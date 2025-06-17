‘It is difficult for a child to realize that a schoolteacher is a human being. When you see through their mask at last, you find that their real faces are not what you expected, and not, as a rule, reassuring.’

Such, Such Were the Joys, George Orwell

Surprisingly, Francis turned-up the next day. This was like catching a sighting of the rarest of birds, so I was led to believe. The richly plumed Francis, richly decorated with the most vibrant colours: in truth, highlights aside, another overweight, late middle-aged woman in a shapeless, patterned dress – ubiquitous in schools, like wide trousers and button top jackets in Mao’s China.

It was the only my second conversation with her and I felt I had to raise the timetable issue.

‘I was amazed at my timetable,’ I said when I caught her alone in a room.

‘Oh, I’m sorry that you’re hurt,’ she said. Gawd! Not that tactic for fuck sake! This instantly annoyed me – she was sorry that I was a sad, easily offended, a snowflake. I felt patronised.

‘It’s not that I’m hurt, it’s that a timetable like that is unworkable,’ I, chagrined, responded. Determined to press the point, I continued. ‘Imagine having to sign in and sign out of a different computer, in a different room, every single lesson? Nothing would get done.’

She was paying little attention to me. She was more interested in sorting a stack of books out at the front of the classroom, another slight.

‘I know,’ she murmured. There was a pause. Francis was not prepared to offer any sort of olive branch.

‘Anyway, here’s a timetable that Ben and I came up with which reduces the amount of rooms I have to be in.’ I thrust the paper towards her, but she never took it or recognised my gesture.

‘Ok, ok, that’s fine,’ she said avoiding eye contact and airily dismissing the issue with a wave of acceptance. Fine. I got what I wanted. After that, there was nothing left to do but exchange pleasantries and leave.

Teaching is strange. You can work beside someone for forty years, interact with them every day, sit beside them, but you’ve run out of conversation within five minutes of meeting them. The next five, ten, fifteen years, they exist like furniture in the background, until the moment they disappear into retirement or eternity. And that’s it, you hardly think of them, rarely recall them and never quote them. You don’t miss them anymore than you would a chair that sat in the corner for a length of time. NIPs – No Impact People.

Once you accept that, teaching becomes easier. It seems cold but it is far better that than hating each other because you feel you have to inflict yourself on someone or they on you to achieve a ‘good working relationship’. For me, there were many colleagues who fell into that category, Francis was one of them.

This second day was more of the same as the first. A couple of times, we congregated in a classroom to be addressed by Mick’s visage on screen. He was discoursing earnestly in management-speak, referencing plain, old concepts reheated and garnished with new terms. It was strangely alienating this method of management. Whatever Mick was saying was refusing to translate its meaning from the man downstairs in his office to us. It seemed strangely irrelevant. It wasn’t just Mick either.

On the second day, we were given a task to complete by the end of week: create a class seating plan that showed where all pupils sat. This was to facilitate Track and Trace. All pupils would test for Covid, on dodgy, shitey plastic tubes at home. If a positive result was communicated to the school. Management or another auxiliary member of staff, usually an auxiliary, would check the pupil’s timetable, then the seating plan for each subject they had the day before, and then go round all the classes removing each pupil who sat beside them in each lesson to…’stop the spread’. The extracted pupils were sent home for ten days, instructed to test on the same shitey, useless plastic tubes and return only when testing negative after ten days had passed.

I could see certain flaws in this approach, but it wasn’t until the policy was implemented that the comedy and futility really lit up in neon. The schools were unwittingly manufacturing a crisis of absences. No one seemed able to see it. Clown World.

That morning and the afternoon were taken-up with this and preparation for the next day’s lessons. Very few teachers were mixing. The news was still showing graphs of ‘Covid Deaths’. I had noticed that the buses on the way to school were beginning to show adverts of people ill with Covid and demanding that the onlooker ‘Look her in the eyes and…’. It was all so reminiscent of the propaganda I showed to classes when we covered World War One poetry.

Every year, kicking and screaming, I drag out ‘Dulce Et Decorum Est’ and beat the pupils over the head with it. I am long since sick of it. It’s poetic technique by numbers. Nonetheless, for a generation that does not read, has no interest in poetry or its power, it at least connects with something they know a little bit about since WW1 is studied in History classes. I contextualise it by showing how the government promoted the glory, heroism and friendship of war, while it simultaneously besmirched and decried those who did not fight. The posters I use to illustrate this propaganda look so simplistic, so childish, when looking at them you think only a simpleton could be convinced by such unsophisticated and clearly manipulative advertising.

