“I am only one, but still I am one. I cannot do everything, but still I can do something.”

Edward Everett Hale

And, to return to the oncoming Yuletide Season, ‘Guardian readers’ did not want the Spectre of the Covid-Sceptic at their bubble-restricted feast any more than I wanted to sit down and listen to how Covid was dangerous and Anti-Vaxxers needed to be roasted alive when indulging in my turkey and trimmings. The happiest avenue was the easiest one. I ended-up spending Christmas by myself. I spoke to a few people. I did have one offer of Christmas dinner I’d considered, but it was withdrawn due to Nicola Sturgeon continuing to issue dire warnings about the high numbers of positive tests.

My mum had been transferred to a care home on the 22nd of December, another relief. The NHS, as abject, thick-headed and pathetic as it was during Covid along with all its staff, did have a very impressive system when linking medical service to social work and the care system. Repeated failed attempts to get my mum into a Home, sunk by my mum, had been reversed under a few weeks of professional supervision. I was told that she was categorised as clearly needing care. The system can work. If the individuals execute it properly – my poor choice of words. More good fortune followed, she was moved to a care home near where I worked.

This was the best Christmas present I could have. My own shortcomings as a carer would no longer impact negatively on my mother; I was relieved of a responsibility that I struggled to fulfil and my dear mum was going to be warm, safe and fed, and, as a bonus, she would have the stimulation of other residents and care home staff.

I was not allowed to visit the home for ten days. She was to be quarantined to ensure that she would not infect anyone with Covid. It didn’t matter that over a hundred people, staff and visitors, were entering the care home on a daily basis, my mum was isolated in a room and was only to be attended to at specific times by mask-wearing care workers, complete strangers to her, who would lift her in and out of bed, give her food and then leave a dementia disorientated woman alone for most of the day. Can you imagine the fear and confusion that excited in my poor mother? Or to the thousands like her across Scotland?

Care workers, the managers, the companies were no better than the nurses, doctors…dentists!... and the overseers of health services. They all implemented inhumane protocols without protest. Insane.

All because our health experts were cowardly incompetents who abandoned pandemic protocols and decency under the slightest pressure. All because our politicians were vainglorious fools, the chief of which was Sturgeon, who would not or could not understand the basic tenet of virus theory and see that the entire response was a hapless series of buffoonish actions that were contradictions even in terms of the theory itself. Only, as discussed, people’s stupidity and, not agreed yet, baseness, meant enough went along with all of this.

Christmas by myself was not great. The flat seemed emptier, the absence of my mum notwithstanding. I had not bothered to put up Christmas decorations which added to the funeral sense of desolation. It felt like being in a forest of Norwegian firs with all the trees cut down and only the brown barked stumps with their yellowish, circular inner bark, like pale yellow eyelets, covering the undulating hillsides in their thousands. Apocalyptic. A real buzzkill. Having said that, at least there was a little normality. Shops were open and people were shopping again. It was pleasing to see, even if every shopper was clad in a mask.

The decision in Scotland was to have a second lockdown a few days before Christmas. Nicola Sturgeon, in another fine example of school ma’amery, told us authoritatively that we were to stay at home at Christmas and that the situation would be reviewed in a few days’ time. Since the government could ramp the positive testing figures up and down at will, the method being how they prescribed the number of cycles used on the PCR test (the more cycles that magnified the sample, the greater the likelihood of a positive test) and it did not register for Covid, we were being held prisoner by fraudulent means.

The lockdown resistance group had thinned drastically in terms of core members; however, we were still active. We’d distributed leaflets and tens of thousands of stickers had gone out. My hobby was to stick them-up when I felt like an excursion. Their tenure at post was disappointingly brief. I did wonder whether the Covid Conspirators had an army of people everywhere, constantly on the look-out for anything that might provoke doubt in the masses. Nine months in, I could put a sticker in an out of the way place, at night,– because it did not feel safe to do it during the day – and when I went to see if it remained in place the next morning I would discover it had gone entirely, leaving only scraps of the original, occasionally, as evidence. I thought it due to an omnipresent agent of Right-Think seeing them and promptly tearing them all down. That’s fanaticism.

On one evening that winter it had snowed and was bitterly cold. It was a perfect night to go out and put-up stickers since there would be no one around. Despite a massive dog population in and around Leith, on cold or wet nights, dog walkers barely leave their homes and the canines are only briefly promenaded to do their business; in some cases, taken to the shared garden or, unconscionably, even the underground car park of the new blocks to piss and shit, before being brought back to the warmth and safety of the flat. I decided to turn the tables on the New World Order: I would weaponise people’s laziness. Their sloth, was my freedom.

