“The sad truth is that most evil is done by people who never make up their minds to be good or evil.”

Hannah Arendt, Eichmann in Jerusalem

It was around this time that I got wind of Do Not Resuscitate orders. The issuing of blanket DNRs by the Health Secretary Jeanne Freeman had somehow passed me by. It had been met with no objections by the medical and political apparatus of government, despite its scope contravening basic precepts about such orders: the individual and their family should be consulted and like a sacrament on an altar, the concept of consent was sacred to the whole process, to ignore it was sacrilege. Notification, making aware, informed consent: none of this was done.

It meant that elderly people would not be moved from care homes to hospitals if ill, nor would the elderly already in hospital be permitted to clog-up the ICUs. However, later, we were to discover that this DNR was applied without regard to numbers. Hospitals had plenty of beds available in wards and ICUs; people were simply left to die, with no protest by doctors, nurses, care staff, managers, journalists, lawyers, charities or politicians themselves.

But it gets worse. No…it becomes banally horrific. This blanket DNR policy was applied in circumstances beyond its immoral but official parameters. Old people with non-fatal illnesses, deaf people, disabled people, all had the DNR label hung over them and some died due to it. Unknown to the majority, but certainly known by medical and care workers and possibly a few civil servants, was the improper and lethal application of Scottish government policy. Logically, this resulted in an incredible conclusion: a genocide was happening in Scotland, uncommented on and unchecked.

My introduction to this issue was accidental. On one of my afternoon visits a nurse cursorily checked with me about the DNR. It had never been raised before.

‘And you’ve been told about the DNR on your mum?’ she asked absently as I was signing into the ward. (Getting into the ward was still a process of putting on PPE, pretending to sanitise my hands, putting on plastic gloves, putting on a surgeon’s mask and then walking past the approving stern-eyed nurse.)

‘No,’ I said. I was confused. ‘What’s a DNR?’ I asked, nonplussed. Somewhere, in the recess of my mind, I maybe did know what one was but in the context of being applied to my mum, my mind had gone blank.

‘It’s a Do Not Resuscitate order. There’s a DNR on your mum if she…’ she hesitated, a sensitive pause, ‘…she dies on the ward.’

It was not entirely unexpected nor was it ludicrous. My mum was eighty-three. Resuscitation might be such a horrendous and pointless action if my mum’s heart suddenly seized-up or a stoke convulsed her, that death would be a pragmatic, humane outcome. But no one had told me and certainly no one had asked my permission. I was taken aback. Up until that point, I’d been kept informed about everything. My mum’s death by conscious neglect seemed to be a not insignificant development in her care plan. I’d expect to be told, at a minimum.

I have learned that when you meet a grinding, pitiless bureaucracy, it is best to be authoritative and immediately focus on an individual contact. Home in on the person in front of you then start referencing the obvious rules and structures that shape their professional life in a vague way. (Most who work in these jobs are clueless about the laws, rules and guidance that govern them.) People in bureaucracies are primed to react to any threat to themselves from professional bodies, management or legal entities, always fearing their own scapegoating. The end is to appertain an individual responsible. These large bureaucracies, swarm with those who have a pathological, almost congenital, fear and aversion to being fingered as the one accountable. They will fight like scorpions in a jar to avoid being held to account. You can get remarkable things done, and rise quite high, in this quest for accountability.

‘Can I speak to the doctor in charge?’ I asked flatly. This was business.

‘Certainly,’ she said instantaneously becoming formal and emotionally dead. With our friendly relations terminated, she promptly turned and walked into the office behind the front desk. Within a minute she was back to tell me that the doctor responsible for my mum was not on the ward and was unavailable.

I tried to look unimpressed. ‘I see. Can you give me the phone number of the doctor?’ I said icily, as if excuses and incompetence was my expectation (which, when there’s blame to hand out, is the truth).

‘I can’t give you his phone number. We’re not allowed to give out phone numbers,’ she said atonally, playing the game with equal numbness and insouciance.

‘Can you give me the email?’ I shot back ‘professionally’.

‘We cannot give out emails either...’ she said, ‘…sorry.’ A little bit of humanity. Worth fanning this flame. I strategically conceded ground too.

‘Would it be possible for the doctor to call me if I gave you my phone number?’ I said with a polite consideration.

‘Certainly,’ she said. ‘Is there a time when you would like him to call?’

We had reached an accord. Friendly relations restored, I left my number and asked that the doctor call me after school tomorrow.

The next day the doctor phoned.

