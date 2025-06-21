‘Against stupidity we are defenceless.’

Dietrich Bonhoeffer, On Stupidity

As I theorised the permutations of angels on a pin, my mum was still in hospital. I continued visiting three or four times a week. After months, still no one made eye contact with me in the corridors or challenged me for not wearing a mask. As a society, it appeared the smart ones had just decided to live with the shame. During her stay, my mum had tested positive for Covid twice. Each time, she was put in a special isolation ward. I was forbidden from visiting her when this happened. An eighty-three-year-old woman with dementia, my mum, was attended to for only necessary interactions like changing or feeding, by strange nurses wearing masks. For a hoax. The data proves it.

The cruelty of stupidity must never be forgotten. We tend to think of ‘dumb innocence’ and absolve shortcomings on that basis. I have heard that defence used by lawyers defending an accused in a court – when taking a tour of the Edinburgh judicial system with a friend many years ago. In this courtroom, I listened to a defence lawyer not hold back in belittling his aged drug dealing client:

‘Your Honour, when we look at Mr Simkins, we see a man in his late sixties, old, not strong or quick enough to learn a new trade or acquit himself competently in the one he had. He is not a bright man, some might say, stupid. A weak man, a pathetic man. He does not deny the charges, but, think, Your Honour, he took to the drug trade to ameliorate his poverty and his own poor opinion of himself. As I say, lacking intelligence, he could not do it well…’

I would have sacked my lawyer, if I had been Mr Simkins, even if it meant jail.

And I have heard people use the same defence when caught out, ‘I’m stupid, mate. What do I know?’ Is it an acceptable excuse?

One of the absolvements that has and will continue to be discharged by the multitude is framed as a counter accusation. When accountability is asked for in the actions of marginalising the unvaccinated, abetting the heart damage of the young and aiding the despoilation of reproductive organs, we hear ‘How were we supposed to know?!!’ Followed by ‘We trusted the experts!’, ‘I’m not a virologist!’ and ‘We were trying to do the right thing!’ (not the clever thing). Variations on these protestations are innumerable. The gist is the same. Explicit, implicit or inferred, they could never have known or did other than they knew or did.

How can we accept any of the run of the mill excuses we hear from the compliant? They lack the weight to be considered a genuine justification. They are insufficient because they forbid the ability to a cognisant human being to have the drive of curiosity; they deny the capability to ask a simple question or perform an internet search. This is ridiculous. Notwithstanding some sort of incapacity physical or mental, all human beings are granted the means and faculties to do ask questions, to think and to learn. That being true, then only two conclusions remain. Stupidity or evil: they were too stupid to question the hoax; they willingly allied with liars, the lie and its consequences, making them evil (there are different levels of ‘evil’).

P1: If you collaborated with the most obvious, criminal hoax of the century then you are stupid/evil/incapacitated. (Latter two are rejected by the majority)

P2: The Majority collaborated with the most obvious, criminal hoax of the century.

C: The Majority are stupid.

None will accept they are evil. Rightly. They’re probably not. Yet they’ll reject stupidity out of hand too, but what’s left? Stupidity, that’s all. There’s nothing else. The idiocies are too many to mention, but here goes…If they cannot distinguish dying with Covid from dying of Covid, then how can it be other than stupidity. If they found it not possible to search the internet for all-cause mortality by week, month and year and see discrepancies, then what alternative is there but stupidity? If they cannot understand that a newly developed vaccine that is experimental means, by definition, they are being experimented on with results uncertain, then what other description can we give? No point bringing up masks…

Perhaps it is easier for them to accept the tag of ‘stupid’ if the definition is broadened in scope. What sort of definition would placate, and still be applicable to, the broad multitudes that by their inaction authorised fearful stupidity to hi-jack our lives? We should spend some time to try to really get to grips with what we mean when we say ‘Stupid’.

Stupidity is a transient state, but when I say ‘transient’ I do not mean one that lasts a few minutes or hours, it can last years, possibly decades. There is no clear inception or departure point observable in a person’s life, and its transient feature can be applied to aspects of a life but not to others. The computer programmer codes well, yet sits in an empty office with a mask on.

It is a condition best known by its symptoms. The first of these is that reason is completely ineffective on the stupid man or woman.

