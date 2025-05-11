"The world stands on absurdities, and perhaps nothing would ever have been done if people had waited to do only what was reasonable."

Fyodor Dostoyevsky, The Brothers Karamazov

My visits to the supermarket before the imposed shutdowns were a form of lunatic safari. I was a voyeur of Clown World - for my own amusement, amazement and indulgement. To temper my disappointment at the state of modern humanity, I thought I’d have a laugh. I did not need to go. I did my shopping at the local Leith market: pastured, organic meat, fish, local farms’ cheese, local bakeries’ bread and organic veg - a health repository, delivering cash into the pockets of the farmers, producers and small traders, rather than soulless, complicit corporations. It felt more real, better. A human way of shopping.

Every weekend the market was held on the cobbled square adjacent to the grand neo-classical building of Leith’s Custom House, which stands on the quayside of the Water of Leith. The market stalls, canopied with yellow and white stripe pattern, stand in three rows with two at either end of the square and a middle row that is doubled up with stalls. Customers and those there to simply browse amble up and down these temporarily erected avenues, a variety of diverse, original products for their perusal.

Sadly, the Saturday before lockdown when I did my last shop, the majority of the market’s stallholders had taken fright and abandoned their posts. The middle row of stalls, the more peripheral in terms of food items and wares – cakes, pastries, plants, takeaway food - compared with the essential ones at the opposing sides, had vanished. Tables only remained at either end of the cobbled square. One or two sellers working behind each one. The scarcity of vendors meant only a bread and a cured fish stall at one side and a meat, organic fruit and veg, and a cheese stall at the other. They were scantily stocked. Either a rush before I arrived accounted for the limited range, or a difficulty in getting the produce at all, or possibly finding workers prepared to load it, then transport and deliver it, choked what was on offer.

However, more unsettling than the limited choice available was that feeling in the air again. The innervation of Desolation had descended on my beloved Leith market, laid itself across it and enfolded it like a misty gauze. A fear, a hollowness, a numbness – it was hard to name accurately except to describe it as an ominous awareness, a sensibility that something untoward was happening. A corrosion of the will to…something. Perhaps those more familiar with the lexicon of spiritual experience could provide a name and description more accurately than I can.

In a welcome outbreak of civilisation and self-restraint, contrasting starkly with the consumers roving the warehouses of the industrial food sellers, buyers were forming an orderly queue behind one another - patiently waiting to arrive at each stall before selecting their items, instead of crowding in a frenzy round the table of goods and avariciously snatching at what could be acquired. They were not hoggishly hugging rations to their chests while nervous, agitated eyes scoured for more, peripherally scanning the surroundings for menacing competitors. They were being reasonable and dignified.

The urge to ruthlessly ‘grab and go’ was tamed by an internal stoicism warmed by values that appreciated this ecosystem of goods, traders and customers and the links from each to small producers, communities and families. It was disciplined, if needed, by a fear of social censure. You see, we knew our favourite sellers, they knew us, a form of relationship existed between us, an emotional nexus of politeness, swapped anecdotes and a history of satisfactory transactions. Demeaning behaviour would tear that up, and be remembered. The embarrassment would be searing. It was unsettling to even to consider it. This stood in direct opposition to the anonymity, replaceability and cold exchange of the large stores.

Nonetheless, the Spirit had descended. Not everyone was prepared to forego its Siren call. Its insidious poison of wary opportunism was egressing some way into each human heart, and it required a conscious effort not to succumb to its malodorous impulses. You cannot escape breathing in toxins in a polluted fog. So far, despite being strangers, we that were queuing were trusting each other to side with the better angels of our nature.

As we all waited our turn patiently, one young woman, red haired and pale, pearled skin, approached from the side of the meat stall, ostensibly, it appeared, to browse, pretending an obliviousness - deliberately, I suspected - to the line of at least fifteen people extending from under the canopy to nearly the other side of the square. She sniffed around, never once looking away from the meat – a sure sign of disingenuousness – clawing the steaks and the offal, and then, to the discomfit of the onlookers, she snatched a pack of meat, and then she stood at the counter expectantly; she appeared to be trying to catch the eye of Judith the stallholder. She’s hoping to pay and go without queueing! What about the rest of us?! She can easily see how matters stand! She’s trying it on! Damn her!

