“We must always take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim.”





Elie Wiesel

Professor Ennos was keen to have some kind of public event that challenged lockdown rules. Nothing dramatic, but something symbolic. We [our protest group] settled on a ceilidh. Since all the venues were closed, it would have to be out of doors. There were few places in Edinburgh where many could gather to make any sort of protest; outside the Scottish Parliament was one of them. It was supposedly a legally protected ground for dissenting voices. Anti-lockdown demonstrations had been held there before; people had gathered unmolested by the police. Numbers had waned as restrictions eased and attendees became bored with the same old speakers who piped the same tune, week after week, to an audience who knew it all anyway.

There was a form of open-air amphitheatre to the east of the parliament building, constructed for the purpose of public debate. It provided a flat, circular grassed stage with rising stone steps to the south side that was propitious as seating. We could dance on the grass arena, cheered on by surrounding supporters, proclaiming our defiance to the authorities and wider public. Gerry, one of the group, had a battery-operated, large, mobile speaker - it was on a trolley - that could connect to a phone and provide us with an easily shifted, easily sequestered sound system.

Gerry had been one of the very first members of the group: a ‘character’. He was a punk and a raver, who was now getting on a bit, yet his belief in music to effect psychological, spiritual and social change was unflagging. He had a chip on his shoulder about the police and, when we gathered at the Meadows, would often involve himself in unnecessary discussions with the police officers who came to move us along. Gerry would engage these officers using Common Law, articulating a series of legalities deployed as chastisement but was lost on the unoffending officer. It always quickly led to a very circular discussion with needless antagonism on both sides.

To me, it was better to avoid these dialogues. A silent, passive, polite resistance would be more persuasive to the individual police officer than arguments that were well-beyond the daily concepts the police worked with. I had a feeling we might need the police and I felt they could be won over. A beginning of a split in the group was appearing due to this approach. Gerry, who had taken up with Mary, seemed to have some sort of relationship with a man named Glenn. Glenn had spoken to the group, having been unilaterally invited into the inner, underground sanctum. His presence had created an impression, a negative one. Many members of the group complained about his ‘bad energy’ and were sharp in their suspicions. (We were sensitive to agent provocateurs or infiltrators, although, to be honest, I felt, if you were that bothered, then don’t join a secret protest group. History demonstrated that even if there are no bad actors in a company, a little bit of pressure can make a good actor a bad one. We did not have the resources to combat that level of duplicity. We were simple amateurs. Personally, I believed betrayal was baked in and you just had to get on with it.)

It wasn’t clear whether Glenn was a bad actor or not. My impression of him was military, which he was. This made me suspicious. No one really leaves the military and, as a well-spoken, very confident individual, he struck me as officer material. Why was he sleeping on Mary’s floor or trading that for Gerry’s couch? Had he fallen on hard times? He gave a well-thought-out speech at one small rally which he delivered with a sort of diffident superiority. Was this protest really that important to him or was he doing a job? His appearance at the Meadows usually meant a confrontation with a police officer conducted at length with the intricacies of Common Law, enacted in terms similar to a Master at a private school speaking to his errant and not quite quick enough pupil.

Doubts about Glenn appeared to be confirmed when T, who had also taken against him but was prepared to join him on Zoom calls, told us that at one online meeting Glenn had arranged, they discussed bringing guns into the country to resist the New World Order. It was official: ‘Glenn’ was trouble, and once this revelation about his possible introduction of illicit weaponry into the fray was common knowledge, he was never seen again. As J said pragmatically when we discussed Glenn’s machinations, which summed-up the group’s feelings - those who had stuck it out this far: ‘We don’t want to engage with violence,’ he said. ‘The state is better at violence than we are. We want to do the things the state can’t do, like talk one-to-one, develop relationships, and hopefully re-kindle a little human solidarity and common sense’. J was a sagacious individual.

This simple approach ran through our planned ceilidh. It was to be a pared-back event, not some spectacular show of insurrection. It was to be an attempt to re-affirm human connection through dissenting dance. Let’s face it, the Puritans must have hated it for some reason. And there was much about Nicola Sturgeon’s New World Order that stank of a digitally and legalistically enforced Puritanism. The BBC was recommending wearing masks during sex and publishing graphic graphics of the less infectious sexual positions. No doubt, scientifically tested by BBC interns, of course. The implication that sex was dangerous and that we were being discouraged from carnal relations or any form of intimacy was clear. Another step in trying to estrange us from one another. However, no one on our side was proposing an orgy as a form of audacious opposition. It was too cold. This would be a measured act of protest that brought a little pleasure and fun to those cut off from one another.

