“The most erroneous assumption is to the effect that the aim of public education is to fill the young of the species with knowledge and awaken their intelligence… Nothing could be further from the truth. The aim… is simply to reduce as many individuals as possible to the same safe level, to breed and train a standardized citizenry, to put down dissent and originality.”

H.L. Mencken, The American Mercury

Wake-up, do the lesson, sit around, go for a run or a cycle, that was my day. What was life like for the pupils? Do their lessons, play on their phone or their computer, meet a friend, I couldn’t see them doing much else. Currently, it was hardly much of a curriculum, much less so than usual. Which had been poor enough. What was being missed out on? What was being permanently lost and what was recoverable? Excellence the touted aim of Scottish education was a far, far, impossibly far and distant aspiration with little prospect of it being achieved.

The Curriculum for Excellence, the name of Scotland’s national educational curriculum. You might think it rather bold to assert that a curriculum would, even could, be set for the production of excellence. Periodic boldness is not a Scottish problem. We once celebrated winning the football World Cup before we even went to the finals (put out in the first round as it happened). Our overweening confidence always precedes the reality shock, and then the alacritous retreat follows, ending in prolonged hiding…and excuses.

Scottish education had been experiencing an accelerated levelling down process for twenty years or more. So intense and steep the devolution, we will, in the next ten years, be instructing toilet training in secondary schools, possibly by teachers who themselves wear nappies – since those that can’t, teach - and within twenty, illustrating with screams and repeated pointing of our digits at them, the trees that have the best fruit and which branches to hang on to be safe from predators.

Driven by the ubiquitous inferiority complex and the need to hide it under an hypocritical egalitarian ideology, which saw standards repeatedly drop to promote more ‘equality’, we encouraged less academic more mediocre teachers to fill more posts, particularly promoted roles, and whose own limited ability and frustrated intellectual attempts lent them a greater sympathy with those who ‘cannae dae it’. Not a terrible quality to have, but if it is the coals of resentment fires the engine of your ambition, and the path to the top is based on exploiting an ‘inclusive’ agenda that provides little but supposedly-inspiring edicts which are nothing but hollow and insubstantial statements of intent, and you not only do not challenge that fact but instead raise it as an ideological standard to signal your own quest for preferment, then it might be a fair request by the rest of us who do care about plummeting standards to that person to desist in their narrow, career goals until they have reflected on how they can lift up all individuals in a democracy and not use the totemically marginalised as a battering ram to attain a position.

Social evils are unspoken. They are insidious, unscrutinised and never reflected upon. No one says it aloud, but the stress on the lower 20% by a candidate in an interview for a post in a school is a form of code. If you can break it, it reads as the supplicant candidates saying to the promoted person, ‘Look, I’m not smarter than you, I promise, and I won’t ever threaten your position by saying a too clever thing in a meeting, initiating a proposal that could improve matters or undermine you subtly. I’ll adhere to the policy of mediocrity.’ All the way up the chain.

Thus, they all support putting resources into the bottomless pit of the Uninterested, rather than helping to set and drive a good standard of education which would allow state school pupils to compete with their privately educated peers. And rather than continually pressing the concept of ‘equality’ upwards, they drag it down. These middling teaching prescriptions, like hummel claith to the finely spun Hebridean Wool of long previous decades, has led to further depression in the quality of successive generations of educators until…we were here: all teachers across Scotland unable to apply basic concepts of science logically.

On one late Friday afternoon post the second lockdown, I walked past St Mary’s primary school, which abuts Leith Links Park on its north-east edge. It has an outbuilding that functions as a brightly decorated classroom, colourful like a sweet shop. From the school’s fence, I could see straight into the lit learning area with its smartboard and rows of desks and chairs. Easier to view, since I was surrounded by the darkening air of a late winter twilight. There, three hours after school had been vacated, seated at the far end of the room at a desk, sat a diligent primary school teacher, marking her classes jotters all alone, wearing a mask.