I stood there outraged. Was anybody going to say anything? You don’t skip queues. And in times of ‘national disaster’, You do not take advantage. I looked around. Was anybody going to say anything? I was too scared. Stop being pathetic. Anybody? Shout across at her in front of all these people. Bring attention to myself. I cringed internally. No, someone else will do it. I mean, ok, who cares? It’s just one piece of meat. I’ll say something. No, I won’t. I can’t believe it! Why won’t somebody say something? I hated my weakness.

The woman was superficially, to most onlookers, unaware of the pressure all these eyes brought to bear upon her, with a suppressed fury discernible in the taught silence, concealed further under a seeming indifference. They were likely as conflicted as I was. The subliminal feelings, that connect us in ways that are mysterious, must finally have become too strong for her. She slowly, and grudgingly, turned and looked at the queue that she had, until that point, studiously ignored. Giving in to its mute disapprobation, she started to walk to the end of the line with her pilfered packet of meat.

‘You know we’re all waiting here before we pick our goods,’ I said sharply. I didn’t know I was going to say anything until I said it. She had drawn level with me as she sauntered past, her red curls jauntily bouncing, unconcerned in gait, towards the far end of the square. I looked at her with sneering annoyance, to cover my discomfort and weakness.

‘Oh, sorry,’ she said, appearing surprised, her voice ringing with falseness. She had an English accent, educated, and unmistakeably middle-class. My prejudices meant she immediately struck me as one of those well-to-do girls, constantly indulged, and never held to account with consequences. A lifetime of polite and constant manipulation of rules trailed behind her, a stranger to even common sentiments of solidarity. In her mind, reciprocity applies only to a selected group of others, discriminated by a constellation of markers that constitute ‘status’ and recognised by the panoply of society, whether we want to or not…I’d built quite the picture of her already…out of my own insecurities.

‘Why don’t you just wait like the rest of us?’ I said, the growling echo of a subterranean anger in my voice. You’re too angry. It’s discrediting. Importunely requesting accountability requires a generous strength, not the uncomfortable, gnarled resentment I was displaying. Flaws rising on the thin liminal surface between the sky of consciousness and the waters of the subconscious.

‘Oh, I’ve picked it up now,’ she said in her lightest, most appealing tone. However, I was not of a temperament to be charmed or enticed: in part, because the magic of the South-East middle-class accent and the attendant, impressive, confidence had jarred with me since the referendum. The patronising denunciations of Scottish culture from that corner of the world had estranged me. However, my offence sprang mainly from the egocentric precedent she was setting in one of the few remaining outposts of common courtesy.

‘So?’ I said flatly.

‘Should I put it back?’ she asked, again, with as much charm as she could muster. It was such a little thing. And she was nice. And she was so charming and just a little ditsy. Couldn’t blame her. Tempted…No. Seen it all before. My offence would not allow me to relent.

‘Yes, you probably should,’ I rejoined coldly.

‘But I thought touching things was a thing,’ she said daintily, another little inviting smile. Ah!

‘No, it’s not a thing,’ I said forcefully though now tinged with a resigned weariness. Why are people like this? I had become heartily sick of the dimness, if it wasn’t outright duplicity, that was embracing the two contradictory ideas, seemingly able to exist without disturbing each other in the same brain. The virus was transmitted in the air which required the wearing of masks; and yet, infection could be transferred by touch, and that all articles contaminated by contact needed disinfecting. One rendering remediation for the other pointless. What were people going to do, wash their food when they got home? I asked myself this believing it an amusing and distant, clownish outlier, beyond the most ridiculous actions people might adopt.

‘Oh, ok,’ she said politely, and to her credit, she put it back. But she did not join the queue. She left. I don’t know if she felt humiliated or if she did not want to take her turn. I suspect, given the traces of behaviour, it was the latter. However, I had wasted little time fitting her into an unflattering stereotype. I might not have been the best judge of her true intentions. What I was seeing around me poisoned my feelings. She was not the only one exhibiting ambiguous traits at the market that final Saturday before lockdowns began.

As the line edged forward, I noticed a young couple, a few yards away from the back of the meat stall, eyeing the produce and whispering conspiratorially. They looked Spanish or Italian or Greek: tanned with thick black hair and flawless complexions, the picture of health. They cautiously approached Judith, who was run off her feet, serving customer after customer. I was by now close enough to hear the conversation. The couple had been eyeing the large, blue freezer box that contained the unloaded stock. They too showed reluctance to join the queue.

