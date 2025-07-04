"The schizoid character, like the rigid character, keeps a part of the body locked in a muscular armouring, which is not only the physical manifestation of anxiety but also a defence against the emotions and the impulses of the organism."

Wilhelm Reich, Character Analysis

I climbed the steps of the Glasgow tenement. The tiles of the close were smooth, clean and patterned, a remnant of a bygone age when everything was an opportunity for artistic design, even stairwells. I climbed anxiously. Thoughts of Franz Kafka I was finding impossible to drive from my head. I thought of him, walking the streets of Prague at night, his shape illuminated then darkened as he trod under the streetlamps, his footsteps echoing on the cobbles. He’d reach a familiar close, enter quietly and he too would start to climb a circling stairwell to his small, rented flat where, inside and nursing a limited peace, temporarily released from his torment by exercise and the lateness of the hour, the greatest diagrammer of the human soul in the Twentieth Century would lift his pen and continue to scribe his enigmatic stories.

In my delusion and my conceit, I was trying to do something in some way connected. Franz Kafka was the great poet of alienation. Alienated from the world, from his Jewish religion, from his family, even from his own body. In this age, he would be diagnosed as Schizoid Affective: his personality was split; he was estranged from internal springs of feeling. In this age, he’d be prescribed medication to subdue his anxiety, with incoherent aims of welding a cleaved soul, or as the great Ancient Greek philosopher Plato might write, connect body and soul.

Kafka read Plato. He and his lover would hike Prague’s surrounding hills, his lungs already decaying with the tuberculosis that would kill him, and read together, sat in the long grass while the city lay below them. Milena would stare into his eyes when fear, like shadow cast across a valley during a sun’s eclipse, came over him, staring and staring, he desperately returning her gaze, until it had passed. I had sat on the same slopes when visiting Prague a few years after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Back then that early part of the century still hung heavy in the air. I walked the same encircling hills and in an empty, secluded field, lay in the long grass under a cloudless sky.

Perhaps no one faced the Abyss like Kafka. Plato extolled reason as a solution to the crisis of belief in Ancient Greek society. Kafka’s desiccated body, his nervousness and deep anxiety, his doubts, for which he blamed the Jewish heritage of ghettos and submission, and his over-bearing father, left him with a mind housed in a frozen body with little feeling, and shorn of passion, except the barest emotions and desires. For him in this position, reason was only a series of unending distinctions and justifications with none weighted greater than the other, directed towards an ungraspable goal, in a context that could be interpreted again and again, all in utterly unjustifiable ways. His novels The Trial and The Castle are, in many respects, an answer two thousand years later to Plato’s The Republic and the olive wreath crowning the forehead of Reason.

The 19th century witnessed the systems of previous eras crumble. In response, Frederich Nietzsche, rather than build a new one, blew-up what remained and laid waste to the surrounding ideas so thoroughly, he ensured no others could be constructed in their place. Franz Kafka’s novels articulated where this scorching of the conceptual landscape left the individual soul as it looked out onto a meaningless, inscrutable world, part of and yet estranged from nature, drowning in despair without hope of belief.

By the way, you’re not supposed to know any of that. You’re not able to cope with this knowledge. You will have to run back to the Church as Saint John Paul the Second and the Fundamentalists calculate, or you will fervently salute the flag as the materialist-nationalists predict, or you will believe any old half-baked nonsense and because of that the world will be plagued with festering cults and political movements led by deranged individuals. An outcome They find untidy. The attempt to install a bio-tech neo-feudal order is, to a very large extent, based on ‘elite’ beliefs like this. Poor, puny Mass Human cannot cope with reality. They are in crisis. They need a rigid order imposed on them to survive. One not dissimilar to that proposed in The Republic. Two thousand five hundred years later, Plato is being brought back…to save us!

Not for the first time. To the crisis following Golden Aged Athens and its democracy, the response was Plato. The dying Roman Republic’s spiritual crisis was attended by St. Paul’s institutionalising of Christianity as Plato for the people. The loss of Medieval faith saw a neo-Platonic revival in the Renaissance. And now…just as the crises of the 19th and 20th centuries found refuge in a communism that had more in common with Plato than Marx…our social ‘elites’ in the 21st century were looking to Plato-nise society into a technological, feudal order.

As I take each reluctant step on the stair, arguing with myself all the way, I tell myself it’s not hopeless, that Kafka never knew what I think I know, that Kafka’s rigorous intellectualism too lightly discounted the truths that feeling can provide. I go back and forth with reasons, not realising I’m undermining my own case.

