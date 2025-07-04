"The most merciful thing that the large family does to one of its infant members is to kill it."





Margaret Sanger, Woman and the New Race

When people think of evil, they assume some form of conscious malevolence. Seldom do we think it is error or a failed attempt to do the right thing with the best motives. Many in the Covid-Conspiracy-Camp attribute evil motives to the originators of Operation Lockstep, the Fascist Corporations and the Malthusian Eugenicists. This may be misplaced projection onto their purposes. Many of these ‘evil’ people are idealists. They want a ‘better’ world and shun, in terms reminiscent of not a few Covid-sceptics and ‘Anti-vaxxers’, the ‘wasteland’ of our present-day culture.

When the scientist James Watson, the joint discoverer of the DNA helix, says that he ‘wants every girl to be pretty’ in the future. Does he show an ill-will? To him, a society that can genetically adulterate embryos to make attractive, female specimens is one that promotes beauty, happiness and removes one strain of inequality consolidated in a society heavily biased towards looks. An injustice! If we did the same for intelligence? For generosity? Would it be wrong? If it was proposed to would-be parents that they could select gifts for their unborn child, would it be so terrible to give their child the chance to look in the mirror and admire their physical bearing? Or to learn quickly, reason accurately and be physically adept? Or to have a kind heart?

The possibility of these technologies implies a eugenicist future. No need for a massacre of the unter-mensch by either violence or a surreptitious poisoning: this can be side-stepped. It will happen before they even exist. They will be lost travellers on the road not chosen. One can imagine the genetically malformed being completely eradicated before they are born, no, before they are conceived…at the direction of their would-be parents!

In all likelihood, these choices will be offered solely to those able to afford them. Even a trickling down of genetic services to groups with less disposable income will likely be limited, bound as we are by class prejudices and jealousies concerning status and privileges. Yet even if these options were fully dispersed across all classes, would it not simply augur in an eugenicist future by the People, given how exacting the descending stratifications imitate the higher echelons of society in tastes and behaviour when able to do so?

And what of other arguments on the evils of the Brave New World? The corporatists could argue that a regulated use of the world’s resources under a form of fascism is far preferable to the melee of exploitation of thousands of unlicensed, uncontrolled individuals and gangs, as we see in the Amazon with illegal logging or in the Congo with rare earth mining. The CEOs of multi-national corporations would be joined by left-wing environmentalists making the same arguments, although the Greens presume the justness of a state allocation, rather than one contaminated by hated raw capitalism. All this merely reduces the issue to one merely of taste and dressings.

Other aspects to the argument against the status quo exist – the ugliness of society, the brutality of rogue capitalism, the vulgarity of limitless consumption and speculation, the desecration of anything idealistic, religious or uplifting, the descent into mediocrity, the wasting of noble ambitions, the corruption of money, the decay of responsibility, the manufacturing of mental illness to industrial levels, the swarm of resentment that attacks everything decent –modernity appals in a plethora of ways, and has done for over two hundred years.

Not a few oppositionists to the Covid project lack the imagination to conjure perfectly sane, rational people sitting down and concluding reluctantly and sombrely that too many exist in the world and are upsetting humanity’s ability to survive or thrive; and, to save what can be saved from contemporary civilisation and reignite the spirit of the culture, the population must be scaled-back radically. The Renaissance which flowered after the massive tilling of European soil during the Black Death is regularly cited as an illustration by the Malthusians of the epoch changing benefits of less people.

Is there anything intrinsically evil about this? That’s not to say that an element that advocates these policies are not moved by personal spite, prejudice or malevolence. But would it be accurate that the label ‘Evil’ be affixed to the preceding? Would it be the causeless, conscious choice that long-time students ascribe to the phenomena? Under this shade of meaning, the Luciferian choices the global elite made might find a sympathetic echo among the wider population.

I was delivering leaflets to the public at one of the Covid-something protests in Glasgow. It was George Square again. The same speakers, more or less, filled the air with their voices decrying the globalist world order, again. By this point, I had heard it all before. Apart from a few hundred, maybe a thousand, listeners, who stood at the stage quietly attentive, the bodies crossing and lazing in the square were not interested. They were mainly disaffected and exhausted shoppers; they reclined on the many benches set around the red tarmacked area, or sat, knees high on the low stone curbing that belted the raised grass islands curated around the square; not a few sat at the foot of the stepped bottoms of the several statues’ plinths in the square, their bleached skin exposed to the early afternoon sun.

