“To define the normal is not to define what is healthy, but what is socially acceptable.”

Georges Canguilhem, The Normal and the Pathological

Life continued to drift in the New Year, uneventfully. It was all very flat. Not much celebrating. Not much to celebrate. Across from my flat were three blocks of flats of varying lengths and heights but equal in their unimaginativeness and their capacity to depress the spirits. One was a tower block that was notable for two events, the second of which was a suicide, almost immediately after the second lockdown, a young man let himself drop backwards from one of the higher floors onto the concrete slabs of the forecourt. I was alerted to the tragedy by the cries of a woman, who it turned out, as she hysterically screamed it to the police, was the partner of the dead man.

I arrived the same time as the officers parked at the nearest road who were running with defibrillators and other equipment to the scene. I stood at a distance and watched on. I had gone to investigate the source of the screaming, my mind echoing with catastrophe. I did not want to be the person who heard the shouts of a potential rape victim and then walked in the other direction. From the woman’s understandably unbalanced shouting, intermixed with moans, screams and sobs, of information at the police, I heard that her partner had felt goaded - by his own self-loathing, prescription medications, schizoid voices - into climbing over the concrete balcony of their shared flat in order to position himself with his toes on the merest of narrow holds at the bottom of the barrier while his hands grasped the balustrade, leaving nothing between him and oblivion. From there he had been threatening her that he would let go as he leaned backward, then, swaying back and forwards, began to mock her fears, and then…he let go. They had a child. She was sitting in her pushchair a few feet away from her dead father when I arrived.

I don’t know if this was some sordid, petty argument they’d been having. I could imagine it was. In this area, immature, wretched conflicts were the norm. One slight, instinctive for the damaged and the disrupted, led to a vicious retort by the highly sensitised other, which in turn effected a cruel response and then another and another; the whole poisonous play was re-enacted endlessly and relentlessly by people unable to see or decontaminate their own toxicity. Their own trauma and hurt. Their own despair was a stranger to them; and their subconscious buried it for them under a lifetime of crushing self-rejection and mean vindictiveness.

I’d be interested to know how much drugs, legal and illegal, contributed to this. Not more than childhood and impoverished circumstances, I’m sure.

The other two blocks were dismal but not so high, only two stories each. The inhabitants were indifferent to their dwellings to the extent that they permitted the front doors to be public toilets for dogs and did nothing to remove the weeds that surrounded each building and burst through the cracked limestone between concrete slabs. So encouraged were the pesky flora that a forest of weeds taller than myself displayed vigorous growth on both the east and west sides of the block. I did not know the people in these residences. They seemed to hurry shiftily in out of the front door, hoods over their heads; their countenances, when I glimpsed them, calcified with fear or angry ill-used thoughts.

One set of neighbours across from me had had a party, ‘illegally’ after New Year. They were completely unconcerned about police attention. They were an unstable lot as I was to find out later, although at the time I admired their complete disregard for the stupid rules the Scottish Government was mandating. As the party progressed, I could hear raucous laughing, the cause being someone screaming theatrically. This seemed to be incredibly funny to the party goers and the screamer repeated themselves over and over, eliciting the same chorus of braying laughter each time – for me it was annoying and became further vexing the longer it went on – the continuous guffaws from the flat confirmed that the screamer was hitting the mark, unerringly, time after time. After time.

It went on far longer than it should have for any gathering with a little taste and genuine feeling for humour. The vulgar will always be with us. Yet, sometime later in the evening, my heart was kindled with warmer feelings rather than a detached distaste and weariness of the witless: someone started singing, ‘Fuck your vaccines!’ That was the lyric, repeated many, many times, more of a chant such as you might hear on football terraces. It was sweet music to my ears. My heart flooded with relief. Yes, human beings united! Oh you wonderful people! I forgave them immediately. I wanted to join in. Perhaps, if I opened my windows and united my voice with theirs, then other windows around the area would open too, inspired with a similar impulse, and we would all sing in unison, ‘Fuck your Vaccines!’. Nothing could be more beautiful at that point in time. A genuine song of resistance. Individuals from one class, one geography standing in solidarity.

A few months later, these proud, heroic bearers of the flame of resistance would spend above eight hours in the forecourt of their little block of flats playing out a paltry extended family drama. The young man in the flat, no idea what his relationship was with the others, had woken up missing fifty pounds. It was brought to my attention as I stood across from them at my French windows enjoying the sunny day. I heard him shouting from the doorway of his flat that he was going to kill an older man who he thought had nicked it, and, strangely, had seemed to be staying at least the night there. The older man had exited the flat and was making his way off under vociferous protest as a hail of abuse fell upon him, intimidated, yes, but retaining enough mettle to return intermittently his own shouts of insult during this ignominious retreat.

