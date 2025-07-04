"We are a people on the verge of having an intelligence that could save the world, but instead, we are a people who are forgetting how to think."

Neil Postman, Amusing Ourselves to Death

Christmas was nearing and much of the conversation in the department was about staying at home and visiting no one. Staying in the bubble. No one was saying it out loud, but I suspected there would be much breaking of the rules. Some families did not want to be apart, and schools were teaching teachers and pupils that you could safely be in close vicinity to other people and not die. This was always the great danger of re-opening the schools: experience might trigger some non-governmentally sanctioned thinking, and individual sound inferences.

I was looking at a pretty bleak Christmas. I didn’t want to ask friends to spend the holiday season with me as a lot of my relationships were on a shoogly peg. They were being ‘rested’ in case it turned out there was less to the friendship than there had been. I could do without seeking further disillusionment. Given the obsession over Covid, the distorting effects of unabated conversations on the topic on relations, I wished to avoid the potential for fall outs with ‘normie’ friends.

I was continually hearing stories from people on my side of the fence who had seen friendships of ten, twenty or thirty years or lifetime friendships thrown off because they were sceptical about Covid. Friends who had done a multitude of things together, lived life jointly and shared many heartfelt moments, ceased their communication almost at once over C19.

Admittedly, I did tend to hear one side of the story and there may have been more to it, perhaps there had been long-held resentments and mortifications, but the brutality of the break-up over a lack of agreement on a single issue, although quite a large one, was something to ruminate on. None of this was a huge surprise to the hardened realist in me. I’d seen it before in other circumstances. But, still…

There’s a certain type of person, let’s call them ‘Guardian Reader’, although we could call them ‘BBC Watcher’ or ‘You Need To Know About Me – Type’, who live in a world of criticism, theirs of others. Interminably. The government aren’t doing this, not doing that, they’re not helping the poor, they’re not taxing the rich, they’re cutting public services, they’re not doing enough about climate change, they’re not building the by-pass, they’re demonising immigrants, they’re…they’re…they’re…and on and on. The live in perpetual opposition to the world from their position of moral probity.

Yet, when greater forces are on the move, higher echelons of institution and person, and they pay a tacit tribute by dressing their deeds in a transparent moral cloak, these ‘Guardian Readers’ eject their congenital cynicism and walk in step with, cheerleading all the way, the most appalling and criminal actions if consecrated by the Authority they claim to loathe.

Libya – an outrage – or Syria – a disgrace – the ‘Guardian Reader’ calls for intervention, naively wanting to stop the ‘next Hitler’ – I might be guilty of forcing historical facsimiles onto a new and different reality now and again, but for God’s sake, the impressing of a Hitlerian mask onto every political leader that disagrees with Us is beyond unhealthy, it’s dangerous psychopathic. Yet the ‘Guardian Reader’ sucks it all up, every time. (The Iraq War is partly an exception, although it didn’t stop people like the obsequious article-contributor (not a journalist) George Monbiot or the paper itself from backing it. When people on social media point this out, he addresses them as ‘you people’, very inegalitarian to my ears.)

The thought that the ‘Guardian Reader’ is being hoodwinked is ridiculous to him or her. They think they are far too clever for that, after all, they read a ‘clever’ paper. They watch a ‘serious’ news channel with not too good looking (like the vulgar Americans) presenters who all speak well. When they see the same people at Book Festivals, they are nice, and they tell them how clever they are, as if they are all part of the same highly moral, clever people’s club. They think conspiracies are for imbeciles and children, and, anyway, the government might ‘cock it up’ but they are essentially good people (just like mummy and daddy).

It’s an incredible volte-face when you ponder it. People who deride the government at every turn and at each decision, are always willing to believe that what the state is doing is the right thing when it comes down to it. And, like the most pitiful victims of Stockholm Syndrome, dismiss any disastrous consequence as mild incompetence – a conclusion that a narrowly remitted public inquiry will agree with five or ten years after the event.