This was witnessed many times during Covid: for instance, the phenomena of the person who entered a pub or a café without a mask to be decried by others already inside. In one video I watched, the Stupid Person, a large, blubbery male, who like the entrée was similarly unmasked but seated, was offended by the new arrival’s naked face to the extent that he vociferously and angrily objected directly to her. He tried to bully the non-masked female customer into compliance by insults – supported with encouraging slurs intermittently shouted at the lone objector by the other patrons. Her points about breathing the same air and the lack of sense in wearing a mask standing but not when seated despite being in the same room offered in response were incomprehensible to the belligerent, even though you would expect a child to be able to understand them.

Rising from his seat, morally outraged and blabbing about his mother dying from Covid (every Covid bully seems always to have a mother or a father who died from Covid – I suspect…they’re… lying), he approached in a threatening manner, pushing his own face right into hers. (Not so worried about Covid it seems at that point.) The dissident politely asked the Covidian to put on a mask. He was too close. Doubtless fearing his own hypocrisy (because he’s stupid and thinks that alone was a potential angle for defeat) he did so, and, bizarrely, this did him in, and he returned to his place of origin, firing off objections to her ‘stupidity’ as he walked back to resume his seat, where he then sat placidly. Nonetheless, this withdrawal did not dispel the conclusion that a rational conversation was beyond all the people in that room.

This example illustrates another symptom of stupidity: the stupid man or woman is dangerous to upset. Generally being self-satisfied and seeing no greater personage on the horizon than their own selves, they protest enormously against the scythe of Reason which cuts us all down to size. Reason infuriates them even more so than a different opinion. A divergent view irritates them in normal circumstances. Under the pressure of an open debate, whether in a meeting, with family or even with a friend, it can madden them to the ends of their short tethers. When an opinion is supported by reason after reason, then each one of these divine statements is like a red-hot tack’s point being pushed into their bottom: it drives them wild! A personal attack is inevitable after this application of rationality – verbal or physical, probably both in time-honoured succession. Reasoning with a stupid person is perilous.

If not quite a symptom, then a feature of stupidity is the social-psycho-cultural vectors of oppression in which it occurs. Individuals more familiar with episodes of isolation, whether it be for reading or thinking or leisure, succumb less, on the whole, to prolonged periods or depths of stupidity. Those condemned to sociability through vacuity of personality, psychological needs that impose an identity pieced together by other people’s own assessment of them, largely imagined by the individual themselves (validation!), the fear of standing out, or retarded brain growth due to digital socialisation have high incidences of deep and time extensive stupidity.

The intersectionality of these vectors of oppression overwhelm traditional concepts concerning the channels of marginalisation since none of the accepted groups who suffer from racism, sexism, class-ism, heteronormativism, ableism, religiousosityism, xenophobia or ageism are discriminated in this instance to any noticeable degree: each group are equally afflicted alongside the majority with identical levels of stupidity. In this, we are forced to conclude that the vectors of oppression are engaged with and amalgamated by the individual with their own volition to their own detriment and discrimination. In layman’s terms, the poor fools are oppressing themselves!

(This bears out the work of economist and historian Dr Carlo Cipolla. In this instance specifically his Third Law of Stupidity from the five he defined. The stupid person will incur a loss to another or to a group while at the same time gaining nothing for themselves, and possibly incurring losses to an unlimited extent. For the average stupid person during Covid, they managed to damage children, education, families, relationships, health, democracy and themselves, and achieved nothing, unless further losses to come is now considered an achievement in Clown World…which it probably is.)

Another aspect that is rarely commented upon is the intelligence of the stupid person. It follows from this that stupidity can be circumstance-dependent. An intelligent man may be quite proficient at trading on the stock market, speaking Latin, performing surgery, writing-up a case, possibly they may even be brilliant, but a stupid person when it comes to disagreeing with ‘superiors’, going against the opinion of peers, having to think rather than regurgitate or follow prescribed methods or having a rational argument that does not assume their premises. Dr Calum Campbell from … was like that. He spoke six languages. He drew brilliant satirical cartoons of management. He played classical guitar beautifully. He could recite Anglo-Saxon epic poetry to a class and hold them transfixed. The staff base regularly was the scene of a vibrant, immersive history lesson on the Celts, the Picts or weapons of the Middle Ages instructed by him, off the cuff. Yet try to have a straightforward argument with him about politics or education and he just repeated cliched, worn-out phrases and left.

The final trait of stupidity that is worth attention is the density of the outbreak in certain historical circumstances when individual psychological considerations graft onto accumulations of power in the public sphere, political or religious. Each being the necessary adjunct of the other, and like a blight spreads everywhere: its effects manifest in the individual characteristics we have discussed previously, but are intensified by the social power’s bringing into focus certain ideas and the framing of certain agendas. Thus, day to day, incongruous and harmless is how the majority bear the burden of their stupidity – they might not even notice or encounter it– but as a Power rises, the psych-social cultural new normatives demand the use of stupidity to some ends, even if it is simply to forsake personal autonomy in order to support the new regime.