We put it on Facebook to make people aware; it would not be a large, well-promoted event. All we hoped was that a few members of the community turned up. We wanted to make a stand. None wanted the police to attend, any arrests or trouble. A small but principled event was the desideratum. Nonetheless, in spite of the low-key advertising, it would turn out to be the most media-attended ceilidh in Scottish history. And the police would be there in numbers.

When I turned-up at Holyrood, all the Scottish, and some UK, media were there: The Sun, The Record, The Express, The Mail, STV, BBC and many more freelancers. There was either a photographer, a journalist or a film crew from each of them. They were continually taking photos or filming us. It was unnerving. It was intimidating. They walked stealthily around us, pointing lenses, pressing their buttons and letting their cameras click away automatically. Strangely, no one asked questions or wanted to know why we were doing this. The condemnatory words were already written. Only images of the scene and perpetrators were required. Our reasons were not important because they would not be in any article.

Some of our community felt the pressure and had balked appearing in public; they turned heel when they say the media throng, which was a little disappointing. Nonetheless, there was a decent number in attendance to make a dance viable on this freezing cold, clear day, our grassed stage laced with frost. There were more than three…around thirty of us.

I wondered what appeal this could hold for the media? Possibly because we were giving faces to this shadowy group called ‘Anti-vaxxers’. This might attract clicks from readers wishing to indulge their rage. ‘Was this wise?’ I asked myself for the first time. The scapegoating of dissenters online was fitfully, slowly beginning to amass a head of steam. At the moment, it was only digital. This ceilidh was proving that we existed in the real world. To the shuttered minds of the ‘Sheeple’, we would seem wilful, reckless and probably wantonly murderous. I could imagine them, spitting venom, their hatred burning like glowing hot coals. Putting them at risk! Anti-Vax bastards!

‘No bailing out now,’ I thought when I saw the lines of media gathered next to the low, grey steps of the amphitheatre in anticipation of the music starting. A wall of camera lenses. It was like the droves of paparazzi seen at large celebrity events, all grouped tightly together, their long-lensed cameras jutting out from the corporate body like porcupine quills, or, since they pointed in one direction alone, at where we were standing, they resembled rifles on an embankment. We were in their sights, and they were firing at will, even before the dancing had begun. Recording every one of us. Intelligence servi…Argh! Stop being paranoid! It’ll be fine. Fine.

There was a lot of fiddling around with the speaker delaying the start. I think many in our usually clandestine group were nervous. The media were not there alone. Several police vans sat sinisterly a couple of hundred metres away at the gates of Holyrood Palace. Dark, hulking officers could be seen sitting in them. Numerous individual police men placed tactically around the area patrolled up and down while we were busily converting the open-air into our dance hall. There was a loose inner ring around us, and about ten yards back from that, a more strung-out positioning of officers stood, demarking an outer ring. Surreptitiously, innocuously, they had created a cordon.

They constantly milled around, back and forth, just behind the amphitheatre, never allowing the gaps between them to widen. Their yellow high-vis with their black uniforms and their constant hovering gave a waspish threat. An officer by the roadside, who seemed to be coordinating operations, was glued to his radio. He was continually raising his head from its lowered, eyes on the pavement position, swivelling it around to observe us, checking something, then returning to speak intently into his phone, doubtless focusing on relating developments, I assume, to the sergeant on duty. Discussing, I presume again, whether to pre-emptively arrest people or to allow us to break the rules, then make arrests. A couple of the police vans parked not at the Holyrood gates but on the road; and in the car park further away were the type of vans used to house detainees.

Sound blurted out. The speaker worked! Suddenly, there was life on this cold grey day. Familiar Scottish notes carried across the grassy knolls of Holyrood. Richard turned round wearing a determined expression. ‘Right, let’s go,’ he said undaunted. We hesitated. He asked one of our braver members to dance and they both sprung firmly into the grass arena, Scottish music pounding out from the speaker. What the hell. I turned to the woman next to me who I knew only slightly from meetings and asked if she’d like to dance. She did, and laughingly, she accompanied me onto the grass, although I was much more grim-faced than my partner, resenting deeply the journalist-parasites who would portray us as ‘nutters’ the next day but not write a sentence that questioned all this madness.