The Curriculum for Excellence had been in development for twenty years or so. It had replaced the vague, nebulous 5-14 curriculum with something vaguer and more nebulous, but with more paperwork and more technical terminology. Quite an achievement - more useless and more boring. To be a teacher was to be initiated into a priesthood of mysterious concepts whose meaning was never fixed and whose indefinability was as confusing as it was ambiguous. To be able to ignore this lack of efficacy, pretend you knew what you were talking about and then share that meaningless in an interview, with others all approving with affectation the non-content of your exposition was 9th Dan teacher mode. I never got close.

When it was first launched, it was implemented by age, with the first level of the new programme being applied at the nursery level; the start of its long march through the educational institutions followed in lockstep with this experimental cohort of children as they moved to primary and then to secondary school. The levels of the curriculum slowly ascending as they progressed. One year alone would be the Avant Garde, the vanguard that broke through and were followed by battalion after battalion of younger year groups.

Not year by year, but by progress, pupils would be recorded as having achieved Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four, until they reached the exams in their fourth year of secondary school. Ideally. Within these levels there were further sub-categories such as ‘Secure’, ‘Working at’ and ‘Achieving’. (God knows what this meant in practise.) Certain outcomes had to be satisfied before moving on to the next stage. The classroom teacher determined if this had been done.

Level One should be completed and attained by mid-way through Primary; Level Two would stretch from later Primary to the beginning of Secondary; Level Three could be First, Second or Third Year; Level Four should be done and dusted by Third Year, in order that pupils be ready to sit their National 5 exams in Fourth Year.

However, there was no set expectation that any level would be achieved by a particular year making it possible for their attainment of a Level to straddle several years. A pupil could be at Level One in secondary school. Some were. Teacher assessment meant that it was dependent on a teacher experience’s and their personal standards as to whether or not a pupil succeeded.

This had obvious problems. Teachers’ judgement was subjective and was influenced by the pupils they had (the managers and the council). Having moderated work for English at a range of primary schools, I found that the schools with more challenging circumstances tended to mark their pupils’ work higher on the scale than those from more affluent, high-achieving schools. It was not uncommon for a pupil coming from one specific primary school who was fluent, quite skilled and pedantic – in a good way – at writing, to be at Level 2A (Achieved); while another pupil, from a quite different primary school, one which struggled with their pupils, suffered a greater disproportion of learning challenged youngsters and caters to those with social difficulties, having been awarded the exact same grade Level 2A (Achieved) – yet their writing showed little consistency with spelling, punctuation, flexibility with sentencing and variety of vocabulary. One was years behind the other.

Still, the Council’s statistics would record both as progressing nicely. This suits everyone. The council aren’t failing parents. The disadvantaged school avoided any pressure from clueless educational bureaucrats who have zero remedies to improve anything except by hectoring and deflating people under the nomenclature of being ‘supportive’.

Essentially, council and school management want their spreadsheet to show the right things. This was achievable. Was it exact?…well, the curriculum itself was impenetrable…who could say what was ‘exact’?...or real?...or a standard?

Further decomposition of this dung pile was caused by educational authorities not providing clear and consistent models of what sort of work did achieve at each of the outcomes and each level within the attainment criteria. Teachers were having to guess guided only by vague, affirmative statements which were ‘outcomes’; these could be applied as easily to a slogan on a poster as much as to a short novella of exquisite prose…and were!

Brief ‘standardising’ meetings across departments and schools to settle and unify standards, where no one wanted to offend the feelings of anyone else in case their standards, or the other person’s, were not high enough, and so invite professional resentment, offered only dull refraction rather than a sharp crystallisation of concepts. With all this added to the concomitant pressures – pupils, parents, peers, department heads, management, councils and national government - the marks awarded to pupils tended to reflect those impositions rather than genuine, undiluted attainment.

It was another example of institutional cowardice. The teachers and academics who formulated the curriculum were unwilling (who knows? Unable? Ambitious mediocrity showing its effects?) to provide a gold standard for each Level with a specific, clear set of outcomes that could be understood and defined in terms of the work a teacher might expect to receive. Astonishingly, for years they were incapable of laying down anything comprehensible without an uninterpretable ambiguity beyond the fairly facile benchmarks such as a set word count.