I’d be more inclined to credit Incompetence Theory with a greater degree of plausibility if I had not seen the ‘Guardian Reader’ type scrabble and scramble for any reason, regardless of its paucity of truth, to explain absurd, ludicrous, insane and multiple actions that just could not be reconciled to any semblance of common sense before, during and after Covid.

Me: Masks don’t work.

GR: Yes, they do. It’s just commonsense.

Me: How can a mask that lets air filled with water particles through it prevent viruses?

GR: The surgeon’s mask is lacquered with a plastic that stops leakage.

Me: The air gets in round the sides.

GR: Why do think surgeons wear these masks in an operating theatre…

Me: So that, if they drool or a hair falls out, then it won’t go into the patient.

GR: …to stop infection.

Me: Not of airborne viruses.

GR: To stop infection.

Me: It’s not the same thing.

GR: To stop infection.

(At this point, we start going round in circles where GR starts introducing ideas they barely understand about ‘viral load’ and ‘herd immunity’ and refuse to accept any point or question. Then they get personal.)

GR: You’re an anti-vaxxer.

Me: I’m not. I’m sceptical.

GR: People like you are supporting Trump and Farage.

Me: What’s that got to do with it?

GR: People are dying and you’re trying to make political points for fascists…

I experienced this many times before Covid came along. When out for dinner years ago with three friends when war with Syria was a real possibility, I made the point that the Syrian President, Assad, was everybody’s friend, even the UK Defence Minister attended a celebration of his presidency. Then it was decided, for some reason, that it was more advantageous that he not be a friend and a proxy terrorist group called ISIS was used to attack him. ISIS were a mystery. They came from nowhere. An army without a leader or a clear beginning. Yet, a group able to make Hollywood-style promotional videos, have an endless supply of weapons, enough to make the Iraqi army run away, and still fight a second army, the Syrian one, while managing two oil refineries, and no issues selling their oil to brokers and from there onto the open market.

These inconvenient, observable facts raised questions and this seemed to upset all three of my friends, since it did not cohere with the idea of what we were bring told about Assad being the ‘new Hitler’. My points suggested that the approved news was deliberately misleading and was in fact, shock, purveying propaganda; although these were supposedly reliable institutions. One friend particularly took offence and fulminated furiously against me with a varied arsenal of ad hominem attacks: I was right-wing, a conspiracy theorist, selfish, delusional, uncaring and so on. Why my ideas about a war three thousand miles away was so personal to her was not clear.

After this bombastic onslaught, both of my other friends at the table clapped her tirade, nodding approvingly, while throwing a couple of barbed observations on my character. I wasn’t hurt by this. I expected it. Every time I have pointed out discrepancies in the official story of a seismic event, whether it was 9/11, the intervention in Libya or Syria, the Kennedy assassination, I’ve been subjected to an attack intended to repel the lurking dangers of another point of view and cover the thin beam of a possible truth breaking in to their minds.

For years before Covid, I often let pupils write about conspiracy theories. Not to indoctrinate them, but to make them think. I let them choose a conspiracy theory and then I would say to them, ‘You can agree with the conspiracy theory or you can disagree, but it’s important that you are able to provide reasons and evidence as to why it might be wrong or right in a structured and logical way’. It was intended as an interesting exercise in thought. In these lessons, which usually produce some of the best work I mark in a year, I go over a couple ‘conspiracies’ myself.

One on occasion, after looking at 9/11 with a class and questioning the discrepancy of two steel towers collapsing completely which meant that there was structural failure at every single floor of the building at the same time, twice(!), alongside a few other inconsistencies like missing airplanes, a pupil went back and, convinced by my reasoning with no intention on my part, held forth over the family dinner table about 9/11 anomalies. This enraged her father who sent an email to the headteacher, accusing me of being a danger to the pupils and personally disrespecting the three thousand people that died in 2001.

‘Ah, les tres homme.’ The words, in a good French accent, came from behind me as I was standing at the librarian’s desk in the school library, thankfully for once not manned by the bitterness-encrusted Doreen. I had been taking out one of the Everyman’s Classics’ books – the entire collection of Everyman Classics, beautifully bound, was gifted to every school in the country from the New Labour government of 1997. They wanted to make quality literature available to all school pupils. Hardly anyone ever takes them out, not even teachers, only myself and the maverick art teacher have ever borrowed them, according to Dot when I once asked her. As these words were spoken, I sensed a familiar lurking presence. I turned round and there was Jarvis.