A cold winter’s night past eleven pm would be a time safe from unwanted interruption for my self-appointed mission: to cover enough lampposts on Edinbugh’s former railway tracks, now paths for walkers and cyclists, so that the thousands of walkers that used them over the course of a week might see them and be inseminated with these alternative, ‘dangerous’ ideas.

I sneaked out my flat, all in black, hooded, wearing gloves and avoiding all the places where I knew there were cameras. It seems ridiculous now, but I was paranoid. We were months, no weeks, no days away from an authoritarian state clamp down! Aside from the small group in Edinburgh, as far as I knew, I was alone. I felt vulnerable and having gorged myself on conspiracy theories, I was not, it has to be said, making a very good calculation of the threat: it seemed to be far nearer and more powerful than I thought. On the other hand, they had just shut down the Western world twice for no good reason. No one could say what was truly happening. The hazard of resistance was unknowable.

When a person bravely rebels against tyranny, they seldom do it alone. Rarely is it the lone individual against the state. There is good reason for this. The rebel will disappear and die anonymously. The American, the French, the Russian, Chinese, Mexican revolutions were all networks of thousands, then millions. The uprisings in Scotland, Ireland, Italy, Algeria, Cuba, Vietnam and more were hundreds then thousands, and continued to grow. But Otto and Elise Hampel, Georg Elser, Vasily Bluykher and Leonid Samoilov are forgotten. Their individual resistance against insuperable power ended in an indistinguishable cell. Stories of their heroism were not related in the media of the time nor did whispers of it reach the ears of the populace. They were eradicated completely.

The Nazis were bad. The Stalinist regime was worse. With the Nazis you might disappear. The Soviet Regime demanded you pronounce your own guilt in public, before your death. Death came once everything you were had been humiliated and destroyed. And then you were erased. Soviet engineer Leonid Samoilov was expected to capitulate and confess. So far, all those who had appeared in the Stalinist show trials had either passively resigned themselves to their fate or pleaded for leniency, discrediting them completely. The trials were scripted to this end. The accused read out the ‘confession’ and then sentence was pronounced. Death or hard labour. Samoilov appeared for trial and as the questioning began, he astonishingly berated the proceedings and the Court itself with such forceful logic that he demonstrated the Court and the entire Stalinist apparatus was guilty if he was. The Court adjourned in shock. They quickly abandoned the trial. Samoilov was too dangerous to put into a courtroom. They shot him away from public view instead.

Samoilov had accepted what should have been obvious. Stalin was pitiless. He was already a dead man. He met this fact with fight, implicating his murderers before he went. What else could he do? The begging, the breaking, the pleading, the quid pro quos, the offers, the bribes, the snivelling, the crying, the hopes had no sway with Stalin or his quislings. All ‘traitors’ put on trial ended-up dead. But they died before death, with the loss of honour and pride. Their manner of death was the final shame; Leonid Samoilov’s was a crown.

The online pushback was gathering momentum but in the real world there were pitifully few prepared to meet and withstand the encroachments of the meta-state. For all practical purposes, we were by ourselves. Unable to measure the threat properly, every raised fist of defiance and its continual upholding in the air, felt like passing my own death warrant to a Gestapo-type prosecutor. However, I had already decided. I was prepared to die in silence. I just had to be strong enough when the time came.

I slipped through as many backstreets as I could after exiting the block by the back door and crossed the car park to get onto the closest street that would take me to the nearby park where the former railway lines began. The snow lay all around Leith Links, making thick white crusts on the tops of cars and on the rooftops, like icing. The snow clouds had dropped their flakes and drifted off. It was a beautiful starry night as I stole away from the tenements and sidled onto the paths that were dimly lit. Intermittently along the walkway, a tall, steel sentinel cast a cone of white light onto the dark track, bordered on either side by dropping bushes, their leaves weighed down by white terraces of glistening snow.

I took out my stickers and started slapping them on to metal bodies of the lampposts. My mind was filled with images of the hypnotic effect these stickers might have on the by-passing dog walker: the wall of their denial crumbling as each carefully worded statement on display acted like a sledgehammer’s blow, smashing it to pieces: ‘Covid – the only illness that having no symptoms is a symptom!’, ‘TV is the real virus’, ‘If you switched off the TV, would you know there was a pandemic?’. A person will see sticker after sticker as they pass. ‘The message will burn into their brains,’ I thought to myself fired with the passion of a zealot. A few might be taken down, but they could not all be removed. I would make sure of that.

I was diligent. Every lamppost got a sticker for the two miles of path. At the end of it, I cut across another few streets and down to Leith Shore where I stepped onto the Water of Leith track, similarly staffed with metallic watchers with luminous cyclopic gazes for several miles. I started to do my own form of Christmas decoration on post after post, not unaware of an ever-present nervousness that haunted my steps like a numinous cloud. There was no one around. Not one single person. Yet I was being surveilled by my own self-consciousness. I dipped from the highs of acting with conviction to the nagging fears that I was giving myself away as a troublemaker and the organs of the state would somehow find a way to connect me with these dissident acts committed during night escapades.