From what I could tell, he sounded young.

‘I wanted to ask why there’s a DNR on my mum and I wasn’t told?’ I said after he’d introduced himself.

‘Yes, apologies for that, we should have contacted you first,’ he said politely. Immediately I was irritated by him. He seemed to be one of those people, usually middle-class, that knew what buttons to push as a matter of course, and he did so, but the actual words meant nothing to him, just a predictable routine of unfeeling good manners whose double knavery was sharpened by the hollow genuflection to convention, keeping everyone satisfied while prosecuting under the canvas these subterfuges of another agenda that he now aligned with his deeply nurtured self-interest.

‘It would have been good to have been told,’ I said unemotionally, aware that sarcasm would mark me as a vulgar-type and reduce to nil any influence I might exert. The words were said in a light and non-judgemental tone, in addition a couple of pauses were inserted as I pretended to enunciate as a well-to-do person might, seeing since he was conscious of his own dignity and status. I hoped to possess a toe hold on his psyche and educated sensibilities and that he may seek the good opinion of a fellow ‘chap’. Although, I was betrayed by the word ‘told’ when I should have said ‘informed’, after a long pause. Who was I kidding? If I had power, my mother would be in a private hospital.

‘Yes, that was mistake. Someone from the ward should definitely have had that conversation with you,’ he said with a faux regret. I could tell he was certain my mum should have a DNR and that at some point he was going to educate me as to why. ‘However, there was a good reason why there is a DNR on your mother.’ Here it comes.

‘Is there?’ I thought about my poor mother being resuscitated: it was not a pleasant thought. It was very upsetting. Any pressure but the minimal amount would punch a cavity into her chest, she was that frail. It would be a horrible, painful experience, so I was prepared to accept a DNR. This notwithstanding, I should have been given the right in a timely way to make that decision with my brother, observing legal and mannerly proprieties, as should have everyone who had these placed on relatives.

‘It can be a very traumatic procedure, especially for someone the age of your mother. There’s a great deal of repeated force on the patient’s chest along with a defibrillator being used which can be extremely dangerous for an older person, one where there’s a possibility of side-effects to other parts of the body, which may cause further damage, if the patient survives,’ he said, it all feeling part of practised monologue. His spoken eloquence was persuasive in itself. He had probably had this conversation a hundred times over Covid…or, as we would find out, likely he, and definitely many of his colleagues, had not had as many as they should have.

‘I can see why there would be a case for a DNR. My problem is that I wasn’t told about it,’ I said.

‘Yes…’

He wasn’t going to apologise again. I didn’t want an apology. I wanted a doctor to have a Damascene revelation and realise that his own craven character that bowed slavishly to institutional doctrine, no matter how insane or inhuman, had turned him into a monster, and, to complete the grotesque portrait, in addition to his moral hideousness, I wanted him to see how he preened himself on his own cleverness and superiority that justified these attitudes, while assuming poor dimwits like myself did not understand what they were talking about or held some sentimental, needy, child-like attachment to their relatives despite the inevitability of death’s arrival, a reality that he, an adult and of a higher-calibre, was steelily prepared to face…in others; while feeling obliged to foist this fact piteously upon the rest of us as keen instruction.

Naw, he wasn’t for looking in the mirror. Some hope for an epiphany from him.

He was going to be insufferable, and I was going to acquiesce, because…he was right. To not have a DNR would be cruel. If my mum was going to die, then a peaceful death was best. She was facing years of slow, disorientating decline. If a peaceful death was not possible, better it be quick. Not a prolonged, injurious exercise in futility. Nonetheless, I didn’t need a smug, licenced, accomplice to murder to tell me that.

‘…so do you want to keep the DNR in place?’

‘Yes. I don’t want her to go through that.’

‘Very well, I’ll keep the DNR in place,’ he said, satisfied. I could feel his pen scratching the words ‘dealt with’ on his To-do list. Was probably scrawled in before the conversation started.

‘Ok, thanks.’ I said, wanting to kick myself for the ‘thanks’ which, although habitual, felt like an unforgivable submission. And admission.

‘Thank you.’ He hung-up immediately stealing the satisfaction my doing it. I felt I had lost every round of that exchange. They were all like that. The ‘caring’ professionals who always put on heavenly shows to conceal their devilish deeds. They, having renounced the baptism of their oath, are trimmed in forms and visages of duty only, but keep their hearts attending on themselves, throwing shows of service to their patients, clients and those who hold in balance their election and their hopes. They have lined their coats and made illness, corruption and credulousness their purse. All in homage to their rotten and dog-like selves. Good luck to them, if their conscience can stoll it!

