‘Look up to the sky and become.’

Suede, Life is Golden

Attention had now been re-directed. Russia and Ukraine were the new polarising subject. As an admirer of Russian and Ukrainian Literature, I was interested in both countries. I was disgusted by the West’s role in arming Ukraine and pushing for war with Russia. Neither country was perfect, but peace was in the interests of both countries. As a Scottish supporter of independence, I sympathised with the desire for Ukraine to be more autonomous. As a student of politics, I could understand that Russia could no more countenance NATO membership and nuclear weapons in Ukraine, than England could accept Chinese or Russian missiles in Ireland or Scotland.

Every month I had been sending out an email to parents with a reading list for pupils, usually quite demanding one. I’m not sure there was much uptake, but I enjoyed reading the books that I put on the list – I wrote an intemperate email that month, recommending Russian Literature as a response to some of the de-humanising statements I was reading about Russians and Russia online. Alan, who checked the emails before they went out, wisely blocked it. What would it have accomplished? I could be my own worse enemy at times. (The booklist was discontinued when I recommended Robert F Kennedy Jr’s book on Fauci. Parents complained.)

What the war in Ukraine did was demonstrate the unfathomable, crazy, intense difficulty of human solidarity and unity. Slowly, the coalition against lockdowns and vaccines had grown, becoming more vocal and more confident. Whereas in the beginning, there had been a trickle of comments online – newspaper comments, tweets, posts, videos – that were sceptical, now there was a digital flood. The pro-vaxxers, the Covidians, the Covidiots were in danger of being washed away.

The war immediately fractured that slowly pieced together front. Big online voices split, most coming down on the anti-Putin side, a few others prepared to decry Western ‘interference’ and Ukrainian corruption. No one was pro-Putin. That was a position that was beyond the pale, a toxic, inhuman position which was pro-murder, even pro-genocide…just like being a Covid-sceptic was only two years before. We’d already started to forget. Even the most searing experience in my lifetime…was fading.

Having learned nothing, one side within the Covid-sceptic camp, attacked the other. Relationships forged during a time pregnant with a monstrous abomination were pushed to the side, as if they were nothing. No one seemed to care anymore that a certain person had withstood, sometimes publicly, the greatest propaganda effort in history. Doing it for reasons frequently idealistic, their stand hoping to preserve a world for a free humanity. Now, the same noble, honourable, brave person was not anti-Putin enough or pro-Ukrianian enough, or vice versa. Bonds melded in the fires of the most intimate repression in history (not even Stalin fragmented families internally, one against another, as successfully as the Covidians did) were shattered.

Covid was replaced. And that was that. The pupils and the Covidian teachers (all of them) kept wearing masks until the Easter Holidays.

Then, when we returned after Easter, they stopped.

It was finally, visibly, over.

What was strange was getting used to seeing faces again. The bottom half of pupils’ faces were unexpected, a surprise, sometimes long, sometimes shorter, chubbier or thinner than I had anticipated. I’d only known them as face cloth concealed ciphers. I had to learn to recognise them as human beings again.

Not long after we were greeted with the full countenance, when things had returned to a surface normality, Jonathan came into my room. It was lunchtime. I was expecting he wanted to discuss football. We regularly spoke on it. Players, tactics, fans – we were ‘experts’, simply untested by reality. These chats were one of the few pleasures I enjoyed in the job. Discussion would veer into politics, sometimes education, sometimes school gossip, but football was the mainstay.

Strangely, unlike the usual exclamation, tending to the ironically humorous, with which he announced his arrival and fired the gun on general jovialities, on this occasion he swept into the room silently, a grey mantle of grief seemed to cloak him. As he sat down, an air of interminable sadness spread across the room and settled. Nor, unlike his usual habit, did he sit directly across from me as I stay seated at my desk, but instead sat further from me in the middle of the room directly and turned himself to face across from the windows that permitted views of the school carpark and Leith’s flat and sloping rooftops.

His face was pale under the strip lights. There was a weariness about him. He looked drawn with red skin around the eyes and ears as if the skin had been pulled tightly down over his skull, like a…like a mask. He sat in one of the blue chairs. Side on, staring out the window, it was as if he were at confession, preparing to unburden himself of a heavy sin, and I was the priest, ordinated to judge his sincerity, and adjure his penance.

A noise began to emanate from me, but he waved me quiet with a raised hand. I stayed silent, waiting on him to begin.

‘You know, during Covid,’ he started after a long pause, ‘I completely believed everything. Believed it all. All of it.’ He stared in front of him as if in a trance. Then he began.