The coalition of bio-tech-neo-feudalism needed stupidity to achieve its goals and to remind it that its aims were Just. ‘People cannot be trusted to look after themselves. They’re too stupid.’ People supported this new surging coalition to pre-eminent dominance by becoming as stupid as possible, as part of a collaboration. The Ascendant Class could unfold an arm and point to the stupidity on display. And, say, ‘We are rightly rulers of this puddle of dimwits!’

Apart from making you, the reader, tired, what is the purport of these scribblings? For my part, I believe we need a conclusion about ‘stupidity’ that gives a better, more nuanced definition. That seems obvious. But what?

A conclusion provides a description of a state. This state can be interpreted as one or more premises leading to this conclusion. For our conclusion of ‘stupidity’, there can be many premises. It will be what philosophers call a Convergent Argument. Premises may be unrelated to each other logically, but all piled on top of each other, premise after supporting premise, they point to the same conclusion.

In undertaking this search, I think the reader will be pleased by the liberality and broadness of scope to which the premises aspire, they are both inclusive and egalitarian, and, almost without requirement to state, so contrived that the rights of each individual to identify with any or all of the possible premises do not inviolate any other of their other statutory rights to identify with entirely different premises yet reach the deduction of stupidity.

Possible premises for the conclusion of ‘Stupidity’ - A lack of curiosity. A lack of spirit. An unwillingness to question authority. Slavish obedience. Undiluted resentment. A protein missing. A childhood trauma unacknowledged. ‘A desire to help children’ = sanctimonious prick. Delusion. Narcissistic. Denial. Oedipus Complex. Character deficit. No one told me = social retard. Slow internet. Being a furry. Hair colouring that has seeped into the brain. Watch the BBC. No ideals. No values. No desires. Guardian reader. Lack of personality. Mercury fillings. Psychopathic. Over-vaccinated. Trans Ally. Low IQ. Hyper-active. Too busy. Watch any mainstream media. Sociopathic. Not interested. Better things to do. Scared. Self-hating. Lazy. Brain dead. Low self-esteem. No one told me = idiot. Shallowness. Vegan.

Since ‘stupidity’ is the only possible conclusion for behaviour during Covid and the above have participating characteristics of ‘stupidity’, then the combination – in some form – of one or more of the above premises must lead inexorably to a stronger conclusion. All premises converge to the conclusion.

Some will have more gradations of validity as contributory factors than others. Others, in some examples, will be weighted extremely heavily in an individual case. It is conceivable that one alone might lead logically and necessary to the deduction, however, that is rare. More likely, it will be several added together. Therefore, as it pertains to each separate person, it is simply a matter of pinpointing the relevant ones, bringing forth them all, designating a certain number as pre-requisite amongst them as qualification, weighing to which degrees they are afflicted by each one, and then the ineluctable conclusion of ‘Stupid’ is achieved. The only discovery is the depth and duration of the ‘stupidity’.

Our variegated definition of ‘stupid’ is a little more qualified than mere mental imbecility; it allows the application of the noun to a greater pool of people than otherwise would be the case using the narrow metrics of IQ and academic qualifications. The traditional definition presents to us the contradictory conclusion that established people of perception, acuity, skill, sense and cleverness acted in intellectually slothful, dully cognised, imprudent and unintelligent ways for a period of two years! Quite the claim. But the logical contradiction is so apparent that it is nonsense. They cannot be one and be the other. A person’s essence dictates their acts of existence. Our wider interpretation resolves this conundrum and permits the diverse faculties of the human brain into the equation, with the results of their functioning too, to fall within the term’s perimeter, thus, happily, making it more inclusive, diverse and equal.

It’s quite useful to have a broader translation of the word because it is obvious that we have more to fear from stupidity than malice. Covid’s cruelties were not performed by evil people: no…they were stupid. The nonsensical wearing of masks in schools; the injecting of people with experimental vaccines; the killing of the vulnerable in care homes…stupid people did this. All these measures were imposed by hundreds of thousands of stupid people, millions of the stupid supported them and tens of millions of stupid ones did not bother to question it.

Stupidity is the urgent issue of our time.

Now we have a workable definition. We can apply it to beneficial uses. For the aid of humanity.