I did not know at the time DNRs were being put on patients up and down the country with no consent from relatives. Family members were kept in the dark. It was not just an errant, maverick, eugenicist doctor: it was a policy. Was it nobly implemented to reduce human suffering? If so well-intended, then why not have that discussion with family members? Like me, most of them would be open to reason. They would not wish their nearest and dearest to suffer needlessly. But it was done secretly. The motive for this was never clarified.

Absenting this discussion revealed the medical authorities’ contempt for those they are supposed to serve and shows you what a load of bullshit all these NHS policies are about rights and dignity and what hypocritical, phonies the health professionals are that repeat them endlessly and, who, in some cases, are solely, only, specifically employed to ensure they are adhered to!

The cornerstone of these rights-based practices, the right to consent, disappeared overnight, into…nothingness. Its sudden, peremptory removal leant further credence to the likelihood of a conspiracy. There was no legitimate or plausible reason to not attempt to resuscitate people en masse. I mean, what was all this farrago about if it wasn’t about saving lives? Weren’t we supposed to be saving granny?

It looked very suspicious: were they, just as they had with the care home deaths, trying to raise the number of fatalities to justify a second lockdown? Were they quite happy to see my mum die just to get that death counter ticking upwards, providing the justification to send the rest of us back into our homes with any future release only on their terms? It was not possible to dismiss this conjecture given the unprecedented and heartless nature of the policy. These people were conscienceless and out of control.

If the source of the laments, witnessed by me, concerning the existence of certain types of individuals on this planet and the need to remedy this with extreme prejudice that has emanated from the teaching profession, then the historical record shows that the most coherent, cohesive, organised and effective advocates and exterminators of human life is the medical profession. Their scruples in categorising humans not considered not fit to live has always been less beset by considerations of humanity and possibility than others: followed by the scientific and legal professions, in that order. Perhaps, it is doctors over-familiarity with these situations that dilutes their humanity.

The charge sheet is long. The medical profession and its adventurists have been experimenting on and killing people without heed or consequences for a long time. As the science of medicine rose, the application of new techniques and concoctions found an unwilling testbed among the marginalised of society.

Human health has been a goal and outcome of medicine for centuries by its great theorists and honest toilers. However, medicine has an underside history of power and profit before patient. Riches have not been the only motivation. It’d be craven to not acknowledge the evidence: people in medicine have expedited the most inhumane and barbarous deeds in recorded history. Not always simply tools of some barbarous regime; they have often been conceivers, planners and executors of these actions. Their professional bodies have spewed forth the toxins which have then been absorbed by diseased political entities.

From the beginning, doctors were involved with eugenics. They lobbied for it, they welcomed it when it was made statute in the United States, and they enacted it there. They tried it here in pockets, and most notoriously and shamefully of all, in Nazi Germany, where they outlined, prepared and executed disgusting (pointless and stupid) investigations into human tolerances – but why just blame the Germans! – Romanian doctors did it; Japanese doctors did it; Polish doctors did it. And Scottish doctors have done it and are doing it; English doctors have done it and are doing it; American doctors have done it and are doing it…so are the French. Everywhere. All nationalities. If you’re looking for a place where doctors have not touched the most revolting depths of bestial practices, then you’ll have to find a setting where they have no doctors and do not practise modern medicine.

What fogs the perception in the eyes of the masses and covers their crimes is the veneer of education…and class; it alone strikes off the leery fingers of accusations. Well-educated people don’t do that sort of thing. And if they do, then they must have good reason. An articulate, charming countenance goes very far in this world. If the McCanns had been working class parents leaving their children in a hotel room while going out for dinner, or worse, a single mother leaving her three-year-old in a hotel room while she went to a club, and that young child had been abducted, they would likely be in jail for neglect. The prejudices of the ascending orders and their media amplifiers would have fallen on them like a ton of bricks. But Gerry McCann’s a heart surgeon and Kate McCann is a GP. This is not a criticism of them. Plenty of couples take calculated risks with a bit of pleasure that appears insignificant, until it’s not. Yet, it’s still an observation of a fact: the McCann’s profession and class protected them, supported by the hegemonic ideology blared by the organs of state.