As I left the often-trod route, with thousands of indistinguishable footprints all impressed one on top of another in the snow, to smooth a sticker carefully on the cold steel post, I realised my stepping off the public road was leaving my own distinctive and individual footprints in the white powder. How many serial killer films and documentaries had I seen when the murderer had given himself away by leaving a footprint?! With big data processing, they could find the make of shoe, the size, how many were sold in Edinburgh and…had I used my card to buy these shoes…probably…then they would know to cross-reference that purchaser with internet searches, leading to a handful of suspects, of which I’d be one, and after some preliminary investigation, mobile locations, searches on Google, and so on…wouldn’t take much… they’d have me for this breach of the Covid Act which I must surely be breaking…or they could just identify me and declare me mad…and do anything. It’s not like there’s a decent doctor who’ll stop them! I’d also been taking my gloves off to smooth down the stickers. Fingerprints! What a complete amateur I was! They’d have me in the Gulag before I managed to make the first Molotov Cocktail!

I had completed about a mile of the Water of Leith walkway. I now returned to where I started, berating myself and feeling publicly shamed at my naïveté, and began to rub down all the stickers I’d posted with my cloth gloves, to remove the fingerprints. As I re-visited the scenes of the crimes, I shuffled along my former tread, obliterating the footprints, turning them into two parallel and extended smears. I did everyone single one, and, when I caught-up with where I had been before I started to correct my errors, I continued to shuffle through the snow and wipe down the stickers as I went. I was frightened.

It seems that Covid was making an idiot of me too. Dying was one thing, but I’d be mortified if I helped them do me in!

I returned home about One o’clock in the morning. Tense but hopeful that, at least at the local level, I’d done something effective. I went to bed satisfied; my shame having fallen away like icicles in a thaw, and I was undisturbed by dreams of jack-boots kicking down my door to arrest me.

The next morning, I decided to appraise the success of my stickering. It was cold and fresh. The snow was still lying peacefully, glistening under a blue sky streaked with far distant white clouds. An orangish glow, emanating from a rising sun straining to generate some warmth, rimmed the horizon; all evoking those comforting winters when the world was a more predictable place.

I crossed the Links and stepped onto the old railway line. I walked along the thickly tree-lined path. When I looked-up, the highest branches of the trees overarching above my head, were thin, long and dark; they appeared like long, black skeletal fingers trying to grasp at the low orbiting star. I stopped when I came upon the first post where I had begun the previous night. There was nothing there. ‘They got one down,’ I thought grimly. I went to the next post a few feet on. Nothing was there either. ‘We’ve got a Normie Zealot here,’ I thought. ‘But he or she’ll give up.’ I said to myself confidently. I sauntered onto the next one. Nope; it’d gone. What about the next? Gone. Another. Gone. ‘What the…?’ The next one. No sticker. This was becoming a pattern. What about that one? Removed….the next…nope…the next…no sticker…the next! No. I hurried my walk to reach each post as quickly as possible. Sticker? No. Sticker? No. Sticker…What. The. Actual. Fuck!

I was astonished that along the two-mile walkway that I’d posted on, not failing to miss a single lamppost as I went, only one sticker of mine remained. Lazy fucking zealot! Why’d ya leave that one! Ha! Fuck you! I win. There was some evidence of a sticker once being there on a couple of posts, but only one full sticker was left in its entirety. The message had been sterilised. That was not normal. Even someone who disagreed with the message, would give-up after a mile or so. This was something else. This was pathological. In all my political campaigns, no one had ever had this kind of monomania to disrupt an opposing message.

What kind of a fiend were we dealing with? I asked myself. Was this just some self-righteous, self-appointed, virtue-signalling Covidiot who felt it was a duty to protect people from dangerous ‘Anti-Vaxxers’? Or was it a more organised grouping? I jumped to a conclusion anyway, it was more satisfying. I cursed the do-gooder dog walker that it probably was. I cursed his narrowness. I cursed his intention to deny people another opinion. At least a government agent would be paid – he was doing it out of some ‘nanny knows best tendency’. I hated him. The human race doesn’t deserve freedom if it’s full of people like him!

My attempt at stalling the march of dystopia by flipping public opinion had been futile. Apart from a bout of paranoia and a memory that would embarrass me, I achieved nothing. However, to add to the nihilism of the venture, it had been pointless to put myself into such histrionics of imagination over my covert actions since I was very likely about to appear in a national newspaper as a lockdown defier.

And that would be that.