The large latticed window in the stairwell provides little light since it is a grey Glasgow day, so I stand amid the gloom, on a dimly lit landing before a dark, foreboding black door that seems much, much larger than me. I press the anachronistic looking bell and it rings with a shrill summons. The door opens and an older lady smiles a welcome, says my name and guides me into a small waiting room off the main hall. All of the room, the furniture, the wallpaper, the furnishings, the picture hung above a dead fireplace, speak to a time decades previously – the Sixties if not the Fifties.

After a surprisingly long waiting time, I’m asked to come through. The older lady is standing in the hallway and points me to a heavy wooden, white painted door. I walk through it and there, in another room, large and high-ceilinged, also untouched by unfolding time, sits an old man. His hair is white, he is mostly bald, and he is not particularly tall from what I can see. He turns to look at me, his blue eyes shining. He welcomes me with a ‘Hello’ and I return the same, then he extends his arm and asks me to have a seat in the chair across from him. I sit down. There is another fireplace with an old-fashioned tiled mantle around it. On the mantlepiece are some photographs, including one of the old man at the age he is now in a judo outfit throwing someone onto a mat. The same wall as the fireplace shows many awards for judo.

I sit across from him. Light seems captured in his eyes. I stare at him, determined to maintain eye contact with these azurin irises – I’ve developed a problem with this – and I respond to my fear and inferiority about it by trying to conquer it in the world outside of myself. The old man looks at me in the eye and looks and then he looks out of the window where his gaze settles for a brief spell in the silence. The clouds must have broken because sunlight starts to brighten the room and creates a large, rectangular patch of light beside me on the brown carpet, pouring in as it does from a grand casement window. The man’s gaze returns to meet my own.

‘Now,’ he smiles, ‘What seems to be the matter?’

I was seventeen years old. On a Thursday night during the summer, in July, my Dad has handed me toast with margarine and jam on it and a cup of tea with two sugars for my supper. I had gone through to the kitchen to speak to him as I now did habitually. We spoke briefly and then I went back into the living room to watch the television with my brother and mother. It would be the last time I ever saw him.

I sat in the living room for a few minutes watching the screen but after a little while had passed, I looked at the door; my Dad had not come back through. Strange. I got up and went back into the kitchen. There was no one there. The door to the garage was at the other side of the kitchen. I went over to it, opened it and stepped into the garage. No one was there either.

It was summer and there was still a lot of light in the sky. He may be in the garden thinking about how the flowers are coming on. I opened the door from the garage to the garden. There was no on there. Instinctively I felt something was wrong. I returned into the house and went upstairs. Perhaps he had walked past me unnoticed as we watched the TV. No, he wasn’t in any of the rooms. Bizarrely, I checked the cupboards. He wasn’t hiding in there either.

I came downstairs. ‘Have you seen Dad?’ I asked. No, replied my mother and brother, no, they hadn’t. I had a sense of unease, but why? He could be round at a neighbour’s. I walked out into the street. It was a small village, sat at the foot of the … Hills. He could not have gone far, I reassured myself. I patrolled with a vague unease the houses and the front gardens along my street and looked over the high fences with a static leap and into the back gardens where I could. No, no sign of him. I widened my search. I started to jog around the streets of the estate. As I did, I came across a gang of boys I knew; they were slightly younger than me, but we’d played football together plenty of times: I asked, slightly embarrassed, had they seen my Dad? Trying to be nonchalant. No, they said. I ran on. It had been a beautiful, sunny day, but grey clouds had gathered and now a light rain was beginning to fall. There was no sign of him in the nearby streets. I returned with a growing sense of anxiety.

My father was a creature of unshakeable habit so when I arrived home and he had not appeared after nearly an hour from when I had first seen him, my concerns were taken a little more seriously. We started to speculate. Maybe he’s gone to the village shop? He never did this in the evening. Maybe he’s gone for a walk? He never did this either at this late an hour. Maybe he’s at a neighbours? He never talked for that long. We decided to look for him. My brother stayed while my mother and I got into the car and drove to the village shops and around the streets.

‘He must have had his brain explode if he came up here this late at night,’ my mum said passionately. I laughed at her outburst – the absurdity of the situation. What were we doing?! Pragmatic as ever and as habituated to routine as my father, she could not understand why anyone would be out in this weather beyond nine o’clock at night. It had begun to rain steadily. Raindrops were tapping away urgently on the roof of the car.

Water. From the moment I sensed something was wrong, suicide entered my mind as a possibility. He’d seemed so down three days ago that I’d cut short playing football to return home and tell him I loved him. Where was there water? The Dam at …, as it was locally known, was a beautiful body of water, one which was particularly wide and deep. I tried to push these thoughts away, but they hovered anxiously at the back of my mind.

‘We could drive a bit further to the Dam, maybe he’s walked as far as there?’ I suggested. I did not mention what I was thinking. My mum would not accept that. I was starting to realise this was an unusual situation; a serious and worrying one. Thoughts started to enter my head: unbidden thoughts, thoughts I’d never had before, forbidden thoughts. What if I’m right? If he is there, it will destroy him if he sees us seeing him. If he knows…that we know. These last two years have been…do we? Wait! What? Where did these thoughts come from? Why did they suddenly spring as realities fully formed into my head?