‘I’ve had an email about you,’ he said in a voice lacquered with characteristic cynicism. Jarvis was bored by school, and his boredom probably turned his naturally jaded jaundiced emotional proclivities into more concentrated form, partly for his own amusement and partly because he had a front row seat on all the petty moaners and entitled gripers the school community grows in abundance on its vines, and he was very likely sick of having to drink their whines. Not that he was beyond a bit of moaning and cynical manoeuvring himself.

For years he would give presentations to staff with his hands in his pockets. Bored by it all. It was all too predictable and dull for him; his audience were not as smart or as eloquent as he was; there was no one to leap on a mistake or challenge him. He was too intelligent for school. The intellectual demands of headship were easily disposed of by him, and he did not find his colleagues particularly interesting. He should have been a high-level civil servant or political advisor, orbiting among brighter stars. But he was here. In … .

‘Oh yes,’ I said, trying to manifest an indifference, but, as usual when the headteacher comes to speak to me face to face and I hear these words it meant parental complaint and my heart sank, my muscles tightened and inside I was immediately drowning in my own anxiety. I had had an irregular flow of parental complaints over the years. Mostly caused by my habit, learned on the west coast of Scotland and laced with the latent anger of that area, of either teasing or criticising pupils with an ill-advised personal jibe.

When I was growing-up, being ‘slagged off’ as we called it, was just a matter of course and you were judged harshly for the weakness of ‘not being able to take it’, which invited further torment, however, on Scotland’s east coast, sensitivities were a little more heightened to these type of observations. … pupils took it all so personally. What had I done now? Jarvis was eyeing me with a particularly salacious cynicism.

In that regard, everywhere pupil sensitivities have increased beyond what is healthy. The disappearance of the barbarism of the state school comprehensive of the seventies, eighties and even nineties is not something to be mourned, but young people have so little resilience currently it is endangering their own survival. And that’s not just obesity. Or physical ill-health. Taking things on. Facing challenges. Winning. Losing. It can make you feel great, feel strong and increase your self-esteem with the pleasing awareness of your developed capabilities.

When I ask pupils to speak in class nowadays, I have a queue coming to me privately telling me they have ‘social anxiety’ and they cannot talk or read aloud. Once that is dealt with, sometimes with a dismissal out of hand and a call on them to ‘grow’, then it’s quiet words from management, Year Heads, Support for Learning or emails from parents asking that said pupil be excused from…speaking! Value is being struck from their lives by youngster’s own brittleness and the support they receive to maintain it.

The adaption by me from west to east of the country was marked with many errors of judgement, albeit some of the complaints concerning my quips were spurious or were a result of a deeper-lying problem that had little to do with my humour. A parent had complained when I said to a pupil, who was copying out an essay model I had provided instead of writing their own, that I ‘could get a monkey to copy it out’. He went home, burst into tears and the parent was on the phone accusing me of abuse, thinking that I was a malevolent bully – as it turned out, the boy’s sister had been in my class previously and she de-escalated the situation by telling her mother that it would just be a joke on my part and not a character assassination by a child-hating misanthrope. (The mother still wanted to meet me and when she did it all came out that the boy was suffering under a difficult divorce.)

On one occasion I moved a girl’s seat away from her friends, since they would not stop chatting and did no work. This act of aggression on my part triggered another complaint by a mother who claimed that I was picking on her daughter because I ‘didn’t like her’, an assertion bolstered by the fact that outwith school I had walked past her and not said, ‘Hello’. (Having been called a ‘dick’ many times by pupils out of school boundaries and even threatened with being ‘got’ by a big gang of them late at night on one occasion, I have a policy of ignoring pupils unless they seem friendly: she was with a friend at the time and they didn’t appear to be well-disposed to me.) As it turned out, the girl was suffering from anxiety, low self-esteem and depression.