I regularly make the point, once we have reviewed these displays, that not far away, there is an old factory building with a plaque above its entrance depicting in clay soldiers bayoneting children. Underneath the stone rendition is written, ‘German Soldiers Killing Belgian Babies’ – a story reported across the British media after Germany’s invasion of Belgium. It was completely untrue, but was reported as fact to stir-up jingoistic hatred of the Germans.

I am not the only teacher who does this. I’d hazard that we have had fifty years or more of English and History teachers standing up in classrooms, delivering these materials and similar ones from the Russian Revolution, the Nazis, the Cold War Red Scare and the War on Terror, and pointedly chiding Twentieth Century societies for their gullibility in falling for such blatant drivel. Leaving us all confident that we could spot propaganda when it occurs and be intellectually armed against it.

And, it seems it was all for nothing.

Of course, if Derek the long-standing … history teacher had taught them, pupils’ confusion was understandable. They would not have heard a word. Derek was a peculiar anomaly in teaching: you could barely hear him. It was as if his throat was constricted. Even closed. He never smoked, to my knowledge, but he spoke like a sixty-a-day man. His voice seemed to emanate from the thorax, not the lungs, and was hoarse, light and flat. I have sat right next to him and not understood anything he has said. I’ve seen others do the same.

When the history department moved into the top corridor, once ‘Mad Dog’ retired, who would not have countenanced the shift from the huts outside, Derek’s classroom was opposite to mine. It gave me ample opportunity to listen in on his lessons, especially as he often left his door open. At times I was as close as six feet away, eavesdropping happily, while he made his disquisition standing at the smart board in front of the class: I could not distinguish a single, individual word. How did the pupils learn anything?

Insecure about my own effectiveness, Derek was a recurrent subject of conversation, brought up by me often, at lunchtime chinwags with Jonathan, who worked in the same department. For my part, when having these talks, the schadenfreude flowed like champagne as we celebrated the comedic implications and revelled in reassurance.

‘I mean, how does it work?’ I said with wonder, trying to tease a few more salacious revelations from Jonathan.

‘I can’t hear a word he says either,’ said Jonathan, entering gossip mode.

‘In department meetings, does he speak?’ I asked, genuinely curious.

‘He speaks,’ affirmed Jonathan, ‘No one knows what he’s said.’ I giggled like a sinning gargoyle.

‘Is he asked to repeat himself?’

‘No, we just move on.’

‘Think of all these kids…’

‘They can’t hear him either,’ said Jonathan peremptorily.

‘Then what’s the point?’

Jonathan shrugged his shoulders. ‘What’s the point of anything?’

‘True,’ I said. The same day shuffled slightly for forty years. In teaching, it was easy to be a nihilist. ‘I suppose his power points help clarify things.’

‘They’re incomprehensible.’

I laughed and Jonathan shook his head. ‘They make no sense, they’re incoherent and they’re incredibly, incredibly…ugly.’

‘Poor Derek,’ I said with sympathy. Someone could be mercilessly critiquing me in the same way. I’m sure some did.

‘You wouldn’t read them because they’re just so…ugly!’ Finishing him off with the sword after demounting him with the lance.

Years and years of pupils passed through the History department. I’m not sure what they ever learned.

Derek was not an empty vessel though. He was a staunch egalitarian, avidly political, taught kickboxing and performed the greatest re-invention in teaching I ever witnessed.

He did not discuss his personal life much. I knew he was married and had children but not much else until he announced to me one day in the top corridor that he was getting divorced.

‘I’m sorry to hear that,’ I said, having heard the words clearly enough. Silence. Derek looked at me. ‘Was it…did you…just grow apart?’

‘No,’ he said. ‘I was standing at the door frame of the bedroom and she was nagging at me and the thought came into my mind “I’ve had enough”…and I have, so that’s it.’

I was struck by the suddenness. After a couple of seconds, I asked, ‘You’re…not rushing…’

‘Nah,’ he shook his head, ‘I’ve been putting up with it for years. Twenty years, she never lets-up. I’m just fed-up.’

‘You don’t want to be criticised your whole life,’ I commiserated.

Some middle-aged men might slip into crisis. Derek had been with the same woman since he was nineteen. What would he do? Where would he live? How would he cope alone?

The first thing he did was an act of nobility. He renounced any claim to their shared house, signing it over to his wife. The children and his wife would have security. The next actions were moving in with his old mum and finding a flat. After this, he started on a mission: to have as much sex and fun as possible to compensate for all he missed out on.

And he did. For years. During this period, Derek moved from History to Support for Learning, in keeping with tradition. He would turn-up in class accompanying a challenged child, ostensibly to help them learn. His priorities, however, lay elsewhere.

