-six staff absent he told me. (A much higher rate of infection than possible, but…Science!) I was told that I could work the morning, but they’d be shutting in the afternoon. I did not care about an afternoon’s pay, but thanks to the headteacher’s decency, a point he was adamant on, I’d be paid for the entire day. Lockdown, even at this point, was not policy. (It would be announced the next day.) Nothing had been announced officially and although it looked a near certainty, there still seemed to be a few misgivings.

Nonetheless, if the government was hesitant, teachers had spoken: they were locking down. Their non-attendance was making normal life impossible. Absent an official government policy, then the country would close of its own volition. This would be a dangerous situation. Governments cannot afford to be behind events, they lose credibility. If prime minister Boris Johnson had not imposed lockdown, then it would have been imposed upon him. No government can survive that.

I suspected that teaching unions particularly had, under member pressure possibly, become vociferously hyper-precious about teacher health and forced the government’s hand. Only later did I consider the possibility unions had been influenced by extraneous non-governmental actors. Although, ultimately, once the idea was out there – The People wanted lockdown.

I went home that day knowing that the inevitable was…inevitable. All my trade, from March to August had completely gone. Privately, the headteacher had said to me candidly that they were shutting down for at least three weeks. It all seemed so consciously grave, so serious…so cliched. Everyone wore a worried face…in keeping with the done thing. ‘This was a matter of the utmost import’, ‘Lives were at stake’, ‘Granny could die’, and God Knows that was bad enough. She’d probably take Grandpa with her, although Grandpa was an unmentioned, marginalised, peripheral figure whose death was incidental to the greater loss of Grandma.

I had become deeply sceptical of Covid to the point I now firmly believed it to be a hoax. I had been leaning that way more and more. The penny had finally dropped for me when I saw TV footage of Chinese workers in hazmat suits moving down an open street with a machine fumigating the air. Fumigating the air. That was the moment I realised Covid was nonsense. How can the air be fumigated in any reasonable or effective way for an airborne virus? A light wind would make nonsense of all efforts. What were the Chinese going to do? Fumigate a city with detergent and poison the inhabitants to save them from Covid? Madness!

It was show. No, a pantomime. A ludicrous kibbuki theatre. It was a con that, after the set-up TV pictures, the worried fake news readers and the agenda-laden ‘experts’s’ opinions, was now being driven by people’s lack of understanding of basic science and their uncontrolled fear. And…the tantalising and delightful prospect of being paid to sit at home, away from work.