Two men had plumped themselves down on a bench in the square some distance from where the speakers were making their addresses. The distance meant it was quiet enough for me to speak with them. I had already handed leaflets to every person reclining indifferently on the preceding benches. Most of them were bored enough to take one. I gave one to each. Both men, one was a young one and the other an old one, readied to share with me their bold views. The brainless youngster told me he ‘loved vaccines’ and was put out when I suggested another aspect should be considered. As I explained the possibility of worldwide depopulation, the wind left his sails and his bravado noticeably lessened. He was struck by the thought and seemed worried. ‘Is there anywhere I can find out about this kind of stuff?’ he asked.

‘It’s all over the internet,’ I said, ‘But you might try Infowars. It’s usually covering it.’

He whipped out his mobile phone and asked me for the site again. I spelled it out for him and he started a search, and, as far as I could tell by his silence and the look of frustrated concentration on his face, he had started to read the articles. He remained intently silent for the rest of my dalliance there. The other man interrupted me as I stood avidly watching the youngster.

‘Whit’s that ye say, son?’ he asked.

I turned to him. ‘I said, “That some say the vaccines are part of a depopulation programme”’

He looked thoughtfully at these words. ‘Aye,’ he said and paused. He was an old, ashen faced Glaswegian, wearing a flat-cap: his rough, lined skin and nicotine-stained fingers providing clues to his affiliation with the working classes. He sat there quietly thinking. I was about to start supplying my usual fatuous reasons when he spoke with conclusive finality, each syllable sagging with a heavy, fatalistic irrefutability. ‘There are too many people in the world, that’s a fact,’ he said as someone passing comment on inexorable rising prices. Silence. No moral outrage. He, almost singly of all the many to whom I proposed this thesis, believed me with no reservation, no questions, no protestations. For a brief moment, I felt I was speaking directly to the soul of humanity – it was bored of being too many, of too much haplessness, of too much hopelessness. He was not opposed to a winnowing of numbers. His words carried such a depth of resignation it occurred to me that he would not object to being one of those peremptorily culled.

Was this the greater meaning of Covid?

Never have I heard more opinions or proposals more in keeping with the eugenicist project than in the privacy of a teaching staffroom. I throw a blanket over this horrific claim, caveating it with a context: generally, all these statements were announced post stressful and frustrating encounters with extremely difficult classes or pupils. ‘I would eject a couple of pupils from that class and blowtorch the rest,’ said one embittered pedagogue, struggling with classroom discipline. ‘Put a little something in the water,’ said another teacher when hearing of the possibilities of copulation between some members of the lower classes.

As a supply teacher doing the rounds in a more privileged state school, perhaps the most privileged in Scotland, I was making myself a cup of tea beside another English teacher in the staffroom, when a colleague burst in shaking his head to the point it might unscrew from his neck.

‘Why?’ he said agonised, ‘Why, why do some parents have kids? I mean, why those specific fucking kids.’

The other teacher nodded and grumbled an approval. He knew and was immediately sharing these sentiments.

‘Why? What is the point of some of these kids?’ the despondent educator questioned rhetorically, bewildered at nature’s blind misanthropy.

The other colleague inclined his head sympathetically again.

‘Do you think they know, the parents?’ continued the exasperated educationalist. ‘Do you think they look at the fruit of their loins and say to themselves, “I’ve really fucked up here. I really have.”’

‘I think they do,’ said his colleague, commiserating with him. ‘I think they know.’

‘There must be so much regret. So much regret. But that’s it. You’re stuck with it. Stuck with it the rest of your life, thinking, “Fuuuuuuuuuuuuuccccckkkkkkkkk. What the fuck have I done?!” I’ve added another little shit to the turd pile that is humanity.’

‘Yup,’ said his compassionate, empathising colleague. ‘I’m sure they say to themselves, “I should have had a blowjob that night”.’

‘Fucking too right!’

I have heard many ‘Nazi’ attitudes in the chairs of a staffroom or in a base. I have witnessed many emotional denouncements of how ‘disgusting’ certain pupils are, or vile, or pathetic. I’m sure there is a measure of real feeling in a handful of these, at times. The rest are transient. Expressions of frustration and despair rather than any genuine commitment to a lethal weeding out of undesirables.

Yet, what I would acknowledge in place of incipient genocidal views regarding offending pupils, is a deep, extensive class bias reinforced by distinctions in manners, opinions and an assumed contempt for certain students’ abilities and views, sometimes cloaked by a condescending and debilitating pity for ‘poor souls’. It’s not nice. It’s not always without justification either. I have had more than one pupil in my class who has subsequently been charged with murder.

