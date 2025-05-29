“The capacity for critical thinking has been so overwhelmed and subverted in my generation that they didn't see the possibility of an unprecedented level of control.”

– Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

There probably would not have been a second camp at all if pioneers of alternative media and minority opinions had not been making inroads into public consciousness for a couple of decades via the internet. The internet breathed new life into marginalised thinkers and conspiracy theorists who for decades languished unknown in the dark, hidden corners of forbidden research, but then, given a free, shareable platform, grew quickly to reach audiences of millions. And it was at the onset of Covid that the most famous conspiracy iconoclast of them all stepped-up to deliver the first serious blow to the Covid behemoth.

David Icke was a cultural figure well-known in the UK. Firstly, as a sports presenter, then through his increased involvement in politics, as co-leader in the Green Party, when environmental issues burst onto the political landscape in the late eighties. However, he became notorious for a very public breakdown during which he claimed he was the ‘Son of the Godhead’. This assertion, and others, led to an infamous interview on the UK TV chat show ‘Wogan’, watched by millions, where the mocking host Terry Wogan helped give Icke enough rope to hang himself in the eyes of the British public, hanging around his neck the moniker of ‘nutter’.

I had not paid a huge amount of attention to David Icke and his conspiracy theories. I was aware of them, but I found the evidence to be scant for the wilder ones he spoke of, while others were just politics as usual – the prime minister’s paid off, really? It is no surprise to anyone involved beyond the cursory level, or who has studied it at any length, that politics is filled with all known forms of depravity by many of the participants involved. A politician cannot be blind to the culture of blackmail, corruption and self-seeking involved. Nor can they stand apart from it. And if they wish to have any influence, they will not be blind to the powers behind the curtain that calls the shots…to a very significant extent. Icke’s revelations tended to be more salacious in this field than most, but, not earth-shattering, except his allegations about former prime minister Ted Heath (paedophile and a lizard) and the monarchy (simply lizards). True or not, it was difficult to know what to do with this information.

Nevertheless, it was during Covid, David Icke came into his own. Credit to him, he saved lives. I have no doubt. Maybe he helped save more than that. Icke had spent twenty-five years highlighting conspiracies and an ‘agenda’ as fundamental explanations of our reality. He reached millions and had a huge following. It was very likely that a notable percentage of the Covid-sceptical public were those who had been alerted to the falsity of appearances by David Icke, even if they did not subscribe to everything he said. In that sense, it is hard to designate Icke as anything other than a world-historical figure, no matter how that idea would strike the mainstream as preposterous and a few of the Covid opposition would too rabidly resist the idea.

The other dramatis personae in this story was a You Tube broadcaster, Brian Rose. He had built a sizable audience with his channel London Real. An American banker who had changed careers and set himself up as an interviewer of interesting cultural figures, he was not a conspiracy theorist himself he said, nor was his channel given to conspiracy theorising; however, he had interviewed David Icke previously. Icke’s interviews sat uneasily amongst others dealing with health, money, general self-improvement and those who might be described as science and technology ‘disruptors’.

Before Covid restrictions properly began, Rose staged an interview with Icke watched by over a million. People were interested in the topic. They were looking for answers outside the government narrative. And David Icke was providing them. In the interview, Icke denounced Covid as a fraud and one-by-one systematically explained the backgrounds of key figures influencing policy direction. Individuals like London School of Economics statistician Niall Ferguson, whom, Icke revealed, had an abysmal, no, criminal, track record of making incorrect predictions about illnesses. (It will be remembered that it was Ferguson’s shocking prediction of 3% of the UK population being seriously ill, meaning nearly 800 000 people needing hospitalization at the same time that provided the most prominent justification for a lockdown to ‘slow the spread’.)

Icke, well-informed, able to furnish verifiable facts and grounded in the different facets of the Covid story took the ‘scientific’ narrative apart. He did it in a manner which, for his supporters, was definitive, and, for those on the fence, was at least a cause for reflection on the issues. He inserted, single-handedly almost, a vital halt in the fear-fuelled momentum. The interview should have lit up the internet, set it ablaze as only truth can.

