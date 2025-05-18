‘Actually, it [Democracy] likes idiots, treats them with apparent kindness, and does everything it can to manufacture more of them.’

– Nick Land, Dark Enlightenment

The atmosphere in those first couple of weeks was noticeably tense. I was met by silence or infuriated, sarcastic replies on Facebook when I made simple, against the grain observations. The ties that bind were fraying, and it was indicative of a mood where, cocooned by fear, people could not be spoken to sensibly. And that was friends.

Making myself and my opinions known in public where fraught, terrified strangers could react in unknown ways was another kettle of fish. Walking the streets unmasked, although it was not mandated, displayed my stance as brightly as a neon light. Like images thrown by a projector onto a screen, my mind conjured a variety of possible scenarios from being shouted at in the street to a mob surrounding me, hurling insults, working themselves into a justified anger, and then one, then another, inaugurates violence against my person, egged on by a jeering, spitting amorphous globule of my fellow human beings. Horrible.

Although unpleasant to think on, I took comfort in its low likelihood. People being scared out of their wits by a virus meant I felt little danger when I did mix in ‘groups’ – strung out queues or zombie-like lurchers in supermarkets. My fellow shoppers, I supposed, would be easily nullified. I would simply threaten to breathe on them. I expected them to scurry off in a panic to douse themselves in sanitiser. Thus, ending the matter.

Tentatively confident of my safety at the present time, a collective beating not being ruled out if anxiety intensified, I roamed freely on foot and on bike around Leith and across north Edinburgh.

Another eventuality, if emotions continued to escalate, and I disregarded the mandates completely, was the police being called, who would subsequently arrest me, mask me and detain me, I feared.

Truthfully, it was being stopped, handcuffed and masked before being arrested that I wanted to avoid. And the police, alarmingly, at this juncture were not beyond doing that, such was the confusion between enforcement, rights and speciousness. I felt no confidence to boldly re-assert the reality we had all been living in just a few days previously to a police officer, or to anyone else. They would not listen. We had all entered a ‘New Normal’. Law wasn’t Law. Not anymore. Arbitrary pronouncements and fake science were Law. Fear was Law. And fear was reality. Fear was the New Normal.

In the first few weeks of lockdown, among the deserted, silent streets, the supermarket was the only location of human activity other than the isolated, withdrawn individuals I saw sloping around guiltily in the distance. It was only there I could gauge the response of my fellow citizens to the narrative being spun. I hoped it would be where I witnessed the first few cracks appear in the uniform subservience. I went there every day.

I’m not sure if some of the bizarre sights I saw at the shops represented an ironic, humorous form of protest in the post-modern age, possibly a completely subconscious act of resistance, or were the genuine results of some panicked brain freeze that resulted in an inadvertent hilarious stupidity parading itself. Not only unself-consciously…but with pride! O human race, will you ever stop me laughing at you!

The man who stalked the cheese section in Tesco wearing a perforated mask: did he wear that as protection or was he sporting it as a satirist? He was an extreme, ambiguous, representative of the gagged monads shuffling up and down the aisles in floor sticker prescribed directions. Incongruous material wrapped around their mouths. Homemade, ill-fitting cloths tied on with string. Parts of household goods adapted into some sort of loose face covering, like small-meshed netting for plants or re-purposed plastic bottles. Were these for real? Did people think this did anything? The apocalypse was here…and it was clownish. And it would get worse…and funnier.

One side of the Leith Tesco building ran part way beside its long car park. The adjacent pavement on this thankfully sun facing side was where we all queued to gain access. A cord of single individuals. The line regularly stretched across the entirety of the car park to the next parallel street, Easter Road.

There was always a queue. Opening to closing they lined-up. Me included. Always moving and always completely silent. We shambled along like a chain gang, heavily, burdened by responsibilities. Maintaining space between ourselves always. No one was making eye contact. None making any sign of recognising a fellow human being in the same predicament. No Communication. The other did not exist.