They were going to steal the contents. Having had one minor confrontation, I was now mentally preparing myself for another, conjuring potential eventualities such as defending the box with my person or chasing the delinquent, thieving couple down the street as packets of meat they’d stuffed up their jumpers fell by the wayside, leaving others to pick them up for free as I continued the pursuit in the name of Justice.

They slyly stepped forward, studiedly ignoring the waiting file, just as the English girl had done. It was auspicious. I breathed deeply.

‘Can we help you?’ said the man to Judith with a smile that exuded a calculated deference.

Judith, in her sixties, brown hair flecked with grey and the ruddy complexion of someone who has spent their life in the countryside, turned to them slightly confused.

‘What?’ she said, surprised, in her light, northern English voice.

‘Do you need any help?’ said the man grinning while his accomplice smiled sweetly at Judith. It all looked so innocent. Yes, so nice!

‘Well, y-yes, if you want,’ she stammered, taken aback by their ‘kindness’. She looked around her. ‘You could unload that box,’ she added, pointing to the very freezer container the couple’s beady eyelets had avariciously fed on for the past few minutes. As closely as they had watched the receptacle, I had watched them. The couple went over to the box, lifted the lid and started to empty its contents out onto the table next to the stall.

They’re going to try and steal something. They’ll do a runner.

While I glowered unobserved at the grinning, guileful couple, the queue shuffled further forward and it was now my turn to be served. Judith smiled at me. ‘I’ve got helpers,’ she said both pleased and astonished.

Poor naïve Judith! You’d better keep an eye on your goods. They do not look like the altruistic type. Their body language was giving them away as selfish and conniving. Plain as day.

‘Be generous,’ I said internally checking myself. ‘They might not have much money and are just hoping for a reward and who can blame them? That’s fair. Fair enough. Fair enough. No need for a fight.’

I wasn’t prepared to wait around vacillating between plausible suspicion and a thoughtful appreciation that the unusual circumstances might be making me paranoid and capable of only seeing the worst in people. I had pre-emptively stocked-up anyway, taking into account likely eventualities while struggling against a characteristic tendency to slip towards catastrophising and buying nuclear war levels of provisions. Leave it. Why should I involve myself in everything, especially only imagined petty pinching? What would I do anyway? Stand over them watching? I had things to do. I’m sure I did.

I left the market briefly gratified by a tiny minority’s sense of stoic etiquette, rather than the sleekitness I thought I’d witnessed. Nonetheless, it was merely a small symbol of grammatical propriety in a long, unbroken scribble of poorly composed disappointment and disillusionment. The way society was functioning, oscillating between a selfish meanness and a helpless, capitulating faux naivety with individuals’ completely swallowing, no, guzzling, the senseless narrative Kool-Aid left me discouraged about others’ capacity to act rationally.

I felt like a man traversing some out of the way place once famed for its industry in a previous century, the buildings long abandoned, but to which the peculiar landscape of unnatural geological clefts and sharply rising dales paid testament, nature having embraced them as her own and embossed them with soil and tufts of grass over the centuries to render them another bemusement to future generations with history lost.

In this now barren and singular moor he treads, allowing inclination to guide him where it willed, and, seeing a steep and inviting dell, scrambles to its rounded summit, whereupon he suddenly plunges through the thin earth and brushwood that has weakly concealed the gaping mouth of a kiln. He has fallen into a disused tarpit and is now dazed as he lies spread across its angled sides.

Recovering, aroused to his predicament, he at first calls loudly for help, but notices in doing so, the slow, measured decline of his person from where he lies. His fall has opened a hole through which the light ventures and illuminates the furnace’s huge interior, an inverted and frustrated conical shape, tapering to a black, viscous liquid lying undisturbed at its foot that returns only patches of white to the open aperture above which accentuates its blackness and lends imagination to its depth. Alarmed at the wells presumed fathoms, the stranded being begins to flail desperately, trying to scramble up the sloped, smoothed, resin-coated, wooden walls of the kiln, made slicker still by years of softening, rotting and decay.

Calling out more and more desperately, filled with terror and despair, clawing for hope with each forlorn grasp, his agonising descent continues. Each of his energetic motions only serves to accelerate his inexorable slide downwards towards that black, subsuming tar at the bottom, which the doomed unfortunate cannot help but look upon with an open-mouthed horror as his eternal submersion by it beckons.

Yup, that’s roughly how I felt.