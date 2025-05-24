"Bureaucracy is a construction by which a person is conveniently separated from the consequences of his or her actions."

Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Skin in the Game

There is a myth about teachers that they are all extremely hard-working. They’re not. Not in my experience anyway. Some are noticeably diligent, but many are not particularly hard-working. They just think they are. This cognition by the profession-at-large is based on, in my opinion, three factors.

The first is that they are easily stressed and equate stress with working hard, although the work they do is of no great quality or quantity and is not particularly intellectually demanding; it stresses them – possibly this is because a majority of teachers have never left education so have no reference for what hard-work and long, punishing hours, driven by job insecurity, actually are – this imposed upon feeling they have for the work they undertake means, to them, that they are working hard.

The second reason is that over time interest in the work recedes and the needle settles on ‘boring ‘– it might be curious to see how pupils do under the impact of your teaching and, hopefully, learn what you could do better, but after a few years of abundant oceans of mediocrity, low-level misbehaviour and endlessly familiar mistakes, the job is given a fatiguing mundane quality. Time drags. Greater effort each year is needed to complete class after class. A weightlifter daily lifting the same weight, six hours a day, for years, for decades, congressing with aging and life’s tribulations, results in the once-manageable mass eventually becoming an unbearable burden. Older teachers always loudly complain about the ‘workload’. Yet workload is always less for older teachers with decades of resources behind them. Less preparation needed. More experience to draw on. It was not workload that upset them, I always felt. Simply, they were profoundly fed-up with the job.

The third reason appears passingly familiar to the second but is engendered more from political interests rather than possessing an organic origin. Every party involved in education constantly tells one another they are hard-working – the management, the unions, the politicians and other colleagues – they harp on and on about how hard-working they are. The management do it to keep well-protected and entitled colleagues onside; the unions do it so teachers keep paying their dues; the politicians do it to retain their vote, and teachers do it as a justification for a menu of reasons. They will sit, during a break in a working day, that may only have five hours of class contact time, sometimes as little as one, a day which finishes at around three pm, and complain that they are terribly put upon because of this, because of that. Working as an English teacher, I can be sympathetic to an extent to this group with the endless screeds of scrawls and Maths teachers with nightly homework set, but Art teachers, PE teachers, Business teachers, Science teachers, really? With a plethora of resources on the internet now requiring less and less of the individual teacher and educational games being utilised for learning in classrooms and on devices, rather than old fashioned ‘chalk and talk’, are teachers working harder than ever? I do not think so.

As a younger teacher, I used to get to the school at 7.30am for an 8.30am start and stay till 4.30pm after a 3.15pm finish. During my free periods I would remove myself from the staff base, where long conversations about pupils that held no interest for me and collective complaining were ritually enacted as a form of expiation, to get on with my work. I would also work a Friday afternoon and a Sunday, and, if required, I’d mark till late in the night. All resources were created by me from scratch.

I stopped these hours after a few years. As my experience mounted alongside my catalogue of tested-and-effected resources, I found myself with nothing to do in the mornings and often doing ‘busy’ work in the afternoons. Nevertheless, few classroom teachers outside of English or Maths that I knew have ever had these work habits, and I don’t consider these habits particularly impressive when compared with people who work in highly competitive sectors of the economy or who have a physically demanding job. Although, I caveat this with agreeing that working with teenagers can be very difficult, and, in a challenging school, it can be extremely stressful and dispiriting: I’d personally rather do manual work with long hours in those circumstances.

In short, self-pity, entitlement, lack of experience of any other mode of working life, political agendas and the deleterious effects of comfort and aging make the average teacher believe they are a hard-working person. However, unmentioned so far, there is another distorter of facts that lull the teacher into a cot of cosy thinking about the difficulties of their lives. Like the affluent child deprived of a luxury and who wails uncontrollably, uncomforted and inconsolable by attending, anxious parents whose wealth protect the child from genuine deprivation, so too bureaucracy adds another barrier to protect pedagogues from reality.

The primacy of form completion to direct a child’s destiny and the multiplicity of qualifications means that failing pupils can be shunted from course to course of more and more questionable merit, and never a question asked about a teacher’s role – or the long chain of teachers previously – that brought a reasonably intelligent child to the sorry pass that they can hardly write four hundred words coherently or read a simple advert and answer questions on it. Never mind count. In a more individually accountable system (one that would have to include child and parents), there would have to be questions asked of teachers and schools.

As we were passing through May, and June beckoned with the summer holidays after that, teachers were asked to salvage an overall mark from whatever work and assessments they had set for certificate classes and submit those results to the Scottish Qualifications Authority. Given that Covid absences began in February and schools had shut in March, the Scottish teacher was faced with a not a few dilemmas.

A scarcity of suitable work was one. Exam courses tend to weigh heavily on teaching at the beginning, before re-balancing with assessment as the exams approach. Teachers might have little useable material. From this feature of the school year, another couple of difficulties arose: the material may be so scant it could hardly be a basis for predicting a final grade for an entire course, particularly at the Higher level, and, since it was set relatively early in the teaching and learning cycle, it would most probably not be a good representation of what the candidate was capable of or likely to achieve. Extrapolating from the actual evidence would mean an inverted sombrero shape for the graph recording pre-Covid, Covid and post-Covid exam results.

Another dilemma was touched by philosophy and led to a confrontation with the Unknowable. What has the pupil potential to become? Could a lazy pupil suddenly change and start achieving? Could a mediocre pupil grab the thistle and run triumphantly across the finishing line? Was a brain fermenting away, waiting to produce miracles? Who knows these sort of things. A teacher with surety placing a negative grade beside a pupil’s name might be losing them a place at university, deflecting a life trajectory, spoiling potential, based on little else but a few class tests and a subjective judgement.