It was April now and instead of cruelty we had the perennially blue skies of a brave new weather system, for Scotland, certainly. It was beautiful out, and it did make it all a more pleasant experience. In this climate, tyranny didn’t seem so bad. I could amble forward in the early afternoon brightness, the birds chirping in the distance, the sun on my face, enjoying the peace and quiet, communing in my isolation. No loud people. No one getting in your way. No angry people prowling the pavements, drunk or high, their low esteem priming them for ready offence, their superficial, temporarily inflated confidence making them prepared to physically fight the point. Things were…tidier.

One particular day, three weeks into lockdown, on my ubiquitous bicycle, I came off the road and onto the pavement and diligently dismounted as I made my way to Tesco. The good citizens of Leith took offence at a mounted cyclist on the footways and at least one on any journey was happy to deliver a vigorous censure, which was fine, and probably deserved. The other reason to dismount was the connecting road to the supermarket passed a pub whose clientele had taken to drinking outside it. Primed with Dutch courage, they would be a more emphatic and persistent denouncer of a mounted cyclist. And it was best to avoid getting chased along the pedestrianised area by a public-spirited, red-eyed, stumbling drunk, haranguing me for my thoughtlessness, and intent on exacting a form of civic vengeance. They might throw a tinny at me. An empty one. They’d never waste drink.

I pressed towards the supermarket, anticipating a quick purchase of sundry comestibles, after queuing, before resuming my cycle in the gorgeous sunshine. I aimed to pedal along the coast from Leith to Portobello then onto Musselburgh. I turned the corner off from Leith Walk onto the bricked plaza that precedes the Tesco car park which presented the familiar view of the south side of the building. To my amazement, I immediately noticed where for three weeks there had been an ever-present solid line of people, now, today, there was no one. What? Wait? No queue!

I approached nearer. No, I was wrong. There was indeed a queue, but it was further back, much further back, at least fifty yards from the front entrance. What? It started at the end of the store building and snaked from there all the way to the lower end of Easter Road. At its head, the line began with what appeared to be a conclave of shoppers, stepping slowly in unison as if in a funeral procession, the rest of the marchers shuffled silently behind, their heads down.

I set off to join the end of the queue, not taking the opportunity to dash straight to the unclogged entrance. I was curious to know what was going on. As I drew closer, walking briskly, I perceived at the front and centre of this grouping was an old woman. Her white hair puffed around her head. In her mid- seventies at the very least. In front of her, she clutched a zimmer frame. Its light metal flashed in the sunshine. She was moving slowly, advancing hesitantly and agonisingly along the narrow paving. The zimmer frame moved in small, forward jerks, each one tailed by a painful looking hauling forward of her superannuated body by withered arms in order to draw level with the vanguard frame. It looked exhausting. The effort was repeated again. And again. Click. Scrape. Click. Scrape. Click. Scrape. As the metal frame ends painfully scratched the stone. The zimmer’s rubber ferrules worn away.

In this manner, the old lady gained ground haltingly on the store entrance. People stepped irksomely immediately behind her with a visibly diminishing patience. I could tell that as I got closer: those closest in tow were beginning to cause quite a bulge at the top of the line, like a rabbit stuck in the oesophagus of a cobra’s throat. The head of the queue swelled with growing numbers of anxious consumers. They pushed forward, itching to pass beyond her and stay a step ahead of those behind, who in turn were applying a subliminal pressure by their increased nearness.

When I drew level with the old woman, strolling to the train’s end, a much younger woman, the very next person behind her, had almost drawn level, verging on breaking the invisible line that prevented an overtake. She, nor anyone else, had quite dared to breach etiquette’s barrier, yet, but they were clamouring and bristling against its constraints.

The struggling pensioner noticed her. She had been defiant till then, but tired and fading, she finally relented. ‘You go on ahead,’ said the old woman finally, gasping and searching for air, and then, in way of explanation, she exhaled, and her dry throat gave forth a rasping justification, ‘I’m just struggling to get my breath.’

The younger woman said a perfunctory, ‘Are you sure?’, already intent to push on regardless by stepping beyond her. However, receiving the old woman’s blessing which circumvented a further, more blatant act, she nodded appreciatively and murmured something that I couldn’t quite pick-up. Instantly, with no further thought, she overtook the struggler, followed immediately by a subsequent unapproved person, who was followed by another, then another and another, until the queue flowed around the old lady like a fast-moving stream rushing past a protruding rock. Still the old woman kept up her jouncy movements. Determined to reach her destination.