Like many Leith families, they had relations and connections all over the area. It was not long before there were a couple of women at the door arguing with the young man. Things got heated and the young man threw a swinging punch at one of the women, a rough looking recalcitrant with the bottom-of-a-glass-bottle spectacles, which she deftly dodged by retracting her head and lifting her chin ever so slightly. Like an experienced pugilist. This eventuated a higher pitch in the screaming incantations to ‘calm doon’ and ‘calm – the fuck – doon’, all aimed at the young man, to which he responded by not complying and shouting more accusations.

Then another of the family platoon turned up, an older man with his wife, seemingly to ensure matters did not get too far out of hand. Meanwhile, the ‘victim’ of this larceny went backwards and forwards: into the flat, out into the forecourt, in again, watched by the man and the women, always accompanied by his own shouting of accusations hither and thither, followed by defensive protestations or counteraccusations. Periodically, parties would shout at him, but this set off more angry volleys from him. If others withdrew inside to the flat, he bawled out in the forecourt alone. They were all loud. All volatile. Coarse. It was a dismal scene.

At one point Granny was contacted. She was on a mobile phone, one of the women’s. This was passed to the young man. I overhead the young man loudly pleading to her, ‘Granny, I did’, ‘No, Granny, I never said that’, ‘Granny, it was gone and it couldn’t be anyone else’. ‘Granny’ sounded like one of those working-class matriarchs that often hold chaotic families together: the father’s ran off, the mother’s incompetent, drug-addled, promiscuous or has to work murderous hours on a minimum wage to prevent her child being an object to be shamed by their peers. This has become a very familiar situation in working class areas where regularly one or two grandparents have to step in to raise a child and hold a family together.

After ten hours of watching and listening to this, I wished good luck to the one decent character, as far as I could tell in this picaresque farce, ‘Granny’, in her attempts to mollify the situation, but I’d had enough. A loud, chaotic family was exactly what they were. At one point, I was thinking of going over there and paying the young man fifty pounds just to shut – the - fuck -up and ten pounds each to the rest of them to fuck off. More if I had to. But I calculated that once you get involved with people like this, sadly, you’re never free of them, and I was likely to incur their ever-roving, displaced resentment, eventually. Or worse, be their friend.

This had all started about twelve in the afternoon. It was still going on at ten o’clock at night when I withdrew to my bedroom at the other side of the flat. This was my tribe! We were on the same side on the biggest issue this country had ever faced in my lifetime: to vaccinate or to not vaccinate. We were done for. I was on Team Nitwit. Their sense of injury was so deep it consumed every perception, every feeling, every relationship they had. What chance was there of organising them? You’d need to terrify such hapless beings into submission and keep them there if you planned to achieve anything. It defeated the point! Abuse and chaos were the emblems on that family’s shield, and they paid tribute to their antecedents regularly from what I could tell. (As a postscript, I sold my flat and then heard from a former neighbour that this family were evicted by the landlord. On the day they left, they turned the heating-up and left all the windows fully open. They fought the Power, whoever it was. By Any Means Necessary.)

These were not the only type of people to reject the vaccines. There were plenty of rational, able people, and I’m sure this family were themselves capable of some stout deeds. Nevertheless, I had heard frequently enough from others observing the same social phenomenon, and was myself beginning to see a definite trait in not an insignificant section within the movement, if something so disjointed and anonymous can be called a movement, which was many individuals comprising the resistance were damaged: a lot were big drinkers and were drinking too much, slipping into mental health problems or dropping out into fantasy. Our tribe were not all health-nuts and clear-eyed idealists. This presented its own problems.

The gatherings at protests rarely presented the healthiest specimens. Not a few looked deeply marked by worry, marked by woe and had compensated with alcohol for confidence or relief. Daily. Some were getting tanked-up at the rallies themselves. These started at midday, so quite early to get a session underway. It was a cloud casting a shadow over future developments. The limits of everyday people’s needs were the limit of what was achievable, democratically. Saying, ‘No!’ came naturally, instinctively, at a gut level to many Refusers, but moving forward, building, being more than an intransigent opposition, and not falling into petty squabbling when they, as Naysayers, cannot forsake their habituated thrawnness to work with others, and incorporate the behaviours requiring trust, respect and compromise, that would be difficult.

Yet, at the time, I was cheered that some families, which I had little connection with due to all the restrictions, were not all swallowing the fear-propaganda. The vaccine push was beginning apace. We had already had some older people vaccinated on TV, like William Shakespeare. We had seen one of the vaccinated nurses collapse on screen and there were rumours that she was dead. The dishonest Fergal Walsh, the BBC’s Health Correspondent, who we found out years later had a wife on the board of a pharmaceutical company, rebutted these rumours, but without any evidence, since BBC journalists (oxymoron) feel it is enough for them to cast an aspersion rather than provide facts: they apparently think that it’s just good enough that the BBC said it.