My father’s disaffection with the world and those around him had been growing over recent years, unspoken, concealed, but not unobserved by me. I did not ask him about it. I just tried to keep him happy. An image of my father slumped in his habitual chair, broken, riddled with guilt and shame, and angry. It was an unbearable picture. What would I do if he was there at the water, plead with him for his life?

We rolled-up in the car to the small, white painted, stone built cottage which marked the entry point to the country path that a few hundred yards along led to the picturesque deep, limpid pools surrounded by trees that we’d always called the Dam. My mum parked the car on the pavement. At the path’s beginning stood a single, sentinel lamppost, it was one of the old-style sodium ones and it cast a circular orange hue onto a tree’s dark spindling branches that swayed in the wind under its glow. Heavy rain fell quickly through this numinous orange cloud like little droplets of fire. Beyond its light lay complete darkness. I looked down the path as someone might look down a deeply descending abandoned tunnel. It was pitch black. It looked back at me.

More thoughts. All stepping and jumping over each other. Should I go? What will he be like? Would he want me to see…his weakness…How would we recover? How would he…? An act...being fine. Do I want…go up there? Better to leave life on his own terms if that’s…How would my mum deal with this?...can’t…won’t?...Would I be happier? What! Would life be better…? What?!...freer, easier… for all of us? Would I be… Where were all these thoughts coming from! It was like another voice inside my psyche. I loved my family. I loved my parents. What was happening? It was as if my mind had cracked open and another Self was dealing with this new sets of circumstances. Had I been repressing something, this, and for how long? I…I’d…hardly noticed.

I took another look down the path. All I have to do is take five minutes to step out the car and check. That’s all. To be a good person, all I have to do is check. Simply run into that darkness and see if he’s there. Nothing else. He won’t be there. Just go and check. That’s all I need to do. An image of my father wounded, shattered, destroyed trying to explain…us…leave him his pride. My mum made it easy for me, I don’t think you should go down there.

Ok.

She reversed the car and turned round, but the world had fractured now and through the cracks of the old one thoughts entered like an invading force. I never knew there was another me, silent and repressed, who was now breaking out with all the concealed feelings, resentments and fears long restrained.

We circulated around the streets for another ten minutes. After that, my mum, continually drawing the conclusion that he must be speaking with a neighbour, decided it was enough. We returned to the house. I called at a couple of neighbour’s homes where my Dad might unprecedentedly be in long conversation, breaking his usual waterline of 9pm for winding up the day. If I hadn’t been so worried, I’d be embarrassed and ashamed.

It was now past 11 o’clock. We thought we’d better call the police. We sat in the living room waiting for a ring at the door. Within twenty minutes there was an officer, notepad in hand, asking questions about where my Dad may have gone. I suggested it was possible, for some unknown, unfathomable reason, that he may have started to walk along the old railway lines that had been converted into paths and surrounded and cut through the village. He asked if I wanted to go with him along these paths to look? I said yes.

I left my mother and brother waiting while I went in the police car. As a police officer, he felt no hesitation in getting off the road and driving across the green parks to access the old railway lines, which would have been quite exciting under other circumstances: as we exited the road onto a grassy field, jolted up and down over the undulating ground for some distance, and then down a steep high hill onto a track and turned south towards … .

The night was dark; black clouds rolled over us, their lowering underbellies faintly illuminated by the flickering orange glow of the village’s streetlamps. The rain fell heavier than ever. It was thrashing the police vehicle; large blotches of water were having to be cleared by the fast-swiping windscreen wipers; the insistent drumming constantly on the roof and bonnet. The officer was taciturn, and my mind was swirling with possibilities and consequences, driving me inward and making me reluctant to talk. I sat there in the passenger seat fraught with voices while peering through the rain lashed glass and between the frenzied wipers looking for what might be an outline of my father in the two tunnels of light thrown out from the vehicle.

We turned onto the rail track proper, now an ashen path wide enough for a car, and started driving carefully along it. Strangely, bizarrely, Biblically, there were thousands and thousands of frogs, maybe millions emigrating across our route. The wet must have brought them out. I’d never seen anything like it. In the light of the headlamps, I could see their shiny, oily bodies reflected as far as the beam stretched. The railway path ran alongside the river Glazert, which I glimpsed between the trees as we drove; I could see it was in full flood, rushing along, crests of foamy white visible even in the night’s heavy gloom. Why were frogs crossing here? Where from? Why so many?! Whatever reasons, I felt for them: the police car was rolling over thousands of them and the travelling caravan distended hundreds of yards along the track, our route.