I peered more closely at the slow-moving dame. Like all the others, she was wearing a mask…outside. However, unlike so many, satisfied the covering alone was sufficient to provide protection, her mask was inflated around the mouth and chin, irregular and lumpy. In the sunlight, I saw thin white wisps at the edge of the mask that twisted in the light breeze. What? Really? She had stuffed her mask with cotton wool! She had filled it so thoroughly it was almost bursting out. It created a bulbous overhang above her chin. The idiot! She was suffocating herself!

No wonder she was flailing and having trouble catching her breath as she inched forward. She’d find inhaling extremely difficult. On top of that, she’d be filling her lungs with micro-fibres from the cotton wool which would make it tougher to get the oxygen into her body. In her mind, this impromptu medical device was filtering the Covid virus and keeping her safe; in reality, it was disastrously undermining her health and accelerating her jolting frame towards the grave, in her effort to dodge it. Unbelievable that common sense could not have told her that.

To grow old and never to grow wise. This was almost the greatest sadness for me of Covid. I have always respected older people. Perhaps it was because my father was older. Possibly it was because when I was growing-up, older people seemed sure of their place in the world and their views and, back then, many had a charming sense of humour allied with a humane decency. Certainly, a lot of the grown-ups in my life as a child and teenager I saw as good, generous people. As an adult, my conception became somewhat nuanced. I saw more clearly their weaknesses; the contradictions of what they advised and what they did. However, the legacy was a favourable opinion of my elders that never left me, until Covid.

Walking around the streets of Leith and occasionally central Edinburgh, it was hard to fight off a contempt, seared with a bitter sadness, for the older generation (and I was in my mid-40s). They scuttled around the streets, as if trying to outrun the virus by brief excursions. Their heads were bowed, unwilling to look at another person. Ashamed. Frightened. Eyes flicked continuously from side to side, fearing intrusions into their ‘safe space’. With permanent vexation calcified on their faces, they quickened their already alacritous pace to pass others on the pavements, minimising imagined exposure. Their exertions were to no avail. The fear of death followed them like a shadow. A sad, sad sight.

To grow old and never to grow up. To grow old and never to question, to think. Never to be wise; or to make profitable use of sage examples. Never to be brave or to look back over travelled roads with a grateful, dignified respect for one’s own self. To live and die a fool!

Age had no meaning anymore – it didn’t bestow wisdom. It made nothing of experience. It did not broaden empathy. All these years on the planet yet abysmally failing to develop in intellect, courage and sense. To remain stunted. My spirits sank at the everyday banality of the horror. Why be satisfied to live as a tool, disavow your own intelligence, betray your noble heart, to be a mere amusement, a spectacle…at that age!

All these older people terrified out of their wits. Grasping, scrapping, gasping, looking for anything to save them. People don’t grow-up. Too easily, fear overthrew reason reducing them to the state of a common animal: survival - food and safety.

Gather your dignity, old ones! Make use of illustrious examples that demonstrate how the later years of one’s life can be used for thought, reflection and the wise application of considered experience for the benefit of all. Do not make an exhibition of yourself or incarnate yourself as an emblem of fear, stupidity, pettiness and decrepitude in human form, submitting to training like a dog!

That’s what we used to be called. Us. Working people. Ordinary people. ‘Animals with voices’. The ‘elites’ of the ancient world used to categorise animals into two types: animals that could not speak and animals that could not. A person unable to reason, was, like an animal, useful only in service and fit only for domestication; like an animal, they were missing an essential part of the soul. The working people, the slaves, ‘barbaric’ tribes, the flotsam of humanity were simply vocal animals. People without souls. Their articulations equivalent to cattle’s lowing or a dog’s bark. Thus Sprach Aristotle, who antedated parroting ‘elites’, from Ancient Rome to present day globalists.

Two thousand years later, what has changed? This was the second most humiliating aspect of Covid. I grieved the loss of a wise older generation and their grounding, for the esteem and love with which I had once held them in. Nothing was left of that now. It was not to be the last shattering of an illusion.