There was one incidence, nonetheless, when I got it completely wrong with the very person it was wrong to get it wrong with. I had a new class of upper school students. It was the first lesson. The lesson was a bit of creative writing and, once they had written a sample piece, I asked them to read it out. It was all going well, I was teasing them and joking, they were laughing. A couple of pupils, who stood out due to their gothic dress, were asked to read.

‘….., wait, before you read, is the subject death,’ I asked jokingly of the girl.

She nodded. The class laughed, but not in an unkind way, and so did she.

‘Ok, just checking,’ I said, ‘On you go.’ She read.

After she had finished, I complimented her. ‘Very good, but quite downbeat, …., are you a Smiths fan?’ I asked, another light ripple of laughter. The girl shyly nodded.

‘I see. Would you say that you’re a depressed person?’ I asked. Instantly, I realised I’d gone too far. The class gave a sort of half-laugh that confirmed I’d over-stepped the bounds, and I could sense support for me had evaporated, and quite rightly. I tried to rescue the situation by moving quickly on, hoping to maintain some sort of dignity as my moral authority collapsed around me. The atmosphere had changed in the classroom. I prescribed writing till the end of the period. Before it went ugly.

It was a small slip on a Thursday morning. I felt bad. I knew I’d gone too far and was waiting to apologise to the girl on Monday, the next time I would see the class. It was too late.

Angela came into my room first thing. ‘There’s been a complaint about you over the weekend,’ she said sombrely, a concerned, doom-laden aspect in her eye. She asked me to sit down and she sat across from me at the same square made of little blue desks. I tried to appear professional and serious. Angela had some papers in her hand. She paused as she prepared to divulge the essence of my alleged wrong doing.

It’s very unlikely that Angela would ever have a parental complaint, she was a smart, good, sensitive practitioner, and, even if she did, she was confident in her prowess as a gifted teacher to be able to rebuff it. Having said that, a genuine complaint would devastate her; she had a deep insecurity which would struggle to cope with something she felt unfair and, worse, public. And any complaint of Angela she would think unfair. She’d feel humiliated in front of senior management, skewered and roasted by the necessary investigation into it, and despite any reassurances from the investigators. This is probably why she felt I would feel the charges so acutely.

I have to say, I felt a bit anxious, the way Angela entered the class with such seriousness and foreboding, her expectations of something catastrophic to occur, like my bursting into tears and screaming to the Heavens, ‘Why me?! Why me?!’. That was improbable; unlike a lot of teachers, Angela included, I had been in the world of work outside of teaching for more than merely part-time jobs as a student. I have experienced being sworn at, threatened and sacked. I have undergone evisceration for work performances. I’d had the chance to develop a little resilience before entering the more stable world of teaching.

The greater sum of teachers’ trajectory is school, university, school; with little experience of being paid by performance, having dissatisfied customers holding them to account, sometimes unpleasantly, or being rewarded by a recipient directly because they are providing value. Not only would time in a distinctly less secure environment tighten-up some of laxness that has developed in education, it might perform the near-miracle of installing a little gratitude for a secure employment and a decent salary.

Nonetheless, although I was not going to be denounced in front of my peers as happened in one position I held, and a complaint was both not unimportant and unpleasant, it had to be taken in perspective – a quality regularly lacking in education due to the ‘hot-housing’ of its professionals. A couple of people were unhappy about a small mistake. No big deal. Then Angela pushed the document towards my end of the desk.

When I saw the printout of the complaint, I did shudder. It wasn’t just an email; it was a dissertation. No, it was an indictment. ‘My God, what have I done?’ I thought, my legs pressing into the desk to tame the nervousness the shivered through me. A Nuremberg charge sheet would have been briefer than the dossier that Angela placed in front of me as we both sat down to discuss the allegations. Have I killed someone?

‘I’ll give you a bit of time to read it,’ she said sombrely, while sitting directly across from me.

I put my head down and opened the booklet to read the accusations made. At the top of the first page was a logo with the words underneath ‘Human Rights Watch’. Dear God! What was this? How far has it gone already?