The cameras to the east clicked away like Pasimachi, and beetled around each other to take better shots. Ignoring them, we marched to the Scottish cadences; Richard calling out the moves. Still the photographers clicked and clicked. If anything, they became more frenzied as if the clicks themselves were the hysterical but impotent tuts of the conformist class. Yet, regardless of the attention and the possibility of being ‘outed’ in the media, more in our group found their courage and joined in. At least a half-dozen couples were dancing within a couple of minutes. Like a plunge into icy waters, give it a few seconds of acclimatisation and you cannot help but smile and laugh at the ridiculousness of what you are doing and the life-affirming surge of doing it. Smiles and laughs burst out from us dancers at the absurdity and the bizarre freedom we were enjoying.

It wasn’t cold; it was arctic. We managed to do a few spins and reels, a few turns, for a handful of songs. It was good fun. We swapped partners and chatted. We laughed (at the photographers). More people joined in. It had taken less than a couple of minutes to become accustomed to the press pack and for their presence and peril to become negligible. They changed their positions and their angles. In themselves, as people, they were harmless; they’d just take photos of whatever would sell. I spoke to one afterwards when he was sitting in his car and he ended-up showing me the entire gallery of photos he took. There were hundreds. He’d taken about seventy of me alone. He cheerfully took me through all the ones he’d snapped of me, pointing out the ones which he thought were good. He was seemingly oblivious to the possibility that this could lose me my job, turn me into a social pariah and finger me as a minor figure in opposition to a global tyranny, which could result in charges, imprisonment and being kicked to death in a camp by a troop of mask wearing goons. Cheers, pal.

‘See that, that’s a good one,’ he said enthusiastically, indicating one in which my full face was turned to the camera. What a callous bastard! He’s pleased with himself too!

‘Yes, that’s great.’ He was tone deaf to my supercilious agreement. My sarcasm was developing to another level in line with my incredulity at others’ amaurotic behaviour. I’d probably end-up thanking the guards in the camp who dished out the beatings. Ironically, of course. It’d be lost on them too.

The police were a withdrawn but ominous presence. The majority remained partly submerged in among the shadows of tress, like crocodiles in a swamp, not quite perfectly hidden by the low sweeping branches and rising hedges, or they lurked at inauspicious distances in the more open spaces. They waited with a silent, determined foreboding. A few continued to roam slowly and separately around the invisible perimeter they’d marked. Intermittently, they clustered together in pairs, whispered to each other, then parted to sweep around us once more.

We were in the middle of a very loose-fitting net whose mesh could be drawn narrow quite quickly if the officers surrounding us, augmented by those sitting in the vans, and, I had no doubt, those circulating nearby, but whose presence was not made known to us in case it either frightened us away or was seen as too provocative, were called in to action. Throughout all this time, the more senior officer appeared to continue to exhaustively relate all happenings to his own presumed senior.

My father was a policeman, so I am generally quite positive about the police. I’ve benefitted personally from their generosity and sense of honour many times. I have witnessed distressing situations where the police have had to intervene: they have always done so bravely and compassionately. I am aware of how difficult, sometimes loathsome, a fraction of society can be. I am aware when it comes to political protests that there is nearly always a vociferous, agitated element that are unreasonable, making demands well beyond legitimate rights, and I understood that the police had a job to do that day.

Throughout Covid, within the context that citizens and institutions were both cowardly and moronic, I thought the police could do little else but enforce the rules as they did. It would have been nice if they had more sense, more integrity and a wider sense of justice as a corporate body, but they didn’t. Neither did the universities. Or any charter’d body. As individuals, I heard quite a few stories of police officers breaking lockdown rules when they felt they could without repercussions. At a rally I attended in Glasgow, a couple of officers spoke to me, both quite curious about a leaflet I was handing out. They were open-minded, described the protest as ‘people having to let off steam’, and were prepared to listen to my explanation of the concerns that fuelled the seemingly irrational objections to rules set for the public’s safety. One of them said to me that under no circumstances would he let his daughter take the vaccine; he himself was undecided on the issue, having had to take vaccines before ‘for the job’.

