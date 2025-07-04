“We live in our fantasies and endure our realities.”

Robert Anton Wilson, Prometheus Rising

The day when Scotland finally dropped the mask mandates in March, I chanced my arm with an able class (who all were now wearing masks voluntarily). A teaching student was in class that day, wearing a mask, which made me hesitate in denouncing masks, again, as this could mean another complaint coming my way, this time with a credible witness to support it. I didn’t particularly enjoy getting all these complaints.

I entered the class and walked to my desk. Pupils arrayed in front of me, row after row with masks on like a college of surgeons about to enter theatre. The student had got in before me and was standing slightly behind me at the desk. She was tall and her hair was a sort of reddish blonde, almost like copper. I should have been more attentive to her, but I had ‘cognitive tunnelling’: thinking of only one thing - how far I could push the topic of going maskless?

‘Today,’ I said flamboyantly, ‘Is a great day! We no longer have to wear masks so you can take them off.’ I held my hand to my mouth then waved my arm in the air as a theatrical gesture of removal. ‘You’re free at last! Free at last!’

No one stirred. No one said anything. I eyed them all. They stared impassively back. It was Village of the Damned all over again. Let’s try something different.

I looked at them. Instead of trying to be the hero, or the leader of a revolt, why don’t I try having some sympathy? They’re young and they’re frightened. They’ve been let down by terrified adults who they cannot bring themselves to recognise put their interests first. Let’s try going in low and…human.

I stood on the blue carpet; many instances of long dried-in chewing scattered across it. On a sunny day like today, I would often dispense with the brutal strip lights, leaving the room shaded. At certain angles of sunlight and thickness of cloud, the room would darken, and what light there was would catch the small patches of whiteness left on the dirty, trodden gum. At such times, the blue carpet would assume the deepest hue, and the white specks would reflect the low shafts of light; in the dimness, it felt like you were suspended in space, standing on a starry night sky.

‘I have to ask you, do you not find the masks an inconvenience?’

No one was prepared to answer. Thirty pairs of eyes looked at me, illuminated with the wispy, flickering flame of fear. They did not want to be put on the spot. I was silent. I looked at those eyes, so young and innocent. The evil that might snatch their lives, the economic interests that saw them as an indistinguishable herd and discardable, was not real to them. How could I help them?

‘I’ve another question,’ I said, refusing to let rigid musculature and the pose of disinterest defeat me. I spoke very softly and without emotion. ‘When you are sitting there with your mask on, you do know that you are breathing the same air…’ I lifted my arm and used it to mimic the flow of convection currents, ‘…and everything in it which will move around any enclosed space?’ I paused. I gave a half-smile, intended as reassurance.

‘You’re clever people. You’ve all done Science in first and second year. What other people are breathing in and out so are you. So, masks don’t really work. You and me, we are breathing the same air.’ I paused. ‘Why wear them?’

The question hung in the air, like Poe’s pendulum, slicing forward and back as it lowered. But was it falling on them or me? Them. I could sense the discomfort. I’d touched something with the blade, made an incision, which had punctured their mind-bubble. Yet, it was unwelcome. The class yearned to throw off my comments. I sensed the collective needed to retort, to rebut. Otherwise, the thoughts I’d articulate would remain…and become a truth…with implications…they did not want to think about.

‘Why do you care?’ said one intelligent boy in a challenging manner who sat off to the side of the room.

A bite. It was something.

‘”Why do I care?”,’ I repeated in a thoughtful musing manner. I waited. The class sat in silence. As if they had manifested the objection by the unanimous power of their minds alone. They had. ‘I care because I think it’s quite possible that we have been lied to, which concerns me.’ I swept the class with my gaze. ‘Does that not concern you?’ I said, turning and looking at the boy as openly and honestly as I could muster - he was a nice boy.

‘Lots of experts are saying different. Do you know better than them?’ he said with that edge that indicated I was stupid. Nothing like a bit of conflict in the classroom, all the personas are dropped.

I was glad. He wasn’t prepared to let it go. It was a good to see some spirit rather than this apathetic miasma we’d been swimming in for near two years. I’m not reaching the heart with empathy; I might as well argue it out.

‘I’m not saying I know better. But don’t you think that we should think about issues, discuss them, point by point, even if experts are telling us the ‘truth’ on it,’ I raised my hands to mimic the inverted commas which became unfashionable in the nineties. ‘We’ve got brains, shouldn’t we use our own brains to figure things out? Especially if the information we are getting is not making sense?’ I said convivially pedagogical. In the Old World, that would have won the point.

The majority of the class still stared at me, expressionless. Their tendency was to allow a couple of the more articulate, confident pupils do the talking rather than speak individually. They were shy, under-confident and easily swayed. They wanted safety. Love. Happiness. Freedom…from their anxiety. Anything that threatened their idea of this was wrong.

Another girl jumped into the conversation. She was sitting next to the initial objector. ‘We can’t be expected to have the knowledge of people who have spent their lives devoted to medicine! We have to take their advice!’ She sounded angry and indignant. Obviously, the pressure had been building within her and now, like a steam train’s engine, it released in a loud blaring horn.

‘Do we?’ I waited. Don’t let the tone get out of control. ‘Do ‘They’ just decide everything?’ I said, using my fingers again for punctuation while appealing to the class as a whole. I had thought that an appeal to youthful idealism might hand me an easy victory. I never learn.