We reached the end of the line. Nothing and no one. The officer turned the car around.

Is there anywhere else he might go?

The track extends to … and there’s…water wells near there too, I said.

We drove back along the walkway, continuing to squash and flatten the mass migration, and then passed under the old rail bridge that bisected the village and carried onward towards … . We haltingly proceeded over the old wooden bridge that crossed the snaking Glazert, its timbers sodden in the downpour. The line ran through ... and onto …, but we came off it at … on to a farm track which took us to the proper road that linked both villages. We turned back to … . This road would take us past the Dam’s entrance; I’d have another chance.

Would I bring a stranger to the Dam? If that is what my Dad had decided to do, could I compound his shame by being seen to be so weak in front of an officer of the law, his own profession? Having him return, humiliated? He’d hate that. I could not imagine him recovering. I could not feel a future for that decision. Sitting slumped in a chair broken by guilt and regret, and the feeling of failure, and angry. A person has the right…The same thoughts returned, like wasps bursting out of a cracked hive. I let the police officer drive past the Dam’s entrance and he took us back.

On my return, phone calls were made, slowly family started to gather, and more police arrived. They would search the village and the surrounds. At around six o’clock the rain started to ease, the sky cleared and the initial brightness of what were to be two beautifully sunny days arrived. I went to sleep and had a couple of hours. When I woke-up, I looked out my bedroom’s window which gave me a view of all the nearby back gardens. There was a police officer standing in a neighbour’s garden looking at a shed. There was a gap between the shed and the back fence of about a foot. A person could conceivably hide there. The policeman obviously thought so as I watched him make a thorough inspection of this small space where conceivably my father, seventy-two years old at the time, and averse to practical jokes, might have been hiding for twelve hours. Even tragedy has its comical moments.

As a man who hated a fuss, his disappearance was causing a massive one. There was now a police helicopter flying back and forth over the Hills for hours at a time; all day Friday it hovered, a white tin dot in the distance, seeking. There were police searching rivers, dams and lochs in the surrounding area. The weather was halcyon. I looked at the blue glassy sky. It was cloudless.

Friday had opened and closed with no news about my Dad’s whereabouts. On Saturday morning we received word when two plain clothes detectives came to the house. His body had been recovered from the Dam.

Later that day I went out by myself to one of my favourite spots, a gathering of small, rounded hills with a worn path that ran through a small wood. I walked to the top of one mound, the farmland spread out before me. Something had changed. There was something between me and feeling. A numbness, a glass screen cutting me off. I’d separated. The bell jar had been placed over me. The interior had frozen. I had become schizoid, estranged from my Self. A clear blue sky arched above me. What was the point? The point of all this? I reached my arm and swept it across the rising and falling fields and the hedgerows and the brilliant sun? What was the purpose of it all? To…to find a way to move the human race forward.

Eternal Progress.

I finished my story with Dr David Campbell.

‘…ever since that day, I’ve felt numb, I’ve slid deeper into depression and finally was overwhelmed by my thoughts…I’ve recovered somewhat over subsequent years, but…not really,’ I said, unemotional as I trailed off. It was ten years later, and I was still numb and rigid, despite years of trying to change.

‘Yes, the body represses and the mind separates, but these feelings can be recovered…’ A hope flared in my heart. ‘The body responds to prolonged stresses from an early age by tightening the muscles until they become rigid and that rigidity cuts us off from feeling. What I call being frozen, but it is possible to unfreeze,’ said Dr Campbell smiling, a small bright point of light reflecting in each eye.

Over the next few years, I would learn of John Bowlby, his Attachment Theory, Wilhelm Reich, Alexander Lowen, holding a space for active listening, sharing and reaffirming my belief in eye contact. I would kick in this room, on a mattress at the side, as a way of reactivating the body, shout if needed, and share what the subconscious supplied, which could be surprising, grotesque and disappointing – rarely was it delightful, pleasing or reassuring.

David, Dr Campbell, might have been called a Reichian psychologist. For him, ‘the body is your soul’, as he said to me once, Reich’s great insight. ‘He was the first person to put the child on the page,’ he told me about Reich, which meant that he was the first major writer to pay attention to a child’s development and draw clear connections to the adult, unlike the Jesuits, or Wordsworth, who acknowledged the origin, but did not explore it beyond maxims and poetic inspiration, or Rosseau, who made some general comments in passing.

Reich had been a pupil of Sigmund Freud and, unlike Carl Jung, his reminiscences of the father of psychoanalysis were positive, in stark contrast to Jung’s own. Freud was a bright-eyed, friendly man, compared to Jung’s picture of a bitter, hating, death obsessed thinker. In Freud, Reich found a theorist whose work promised an explanation of what he had himself undergone as child and young man, and Freud’s work contributed to how he made sense of that experience.

