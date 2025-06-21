“We learn from experience that men never learn anything from experience.”

George Bernhard Shaw

Discover the reasons (excuses) of the people who performed these deeds of locking people-up, enforcing masks, making education a joke, withdrawing care and medicines from the elderly. Add them all to that towering pile of premises that deducts to the conclusion of ‘stupid’. This is doing a vital service to humanity. They help us to understand what types of thoughts and actions endanger us by their holder’s ‘stupidity’.

The Eugenicists, Malthusians and Bio-Tech-Neo-Feudalists would be doing mankind a singular favour, if instead of focussing on the narrow, socially conditioned and, to be quite honest, frankly vulgar metric of IQ and exam scores – and the hidden premise of money - as qualifications to a higher order, they researched what number, degree and constellation of the suggested, non-exclusionary list of premises are necessary to designate people as ‘stupid’.

Happily, the very people who performed this hoax have provided us with a benchmark for stupidity. All that’s required is to work back from the reasons supplied by each individual achieving the benchmark and request that they grade the strength that each reason (excuse) motivated their behaviour to…act in ways that were destructive of their and others freedom, rights, body and soul even to the point of children, babies and those they love dearest…there, I’ve even clarified the criterion. After which, recurring connection of premises (excuses) and magnitudes of motivation can be used to work out a formula for those whose stupidity poses a threat to a decent, democratic, rights-based society with individuals contained therein of running it effectively.

Perhaps, this needs further elucidation. We obviously have a contention. The Malthusian, Eugenicist, Bio-Tech-Neo-Feudalists, groupings that include within them further sub-groups of fascists, supremacists of different stripes, toxic environmentalists and the psychologically disturbed ( we will label them generally as neo-feudalists to prevent confusion, unless citing a specific example of a group), think there are too many of the wrong sort of people. These “wrung ‘uns” are denoted by, as alluded to above, bias educational scores, warped by social background, prejudices about bloodlines, and susceptible to the influence of money. The assumption being that ‘Useless Eaters’ are universally Thick and Poor. Without exception.

They may not be entirely incorrect in this. We shall see how our investigation pans out. However, we do know that their methods are sloppy, unscientific and bigoted. Therefore, we intend to help clarify and refine them.

The original IQ tests formulated by the Eugenicists working out of buildings in New York’s Cold Harbour Springs placed before the children of the city’s poorest districts, some who did not even speak English, although the test was written in English, a questionnaire that asked these youngsters what productions had most recently been seen in Broadway or what type of clothing might be most suitable in certain areas of Paris. (The same questions were posed to children in the most rural and distant out backs in the country.) For a sect that prides itself on science, it was hardly in keeping with an experiment where refutability and results were intimately associated. To no one’s surprise, these culturally bias queries produced incredibly low scores. Clearly, the test and the setters are in the wrong and a major upheaval of approach is plainly seen to be necessary.

Would it not be better to take the current, tentative but workable, definition of ‘Stupidity’ that this text is propounding and configure some protocols based on this? History is stocked with stories of intellectually disappointing and socially disadvantaged individuals who have subsequently made out-sized contributions to the welfare and progress of humanity. Yet under Neo-Feudalist formulations these persons may have been designated ‘imbecilic’ and then degraded by biological interventions, deprived of opportunities and relegated to menial work by the all-powerful algorithm. To avoid this, we must junk the narrow parameters of the Eugenicists.

We are looking for a protocol that exists out with the prejudices of current society, without fear or favour to any particular group. It must be transcendental, so to speak. Timeless values and achievements that show the best of humankind. Just to start us off, let’s say: honesty, justice (applied to all human beings as equals), love, generosity, perseverance, intelligence and courage. This list seems fair enough. Any human with most of these qualities will likely be beneficial to themselves and the wider world.

As alluded to, our contention resolves around who is ‘stupid’ and who is not. I think we can all agree that the Stupid are Undesirable. Society cannot exist in anything but a precarious state if the Stupid, as Carillo highlights, are both hurting themselves and hurting others with their own stupid decisions. Such a mass of negative and unrelenting impacts will slowly chip away the foundations of civilisation, increasing the reach and the rate of stupidity’s self-defeating actions, and will eventually send the civil world crashing headlong into barbarism. This being an incontrovertible truth, we are left with two possible options: we teach the stupid to not be stupid, or we exterminate the stupid as clear and present danger to the society they exist in.