Every month it was a new woman. Derek dipped his net into the sketchy website ‘Plenty of Fish’. (A lawyer friend, a prosecutor in a parochial district, told me they had to deal with a tsunami of sexual assault cases connected to ‘relationships’ originating from this site. It was free and, for that reason, attracted the bottom feeders and predators of the dating waters.) As the parochial prosecutor could have told him, he was more likely to catch pikes and trouts than a freshwater golden tench. The poor return didn’t deter him. He met parasites, vampires and adulteresses. He welcomed them all and showed little discernment. Derek threw himself into these waters and swam for all he was worth.

A person who thinks they’ve been deprived of their precious years will seek its recuperation in what way they can – usually through sex. Derek wanted life. Years of belittlement and stasis had built-up subconsciously a yearning to live, and now, he wanted as much life as he could get on a teacher’s income!

He pursued women day and night. I thought he might collapse with exhaustion, but no, not at all. He loved it. Women were a constant feature in everything he did. I was continually entertained by his telling of picaresque imbroglios. I was living vicariously through him.He did not draw a line around work and his manic sex pursuits. When he came into a class to assist a child, he spent most of the time sending messages on his phone. True, the work was simple and did not require a great deal of input…which was just as well since Derek was absorbed lining-up his amorous associations for the night, week and month. He didn’t bother to hide it. He had his phone out on the desk, head down, engrossed, texting away. I thought someone might complain.

He exhausted Plenty of Fish. He exhausted Edinburgh, then the Central Belt of Scotland. After that, he switched to Europe. School holidays gave licence to get a cheap flight over to any unknown European city and liaise with other women he’d met on a various number of European websites. Derek was fifty when all this started. Years into his fifties, he was still keen in the hunt. It never struck him as empty or sordid. He told me several years in to his sybaritic revels that, ‘Last year was the best year of my life and next year will be even better.’

I could not help but admire him. Schools are crammed with the disappointed, disillusioned and the physically dilapidated; and here was Derek thoroughly enjoying his life. His interest in history compounded his sexual adventures. He loved going to these new places and finding things out. Visiting old forts. Old areas of towns. And he loved a beer and a night out, alone was fine. Where most men in his situation, I imagined, would be riddled with guilt, or frustrated desires, or crushed by loneliness, Derek just got on with his life, never considering anyone’s judgement or worried about their censure. He grew happier and happier. I was in awe of his regeneration. I was fascinated by it. It never happens.

Derek was relaxed concerning the stories circulating about him, nor did he mind telling the odd story of a colleague either. It was a rather sad one. In the photocopying room, Derek entered while Jonathan was exiting with a stack of papers. A couple of exchanged pleasantries and Derek went in with his originals. As he sorted out his sheets, and how often has this happened, the previous person had forgotten to take away their own originals, leaving the primeval paper under the hood, in this case Jonathan’s.

Derek picked-up the couple of pages and was unable not to read them. It was a script. Not for a film, or a television programme, or a play. It was a script of ordinary conversation interspersed with jokes. It was a script for colleagues. Not for their amusement. It was a script just to get through the ordinary run of the mill chat and hope, presumably, to be liked. Derek was completely bemused. Who’s was this? It couldn’t be Jonathan’s, could it? Confirmation came later that day, when Derek relaxing in the base they shared, listened as Jonathan acted out the pre-prepared dialogue, making adaptions for the fluidity of conversation, but sticking to the lines as closely as possible. Jonathan, our Demosthenes, our Cicero, our Kennedy, our Martin Luther King was this cripplingly insecure? It was like Ronald Reagan in the 1980s when dementia had him in its early grasp and basic conversation starters were provided for him, except Jonathan did not have dementia…as far as I knew.

If Jonathan liked Derek but thought him odd, then the exact perceptions were mirrored by Derek about him.

In all fairness, Jonathan had never hidden his insecurities. He once told a class about his mental health problems in Mental Health Awareness week. All the ins and outs of them: the jobs he had lost; the depressions; he had worked as a salesman to hairdressers and done quite well, been invited to hairdressing events and stirred up a bit of interest amongst the heavily made-up, female coiffeurs. He lost that job to anxiety. Understandably. The doctors’ appointments, the prescriptions, the bleak days, the void, to the pupils he gave an unsparing insight into the realities of mental anguish. At the end of this exposition of human suffering, he told them it was legitimate to ‘feel the way you feel’, that they ‘were not alone’ and would ‘anyone like to ask a question’. Silence. None raised their hands. He asked again if they had anything to say on the topic (the one on which he had prostrated his open heart before them). Still silence. Had no one anything to say? Then a little Spanish girl tentatively raised her hand.

‘Yes?’ said Jonathan in his gentlest tone, sweet validation emanating from that child after he had wrenched the blackened thorns around it away to show them his soul.

‘So…are you telling us…you were a hairdresser?’