Reich had known tragedy in his life early on. His overbearing, bullying ‘Germanic’ father had driven his mother to her death and this realisation saw him go out in a thunderstorm and sit beside a pool of water during days of heavy rain. A young Reich, twelve years old, implored him to come inside to no avail. Failing to be taken by ill health, Reich’s father drowned himself.

Reich has been passed down to us in popular culture as a strange, deluded caricature of a conspiracy theorist and a crank scientist. His ideas about cloud bursting with metal pipes – a primitive form of geo-engineering – and his discovery of orgone, the pulsing life of the universe he found in biological cells, which led to him creating large wooden boxes, lined with metal, which he claimed cured cancer and whose subsequent sale led to him being arrested by the FBI; imprisoned for the transit of fake goods in the United States. (A country where he spent the latter part of his life.) All these unapproved theories and applications meant he was a discredited figure in psychology and science.

When in prison, he did appear to ‘split’ and be consumed by his own hidden Self, one that included a delusional sense of grandeur. He claimed to his son on a prison visit that President Dwight Eisenhower had sent the planes flying overhead to guard him. These anecdotes, when becoming public, were not the best recommendation for his work. His reputation declined further. He died in a penitentiary just days before his parole.

However, as Anna Freud noted when Freud’s vehicle for spreading psychoanalysis, The International Psychoanalytic Association, ejected him, Reich was brilliant. Freud’s work had laboured under a massive question mark. Leaving it unresolved threatened not only his theory but the movement that Freud had built around it, and assurance of his own immortal fame as a ground breaker in human thought, something that was not a small consideration for Freud who aspired to be as significant in European cultural life as Johann Goethe.

‘What is the mechanism of repression?’ was the question. Much of early psychoanalysis is predicated on the negativity of Man’s nature and how society suppresses the vicious drives to ensure a tolerable human being able to retain civilisation. Freud would search around for the necessary repressive formula: Mosaic Law, fear, the Father, castration, but none provided a satisfactory explanation for how they worked. They might make people afraid, but fear was itself a passing emotion that was periodically, cathartically expelled.

Reich partly solved this problem. The body repressed, continually. He noticed the physical peculiarities of many of his patients, a grinning fixed smile, a curved back, a sallowness of the skin: psychological health was intimately connected to the physical and as he explored this link, he found greater and greater success in recovering the flow of emotions in people and restoring them back to health by working through these constantly rigid bodies. This insight – right in front of us – led to certain conclusions. If the body’s fear and numbness was imposed by someone or something, and its alleviation meant returning feelings that were both positive and could be self-regulated, with ‘negative’ feelings, as a natural growth to maturity, then it may be possible that it was repression and the method of repressing the Self that was causing the madness, the fighting, the hidden rage, the swallowing fears that beset humanity. Freud was being inverted: repression was not aiding civilisation; it was threatening it.

If true, then why did this happen? Why did humanity main its own psyche and undermine its progress? What was the benefit? It did not take long for Reich to reach a conclusion about this. Capitalism, profit, exploitation required the repression and psychic maiming of mankind to work in the interests of the Few. This deduction was dangerous. Freud was not a social revolutionary and Reich’s work had already got him openly interested in Marxism. He had visited the new society of communist Russia and came away impressed by their ethos of freedom in teaching children, letting them explore life creatively – these efforts were discontinued in 1925 when Stalin came to power and re-instituted old patterns and formulas.

Psychoanalysis had a repressive hierarchy built in as a necessity for functioning. Freud didn’t want one of his most charismatic members dynamiting it, and his legacy. Reich had to go, and subsequently he was booted out. Undeterred, he continued to work on his theory. He saw the growth of capitalism as intrinsic to psychological repression through the accumulation of wealth. A desire to be rich imposed social, including crucially sexual, repression on others. It was that clear cut for him.

Recovery could be simplified too. Reverse sexual repression, sublimations capstone, and the human personality would blossom. This led to a young Reich handing out condoms to teenagers in Berlin, gaining him the nickname of ‘Doctor Orgasm’ and putting the first wound in his reputation. The orgasm would make us free. A full, natural one would anyway. ‘Orgasms for the People!’ mocked his enemies. After articulating these paradigm shifting claims, Reich would leave psychology behind as his curious mind led him to explore the universe in a way reminiscent of Nikola Tesla.

A couple of questions remained unanswered about his work nonetheless for followers and those contemporaries he affected, some of whom became very distinguished psychoanalysts, theorists and cultural markers in their own right, those like Erich Fromm, A S Neill, Fritz Perls and Herbert Marcuse. Reich’s theory of accumulated wealth in time without record obviously lacked evidence, but it was also missing coherence. His thought experiment of free people, healthy, emotionally regulated, suddenly allowing the individual with most yams in the primitive village (his example) to start bossing them around, when, presumably, this would-be master was a generous, balanced person themselves, did not fit. Yet, this was central to his claim and his wider sociological ideas.