I started to read. It was not a parent, but the maternal grandfather, a lawyer it turned-out, who had written the affidavit-style testament to my unsuitableness to teach…or live. The complaint was a mixture of the tragic and the farcical dressed with almost line after line of defamatory abuse. I was labelled throughout as the ‘Sado-Masochistic Mr Wilson’ with a host of aspersions and unsubstantiated conclusions about my character, what I did in my spare-time (unspeakable perversions) and what might be the content of my internet searches (even more hideous, unimaginable degeneracies). Woven into this denouncement was a very tragic story of a young girl whose mother had schizophrenia who was subject to mood swings, voices and requiring continually to be medicated, all witnessed by her teenage daughter who lived with her. This was the part I deeply regretted: I’d fucked up with someone whose history made them extremely vulnerable to this kind of mistake. I was mentally kicking myself.

However, my own guilt and desire to castigate myself did not blind me to the absurdity of the imputations. It took five pages of reading – a mental scourging directed at me in every sentence - to get to the actual accusation and the evidence, which was presented truthfully, bluntly and was, given the preceding denouncement, incongruously brief. Two questions were attributed to me as possessing personality traits indicative of a character that Genghis Khan and the Marquis De Sade would be ashamed to admit any feature of:

“‘Is your essay about death?’

And:

‘Are you a depressed person?’”

The evidence inspired another page and a half of venomous diatribe and angry philippics. What a curse it was to be me! I was so evil! Kick me out of teaching! Now!

After I finished reading, I was aware that this document was more likely to get the unhinged writer of it into trouble rather than me, but one glance at Angela’s grim face meant that I had to play the game, and, behind the veil, management’s demand to play it also. Although, for Angela, I suspect at that time, she believed the game was real, investing it with an earnestness it did not deserve.

‘This is terrible,’ I said with my best attempt at a guilty moroseness. Stare over-long at paper. Attempt to speak. Stop. The emotion. Swallow. Try again. Sad face. ‘The poor girl, it’s tragic. I messed-up. I knew it was wrong the minute it came out of my mouth and I was regretting it all weekend. I was hoping to apologise to …. this morning.’

Angela’s face indicated that my initial response was satisfactorily contrite. ‘Jarvis is going to speak to the grandfather today and they’re coming in for a meeting this week,’ she said with a certain amount of supportive warmth. I wasn’t sure if Angela was worried about me, about the reputation of the department that I might be infringing or what it said about her as Principal Teacher, having a sado-masochistic, sociopath on her staff that she’d never flagged-up to SMT. She could be a deep-feeling, empathetic person, yet so easily threatened, with not a little anger inside, that it diminished my trust in her. Her total deference to management was, to me, unhealthy, and it was a certainty that you were a subject of an ongoing conversation with them, light or shadow being cast on your actions and opinions depending on whether or not they conformed with her own prejudices and her aspirations, which was, it has to be said, a rather tight, sometimes suffocating, frame to work within.

‘Ok,’ I said humbly, a sad, deflated expression on my face that suggests internal devastation. I hoped it was working. Let me check. I glanced at Angela. I think it was.

The girl was removed from my class immediately. Probably for the best given the assumed family opinion that I was a blight on humanity. It was judged best that I not attend the meeting; there was no need to inflame the situation by having such a maleficent, heinous pervert as myself there. That would just be a provocation.

A few days later, after the congregation with the girl’s guardians and feelings having diminished somewhat, Jarvis took me into a classroom to feedback on the discussion had. Jarvis maintained the very good quality of defending school staff, and, as someone he did not particularly care for, in fact, outright disliked, he could have used this as an opportunity to put the thumbnails on me. He didn’t. Instead, he exchanged with me openly and honestly the bizarreness of the meeting. Probably one of the most unusual of his professional career.

The grandparent and the mother had both attended. It might have been expected that I would have been the subject of an extended invective with some sort of outcome demanded, such as me being relieved of my duties, possibly shot or hung, something that would have a material effect on me. However, none of that happened. As Jarvis related it, father and daughter spent most of the time arguing with each other and making accusations…of one another! Their conversation was punctuated by enraged ejaculations, paranoid defences and non sequitors that had Jarvis’ head spinning, as he frankly confessed. I was a desultory subject in a wider and embittered dialogue.