However, Icke brought his own historical baggage. Referencing David Icke was the end of the debate with family and friends. He had been lampooned too much and too long in mainstream media. Trapped and restricted in reach by attacks and prejudice, he had become the caricature of a conspiracy theorist. The Queen’s a lizard, eh? That’s some make-up job! Do you think your headteacher might be a lizard too? No, no, no, in all seriousness, can you tell me if there are lizard entities in the room right now? Or just garden-variety demonic entities? Any position that openly acknowledged Icke-supplied information was a dead letter. End of. If I tried to use it, I would be dismissed outright and called ‘cuckoo’ for my trouble.

Until 2020, conspiracy theories were one never-ending, eternal piss take. I couldn’t blame the sceptics. Some did sound mad and not much corroboration was supplied for them. Yet, when you listened to what Icke said and read some of what he wrote, it was certainly no less far-fetched than the official government-released narrative of events he and others claimed as conspiracies. Was it not peculiar that Mohammed Atta, the supposed leader of the 9/11 terrorists, who was about to, allegedly, fly a plane into a building, left a note asking that his body be embalmed? That’s some job for an embalmer! They’ll need a lot of glue for that one. On the same day, we are asked to accept that for the first time in aviation history not one but four planes were vaporised by the heat of their explosions. This happened on the same day two steel towers collapsed at freefall speed, requiring complete structural failure at all levels. Another world first! In this context, Icke’s views appear less eccentric. But thinking is hard, and judging as directed is easy.

On Covid, evaluating without prejudice, no one could say he was not raising pertinent and troubling points. The test was problematic. Testing was unscientific. The recording, the diagnosis, the published figures were all unreliable. It did not require a tortured construction of dislocated data points to conclude this. Contradictions were staring us in the face. Icke was noting them and illuminating previously unknown characters, histories and actions of critical players, some who appeared nightly on our screens. I was glued to the screen. I imagine millions of others were too.

After this success for his platform, Rose, a businessman seeing an opportunity, quickly scheduled another face-to-face interview once there was enough laxity in Covid restrictions. If Icke could get to London, then they would broadcast the confab live on You Tube. The previous head-to-head set new highs for peer-to-peer sharing and was gaining on the record set for the most viewed livestream in history. Another sit down between these two would be huge. It could break this whole thing apart.

Those who, in the great auditorium of life, were watching events unfold, albeit siloed and sitting in the sceptical seats, were excited. I was one of them. Online interest was huge and a feeling circulated that something big, really big, was about to happen.

On the appointed Sunday afternoon, I, like over a million others, set-up my computer in my living room and waited for the interview to be broadcast live on You Tube.

I sat.

And waited.

Refreshing the page every minute to make sure I didn’t miss the start.

This is going to be great. This is going to smash the Covid lies. The man we had all at some point or another dismissed as a ‘nut job’ is coming back to destroy the Oppressors. It’s glorious. It’s cosmic. We don’t deserve him!

Time passed.

It was late.

Was my Wifi working? Yes.

Still, no livestream.

Had it been cancelled?

Had someone got to them?

Like a million others, I stared at a blank screen on the London Real You Tube page, for a good fifteen to twenty minutes, deflated.

It looked like this was not going to happen after all.

Then, all of a sudden, the London Real theme started, images of the introduction flashed on-screen and we were off. There was Rose. There was Icke. Rose introduced them. The pleasantries over, Rose started to get into the serious questions. What was really going on? Was there a lethal virus…

Then…

Gone. The screen went blank.

No, no, no. I checked my Wifi…my computer…they were fine.

Only a few minutes into the interview, the feed stopped. It had been pulled by You Tube. Was it a technical issue? The site was still up. Immediately my mind reached for the conspiratorial answer. Did agents (or agencies?), wishing to protect the public from catastrophic health choices, step in to stall the misinformation? Yeah, right. Or were diabolical forces, determined to prevent the free flow of information that could up-end their malevolent schemes to imprison then poison humanity, interfering with the feed? Take your pick. But who benefits from censorship?