Nonetheless, I don’t believe the intimidating, skulking manner the Scottish police conducted themselves that day was their finest hour. They were obviously waiting until the media started to drift off before making arrests. Pointless arrests. I had shallow concerns I’d be reported to the Education Authorities, then be up before the GTCS on a fitness to teach charge. I felt I could handle that. An arrest would be more difficult as it would probably mean the Council would become involved. Yet these were far off fears. There would have to be a proper investigation, taking months or even years. I was sanguine about these eventualities. I was more pre-occupied by an arbitrary arrest at night and transfer to a prison. I was pretty sure that was not on the cards, today at least.

A photograph in the newspaper would be more complicated. Parents might, probably would, demand some sort of punishing consequence. Tensions around Covid, not always apparent, were latent and ever-present. They could erupt in spectacular and ugly ways. Parents, teachers and vulnerable groups could howl in outrage, baying for me to be removed from a position of responsibility. Scotland’s a small place. Something like this could quickly become political and before I’d know it, the deranged Tartan Cassandra, Sturgeon herself, would be invested in my case – calling me out publicly to strengthen her policy and provide an example to others - possibly demanding that I be struck off.

Given the dog-like obedience of Scottish bodies to a single person and her odious clique, her whims were others’ commands. The small pool of people at the top of Scottish government, non-governmental organisations and charities were all dependent on being eyed favourably for funding and their next stage of individual career progression. They also fraternised with each other a great deal, possessing an unhealthy co-dependency on one another’s good opinion. My investigation could be accelerated to the bureaucratic equivalent of warp speed and I’d be out, not only a pariah, a scapegoat, but unemployable in education and facing an income gap. Future compensation claims in a police state seeming unlikely.

I should have been more worried, but the looming prospect of life in a Scottish gulag unsettled more than losing a job, but, as it happened, the police were not interested in a small fish like me. They wanted Richard. As a Professor of Biosciences, Richard had weight. They gave credibility to the protest movement in the eyes of the public that few others did. They wanted to intimidate him and scare him off, ultimately, to quieten him.

The question, ‘Are you an expert?’ was used again and again to silence people like me. Reasonable, objectively valid points were rejected as insufficient by the words, ‘Are you an expert?’

‘No, but…’

‘Ah well, then…’ they would say having won the argument to their satisfaction, always indicated by a condescending grin, ‘I’ll listen to the experts. Not just people who read this on the internet.’ Often, added to the twist of sarcasm and dismissal, they might start to wave their own credentials in your face. (On Facebook, a teacher told me in a back and forth that she had a PhD in biology and that ‘face masks worked’. Discussion closed.)

Richard was a genuine expert. He had worked on viruses. He had spent his life studying varying aspects of biology. He could read scientific papers…and knowledgeably identify flaws. He was prepared to speak out, angered by the traducing of science and to defend the importance of genuine scientific inquiry. He was not like so, so many scientists who repeatedly shamed themselves by their pre-determined conclusions that they publicised during the Covid Hoax – determinations helpfully arrived at by the money on offer to write the paper, and the doors it kept open to them in the profession.

For Richard, this was blasphemy combined with sacrilege. To him, the scientific method was inviolable – it was profane to tailor your findings by consciously using sloppy assumptions, unmethodical experiments or false data. Far, far more squalid and reprehensible, to do it all deliberately…having been bought off for wonga… it was morally disgusting. It was vile. An outrage. And a betrayal of the technique that was the vessel of progress.

He wasn’t naïve. As a university professor at Edinburgh, a place regularly visited by ill-willed individuals and corporations to check on the progress of their substantial investments, he knew how grants, competition between projects, fake claims, incorporation of findings for profit - despite funding received hitherto by the taxpaying citizen - and subsidised ideology had infected science. The corpus of knowledge, the disinterested pursuit and expansion of, for the benefit of all mankind, which is the goal of any self-respecting university, was riddled with a malign disease. Self-seeking fame, power, political agendas and profit.

On one telling occasion, he decided to research disease in Scotland’s population of deciduous trees. Only to advance the sum of knowledge in this area and satisfy a personal desire to understand the dynamic of infection and transmission better. Perhaps even offer a solution. All to the benefit, however slight, of humanity. While his application for finance to support the research was pending, he received a phone call from Scottish Forestry, the governing body for policy, support and regulations as they are laid down for our native timbered flora. ‘No one conducts scientific investigation into Scottish trees except the Forestry Commission,’ he was unceremoniously informed, and the phone was put down on him. Science has become like the mafia with its turf wars.