Ultimately, whether it was due to Jarvis’ silver tongue – he was well-known for his eloquence and wit – that quietened the tempest or his subtle verbal manipulations that re-framed the conversation – possessing skill in this ethereal art too – the complaint was withdrawn and I no longer had to fear an appearance in the Court of Human Rights, being boycotted or receiving a tsunami of Amnesty-inspired emails. All’s well…(As for the girl in question, she re-joined my Higher class the following year without objection, resitting English and passing.)

This new complaint about my conspiracy-theorising was much less threatening in comparison.

‘He’s worried in case you are corrupting his daughter,’ said Jarvis laconically, his hand characteristically in its trouser pocket. The hand was nearly always in the pocket latterly, even when he was presenting to pupils, parents or a mixture of them all. It was another indication of his waxing boredom of the daily school routine. I did the same, often when teaching.

‘No, I’m just trying to encourage engagement with critical thinking,’ I said with an attempted insouciance of delivery, inwardly stiffening. Like many people, I was cursed with thoughts that assured me of dismissal followed by poverty for eternity if I was found to be culpable in the merest infraction in my place of employment.

‘I see,’ he said, seemingly unconvinced by my assertion of authentic pedagogical goals, although that was, in general, his attitude to idealistic claims by teachers at all times, often with good reason. ‘I’ll pass the email onto you and you can send me a response which I can use to get back to him.’

I received the email later that day. It was quite short and was essentially accusing me of disrespecting those that had died that day. I thought their memory would be more respected and better served by an interest in the truth of what happened.

At that point, I was more spirited in defending alternative viewpoints than now. These days a certain fatalistic, pessimism grips me about people’s ability to take on novel information within a timeframe that makes it useful or meaningful as a ground for effective action. Covid demonstrated this once again. By the time you have gotten others to accept the obvious, it’s too late.

I sent an email to Jarvis outlining several conspiracy theories and the anomalous facts that pointed towards other interpretations, then combining this with a defence of other perspectives and the value that has to young people.

He saw me later that week in the corridor.

‘Yes, when I said I wanted a response, I didn’t expect the whole canon of conspiracy theory condensed into a ‘War and Peace’ like tome,’ he said with a benign irony verging on an acerbic sarcasm. No one did sarcasm quite like Jarvis. It could take rust off oil tankers. It could be hilarious. Some staff refused to be present in his inquisitions of pupils and their misdeeds, because his questions and statements provoked such mirth, a hilarity magnified by the bewilderment of the poor half-dazed pupil who was understanding none of the Attic witticisms which subtly mocked their protestations of innocence. (They knew they were being laughed at but not how.)

They were relentlessly confounded by the ineffable presence of Jarvis’ forensic, logic-pursuing intellect which they were incapable of comprehending, much less reflecting on its conclusions or exposing flaws in the deductions. Like a fly in a glass jar continually butting against the walls of its translucent prison, the poor, mentally primitive child repeated the same defence, ‘It wisnae me’, hoping for a miraculous change in outcome, that the glass of Reason itself would shatter under their inconsequential blows, and they’d escape.

‘Mmmmhhh, yes, sorry, I thought it best to give you all the information about the areas I covered,’ I stammered out unconvincingly. Deep-down, at that point, demonstrating a weakness of many, like me, new at the time to the depth and complexity of the hidden world, where the explanatory power of conspiracy and unreported information comes as a revelation, I had secretly hoped to convert Jarvis, or, at the least, to make him sympathetic to the possibility that the Manichean world portrayed by the media was riddled with ambiguity and contradictions.

‘Yeeesss,’ an elongated vowel and sibilance sound expressed an unpersuaded attitude to the imputed ends of my composition. He was an intelligent man. But conventional. ‘Well, I spoke to him and his daughter’s is completely embarrassed by his complaint and is worried you’ll hold it against her.’