It was like trying to grasp with your hands an invisible gas as it drifted through a room. Add the nonsensical squeeze on each individual pedagogue to claim they had taught the pupils to a mysterious standard and set it down accurately in the school figures, then the only outcome that was definite was it was all a huge con. An ordered, undiscussed, opaque farce that also was a conspiracy against parents and the pupils themselves in the name of ‘going along to get along’ – the blue-chip virtue of our society. Not that many parents were very diligent about establishing the quality of their child’s education. (Most parents are insecure about their own educational levels; we’re all scared of each other, frightened we’ll be exposed as stupid…well, well, well, where has that got us? And what did Covid do?)

Because we still had to report on it: we did our best, and to be fair, most of us had a roughish idea, based on our own education, but was that good enough? Do people really think that is good enough? It’s still far too conditional for my liking, personally. In my own time as a teacher, I have seen a large generational slip as the proceeding generation knows less and is, all-in-all, weaker teachers, and people, than the one before. (Although often a saner and blandly nicer ones than the originals of previous years – monolithic conformity does make people nice, I’ll say that for it.)

The curriculum certainly was not rigorous - and education needs rigour. Idealistic. Since reporting was required, and both the Scottish Government and the local council uplifted results at certain points in the pupils’ educational life, no one wanted to be seen to be doing a bad job. A bad job meant there was no sign of the Great Shibboleth of the last few hundred years: PROGRESS. A child must PROGRESS. There must be PROGRESS. This was the litmus test of success. We are always PROGRESSING. We were going somewhere, fast: the shit can.

Under pressure to evidence this increase in knowledge and skills, teachers were tempted to widen the range of what they considered acceptable to achieve a certain outcome and Level, that’s if they even knew it securely in the first place. Once one teacher had placed a pupil at a certain Level, even if it was wildly, wildly generous and benign to the child to the point it was suspect that the bairn might have been the teacher’s own, it meant that subsequent teachers would be under pressure to show increasing attainment as that child moved on through all the Levels and sub-levels of the curriculum. By the mere fact of growing older, a child could happily attain sub-level after sub-level, achieving all the Levels as they went. Yet their reading and writing might shame a Pict.

On one occasion, all my department’s Third Year results were asked to be upgraded from the level the department thought the pupils were at to levels that showed the expected progress. The ones we were about to submit to the local council, in good faith, did not demonstrate upward movement starkly enough. In fact, in some cases, they showed regression. This was not acceptable. So I, with a small grain of contempt for my own corruption and a cellar full for that of education’s, went back through the results I had given a class with a beneficent, pollyannaish mind and moved those up who I thought, at a stretch to breaking point, could be considered at that higher level. Were my levels correct? Were the previous years’ teachers? Where was the criterion to judge? Hoo da fuk new?

In only one light it did make a kind of tenuous sense: by their third-year pupils had to be at a level whereby the next one was when they sat an external exam. Things did have to cohere on the spreadsheet. The entire farrago illustrated that a seamless spreadsheet had more value than honest appraisal. A corrupting pathogen of constant progress has been injected into the educational bureaucracy, unfortunately, it infects us all.

No one liked a lack of development. The principal teacher of the department did not like it; it suggested they were not competent. The Senior Learning Team did not like it; it suggested they were not competent. Parents did not like it; it meant they would have to get more involved - or be angry, upset and look to blame someone - and most preferred bland assurances about their child’s forward momentum – than signals that they were not competent, although they usually blamed their children for their retarded growth. (I’ve sat there and witnessed it – sometimes with me defending a child from their own parents’ denouncement of their qualities.) The educational authorities and the government did not like it; it was another stick to beat them with, and, quite frankly, when it came to education, their ideas were so woolly and filled with mindlessly optimistic blandishments, that incongruous hard data triggered fears of them being exposed as charlatans.

Which they are.