At the cellular level, the frequencies of hurt transmit to one another. Jonathan had his own dating stories. Unlike Derek’s, the only flirtation was with disaster. Strangely not shy in approaching women, he found it easy to meet them in the cafes of Edinburgh’s privately owned cinemas. A film buff, his confidence on the topic and humour probably appealed to a certain type of female. But, he could never turn down the dial on his own emotional transmissions. He had a very nice date with a woman who, after he’d bought her dinner told him she was an escort. He stood-up and walked out. The fresh meal was still on the table.

Similar to Derek, I was always trying to coax a story out of him about his soirees and rendezvouses.

‘You’ll not believe what happened to me at the weekend,’ he said, throwing himself into one of the chairs in my classroom at the start of Monday lunch, ready to serve a delicious vignette.

‘I won’t,’ I said, knowing he was right.

‘I’d met a girl a couple of weeks ago. I’d went over to her in the Filmhouse bar and we started chatting. She was, y’know, quite attractive and I thought to myself, “You’re doing well here”, and she was responsive, seemed quite interested. [I make an encouraging face.] We chatted until closing time and she gave me her number.’ We looked at each other eyebrows raised.

‘We met-up again, at the Filmhouse once more, and watched a film together. We had a good time. We chatted afterwards and we again got on great, had a laugh and enjoyed each other’s company, y’know.’ [I nodded.]

‘Ok, fine great. We went our separate ways. On Friday, we were going to meet again. We’d go for a meal and then see what happens. [Knowing looks exchanged.] We have a meal. It’s great. I’m making jokes. She’s laughing away. She’s a really clever girl, talking about films and stuff like that.’

‘Anyway, we’re having a great time, at the end of the night we start kissing, I ask her to come back to mine. She does. We’re kissing at the door, in the doorway, along the corridor. We’re kissing on the couch….and…’

‘You do the deed,’ I helpfully add,

‘Yes, I do the ‘deed’, at which point she bursts into tears….’

‘Was it that bad?’

He ignored me.

‘…not just any tears. Hysterical sobs. You know that whole body heaving?’

‘Yes.’

‘Like that, really, really hysterical. So, I try to talk to her, and she says, that she was, well, in an abusive relationship, in London, for ten years. She’s just come back, and it’s hard, hard for her, hard, the memories are hard, and so on.’

‘That’s terrible,’ I said.

‘We talk for a bit, but she won’t stop these full body convulsions, so I say I’ll sleep in the next room, on the couch.’

‘Moments ago a happy place.’

‘Quite. I fall asleep for a few hours, but when I go back through, she’s still sobbing away. Convulsing. Unremitting tears. I tell her that I don’t think that I’m the person to help her through this…’

I take a sharp intake of breath. ‘Difficult.’

‘…I know…and is there someone I can phone to have her picked up or take her somewhere? She asks if I can drive her to the Royal Ed (for mental health patients) and she can see her doctor. I say I will. We get dressed and into the car. We go to the Royal Ed. She gets seen, then the doctor comes out and tells me that they’ve phoned her dad who is going to come down from Perth and take her home. I thank him and drive back to mine.’

‘What a night…’

Jonathan started to smile. ‘You know that your hopes for a date have not panned out when you’re dropping her off at the Royal Ed at five in the morning.’

I couldn’t help but laugh.

Perhaps I should not be surprised, but between Jonathan, who taught politics, and Derek, that the dangers of propaganda were not made sufficiently clear in lessons at … . I did think nonetheless that everywhere else might be doing the job of warning people a little bit better though.

Covid shredded that assurance. Propaganda was succeeding everywhere. It easily conquered and its triumph was all the frightened masked people squirreling about their business. There were all those people, riding on the buses, admittedly not too many presently, wearing their little surgeon’s mask, in thrall to whipped-up fear. No need to mention those wearing their masks alone in the car.

All those lessons…

The second day ended. The same as the first. No condemnation of my maskless state, no threats, rebukes or scolds. The teachers I met were quite civil although few were abroad. The next day pupils returned. A mask was ‘mandatory’. Would all staff indulge in the madness? I never heard a sceptical word spoken so far. I expected full compliance.

However, the pupils were a different kettle of fish. Would they all wear masks tomorrow? Any dissenters? I was curious. The first two days had gone better than expected. I’d not mixed with anyone for an extended time for five months and I feared the worst. Imagine rabid, fearful Hysterics crossed with morbid, aggressive zombies, crossed with the dead-eyed, cold, brutalists of a police state.

There was none of that. People had been nice enough, and mostly calm. A sub rosa fear drifted through the corridors, an unseen cloud of odourless gas. It impaired the inhaler’s functions unnoticed, slowly, gradually. I was sure at one point it would start to tell, but, at the moment, only a couple of staff I thought were on the edge of losing it