The second was the role of sex. As the Twentieth Century progressed, people were having more and more sex as culture loosened from the puritanical tastes of a weakening Christianity. Yet, the expected Renaissance of feeling was not happening. In many cases, sex was becoming almost pathologically cold, alienating and despairing. It did not release the predicted emotions. Sexual practice, it turned out was an aspect of personality, not formative of it. People were as damaged as ever; they were just having more sex: the ‘Unrepressed Repressed individual’ as Marcuse called it. If sexual repression was not cause or release of a more encompassing physical, then psychological, Repression, then what was?

John Bowlby would provide a more plausible explanation of how such circumstances and results could occur with his Theory of Attachment. Bowlby recognised the predisposition, again right in front of our eyes, of infant animals to stay close to their mother. This fact overlapped with a constantly recurring theme in his work among troubled youths who, in interviews over a period of years, all told him stories of abandonment by their mothers. He drew the conclusion that children needed a primary attachment figure who will protect them, love them and interact with them in their infancy. The mind was a system geared toward this development as a survival mechanism. This relationship would then build for the child a secure base; a secure emotional base being vital for processing future feelings.

Lacking this base, a child suffers grief, loss, trauma and lifelong mental troubles in which they are unable to work through these emotions. As a survival response, a false, often highly egotistic and narcissistic self, for outward security is constructed. The ego becomes an escape pod of survival to the infant, shot out into the emptiness of Space by the larger Self, yet fragile and alone: it’s life systems vulnerable and highly dependent on circumstances.

But as effective and as impressive as that ego can sometimes be, the deeper misery of abandonment remains. Not unlike Pandemonium, an ego-palace is built in hell surrounded by the flames of despair. A despair fuelled by the knowledge of not truly being loved for who you really are, not loved enough to be protected, not loved enough to be kept close most of the time or loved enough for a relationship. This is the internal unseen fire that burns but never consumes.

The past decades have validated Bowlby’s findings and theory, but that has not stopped him being attacked for ‘political’ reasons: he was trying to put women back in the home, writing fathers out the family, challenging nursery profits and the childcare industry – perhaps, now, we can even say the theory threatened the idea of artificial wombs and parentless children cultivated to serve the state…some might say…

To survive, driven by this pre-eminent instinct, the unattended infant, possibly unloved, maybe hated or resented, more likely not loved satisfactorily, by a mother, father or another, similarly stunted in their own feelings, sensing their insecurity, tightens its muscles to suppress its pain, its grief, its hollowness so he or she can survive. This neatly fits with Reich’s own theories about rigid musculature and loss of feeling. Here was a mechanism to explain the construction of the persona; how it started: all grounded in observable, testable, reviewable science.

From birth, the insecure child is hyper-alert to fear, unable to regulate these emotions lacking a deep relationship with their primary care giver; causing the ever-tightening of muscles, the growing rigidity of body, and mind as it too seeks security from estimations of fears and, in turn, a progressive limiting of thought, feeling and bearing which includes structural impacts on the brain and the body. (As brain scans now can show us.)

Like Marx’s idea of the economic base creating the superstructure of culture above it, the foundational body of a human being determines the dimensions of the mind’s culture: it’s heights, breadth, depths, and treasures therein; its capacity to experience emotion as the pulsing flow of life. And, further to that, so do those minds (bodies), shape the society we live in: the fearfulness, the resentment, the obfuscation, the acceptance of lies, the need for security, the displaced ambition, the self-obsessions. We get the world our childhoods give us.

It's beyond blame. Famine, war, migration, damage, trauma, rage, betrayal, love, heroism, sacrifice, compassion, silent hurts – an intimate, unrecorded history pours like a torrent into us from our parents, and from them, their parents, and they from theirs and so on and so on as far back as you like. Histories’ agonies scream in the very joints of the living. The battle for resources over aeons, the displacement, the genocides, the poverty, the drive to survive, all inherited in the bodies of today. I hear stories of some children and I think it’s a miracle they make it to school at all, subjugated as they are under the grim forces of history which enacts doleful consequences on their lives in the present.

This legacy is everywhere. The deformed, unattached body can be seen in the street, in the supermarket, in the classroom, in the staffroom. Rounded shoulders. Bent necks. Collapsed chests. Rigid jaws. Clenched teeth. Gripping hands. False persona. Masks. It’s all there. It’s right in front of us. And could this ever-increasing rigidity of musculature not explain a great deal: schizoid affective disorder, affective dissociative disorder, dissociative personality disorder, depression, anxiety, body dysmorphia, bulimia, anorexia, social anxiety, compulsions, over-eating, over-work, drug addictions, rage, avoidance, ‘busyness’, possibly even severe cases like schizophrenia and multiple personality disorder, and could it be at the root of post-traumatic stress disorder? Or be the drive of people trying to escape their biological identities?