Educating the stupid not to be stupid presents a host of practical difficulties that compound one by another and seem as near as insurmountable a challenge that has faced any statesman throughout the ages. What little platoons of pedagogues can a leader deploy to defeat such a foe? As noted in a previous chapter, The Stupid are invulnerable to the advance of reason. In fact, reason does not only leave them unscathed, its presence in the dialogue makes the stupid person’s blood boil and means the pedagogue who seeks to instruct them on their errors is taking their very life in their hands. It is hard to imagine arguing for a different course, since the pre-requisite step of this change - the Sisyphean task of persuading them to desist in the current direction of numbskullism - is loaded too with almost certain failure.

How are we to teach if we are not to use reason? Exo-teaching: teach out with current ideas of what teaching is! Some method of stimulus based on pain and pleasure, possibly? Yet this is always so context-based and limited, it is a near-surety that the stupid person, even one conditioned thoroughly, will, once loosed in the wider world where independent thought and conclusions are required, will revert back to stupidity. The practicalities of such a project also announce its failure. One hundred and fifty years of comprehensive education ended in the disaster of Covid. Who can confidently assert ‘teaching’ works?

The only alternative is an extermination campaign of the Stupid. As terrible as it sounds, it is actually the actions of a humane society. No one suffers from stupidity more than the stupid person. They’re so stupid, they don’t know they are stupid. Can you imagine? The affliction! To never know your own stupidity. Aside from the terrible existential predicament, the unvaccinated are fully aware of how the Stupid’s stupidity nearly lead all of us into the status of digitally tracked, genetically modified serfs, and may still do so. The Stupid are like the drowning man who drags you down with him trying to save himself.

Let me add a caveat to make it less cruel. ‘Extermination’ need not necessarily mean death, although that appears by far the most likely outcome as a practical measure, but in one form or other, the stupid must be terminated. With great good luck, our hands have been freed up somewhat thanks to the neo-feudalists, who, by using DNA altering mRNA vaccines have converted natural born humans into Genetically Modified Organisms. (Credit to the stupid who cooperated.) By one, maybe two, injections, the Stupid have removed themselves from within the circumference of Human Rights law and now are subject to the same sorts of laws you apply to a patentable formula, a useful invention or a nifty logo. Thank God, for stupidity! The problem would as likely be intractable if the ethicalities and legalities of outright eradication were still applicable.

Not that, ethical and legal considerations removed, the task is without great difficulties. The stupid are numerous. The First Law of Stupidity, laid down by Dr Cipolla is that we can never underestimate the number of stupid. There are always far more than we imagine. Fortunately, when this rule was deduced by Cipolla in the 1970s, fifty years ago, we were pretty much guessing the figures on moronicism. Now, thanks to the Covid vaccinations, we have some hard data on the matter.

In the UK, about nine million people never took any vaccine. These are the non-stupid and they form the basis of a non-stupid society. (I think that, practically speaking, we will have to compromise and permit some stupid people in society, just as we accept some stupidity in our own lives. The attempt to pursue a policy of Zero-Stupid is itself stupid since it is impossible unless we kill everyone - similar in vein to those other Zero policies – which seems to defeat the purpose of preserving civilisation.) From a country of sixty-five million, this leaves fifty-six million taking at least one experimental, untested Covid vaccine for a cold. This means during 2021, we had fifty-six million confirmed stupid people.

However, the picture becomes more complicated and our conclusion more qualified when we factor in that of that fifty-six million vaccinated, another nine million did not take the second jab, which was deemed by the authorities to be an essential part of the vaccination process. They were considered ‘unvaccinated’. Different reasons might account for this, but allowing for such a huge number a plausible and workable hypothesis might be that this group did not wish especially to take the jab initially and were probably coerced by social pressures or their own fears, but once having reluctantly submitted to the needle were either cured of their fear or renewed in their courage i.e. recovered from stupidity To wit, we now have eighteen million people in the UK (one million in Scotland) who are non-stupid or who were only transiently stupid. This figure seems a sound basis for continued civilisation in the UK and Scotland.

This leaves forty-seven million fully-committed boneheads in the population. Can we parse this number a little further on humanitarian grounds? Of the population as a whole, it was reported that twenty-five million in total only had none, one or two inoculations. This adds another seven million to those who rejected outright the gene therapy or had deep-seated reservations about it. To give the benefit of the doubt is a generous thing to do in these circumstances. Therefore, for that six million, let us say factors existed in their lives that necessitated an unwilling compliance. Their stupidity was perhaps also fleeting or forced upon them to a greater extent than others. After this is subtracted, forty million person remain categorised as ‘stupid’.