When we first went into lockdown, Richard went by himself to the Scottish Parliament to protest. It is there that he met the other original founders of the ‘resistance’. Affronted by the unscientific policy and ashamed to share the same vocation as those vacuous digits of bio-tech feudal power who were standing-up at the daily briefings claiming to be the apex of scientific thought in the country while spouting extravagant and harmful nonsense, he sent an email to his fellow tenured academics in the Biology Department, one of the most accredited universities in the world, at the edge of much cutting edge research, wherein resided world-leading experts – the university that gave us the first cloned mammal, Dolly the sheep, lest we forget.

Of a large department of tenured professors, numbering over FIFTY, a handful replied. Only two did not use fake government statistics to support their opinion. One tentatively agreed with Richard, albeit with enough qualification to protect his career; the other, retired, but still associated with the faculty, responded by concluding that the reaction of Higher Learning institutions to Covid would ‘destroy’ academia in this country. Publicly, he kept silent.

Covid provoked me to look more critically into the scientific community, notably scientific medicine. I had taken an interest in scientific theories but not the sociology of science. Like the law whose goal is Justice, science, which aims for nothing less than Truth, falls far short of the ideal. It is, at best, intermittent in its achievements. Money and status have so befogged the endeavour, it’s hard to see where honest effort begins and where the ravenous hunger for glory and position, the vulgar appetite for riches and a devious, maliciousness takes over. We strain our eyes no further than the men or women who led the ‘scientific’ response to Covid to see this side of it in full regalia.

In Scotland, the original Chief Medical Officer Catherine Calderwood broke lockdown rules within weeks – to holiday in her second home. Her replacement, Jason Leitch, was a dentist who could not figure out when to wear a mask and when not to wear one. Gregor Smith, the Chief Science Officer, has repeatedly been shown the government’s own statistics about excess deaths: he’s too corrupt to acknowledge them. Think about it – the leading scientist in the country enacted policies contradicted by the scientific institutions of the very same nation’s data.

Devi Sridhar, a professor at Edinburgh University, recommends untested vaccines to children on news programmes for kids. It did not seem to matter that she’s not a doctor. She’s a health sociologist with strong links to the The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation: the happy vaccinators, who have the words of a eugenicist plastered all over their headquarters in Seattle, allegedly. I was told by someone who knew someone who works there. Linda Bauld, another ‘Dr’, from Edinburgh University, was paraded on TV as if she was an expert qualified to give health advice – she’s a behavioural psychologist.

As for the UK, Vallance was nurtured at the teat of the vaccine companies. Whitty was funded by Gates’ money. Fauci, in the United States, was a second Mengele, but on a scale even the Angel of Death could not imagine, keeping his experimentation, as he did, along with his bizarre, incoherent theories that cloaked his inhuman and sadistic personality, to an obscure, death camp in Poland. Fauci went global with his experiments. From his questionable actions over AZT and the AIDS scandal to his promotion of catastrophic harms on the world’s population, Fauci makes the Nazi doctor’s criminality insignificant.

Richard was light years away from such cruelty and decadent corruption. The whole scientific project was inseparable from morality and the uplifting ideals of the Enlightenment. He was a scientist of the People and genuinely cared for the damage being done to them, no matter what race, creed or class. He put his reputation on the line to try and protect them. If events spiralled further, then he had risked more than his good name. He often stated and reiterated that he was a scientist: ‘I believe in nothing. I have a hypothesis. I design an experiment to test that hypothesis. I gather data and then I check whether the data matches with the theory.’ And that was just the beginning of the discipline he enunciated: changing variables, transparency of methods, predictability and peer review were all essential steps in establishing a conditional truth.

Science is slow, often frustrating, wearying, a painful, marginally incremental process where certainty is a matter of degree rather than ever being fully-established. It’s not open to short-cuts or get rich quick schemes. Unless you cheat. And it should never be used to inflict hurt upon human beings. But that’s what they did. In the name of ‘The Science’ to ‘stay safe’, they promoted human self-destruction.