‘No, not at all. She’s a very nice girl,’ I said, relief escaping in my voice.

‘Well, he doesn’t want to take it any further,’ said Jarvis.

‘Great, thanks for sorting it all out,’ I said, genuinely appreciative.

‘You’re welcome,’ this was said with a slight hiss as he found it difficult to restrain his feelings for me even amongst these niceties. ‘Perhaps in the future, handle some of these topics with care,’ he advised in his low-key style.

Anxiety followed by gratitude had reduced me to a grinning caricature. I nodded repeatedly and said I would, trying to demonstrate a new enlightened and politically sensitive state.

Jarvis, to his credit, allowed me to explain my thinking fully and then conveyed that summary to a parent simultaneously respecting my right to teach in a way I thought was both reasonable and geared towards achieving certain educationally legitimate outcomes.

Pupils could be exposed to alternate points of views. And not crumble. In fact, some very good essays were handed in. The pupils weren’t threatened by conspiracy theories. They found it interesting to discover them and write upon them. There was a whole slew of them that turned-up in the essays I received that I was completely unaware of, and this added to my interest in reading them. This stood in pleasing variance to the same, tired variations on abortion, the death penalty, abortion, euthanasia, abortion and the like. Worthy issues, but done to death, and then done again.

Now, given the hysteria and biliousness directed to anyone who thinks differently, who thinks ‘dangerously’ – and by that I mean dissent from a rather stupid and myopic government-conditioned majority opinion on these issues – it would be difficult to send those well-written, interesting essays off to the Scottish Qualifications Authority as once I used to, disregarding whether they argued for or against a particular conspiracy. Minds are now too narrow. Replaced by the Cult of ‘sensitive feelings’, ‘neuro-divergency-that-avoids-difference-or-change-at-all-costs’, the politicisation of identities and ‘safe spaces’.

I’m too worried in case some anally retentive, brain-washed, ‘normie’ exam marker, signed-up member of the Cult, reports the essay as containing signs of harm or abuse for one of my pupils making a controversial topic the subject of their essay. Now that the terms ‘conspiracy theory’ and ‘conspiracy theorists’ have been so poisoned by the media and state institutions, like Education Scotland, who, during the Covid-hoax, came out with advice about being alert to ‘white privilege’, ‘far right’ ideology and, of course, ‘fascist’ points of view. The utilisation of identities is rapidly closing the teaching mind that I doubt any light is now getting in at all.

I believe at least one pupil’s folio fell victim to this closeted, bigoted thinking. He had written an essay on immigration. He was against it in unrestricted form, in the essay. However, he caveated his opinion with expressions acknowledging the ire this might create, how this was separate from opinions on immigrants and ethnic minorities about whom he was positive and so forth. It was a mature piece of writing, and I was happy to let it go forward to the SQA. It received a ridiculously low mark. Was it a politicised mark and not an assessment of the writing? I suspect the former.

He subsequently failed his Higher.

After this, knowing many English teachers to be Guardian readers and the mentacide the ‘Guardian Reader’ inflicted on itself, I stopped allowing controversial or conspiracy-inclined essays to go forward to the SQA. Feelings ran higher and higher: issues like Brexit bubbled away over years, followed by the Rule of Covidiots and the controversy over gender ideology. A teacher who believed in free-thinking was hemmed in by censorious attitudes by fellow educators on topics that were more than deserving of full and free discussion, yet they were determined to channel all debate towards conclusions that fitted with their prejudices, dictated by their precious Identity. (A protective mask from the seething, fomenting bacilli of their subconscious.)

I was terrified if a pupil put in a Trans-sceptical piece of writing, we’d have a SWAT team at the school. (As the urgency of Covid started to wane, the gender issue came much more to the fore. Someone told me a story about a secondary school in Edinburgh where pupils were being shamed as heterosexual extremists for putting on a questionnaire that they would not wish to have sex with a trans-woman. Whether true or apocryphal, I don’t know, but my source was impeccably honest in all other matters.)

People seemed to be ceding the right to a voice and to debate their views, leaving them weaker, bigoted and less interesting. And it did not start with Covid.