I have learned never to underestimate the penetration and totality of fear’s power. Nor anger’s. Nor hate’s.

Look at the obvious first! No chemical imbalance, for which there is little evidence and is more an observation than an explanation of why as the source of misery. (It may be a side effect of a numbed body not generative of it.) No convenient genetic link beyond unconvincing statistics; no gene designated a determinate cause. No redundant ‘cures’: cognitive behavioural therapies or neuro-linguistic programming which are simply more sophisticated forms of denial, nor toxic positive thinking which cannot escape the contaminated soil it sprouts from. No poorly categorised Whats, no confused, guessing Hows, no silence in response to the question Why?

If Reich and Bowlby are correct, then wide vistas open before us! Here there can be science! Here there can be investigation! Here is reason, not empty and hopeless defensive rationalisations, but purposeful, truth-finding and married to evidence! Here there can finally be recovery! An end to madness! For too long the world has been a madhouse! A bridgehead in history where sanity is possible, from where we might advance to a better future! A human future! For everyone!

It’s not all that new. The Shakers of the 17th century were applying similar techniques to reawaken their connection to the world. Is the body work of Eastern yogis and mystics that different? Breath work taps into the same ideas. Alexander Lowen, a PE teacher and student of Reich, took Reich’s work a step further. He grounded Reich’s work in specific physical exercises to provide, combined with active listening, accepting and eye contact, a method to help recover the lost Self and build the secure base required to process emotional hurt trapped in the body, greatly assisting the movement towards a self-regulating, unrepressed human being. Other pathways doubtless exist that can reignite the feeling body.

A world where people recovered and lived as their true selves. No masks to hide the hurt. No body armour suppressing the generation of natural, legitimate, good feelings. Power and money divested from unhealthy meanings by this. Not a Heaven, not perfect, but a world with less unnecessary suffering, less wasted people, less broken human beings. Less pain, less despair. Less cruelty. Less anger…less fear. The individual restored to their own sense of self. The consequences of this are incalculable.

But there’s none of this, because the likely mode of recovery – tension release – listening – acceptance – time and patience – a relationship - cannot be chemicalised, pharmaceuticalised and monetised to corporate satisfaction. Reich has been marginalised and discredited. Bowlby is ‘problematic’. Psychology is hopelessly splintered into sects. A damaged person could wander from therapy to therapy for a lifetime and never stumble on a coherent one. Is it simply the course of events or is there another reason? Is it our own inability to piece together a rational picture of reality? Do we not actually want to recover? Or are we deliberately confused by other interests?

Independent, integrated human beings take the power away from the oppressors by dint of their very being. And They don’t want that, and it seems, as Covid shows, neither do we.

What emerged from my subconscious that night was my hidden Self, thoughts, resentments, feelings, conclusions heaped together over the years and pathologically ignored. The Self that never speaks of itself, that is never spoken to, is frightened and empty; and when the normal habits and assumptions of life cracked, it broke out with thoughts and feelings I was only dimly aware of. Suppressed for so long as a habit, driven by an instinct, beginning before I was even conscious. Repression was the curator of my reality, guided by the tastes of Survival and Fear.

After they escaped, they wouldn’t go back under the hatch, but I could not integrate them either. It did not fit with who I imagined myself to be. The ego that was a reaction against shunned hurt and sadness in time out of mind had become a mask. The mask had to stay, because without it…what was there? Only a terrifying nothingness inside. My trusted response of more tightening, more rigidity in my reaction to fear made everything worse, the nervous system more worn, the thoughts sharper, uglier, more accusatory, more intrusive and more desperate. The mask was fixed tighter yet still slipping, and then it tore.

Prior to all this I was Unaware. Is this not the state a majority of humanity lives in? They, another concept from Bowlby, Compensate for their insecure base by finding an external security – a religion, a belief system, a football team, a corporation, a fantasy, a relationship, a job, a family…a mix of all of them – which supported by rationalisations, keeps the ego integrated. (Probably the largest Compensation is belief in Authority, one that cares for us but keeps us in check. This worldview underpins all the others, hence such a widespread need to believe in government, experts and powerful people.)

But these can vanish, and if they do so, then hell under the skull bone erupts. An individual, their body aware even if they consciously are not of their fears; the unpleasant, lifequaking truths buried within, will do anything to protect themselves. For survival. Those that can’t do this, go schizoid. Those that can compensate, will. Although, they might believe anything as they do so. See Clown World as a reference.

(NB – not any one of these things mentioned, individually or together, are necessarily a method of Compensation. All of them can be enjoyed healthily, harmlessly, rationally and as part of a satisfying life.)