We also had an immunologist and a doctor in our group. No one listened to them or their arguments in the public world. At the moment. This was a potential problem for the censors. Men and women like Richard and a few others were beginning to pick-up something of a profile. They were organising. People might start to listen, especially if lockdown continued.

Richard had appeared in the newspapers, spoken at rallies and been interviewed by a couple of the alternative community’s high-profile podcasters. He was too self-effacing to acknowledge this, but he was well-known. Many celebrities knew of him; many opposed to lockdowns were following him. The police knew him well too, as I found out later; and I was sure higher authorities were aware of him too.

No doubt all of this influenced those making the police’s decisions for them, I don’t know for certain, but I noticed the eyes of the officers were drawn to him more than to the rest of us. They must have identified him before the operation. Attempting deliberate misinformation on our part, and, as the lowering temperature and draining light drove people from the grass, the police were told that the event had been organised by a ‘Peter’ who had now left. They ignored this. They showed no interest in Gerry or his speaker, which would be an obvious place to start if they wanted to send a message by stopping the ceilidh. No, they wanted Richard. And as the ceilidh started to wind-up in the chill afternoon, the police presence seemed to wander less around the grass arena and started to cluster at the paths that provided possible exits with officers positioned in the spaces between in case a dash was made by Richard out with the common ways.

The fact that the police were looking for our organiser meant we tried to draw our wagons around Richard, using deception and distraction to allow him to get away. He had come on a bike with a luminous, high-vis jacket. Someone put on their own luminous jacket and walked off in it, hoping that would confuse the officers. It did not. Richard continued to occupy the focus of the state’s attention. The dark, shadowy officials in the encroaching twilight began to close upon his person alone. He tried to surreptitiously slip away. But they knew the man they wanted.

As Richard exited the amphitheatre, a couple of officers confronted him and grabbed him by the wrists. What ensued was a prolonged, restrained but forceful nonetheless, tug of war, as the police slowly pulled Richard towards a police van across the road at Holyrood car park. Throughout his ‘arrest’ Richard literally dug his heels in, making it difficult for the officers to move him without increasing their number and the pressure applied on his frame to shift him onward – this they did, increasing the number of officers who unceremoniously pushed and pulled him.

Seeing this, a crowd of supporters gathered round him claiming that ‘Peter’ had organised this and he was now gone. I hung back with J. Unfortunately, once the police had targeted Richard, I accepted his arrest as inevitable. What would be worse were further arrests, which would happen if people got too worked up. We’d inevitably be smeared. Undignified Protest. Troublemakers. Anti-vax idiots. Our objections to the police were not having much effect: it would be better to stand back, have a moral and possibly a PR victory that could be relayed to many, many others when we described what happened later. The politician in me had calculated that if Richard was arrested, with the media present, then the detaining of a Biology Professor protesting Covid measures might not be a bad article to appear in a newspaper or on a website. Not my finest thought.

Slowly Richard was managed to the police van’s doors at the back. The crowd were outspoken but not physical or threatening. They started to chant ‘Shame on you!’ at the officers. The constables ignored them and loaded Richard into the back of the van. It was a caged, darkened recess which they pushed him into; but before they could shut the door, Richard turned round, forced himself forward and leaned out beyond the frame of the cage and the gaping van doors. There was still a fading sun and its last beams of dying light illuminated him as he emerged from the blackness. He looked at the small crowd surrounding the back of the van and shouted, ‘I promise you, Scotland will be free!’. The group around the back of the van erupted, cheered their acclaim and applauded. He was quickly pushed back into the cage by the gloved hands of the Law. The cage shut. Locked with a click. And the van doors slammed on him.

The police vehicle with Richard inside drove off to hold and process him at St. Leonard Street station. It was about a mile or so away. Therefore, we all collectively marched up there and held a brief vigil for the Holyrood One. After some chanting and some singing, we started to drift off as word got out that Richard would not be released till 6pm, but that he would definitely be released. The policewoman who conveyed this was, the person telling me said, ‘sympathetic’. The police that I did see at the station gave an impression of being ever so slightly shame faced. Although, I might have been imagining it, desiring it to be the case.

Shame! The country of the Enlightenment put in a caged police van one of the only scientists with any decency and honour in the whole land. Shame on Scotland! Shame on the half-wit Sturgeon and her demented, clueless lackeys! And all those in government, science and politics in this country! Shame!