It was handed to Covid to destroy what was left: the Left, for one, the aspirations of social justice, academia, all our institutions, the demands for equality, the dignity of the human being, the Kingdom of Ends. All were now a joke. Worse was to come. As if this was not already bad enough.

The Old Dame outside Tesco’s was among the first but not the last scene acted from the Theatre of the Absurd’s repertoire, interspersed randomly at different times and locations with a variety of actors, as varied as all humanity, and performed daily as part of our collective experience. Later on, Richard told me a story about one of his post-graduate’s Viva Voce – the opportunity for a postgraduate student to defend their thesis to a trifecta of interrogating professors eminent in the field.

It was held in one of the University’s panelled wooden chambers, a traditional venue chosen to communicate the solemnity and seriousness of the occasion. Intricately carved cornices rimmed the large rectangular ceiling, and, embossing the otherwise smooth and white painted overhead, several florid, circular shapes were moulded in chalky plaster. From the centre of these decorations cables and chains fell, alternately to electrify and support suspended grandiloquent, bulbous illuminations and their wide brimmed shades. Under its high roofing a stale air hung. A web here and there in the angles clung, and likewise between the dangling lights and supporting appendages: a clue to the infrequency of the room’s use, and the diligence of domestic scrutiny and housekeeping.

On arrival, Richard took his place in a plain wooden chair with a coloured soft cushion beside the green aspirant to the Church of Learning who sat in a similar cathedra. Constituted authority required the deference of delay. Professor Ennos and the student, nervous and impatient for the seal of his ecumenical understandings to be pressed legitimately on his forehead, waited in the received custom, apt to reverence and humility’s outward forms. They were not kept waiting too long.

With undue force, and not in keeping with the tone of this earnest affair, the door noisily swung open, halting with a clatter and a prolonged shudder when it hit a wooden stopper. It was swiftly held agitatedly in place to perform its function as aperture by a worried looking and red-faced clerk whose appearance indicated the commencement of the inquisition. The student and Professor Ennos rose as marks of their respect.

Through this high beam framed orifice, an eminent looking triumvirate of masked academics imperiously filed into the room with an august self-possession. Their stern looks communicated that they were not unaware of the dignity their rank and bearing imposed on the wide-eyed supplicant, nor inclined to ignorance or deprecation of society’s esteem bestowed by institutionally acknowledged intellect and academic achievement. This understanding they carried fully in their gait, a surmise to which this ritual manifested a further testament.

They proceeded gravely to their ornately carved oaken chairs positioned on a purple carpeted and raised platform. It was the violet cushions of that furniture which they elected to distinguish by the administering of their erudite posteriors, imprinting their transient legacy on the soft but firm furnishing, and, once settled, fixed themselves into an erect and formidable posture. From this station of distinction, gazing down mercilessly on the nervous novitiate hoping to gain formal admission to the Order, and all other formalities exhausted, they solemnly unhooked the elastic from each venerable lobe, and with befitting reverential conviction, ceremonially removed their face-coverings in unison.

The canonical examination had begun.

The learned professors proceeded to listen intently to an expiation of the colonised scholar’s thesis before undertaking an authoritative cross-examination on those matters pertaining to the biological sciences.

Academia had not failed to provide Richard with other similar experiences. Leading a seminar during Covid, a class of post-graduate students all turned-up masked. At this slap in the face to Science, he lost his temper at these greasy-handed bearers of Enlightenment’s torch and gave them a severe dressing-down.

Subsequent to this, he discussed with his wife the possibility of wearing a jester’s hat to his future vivas and seminars, intending that, when the eminent professors or witless students solemnly took their seats and dutifully removed their masks, Richard would take off his jester’s hat and place it on the table.

Sadly, although probably wisely, he was dissuaded from this beautifully symbolic act by his wife who argued he might ‘lose’ the students or raise the resentment of the experts at being so openly mocked.

We were deep into Clown World now.

This was bad enough. But a Clown World where people were sensitive about looking like fools was…hilarious…impossible…dangerous.