We are so easily manipulated and lied to because we are already lying to ourselves…to survive, a lie that maintains the defensive crustacean shell around us, a body armour, that all other convenient lies settle on, are then held by and absorbed by our fear. Fear: it constricts us and determines us. It imprisons us. It tightens the cells around our eyes, compresses the cornea, distorts our vision and shapes our reality.

This is the problem of Reason, the Subconscious and Survival.

Reason takes us toward Truth. Once began, it’s a process that is hard to trip the circuit breaker on. We don’t always want to know the Truth. Not because the Truth is God or Jesus or Enlightenment, no: it’s because the first truth is always the Truth about ourselves. To know the Truth about ourselves is to know the good and bad, and that might be to relive the trauma of not being loved then be compelled to follow the thread of these consequent feelings as they have manifested themselves in our lives.

The subconscious is smart. Smarter than us. It tries to protect us from this knowledge by signals – anxious feelings around thoughts or views that are like warning signs with words scrawled on them stating, ‘Abandon All Hope Ye Who Enter Here’. The anxiety is a mere taster of the Fear that might likely follow if we continued on this path. Better to be safe.

Informed by this, we’d rather be stupid than know. We’ll avoid. We’ll rationalise away from truth. Dumbed down is preferable to knowing the complexities and conditionalities of our lived circumstances. But children know. And deep, deep down, adults retain that knowledge.

This is the difficult position we find ourselves in.

There’s no Great Awakening, no Great Revealing, individual or collective, until we look at the reasons why we might be spending our entire lives running away from ourselves. Few wish to do that voluntarily. No, in fact we’ll only be dragged there, kicking and screaming, and using every form of negative compensation possible, whether it be anti-depressant pills, endless counselling, obsessions, fantasy, food, pornography, laziness, money or power before we surrender to our body’s truths. And why not? It’s a psychic earthquake that could bring everything in your life down around your ears. And, it may not turn out alright.

[‘Spirituality’ often strikes me as another form of running away in most individual cases. Its preachers always seem so ordinary; and time regularly shows them to be no better or no worse than their materialist counterparts, although our expectations of them tend to be a little higher – it is not unreasonable to assume that ‘spirituality’, or at least those who bring it into the conversation, might manifest in ways transcending human foibles and weakness, and when it does not, then is it not just another false Self masking interior drives, hurts and passions?]

‘It never occurred to me that these people were not guilty, that they were not working to undermine the nation, that they did not deserve their fate’. I have read testimony like this from many prison camp guards of the Nazi and Soviet eras. (In Covid, they could have been speaking about ‘anti-vaxxers’. In fact, similar words were said.)

It may be true. What if our insecurities are so great, our true emotional state of affairs so dislocating and horrifying, that our mind does not even let us think the thought, the redemptive thought, that will allow us to make the right decision, to perform those actions that would make us an honourable, decent, compassionate, brave person? Because thinking in that way, questioning the authority whose rule protects us from knowledge of ourselves, would be a step on the path, however tentative, to Truth. The subconscious will shut that down immediately.

If that’s the case, then is there a real choice?

We can’t choose the path we cannot conceive, nor can we take one not yet laid down for us by our emotions and our imaginative sympathies. That is stepping into the void. We will freeze and choke at the vital moment.

So…

Here’s where we are. Emotionally constricted to the point of redundancy and uselessness. Trapped. We can’t handle Truth as it may destroy us. Our inability to handle it is empowering forces, enabled by modern technologies, that want to destroy us.

It’s a sticky situation, no doubt about it.

Yet, these conclusions are supplied by reason working on experience. There’s a hope. This is not a world of alogisms. It is not an unknowable world. It is not an Absurdity. It still lies open to Reason. To knowledge. To truth. To better, informed choices. The arguments of the doubters and sinics are refuted by examples. Their mockeries undone by affirming humour, rational progress and the mysteries of the human heart. We can change direction. But do we want to use our reason? Do we want to think? Are we prepared to feel! Can we find courage for this?

No, there’s nothing for it, until we can face our own childhoods and empty onto the floor between us what we’re carrying around on our shoulders in the hods of our subconscious, and allow the well-springs of love to flow in our bodies – and people have a lot of love in them, a surprisingly large amount, but it’s stuck - then we’ll be repeating the same mistakes endlessly. We’ll live half-lives, a moment away from our own cowardly extinction, and we’ll continue secretly voting by lack of interest, elective stupidity, inaction, listlessness about our own repression, for an unjust hierarchy, the self-serving Elites, the War and Eugenicist Parties, while waiting until they have finally removed any possibility of redemption, and they end our misery forever.

Nothing, nothing, is happening in this world until the weak become stronger, or, at least, not so pitiful…speaking from experience.