This is still a sizable number. It is well over half the country of the United Kingdom, and, given their characteristic of stupidity, they are likely to be intransigent about the correctness of their actions and hang doggedly to past decisions. It will be very difficult to reason with them and they are generally beyond any useful education. The stupid person is stubborn, but not independent. A paradox. In any reasonable assessment of possibilities, the chances of doing away with forty million people by a mere twenty-five are slim to nothing (though maybe vax side-effects and sudden deaths will raise the odds). And, we must not forget, that many of the forty million half-witted are only stupid under certain sociological conditions. In other situations, we may find them to be quite different, and we should be wary of that fact when raising and tackling the proposal of their imminent demise.

The good news is, however, is that they are still stupid. They’ve been fooled once before and they can be fooled again. It shouldn’t be too difficult. Definitely not insuperable. Recreating the original state of affairs that launched Covid should do the trick. Many of the necessary conditions were previously created by TV and manipulation of the internet, therefore repeating this fictional world should be easy enough, particularly as it might well be even easier to do today than it was five years ago. They still show the propensity for sucking up the same old lies, only in different colours after all.

The preceding arguments may give the impression, erroneous and the responsibility of the inferer, that the scope of ferreting out the stupid, putting them in a sack and letting them metaphorically (or perhaps literally) fight it out to the death should be aimed entirely at the mass of dunderheads who populate so unself-consciously this land and who exist at a certain economic and class stratification. No! This defeats the intention of the Protocols which must be applied widely and justly if not to be self-contradictory. The ‘Elite’, including all Establishment figures, however tenuously connected, although smaller in number, should not be spared examination. In fact, their testing needs to be as severe as any given their preponderance in economics, politics, law, technology, science and all other cultural institutions, and thus the assessment should begin with them, to forestall further damage and set an example of probity.

It will not be pretty. Our more coherent definition of stupidity will find ample application at the apex of pyramid. Without rushing to judgement, obviously some big names cannot be reconciled to ‘non-stupidity’. Chief Medical Officer and Chief Science Officer are goners for a start, I’d imagine. So is this entire political class, probably. Failing in numerous categories. The Covid Prime Minister and the First Ministers of Scotland and Wales have induced their own Extinction Event, in all likelihood. Odds are the same for their ‘pandemic’ Health Ministers. There are many more potential candidates: corporate CEOs, trade union leaders, celebrities – in the name of future safety, I do not think their chances of a ‘pass’ are good. Society’s totem pole may in the future be shorter, but it will be better for a little shaving and chopping.

Yet, there should be room for understanding, and if not mercy, then ‘opportunities’ for redemption. We should make an effort to conciliate the emotionally shrivelled and withered with at least a functional level of acceptable humanity.

Those who sit right bang in the middle of the rubbish dump of human stupidity should receive immediate intervention to assist some form of recovery, nonetheless, at the very least they will be removed from influential positions in society to live their lives elsewhere. We may have to stiffen ourselves to the reality that this will include many prominent judges, lawyers, doctors, academics, scientists, engineers, local politicians and many, many more. But their ‘stupidity’ cannot go unobstructed. It’s too great a risk to decent, intelligent people who incorporate the values of the Protocols.

Why should we restrict ourselves to Scotland, the UK or any continent? It was a global ‘pandemic’. The Protocols need to be utilised across the world. Without fear or favour. Obviously, things will change.

Of the international globalist establishment, I don’t see how the WHO will escape a poor score for its members. Global Vaccinator, Bill Gates, he who rocked back and forth in his chair during Senate hearings while he tried to make Microsoft a monopoly in the 1990s, probably is unlikely to do well, struggling as he seems to do with honesty, justice and generosity – he seems to get richer the more he ‘gives’ away. Strange. (Rumour has it he’s a Eugenicist. If so, then surely a Eugenicist must be of unimpeachable moral standards? What is the point of a treasure trove of genetic material as an inheritance if you are a psychological deformity who unmistakeably conveys the impression of a little boy in short trousers?)

In fact, it appears that without wishing to adumbrate a summary, definitive judgement, the Protocols will devastate the ‘Elites’ to such an extent that there’ll be little need to rake the vast mass of stupidity from the field of human affairs at all, since one of the crucial sociological conditions, if not the fundamental one, that manifests stupidity, as Bonhoeffer points out, is the emergent power in society that transfixes individuals, engendering dunce-like qualities broadly, is always, always, always a result of a plan long incubated by elites to deprive people of their resources and their rights. Lacking elites and the pyramidal structure of oppression their existence imposes, it is a strong possibility that the sociological problem of stupidity would simply disappear.

Let us apply the Protocols and wait and see.