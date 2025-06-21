‘Either…or…’

Soren Kirkegaard

Anyway. I don’t want to do all the work for you. You – Eugenicists, Malthusians and Bio-Tech-Neo-Feudalists – can take it from here…

…however…

…in some respects, we could forego the tiresome listing of definitions, the squabbling over interpretations and the plodding refinements, likewise we can by-pass the wearisome protestations and self-interested exculpations of those wanting to avoid being found guilty. Let us simplify it to a logical formula the existentialists would applaud. Either…Or.

Forget blood, genetics, IQ scores, class, identities and the money in bank accounts. Covid presented people with choices and decisions to make. No one can argue that. Every human situation has choices, even if it is only as little as two.

Cool, rational observers might think that there was a general template of choice given to each person during Covid: to comply or not to comply. However, this assessment of the situation is missing the many Byzantine labyrinths of the human mind and the weaselly ways in which a person being can lie to themselves with rationalisation heaped upon rationalisation like an ever-growing pile of steaming dung.

It would be useful, at this juncture, to draw a vitally important distinction. A difference exists between ‘reasoning’ and ‘rationalising’. On the surface, they present as statements to support ‘facts’, actions or beliefs. However, they are quite different. ‘Reasoning’ is done with the intention of discovering a truth. ‘Rationalising’ is enacted to support an already desired judgement, the origins of why this is are unclear. The intention in one case is opposed to the aims in the other. Reason investigates, whereas rationalising justifies. Rationalising obscures truth; reasoning aims to reveal one.

To the uncritical, the expression of either might be so similar as to be indistinguishable, nonetheless, if we dig a little deeper and strike the emotional seam that lies buried in all our mental workings, a chasm exists between them. Reason is generally performed with an open mind, curiosity, a clear head, courage and a connected heart. Rationalisation takes place in a cloud of fear, a mist of nervousness, a fog of anxiety. Rationalisations want to protect us from truths we dare not admit because we are afraid. Reason describes our choices and attempts to map out their consequences, admitting the uncertainty. Reason is grounded in our being; we can feel its positive, life-affirming goodness. Rationalisations are a defence mechanism that is pushing us further and further away from ourselves, which as we indulge it we feel our growing dislocation.

But to return to the matter at hand, it is all about choices; and in Covid our choices began one step before generally assumed. At one point, somewhere in each person’s mind, a conscious choice had to be made: either believe that this was an issue to seriously think about or not. This was the inceptive choice. Lying in bed, the pensioner, the wife, the father, the adult, all could choose to consider the subject, or divest themselves of it and hand that responsibility over to ‘experts’ to tell them what to do.

I have little doubt that the electric anxiety which quivered through the muscles on the realisation of the existential obligation for a decision to be made caused the majority to disavow their freedom, with thoughts not dissimilar to our aforementioned list of premises, and hurry with fear-winged feet back to the safety of familiar thoughts, to march round the individual’s mind like prisoners in the prison yard, fenced in by habit and the sharpened barbs of rationalisations, shutting the iron door on any emerging consciousness of choice and covering the window, to make denial doubly secure. Thus, they self-deceptively hand their fate back to authority, even in the most secret and sacred of their being, the intimacy of their mind, in the precious communion with their Self, and relieve themselves of the more recognisable decision to be made.

This was the choice that everybody faced and the majority ducked it. The second choice, more obvious, but connected to the first was again binary. Either…Or. To find out. Or. To not even try. It is obvious experts can be wrong; they can follow agendas; they can be paid off. It seems a blatant indication of common sense to amass some understanding on a topic that has inverted the world, in the idea that this might allow better decisions than those made from a position of ignorance or passive acceptance. Simply put, what is the Truth of Covid? To discover it somewhat or hide from it?

Even in the most inconsequential corners of the world we refute experts and seek truth. We watch it happen in football matches every weekend. No one can say that experts have enthralled them to the extent they do not think they can ever be wrong. And if football fans were as assiduous in checking government truths as they are in examining refereeing decisions, and maintained in their own behaviour equivalent standards as those they apply when viewing the machinations of opposing team players, then we would be living in a different and probably better world.

To deny oneself this choice when it stares you in the face, means a more active application of denial. A ruthless mutilation of natural curiosity, coupled with a humiliating resignation to the place assigned to one in the order of things. Further ancillary rational contortions had to be invented and accepted to make it all work. A higher level of alert to alarming facts with overpowering psychological countermeasures required. All quite exhausting. To be safe.

It takes enormous energies to suppress a rebellious thought. To not look at other sources of information, to avoid encountering possible refutations. For medical professionals, they had to work ferociously hard to ‘forget’ everything they had known for years to act as they did. Their self-desecration did not avoid psychological scarring. Beware anyone who inadvertently triggered, by word or actions, the fear and anger marshalled by their psyches to defend the scrubbing of their faculties blank, and who held up a mirror to reflect back to them what they had become, rather than their preferred self-sketched portraiture of heroic healers which they had placed on the mantlepiece of their mind. Those who did so would be rabidly attacked.

One Saturday afternoon at the Meadows we were out protesting the jab. A young man, his clothes standing witness to his later claim, face reddened with rage and marked with contempt for every single one of us holding a yellow card with a dissenting message, reduced the pace of his hurried walk past us all to oblige Richard with the notice that he was a doctor in an intensive care unit and freely gave us, with no lack of venom and contempt, his impartial opinion that ‘the best thing the unvaccinated can do is die’. A student of Hippocrates, but truly disciple of Koalemos.

For millions and millions and millions of people, ill will was not their intention. All their choices were negative and reactive. But they were choices. The decision to deny there was a decision to be made. (Lying to oneself to abdicate responsibility thus removing the need to make a choice.) Choosing not to explore both sides of the public decision: compliance or non-compliance. The results? An overwhelming majority were nothing but kindling.

Evil is a flame on a candle devouring only the wax and the wick. It is an individual’s self-immolation by sin. In comparison, stupidity is like a vast, dead and dried woodland that only requires a spark to turn the crisp, desiccated forest into a raging wildfire consuming everything.

And stupidity is a choice. A moral one. Choose stupidity. Choose lockdown. Choosing care homes as kill zones. Choose not treating the dying. Choose dance routines during a pandemic. Choose empty hospitals. Choose blanket Do Not Resuscitate Orders. Choose educational collapse. Choose increased child abuse. Choose rising addictions. Choose masks. Choose hypoxia. Choose sanitising. Choose immune weakening. Choose vaccination. Choose sociopathy. Choose ignorance. Choose denial. Choose family breakdown. Choose betrayal. Choose propaganda. Choose decline in every civilisational metric. Choose turbo cancers. Choose infertility. Choose more denial. Choose comfortable lies. Choose heart disease in children. Choose non-infectious epidemics. Choose fascism. Choose death.

Those who refute or deny the presentment of a choice are stupid. Those who choose to act stupidly – making the stupid choice over a period of months – are…stupid.

From this perspective, we don’t need complicated formulas or hair-splitting granulation of Big Data. We can see clearly by results who lied to themselves, and chose to be ‘stupid’.