‘No, but they’re…’ began the boy.

‘They’re experts!’ interjected the girl with a flailing movement and an utter exasperation clutching and contorting her whole being and disrupting the boy’s explanation. She wriggled as if electrocuted then fell silent. Her spasm of exhortation had temporarily exhausted her. She was furious and deflated in quick succession.

‘You wouldn’t go to a baker to ask them to fix your car, would you? No. It’s the same with other things too. You ask an expert about the things in which they’re expert in,’ rejoined the boy making it as simple for me to understand as possible by assuming both roles in a Socratic dialogue.

‘Yes, exactly!’ said the girl, alive and flailing again, unnerved by my stupidity. ‘Was this the person who was going to teach me English?’ she was probably thinking…with horror.

I had experienced this so many times before, even before Covid. A perfectly valid point that does not fit with the cramped worldview of the listener is treated as completely ludicrous and the person who posits it is a fool. My two interlocutors were passionate and clever; they had an audience that willed them to win. Should I take this all a little more seriously and push it? Dispense with the emotive, sensitive guy act?

‘Look,’ I said, elevating my tone with the buttress of authority, ‘History is filled with ‘experts’, people who everyone thought was right. Jerusalem was the centre of the universe. Different races are inferior. Homosexuality is a mental illness…’ I was deploying some of the lodestones of youth culture to try to make them see, ‘…yet people who thought for themselves did not trust those ‘experts’ and, ultimately, they brought more truth into the world. ‘Progress’…’ there was me with the hands and fingers again, ‘…is a loaded word, but they moved our understanding and our humanity forward.’

I thought I had scored a winning point with this. It was impossible to deny these ‘truths’; they’d been submerged in them from primary school. However, the form of argument was about to change from reason to fallacy.

From behind his mask the boy peered at me. He was disgruntled, as was the girl who was exhibiting inconstant conniptions of fury. She’d either leave the classroom screaming or worse…stay in it and scream. The twisting of her head and the lines around her eyes indicated a mouth opened with incredulity at my brazen dimness and cruelty. I was one of those bastards who would kill granny.

‘What is wrong with you that you need to try and stop people from wearing masks when they feel it’s right for them?’ he said caustically and gave me a daring stare from behind the mask. Masks were not about scientifically assessed safety – it was a lifestyle choice based on a general sense, a feeling, an intuition. Should I say this? Mention the missing health and safety assessments, the two years of lies and betrayals…

‘Nothing,’ I said, taken a bit aback, although not shocked, more…disappointed. It had gone personal…as usual. He was a smart pupil with promise. Making it about the person discoloured the interaction, but he’d taken it there. ‘Nothing’s wrong with me,’ I said calmly. ‘It wasn’t that I never was loved as a baby. I didn’t go to a horrible school. I’m not bitter against mankind…(not all of this was true)…I just think that these are huge decisions, to mask an entire country, an entire world and we don’t know why, and we don’t know the consequences, so we should think about it.’

‘You’re putting people under pressure not to wear a mask,’ he said accusingly. I was putting people under pressure! The Gods, I hoped, were enjoying that one.

‘If people are perfectly happy to wear one, then they should be allowed to do so,’ chipped in the girl again, having overcome her sheer abhorrence and disbelief that I was her teacher, an idiot and possibly a danger too, purely on account of my own idiocy.

‘If people decide to wear a mask, then,’ I hesitated, to win this, I’d need to raise it another level, and then what? Would that do it? They’d all take their masks off, then? ‘If people decide to wear a mask,’ I repeated. What was I expecting? Will they have an epiphany? What kind of earthquake would convulse their world if they accepted my views? What had I been expecting?

‘… then that’s up to them’…I give up…’Ok, let’s leave it there. Open the books…’ I gave cursory instructions to answer a set of questions, then I turned to the student to give her a quick update on the class and what they were doing. I fully expected a face of contempt and revulsion to greet me, or what I could see of one from behind her mask. But, she was quite animated, gushing, effusive.

‘That was really interesting!’ she said with enthusiasm.

‘Was it?’ I raised my eyebrows in genuine surprise. Perhaps I’d only have pupil complaints today.

‘Yes! It’s really interesting, these issues, I mean.’

‘Are they?’ It’d been a long time since anyone had found my views on Covid interesting, not in the Normie world anyway. ‘I suppose it is,’ I said trying to meet her radiating warmth part of the way, although hungover with dejection at another failure. I never learn.

‘I think…’ I found my most superficial, cliched register: the serious, professional teacher in me, and said, ‘…all I can do is try to make the pupils think about the world and how they live in it.’ Bleurgh! I made myself sick with my ‘virtue’. I wish I’d been brave enough to ask her own views, but I’d disavowed the persona of proselyte within the school to avoid trouble and avoid piling stress on myself, and, out of habit, I stuck to it, even when encouraging openings appeared. I had scattered salt on school grounds.

The lesson, quietly, without disruption or dissent, rolled on then away, like a wave receding from the beach. Lost in the wide, wide sea of time. They were happier working away than speaking with me about these topics. The student wandered around and checked jotters; I chatted with her at the end; and masks or Covid were never mentioned again, by her, by me or any of the class.