Railing always against the bifurcation of thought, this does not mean that working class individuals do not act irresponsibly, they do. But class position with little exception determines the leeway of greater or less opprobrium. Even among the working classes themselves! Madeleine McCann’s search fund raised over a million in a few days and was promoted by all sorts of institutions, including predominantly working-class ones like football clubs. Sharon Matthews, a little girl who as far as we knew had also been abducted, but who did not fit the ideal of a darling little angel quite the same as Madeleine, looking quite pugilistic, definitely not cute, and quite clearly a child of the lower orders, received twenty thousand pounds for her fund. And journalists visiting her hometown did not hide their sneering at her community – ‘Land of the Rising Scum’ was one headline.

The Matthews’ fund was a fraud and the kidnapping a hoax, but no one knew that at the time. We only knew there was a gulf…in class and connections between the McCanns and Matthews’ mother. Even working-class people looked down on Sharon Matthews, laughing at the jokes about her being ‘ugly’ and her mother being ‘rough’ equally as much as the middle-class papers, who slyly criticised her and indited her for incompetence. Working people obviously contributed more to one fund more than the other. And when it was revealed as a scam, an extortion, was anyone surprised? The underclass simply lived down to our expectations.

It Is a classic example of the wor’ing ’lass lookin’ do’n on itsael’. Grafting ideas about their lack of education, deficit in manners and cash, their uncouthness and inarticulacy onto the internal trauma that they desperately keep hidden at all costs because in such an unforgiving environment any weakness is mercilessly exploited. This and their dependency on ‘they’ – the people with knowledge and power: the scientist, the government official, the lawyer and the doctor.

Doctors are to be trusted. For working people, they have to be. Their lives are an ideal to be striven for. Their honesty is inviolable. They are a class apart. The McCanns exemplify this. The British state has certainly gone to great lengths to assist them, thus buttressing the importance of that class and profession in the public mind. Millions have been spent. And yet do we know without reservation that the McCann fund and the McCann’s aren’t a fraud too?

Surprisingly, Gerry McCann popped-up during Covid to further exacerbate the fears surrounding Covid 19, publishing a paper based on a small study of fifty-two people concluding that Sars-Cov-2 posed a possible risk of heart disease. Interesting. Adding to the fear. Genuine science? Or toeing the government line? Returning a favour? Or simple obedience to medical authority?

Like lawyers, most doctors are in it for status and money and security of income. It is an accepted feature of the culture that lawyers are dreadfully greedy. Injustice after injustice will pass them by but not until there’s money behind a case will they seek redress. We expect better from doctors because…they’re drugging us, cutting us up and stitching us back together and if they don’t care then what? They want to help us, no? If not…we’ll get sick and die.

Yet in spite there being tens of thousands of doctors in the NHS, you could search entire hospitals unrewarded to find a noble-hearted medic prepared to stand-up and say Covid was all nonsense. A fraction. From tens of thousands. The General Medical Council was punishing dissident doctors. It is true. But they did not have to dish out much punishment to stop any revolt. One or two publicly were called to order from an entire country. That was enough. Enough to intimidate an entire cadre of MDs. I’m not sure if that much coercion was required; many quacks were jab happy and had no qualms turning people into human pin cushions. They were getting paid after all: £12 for every arm they stuck the serum into. Extra on bank holidays.

Paying a professional twelve pounds to inject someone, especially a child, which was a higher renumeration, with an experimental vaccine is wrong. Doing it and taking the money is abominable. It’s no wonder the dentists objected…

…objected that they weren’t getting paid too! They demanded, since they could puncture an arm as well as anyone, and aspirate too, that they should be included in the great Covid cash splurge. Why should medical practices be the only ones to unashamedly display their corruption?

One member of my secret group was good friends with a dentist. He lobbied for and was granted permission to vaccinate the public. He made tens of thousands of pounds through the Covid 19 vaccine bonanza. Later on, he had a change of heart and told my friend that he couldn’t sleep at night because of what he had done. My kind-hearted friend, unvaccinated, told him that perhaps it was not all so bad and told him to hope for the best. I’m not sure that I’d be so generous.

As far as I know, he’s not returned the money.

None of this denies that every hour of every day there are not doctors up and down the country who are not doing good. There are. Doctors are alleviating pain, setting breaks, curing illnesses everywhere in a system that allows treatment to everyone. It’s wonderful. Incredible. But. They’re getting paid, a lot of money, to do this. When a moment of reckoning came, a point to define what was truly important to them as doctors and human beings, when the choice was salary or the patient, they choose salary, said ‘No’ to informed consent, denied what they knew, and committed a murderous neglect, actively or art and part.