‘During the lockdowns, there were two little girls, a neighbour’s girls, must have been three or four years old. Two lovely, innocent little girls. You could tell that from the way they played, always laughing, always giggling, the tender way they spoke to one another. Just delightful.’ He fell silent with a long exhalation. I could see a slight redness rim his eyes as he recalled the memory. He twitched and blinked to forestall it.

‘They were playing in our flats shared garden with each other. Laughing away with each other. Enjoying being at home with each other and mummy and daddy. No one else was there in the garden. No one near them. They weren’t disturbing anyone. Just happily playing away,’ he said slowly and reflectively. He wasn’t here; he was there. He glanced at me quickly and then turned back to facing the window.

‘But I didn’t see any of that. All I saw was disobedience. They were breaking the rules. Rules I had to follow. I was so enraged that they were out, that their parents had let them go out.’ A ghost of anger passed over the pale face, although whether it was an momentary expression of the former feeling or a fury at himself, I didn’t know. Again, he fell quiet for a moment.

‘I opened the window and shouted down at them with real venom, “Here, you two, get back into your house or I’ll call the police.” I was furious. I was exploding with rage. I was pointing at them and snarling. I frightened the hell out of them. They looked at me in shock, were silent for a second, then they ran off crying once they’d…gotten over freezing up.’

He stopped for a long pause. His gaze caught in the middle distance, recalling, his eyes reddening once more. I could see himself battle with self-contempt, attempting to push it back under.

‘Two little girls…’

I wanted to curve my lower lip in a reassuring manner, but it would not form. All I could do was gaze emptily back at him.

‘You know…if I had been alive during the Nazi period, I would have been one of those people who gave away Anne Frank.’

I stood silent like all witnesses do when the testimony has been given. He was not looking at me. He was far off, reliving the memory, building barriers against self-hate with regret and self-accusation. I stared at him sitting there.

I turned from him and looked out at the car park. All the teachers’ cars stood there silently, all neatly arraigned in their set out spaces, each glistening brightly in the sunlight. A few pupils milled about eating their snacks or packeted sandwiches, slurping at their tinned drinks. A little recently dropped litter blew across the brick-paving stones.

Beyond this classroom and out with the boundaries of the school, under the clear blue sky, life turned over, and over again. Under the flat roofed buildings of the aged tenements and the sloped ones of the featureless new builds, people were eating, drinking and watching TV. In the unkempt stairwells, the short, weed strewn garden paths and along the main avenues, they walked, shuffled or hobbled, here and there, unaware of greater plans for their future, of seismic events enacted, of clandestine intentions; they remained undisturbed by cares beyond the day.

In the nooks and crannies of an old borough, in streets shorn of their purpose, avenues where states and histories had once been decided, forgotten thoroughfares that had in the past marshalled great masses to industries, spaces where crowds had gathered to shout for rights, raised mounds erected in the fights for religious and political freedom, were now reduced to stumped branches of roads, parking bays, modern flats or innocuous ruins, disjointed signifiers of what had once been. Today people stood, smoked and wandered aimlessly among the past, their secret griefs and sufferings unrecognised, as much as their origins.

Here dramas are played out ceaselessly: in full view on the street, in private homes, as health complaints in doctors’ surgeries, as emails to school pastoral carers, as displacement in classrooms. Family arguments, complaints, illness and death. All-consuming preoccupations. Veiling the interior. The everyday. The insignificantly significant, the pointless and the necessary, twisted through the core of every human life. Pain. Fear. Love. Suffering. Survival. Behind those windows, under the slate roofs, in the supermarkets, all with their own unknowable, individual significance, each one somehow, in some way, tied to another’s. Fixed to a greater meaning still waiting on discovery.

It lay outstretched there, in the hidden corners of the world, teeming with people fecund in confusion, living with hopeless aspirations, frustrated at their own lack of feeling, depraved as a distraction, searching for a coping method, sunk in comfort, injecting drugs, imbibing drink, addicted to illness, evasive of responsibility, devious with their weaknesses, deluded about their abilities, self-important in their world, full of excuses, myopic of what matters, no confidence, no faith, estranged from their own esteem, slow to remember and quick to forget, morally compromised and in despair.

In despair, most of all. Despair at what they are, what they think they should be and what they will never attain. Despair at the love, the vast quantities of love inside of them that the world did not give them in return and will not let them bring out.

What is wearing a mask but a symptom of despair?

The sky was clear and blue and all the noise of children shouting and laughing drifted away and was swallowed by the silence, which was all that remained, until that too faded, dissolving into nothingness, leaving us, alone, here, in the now, the eternal present.

I turned to Jonathan thinking I might say something.

He was looking out of the window.

*

This book is dedicated to my friends and fellow activists along with all of those who stood and fought for the natural freedoms of every human being, alive now, or yet to be born.