There are all sorts in a staffroom. It’s not a surprise there are Nazis. My friend D was a long-serving English teacher at a school where I ended-up doing supply for a time. One afternoon, after the regular Friday afternoon five a side football, he told a group of us in the pub – D was the best storyteller I met in teaching, surpassing even Will himself - about a Polish teacher formerly of the parish. This Polack taught English at D’s school, and had a little side business selling the teas, coffees and biscuits in the staffroom, which can be quite profitable – Margaret who for years did the same at … made about £25 to £30 a day Monday to Thursday then took in a nice £40 plus at Friday’s full staff breaktime meetings when the headteacher addressed the staff. Tax free. And nearly all surplus capital since it was fifty pence a cup: the tea bags were two pennies and she was not charged for hot water.

This Polish entrepreneur, after years of teaching and egregious profiteering, neared retirement and wanted to ensure his change of status was accompanied by a sufficient level of revenue to replace the loss of a full-time job and his side hustle. He had been a combatant in the Second World War and decided to write to the War Office as no dispatch of intelligence on the pension for his time served had yet been forthcoming.

One day, as the Pole’s departure loomed, he stood at his regular staffroom stall, reddened faced, bitterly denouncing the British Government to his customers and anyone else who would listen. While he listed the charges against Herr Majesty’s Government to impatient teachers who only wanted a quick tea before returning to their own battlefields and who cared little about anything else, D, arriving late, interrupted him mid-rant to ask the cause of his extraordinary fulminations.

In a thick Polish accent, distorted with fury, he told D his application for a war pension had been denied. Expressing his sympathy to the spurned veteran and presumed fighter for our freedoms, D asked what justification they had given. Bristling with resentment, hardly able to speak for phlegm, the Pole told him that the War Office had written back with the following words: they ‘do not give pensions to nationals of non-British countries or their dependencies that fought in the war…’. The Pole paused to breathe, permitting his asperity to regain its vehemence after venting, and then resumed his virulence, ‘…and since you were a combatant on the German side, we are further disinclined to grant this request’. At this revelatory denouement, he looked at his audience expectantly awaiting their supportive calls of outrage or lachrymose condolences at his maltreatment, but they simple stared at him open mouthed. And then returned to their classrooms.

Eugenics for the People, of the People, by the People. Underwritten by collective narcissism. Yet the globalists, the corporatists, the fascists, the unhinged environmentalists, the eugenicists, the neo-feudalists and all those who point to the shortcomings of contemporary civilisation and its inhabitants are always blind to the unnecessary and unimaginably cruel sufferings inflicted on the People throughout millennia, and, it hardly needs to be said, have no imaginative empathy for it.

They have no appreciation of the humiliations, the disappointments, the crushing compromises, sufferings and the sacrifices made in quiet ways that it takes to survive, to keep even a small shred of a soul intact under unceasing emotional and economic pressures, to attempt to preserve love. All people are betrayed. Betrayed in ways that are so devastating and intimate that they can hardly bare to acknowledge it. And most are never understood. They’ll live and die fifty, sixty, seventy, eighty years and never have a single person understand them. Living with the awareness that they can be thrown under the bus by the closest in their circle. Covid reminded us of this truth.

Unbearably, cripplingly, Burdened By What Has Been, it is nothing short of a miracle, and a testimony to what humanity might be, that people find humour, still look for humour, for connection and love, to give and receive, riddled as they are by the scars of the past, and the open wounds of the present. Admittedly, a brittle and mottled carapace of resentment entombs many a soul. Yet our faith resides in human resilience and power of the ideal to call forth the desire for better.

To revisit a previous point that this narrative has not satisfactorily closed, is ugliness so bad? Human ugliness attained by way of a squalid soul is repugnant; physically beautiful people illustrate this ugliness more pointedly, the contrast between their appealing anatomy and the decay refracted to the onlooker by a repulsive ethic in speech or action emphasises grossly the impact of interior degeneracy on an exterior now viewed as a sickly and mottled. Grotesque rather than alluring. An ugly face, an ugly body is divested of any averring features when gazed on by someone open to the exterior reflection of luminescent internal qualities, then the features meditated upon are no longer inimical and, as Whitman said of Lincoln, ‘become beautiful’. Unfortunately, you have to make a fool of yourself many times before you realise this.

The conclusion is not that ugly people are beautiful inside or beautiful people are foul internally. Just as poor people do not have hearts of gold necessarily or the rich are without exception inveterate decadent degenerates. Binary thinking is for the Covidiots for whom cautious hesitancy over a new vaccine is equal with belief in a flat Earth. For whom reasonable doubts about Covid are equivalent to mass murder. For whom questions are indicative of stupidity.

Life is more nuanced. If ‘stupidity’ is more complex than we believed, and evil more multi-faceted, then can we not conclude that life, which is more diverse and harbouring of multiplicity than any mental category can contain, should be met only with openness and wonder, since that is more fitting to the freedom and diversity it displays?