Later, we would find out that it was set to be the highest livestreamed event in history with a trend towards 50 or 60 million views. If it had proceeded, it threatened to derail the planned-demic. Fifty or sixty million with a sceptical thought in their heads, concentrated mainly in the English-speaking world was massive. A real blow to a world tyranny.

I sat disappointed. I’d read many times about censorship: in Stalin’s Soviet Union, in Nazi Germany, in modern Communist China, but to experience it in your own life, in a so-called ‘democracy’ where you had rights, meant only one thing; we were not in a democracy. We did not have rights. I wasn’t exactly shocked. I was surprised they had let it get as far as it did. I comforted myself with the possibility They had made a very large mistake.

Whether I was grasping at straws or not, I didn’t know, but I could not help but think that forestalling the interview by other means would have drawn less attention to the message and the wider issue of censorship. Would it not have been better to smear and discredit Icke and Rose? They were both susceptible to magnification of faults. It caused me to wonder, was there an inside group who were egregiously censoring, so raising the pendulum of oppression higher in order that the downswing be stronger, faster and more forceful than it otherwise would be or were we under the rule of the dumbest ‘elite’ in history’ fumblingly again and again as they tried to coerce us into a neo-feudalist world? Or was I missing some other strategy entirely?

Rose quickly re-scheduled the interview, streaming it on his own makeshift webpage. It did turn out to be the largest livestreamed event in history, achieved through peer-to-peer sharing. I sent it to a couple of friends. They never returned a comment. No one I knew was interested. Yet…they were…millions were.

The sense of expectation and drama constellated around it made the interview feel highly significant. The Universe was consecrating it. Indeed, the magnitude of it may possibly have escaped the participants themselves. Rose, a corporate, ‘normie’ type, was mostly outraged by the censoring of his channel. No doubt, spying the chance to increase his reach by sensationalised outrage at this attack on free speech, he exploited it to the utmost. Icke, who gives the impression of an ego with its own gravitational pull, probably had fewer doubts of its global significance, or his own; he felt destiny’s call and said as much. It was powerful stuff.

It did not change anything. Immediately.

In terms of Covid and cultural significance, it would be a high point for both contributors. Brian Rose would later find it difficult to shake off accusations of grifting. Donations had poured in to fund his freedom platform, over a million pounds the last time I checked, but were never fully accounted for. Years later, those that gave, myself included, are still waiting on that bespoke social media platform he’d touted.

Over the next few years, Icke’s Godfather, iconoclast status was eclipsed by other, more fashionable voices who connected more seamlessly with a growing sceptical audience. This new wave of conspiracy analysers were able to communicate hidden agendas without the exasperation and bitterness with which David Icke often expressed himself. They often benefitted from being experts in their fields too, as the awakening to the occult workings of ‘elites’ extended into new areas of society. This bestowed a pre-paid credibility which Icke always lacked due to his non-expert, uncredentialled, sports presenter background. It could never be said Icke was not an intelligent man, but he repeatedly came across as a know-it-all on a long list of topics, each one worthy of a lifetime’s study. This presumption often dissuaded those wanting to be convinced before falling to their knees and worshipping at the altar of David Icke. (A prostration that a one-time colleague of Icke told me does happen in real life, she’d seen it, with only a cursory dissuasion by the man himself.)

Still, great and eternal gratitude is due to both men. They stood-up at quite possibly the darkest moment for humanity’s future. Whatever the motivations and self-perceptions of either, they were the first to punch a sizable hole in the Covid narrative into which many, many others would step and widen over the ensuing months and years.

After that interview, there appeared to me a light, gossamer palimpsest overlaying reality, true it was intermittent, but real for all that, of another possible future; ethereal, yet little epiphanies of a new reality that fleetingly conveyed a thought that was the assurance of itself: the unwinding of the Covid story and the feudalist putsch was inevitable. They had failed already.

Could it really be true? I had a tenuous and tentative indication of this when, a day or two later, wandering in a park past two tidily presented young mothers with their children having a picnic on the grass, I heard one mother whisper to her friend, ‘Did you see the interview with David Icke and Brian Rose?’ Normally, for such respectable middle-class women, Icke was far, far, far beyond respectable dialogue.