Could that ‘C’ pupil achieve a ‘B’? Could the ‘B’ one achieve an ‘A’? The ability was not given to the human mind to confidently foretell. Fortunately, there was a short cut in the decision-making process, an education hack: self-interest.

Not privy to all the emails and meetings on the subject, I can only hazard what people’s thinking and actions might have been, but, given my experience, I’m confident that what I describe next would be the case.

Few teachers want their classroom methods questioned. Not supplying good grades would mean unwelcome attention to exactly what was going on in classrooms and schools. Therefore, a grade, a good grade, would be forthcoming regardless of whether appropriate assessments had been conducted, how many there had been and what attainment had been achieved. Teachers would not wish to look bad.

Furthermore, grades that make the school look bad, the local authority look bad or the Scottish Government appear incompetent would attract scrutiny. These would politely asked to be changed at source. Not directly, of course, but by managers alert to what was at stake, voiced as concerns that teachers ‘might be being too strict’ – because we are such good teachers - and are ‘too hard’ on ourselves – because we are always underrating our own abilities and suffer incorrigibly from too much humility - so we should entertain an adjustment in grade, upwards, due to our own manic, and entirely unwarranted, self-deprecation and ‘exceptional circumstances’. We are usually quite willing to comply. No problem, if that’s what you want and that’s what it takes for a quiet, unscrutinised life! Teachers would then be lauded by their superiors under the cover of ‘giving a fair result’ and ‘doing a good job for the kids’.

If a teacher stuck to a negative evaluation under these circumstances, as rare as a unicorn, then a request might be made to see the evidence – a subtle threat. This could be embarrassing. There might not be any evidence yet, or there should be…and there’s not. Even if evidence is forthcoming, has it been set appropriately, has it been marked correctly, has enough of it been set? The hit after hit of invented questions would leave the poor battered, reeling – and hopelessly naïve - teacher feeling like a piñata. Capitulation was inevitable. Anyway, as a head of department once said to me when she asked me to falsify a grade, ‘Is society going to fall apart if this pupils receives a higher mark?’. No. Society won’t fall apart. Just integrity.

In all fairness, the situation was so unique and there were so many unquantifiable factors, it is difficult to see what else members of the profession could do. A pupil who had borderline marks could claim that they would have scrapped over the line, even if little of their work indicated that possibility. And who’s to say that a late burst of study wouldn’t have done it? Scottish exams are not exactly taxing, particularly at National 5 levels. Those pupils that were leaving a trail of failure under normal conditions may have had a Damascene conversion to the benefits of hard work and study across the two months of lockdown and, revived with a new zeal for learning, could scrape a pass or possibly a higher grade. Teachers squinted hard at their scanty records to infer a possible future grade for their charges, that gave the benefit of the doubt, in some cases assuming divine intercession, and put down a pleasing level of attainment predicted to satisfy all, and make them look competent at minimum.

They may have had a little more to go on if IT was in place. A handful of teachers possibly taught classes in the first lockdown, although the online platform Teams was not a regular, bedded-in feature in education and its utilisation caused obvious difficulties for both sides: getting online, making sure people had the hardware and software - it was all problematic and lots of lessons never happened. Most, I imagine. Private schools might have parents with all the technology and be able to insist on their children working to the same timetable at school. State schools struggled to do this.

Schools funded by local councils also had ancillary drags on the ability to provide a comprehensive service: the unions are never slow to turn minor impediments into insurmountable hurdles, broadcasting them to their members who in turn would brandish them as excuses to their line managers and headteachers. Added to this, state school culture was compelled to incline itself to a more ‘flexible’ model as a compromise to inflexible realities - teacher illness, management impotence, parental indifference and pupil motivation being the key issues.

Obviously, from my point of view, the fact this situation was accepted was an abandonment to any pretence of professional commitment to children; there could be a world where teachers refused to embrace such a slippage and hold the line for children. Where rational teachers insisted that schools remain open given the threat to children was miniscule. But they didn’t. They were thinking of themselves. Free time and money were too tempting…oh, and they were scared of a deadly virus too.

Lockdown was an egregious sham. Accepting it was an abdication and betrayal. However, given all that, the results of not demanding more from the profession was disastrous. The unprecedented nature of the situation created a break in the psychic habits of parents and children. Many pupils went AWOL. Never to be seen or heard of again. Many parents were unwilling to monitor attendance or ensure that work was being done, if there were any lessons at all. Indifference to education became a society-wide posture by what matters: actions. Attendance, if required, was erratic. Absences were numerous. Excuses grew faster than knotweed from all involved. A firmer line and a determination to educate our children might have held things together better and made what has followed less ruinous.

But the hope of there being responsible teachers was too high and the consequences too far distant to make things other than they were. Teachers got their paid extended holiday in the sunshine. And then they had to affix grades to their students that no one had any interest in checking whether these figures had a grounding in available evidence or not. It was like a dream come true. A fantasy – paid not to work and your own bureaucratic hand determining the results as successful.

In some ways, it was business as usual, since, external examinations aside (which are yearly being reduced in weighting for a final grade and in number), this is what happens across all years in education. Education is one great boondoggle. The only downside: the recalcitrant, rude, sometimes demented, pupils…and staff.

That said, lockdown was a bureaucratic, logistical nightmare trying to track it all, and, if there is some truth in the claim that teachers were working hard during Covid, then it was the Senior Management Staff, Pastoral Support and office workers who had to sort this all out. Classroom teachers…not so much…as Francis showed, a Head of Department could go missing for months and the work of collating exam results and submitting grades, the one crucial element of the job at that time, would still be done.